The Future of Facebook WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
The Future of Facebook for Bloggers WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
Are you concerned about what the future of Facebook looks like for bloggers? WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
There are WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
over 2 billion monthly active users There are WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM on Facebook as of June 2017
The average person on Facebook WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
The average person on Facebook has 338 friends. (and I’m sure that number is way higher now). WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
If we were to see everything that our friends, or the pages we like, post on Facebook, WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
… we’d be WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
… we’d be more overwhelmed than we already are. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
The result? WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
Facebook has implemented their fancy algorithm WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
Facebook has implemented their fancy algorithm with the hopes of serving you with the content that is most relevant to you...
WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM As a result, we have seen a
WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM As a result, we have seen a decline in organic reach.
WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM As a result, we have seen a decline in organic reach.
only 16.5% of the people who like your page see what you post. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM As a result, we have seen a decline ...
only 4.5% of the people who like your page see what you post. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM As a result, we have seen a decline i...
… and since then - we’ve seen even lower numbers. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
Get my 2017 Blog Content Calendar Spreadsheet
So, does it still make sense to focus on Facebook? WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
YES! WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
But, you can’t do it in the same way you did 5 years ago. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
HOW? WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
Position yourself where Facebook is going. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
This is the future of Facebook WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
This is the future of Facebook WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
Get my 2017 Blog Content Calendar Spreadsheet
-- Mark Zuckerberg, Buzzfeed Interview (2016) WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM "We’re entering this new golden age of video . . . I ...
WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM A Facebook commissioned study by Kantar Media has shown that…
WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM • people watch video 5x longer than static content.
WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM • people watch live videos on Facebook 3xas long as non-live video.
Facebook has also recently rolled out Facebook Watch WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
Facebook has also recently rolled out Facebook Watch both on mobile and desktop WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
Facebook has also recently rolled out Facebook Watch both on mobile and desktop WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM …devoted exclusivel...
So, how do you take advantage of Facebook’s video push? WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
Get my 2017 Blog Content Calendar Spreadsheet
1. You have to create WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
1. You have to create a video strategy. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
1. You have to create a video strategy. Get over your video creation fears and go all in. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
2. Consider doing WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
2. Consider doing live video. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
2. This is the one form of content that Facebook will actually send instant notification about. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM Con...
3. Perfect your video creation skills. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
3. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM If you want to be in this for the long haul, Perfect your video creation skills.
3. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM If you want to be in this for the long haul, I would recommend investing in getting better at th...
4. Be CONSISTENT. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
4. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM You want to get your growing audience used to Be CONSISTENT.
4. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM You want to get your growing audience used to coming for your content on a regular schedule. Be ...
5. Collaborate WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
5. Collaborate with other video creators. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
5. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM When you do this,
5. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM When you do this, everyone benefits.
5. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM When you do this, everyone benefits. Content creation gets easier and you get exposure to a bran...
For a more in-depth training, check out the coaching club: WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
For a more in-depth training, check out the coaching club: becomeablogger.com/club/ WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
Get my 2017 Blog Content Calendar Spreadsheet
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Future of Facebook for Bloggers

34 views

Published on

Are you concerned about what the future of Facebook looks like for bloggers? Here are my thoughts on the future of Facebook and how we, as bloggers can take advantage of where Facebook is going.

Published in: Social Media
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
34
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
9
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

The Future of Facebook for Bloggers

  1. 1. The Future of Facebook WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
  2. 2. The Future of Facebook for Bloggers WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
  3. 3. Are you concerned about what the future of Facebook looks like for bloggers? WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
  4. 4. There are WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
  5. 5. over 2 billion monthly active users There are WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM on Facebook as of June 2017
  6. 6. The average person on Facebook WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
  7. 7. The average person on Facebook has 338 friends. (and I’m sure that number is way higher now). WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
  8. 8. If we were to see everything that our friends, or the pages we like, post on Facebook, WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
  9. 9. … we’d be WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
  10. 10. … we’d be more overwhelmed than we already are. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
  11. 11. The result? WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
  12. 12. Facebook has implemented their fancy algorithm WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
  13. 13. Facebook has implemented their fancy algorithm with the hopes of serving you with the content that is most relevant to you. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
  14. 14. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM As a result, we have seen a
  15. 15. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM As a result, we have seen a decline in organic reach.
  16. 16. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM As a result, we have seen a decline in organic reach.
  17. 17. only 16.5% of the people who like your page see what you post. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM As a result, we have seen a decline in organic reach.
  18. 18. only 4.5% of the people who like your page see what you post. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM As a result, we have seen a decline in organic reach.
  19. 19. … and since then - we’ve seen even lower numbers. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
  20. 20. Get my 2017 Blog Content Calendar Spreadsheet
  21. 21. So, does it still make sense to focus on Facebook? WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
  22. 22. YES! WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
  23. 23. But, you can’t do it in the same way you did 5 years ago. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
  24. 24. HOW? WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
  25. 25. Position yourself where Facebook is going. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
  26. 26. This is the future of Facebook WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
  27. 27. This is the future of Facebook WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
  28. 28. Get my 2017 Blog Content Calendar Spreadsheet
  29. 29. -- Mark Zuckerberg, Buzzfeed Interview (2016) WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM "We’re entering this new golden age of video . . . I wouldn’t be surprised if you fast-forward five years and most of the content that people see on Facebook and are sharing on a day-to-day basis is video."
  30. 30. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
  31. 31. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM A Facebook commissioned study by Kantar Media has shown that…
  32. 32. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM • people watch video 5x longer than static content.
  33. 33. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM • people watch live videos on Facebook 3xas long as non-live video.
  34. 34. Facebook has also recently rolled out Facebook Watch WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
  35. 35. Facebook has also recently rolled out Facebook Watch both on mobile and desktop WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
  36. 36. Facebook has also recently rolled out Facebook Watch both on mobile and desktop WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM …devoted exclusively to video consumption.
  37. 37. So, how do you take advantage of Facebook’s video push? WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
  38. 38. Get my 2017 Blog Content Calendar Spreadsheet
  39. 39. 1. You have to create WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
  40. 40. 1. You have to create a video strategy. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
  41. 41. 1. You have to create a video strategy. Get over your video creation fears and go all in. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
  42. 42. 2. Consider doing WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
  43. 43. 2. Consider doing live video. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
  44. 44. 2. This is the one form of content that Facebook will actually send instant notification about. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM Consider doing live video.
  45. 45. 3. Perfect your video creation skills. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
  46. 46. 3. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM If you want to be in this for the long haul, Perfect your video creation skills.
  47. 47. 3. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM If you want to be in this for the long haul, I would recommend investing in getting better at the craft of video creation. Perfect your video creation skills.
  48. 48. 4. Be CONSISTENT. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
  49. 49. 4. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM You want to get your growing audience used to Be CONSISTENT.
  50. 50. 4. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM You want to get your growing audience used to coming for your content on a regular schedule. Be CONSISTENT.
  51. 51. 5. Collaborate WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
  52. 52. 5. Collaborate with other video creators. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
  53. 53. 5. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM When you do this,
  54. 54. 5. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM When you do this, everyone benefits.
  55. 55. 5. WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM When you do this, everyone benefits. Content creation gets easier and you get exposure to a brand new audience.
  56. 56. For a more in-depth training, check out the coaching club: WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
  57. 57. For a more in-depth training, check out the coaching club: becomeablogger.com/club/ WWW.BECOMEABLOGGER.COM
  58. 58. Get my 2017 Blog Content Calendar Spreadsheet

×