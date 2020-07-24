Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
De que se ocupa la did�ctica Did�ctica General
Planificaci�n
Es necesario que exista una buena relaci�n entre docente y estudiante
Tres tipos de escenarios Instrucci�n did�ctica Entrenamiento Pr�ctica socr�tica
Que Aprend� Aprend� sobre cual es el fin de la did�ctica que so objeto de estudio son los procesos de ense�anza-aprendizaj...
GRACIAS
De que se ocupa la didáctica
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

De que se ocupa la didáctica

48 views

Published on

De que se ocupa la didáctica

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

De que se ocupa la didáctica

  1. 1. De que se ocupa la did�ctica Did�ctica General
  2. 2. Planificaci�n
  3. 3. Es necesario que exista una buena relaci�n entre docente y estudiante
  4. 4. Tres tipos de escenarios Instrucci�n did�ctica Entrenamiento Pr�ctica socr�tica
  5. 5. Que Aprend� Aprend� sobre cual es el fin de la did�ctica que so objeto de estudio son los procesos de ense�anza-aprendizaje, y la manera en que cada una de sus partes deben involucrarse.
  6. 6. GRACIAS

×