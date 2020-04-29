Successfully reported this slideshow.
Published on

CTTO: Shaimalie B. Cumilang
Dasmariñas ES

Published in: Education
  1. 1. This is the step-by-step process in creating an online survey form using Google Forms and sending it via Facebook. Sign in to your Gmail account. The Gmail inbox page will appear.
  2. 2. Click the Google apps icon and select Google Drive.
  3. 3. Google Drive
  4. 4. Click New, More, Google Forms. Choose either Blank form or From a template
  5. 5. Google Forms template gallery
  6. 6. Google Forms template gallery
  7. 7. Google Forms template gallery
  8. 8. Google Forms template gallery
  9. 9. Google Forms Color Palette Preview icon Add title and description Add question Settings Add image Add video Section page More Options Gmail account signed in
  10. 10. Start creating your survey form. Add title and description Click to Add question Add image Add video Section page Click/edit this to type the survey title Click/edit this to type the form description Click/edit to type the question Click to select the type of question options Click to drag and move the question Switch on the “Required” button
  11. 11. Create your survey form until done.
  12. 12.  To change the theme, click the Color Palette icon. Choose a color or upload an image. Color themes Upload an image
  13. 13. Select from the themes like the one below. Select the image you want to use.
  14. 14. The survey form with its new theme.
  15. 15.  Click Settings. Click the appropriate boxes for your survey. Then click Save.
  16. 16. If you want to do more about your survey, click the More Options button. (This is optional.)
  17. 17. Sending the Survey Form  Click the Send button Sending via: 1.Email 2.Link or URL 3.Embed in a website Sending via social media sites 1.Google 2.Faceboo k 3.Twitter
  18. 18.  Click the Link/URL icon.  The link is very long. Click Shorten URL button to shorten the link.  Then click Copy.
  19. 19.  After copying the shortened URL, click the Facebook icon.
  20. 20.  Google Forms will redirect to Facebook, log in to your account. Then the page like the one below will appear.
  21. 21.  On the dropdown arrow, select “Share in a group.”
  22. 22.  Search and select the TLE Grade 6 group where you belong.  Example: TLE(6- courage)
  23. 23.  After selecting your group, type the text found in the red box for checking reference.
  24. 24.  Your survey form is now ready.

