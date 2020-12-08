Successfully reported this slideshow.
Communication for Stakeholders
◦  A Consulting and Mentorship organisation where members (mostly student professionals of foreign origin) are empowered t...
  Ministry of Employment and Economy (>10)   Social Services (>10)   By Municipality / County o  Helsinki o  Espoo o  V...
1 2 ◦  Academy of Fine Arts ◦  Hanken Swedish School of Economics ◦  Helsinki School of Economics ◦  Helsinki University o...
3 4 ◦  Åland University of Applied Sciences ◦  Arcada University of Applied Sciences ◦  Central Ostrobothnia University of...
Government Educational Students Corporate 1) Stop the trend of losing highly skilled migrant workers to other countries af...
Government Educational Students Corporate 3) To attract more Knowledge Workers to Finland To create a showcase of producti...
◦  Foundation (Curriculum of Education)   Lectures   Project work (individual, teamwork)   Market research (individual,...
  Training and Consultation   Career Development Path   Project Engagement   Develop and Support New Concepts   Nurtu...
◦  Project Management and Operations Team   Training Projects   Training Program   Profiling, Performance and Monitorin...
◦  Phase 1 : RaisingStars™ Finland - Concept Creation   Start/End: 2008-Q1 ◦  Phase 2 : Internships, Assistance, Training...
◦  1st Half :   Stakeholder Engagement   Helsinki Social Services Western Station – Virtual Office Solutions   Business...
◦  1st Half :   Stakeholder Engagement and Business Development   Ministry of Education   Finland   South Africa   Gh...
Google Apps, MobileMe, Microsoft Office Suites Social Network Hubs July, 2009 14© Meyaki A, Asamoa-Krodua LY 2008-2009
  On Twitter ◦  /asamoal0 ◦  /asamoa_www   On Facebook ◦  Asamoa & Company (23728117781)   Blog Sphere ◦  www.leslieasa...
Asamoa-Krodua, Leslie YAW leslieasamoa@me.com +358 50 555 333 0 Twitter/Skype: asamoal0 July, 2009 16© Meyaki A, Asamoa-Kr...
Human Capital and Resource Efficiency Program

A Consulting and Mentorship organisation where members (mostly student professionals of foreign origin) are empowered through a trainee program. Varied competencies are harnessed to establish a new paradigm of creative thinking and being.

Linking Educational Centres (Universities, Polytechnics and Vocational Schools) and the Corporate Organisation in a new way

Acquire skills and capabilities through our personnel enhancement program, a customized action-based methodology and principle just for you – leading to wealth, health and happiness, your birthright

Human Capital and Resource Efficiency Program

  1. 1. Communication for Stakeholders
  2. 2. ◦  A Consulting and Mentorship organisation where members (mostly student professionals of foreign origin) are empowered through a trainee program. Varied competencies are harnessed to establish a new paradigm of creative thinking and being ◦  Linking Educational Centres (Universities, Polytechnics and Vocational Schools) and the Corporate Organisation in a new way ◦  Acquire skills and capabilities through our personnel enhancement program, a customized action-based methodology and principle just for you – leading to wealth, health and happiness, your birthright July, 2009 2© Meyaki A, Asamoa-Krodua LY 2008-2009
  3. 3.   Ministry of Employment and Economy (>10)   Social Services (>10)   By Municipality / County o  Helsinki o  Espoo o  Vantaa o  Sipoo o  Turku o  Lahti o  Jyväskylä o  Tampere o  …   Educational Institutions (49)   Human Capital and Resource (>50-1000)   Corporate Enterprises (>10-1000) July, 2009 3© Meyaki A, Asamoa-Krodua LY 2008-2009
  4. 4. 1 2 ◦  Academy of Fine Arts ◦  Hanken Swedish School of Economics ◦  Helsinki School of Economics ◦  Helsinki University of Technology ◦  Lappeenranta University of Technology ◦  National Defence University ◦  Sibelius Academy ◦  Tampere University of Technology ◦  Theatre Academy ◦  Turku School of Economics ◦  University of Art and Design Helsinki (UIAH) ◦  University of Helsinki ◦  University of Joensuu ◦  University of Jyväskylä ◦  University of Kuopio ◦  University of Lapland ◦  University of Tampere ◦  University of Turku ◦  University of Oulu ◦  University of Vaasa ◦  Åbo Akademi University July, 2009 4© Meyaki A, Asamoa-Krodua LY 2008-2009
  5. 5. 3 4 ◦  Åland University of Applied Sciences ◦  Arcada University of Applied Sciences ◦  Central Ostrobothnia University of Applied Sciences ◦  Diaconia University of Applied Sciences ◦  HAAGA-HELIA University of Applied Sciences ◦  HAMK University of Applied Sciences ◦  Helsinki Metropolia University of Applied Sciences ◦  Humak University of Applied Sciences ◦  Jyväskylä University of Applied Sciences ◦  Kajaani University of Applied Sciences ◦  Kemi-Tornio University of Applied Sciences ◦  Kymenlaakso University of Applied Sciences ◦  Lahti University of Applied Sciences ◦  Laurea University of Applied Sciences ◦  Mikkeli University of Applied Sciences ◦  North Karelia University of Applied Sciences ◦  Novia University of Applied Sciences ◦  Oulu University of Applied Sciences ◦  Pirkanmaa University of Applied Sciences ◦  The Police College of Finland ◦  Rovaniemi University of Applied Sciences ◦  Saimaa University of Applied Sciences ◦  Satakunta University of Applied Sciences ◦  Savonia University of Applied Sciences ◦  Seinäjoki University of Applied Sciences ◦  TAMK University of Applied Sciences ◦  Turku University of Applied Sciences ◦  Vaasa University of Applied Sciences July, 2009 5© Meyaki A, Asamoa-Krodua LY 2008-2009
  6. 6. Government Educational Students Corporate 1) Stop the trend of losing highly skilled migrant workers to other countries after they have been trained in Finland To stop the incidence of huge student turnover in other cities than Helsinki because of the lack of opportunities for part time jobs to support foreign students To give them hope of finding profitable and elevating jobs during and after studies To offer creative minds with fascinating solutions at competitive, yet deserving prices 2) To create more jobs and increase more tax revenue, technology exports and a balanced society of capital To create a reliable source for internships especially for foreign students; To create a feeling of self worth and professional competence Foster Public-Private Partnerships that are grounded on immediate needs of businesses and offer creative solutions locally without adopting out-sourcing business models July, 2009 6© Meyaki A, Asamoa-Krodua LY 2008-2009
  7. 7. Government Educational Students Corporate 3) To attract more Knowledge Workers to Finland To create a showcase of productive, highly fulfilled alumni of foreign and developed students who are productive in their respective fields of study Building their career portfolio and improving their self worth and inherent ability to succeed Recruitment of highly skilled personnel to represent their interests in different countries 4) To bridge the imminent gap created by the pyramid structure of Finland’s labour force Empowered individual with a chance to have access to a leveled community which fosters ownership of the ones own success 5) To foster Integraation - In the benefit of cities being perceived as convenient destinations of study and business July, 2009 7© Meyaki A, Asamoa-Krodua LY 2008-2009
  8. 8. ◦  Foundation (Curriculum of Education)   Lectures   Project work (individual, teamwork)   Market research (individual, team work)   Tutorials (projects/degree programs)   Thesis and Research Work ◦  Practice (Corporate Experience)   Achievements   Network Connections   Internship ◦  Mentor (Leader) ◦  Investor (Leader) July, 2009 8© Meyaki A, Asamoa-Krodua LY 2008-2009
  9. 9.   Training and Consultation   Career Development Path   Project Engagement   Develop and Support New Concepts   Nurturing July, 2009 9© Meyaki A, Asamoa-Krodua LY 2008-2009
  10. 10. ◦  Project Management and Operations Team   Training Projects   Training Program   Profiling, Performance and Monitoring   Marketing and Communications ◦  Stakeholder Engagement   Training Sales   Service Contracts   Memorandum of Understanding ◦  The Revenue Prospects   Stakeholder Engagement   Funded and Sponsorship   Member Registration Fees July, 2009 10© Meyaki A, Asamoa-Krodua LY 2008-2009
  11. 11. ◦  Phase 1 : RaisingStars™ Finland - Concept Creation   Start/End: 2008-Q1 ◦  Phase 2 : Internships, Assistance, Training Prototyping, Recruitment   Start: 2008-Q2   End: 2008-Q3 ◦  Phase 3 : Project Engagements   Start: 2008-Q3 ◦  Phase 4 : Analysis and Re-engineering (Lessons Learned)   Start: 2008-Q3 July, 2009 11© Meyaki A, Asamoa-Krodua LY 2008-2009
  12. 12. ◦  1st Half :   Stakeholder Engagement   Helsinki Social Services Western Station – Virtual Office Solutions   Business Development   Virtual Office Solutions   Google Apps Reselling MoU   Prospects in Africa – South Africa, Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria and Rwanda ◦  2nd Half:   Marketing and Communications   Collaboration and Partnership Agreements   Training Program Development   Consultation   Business Development in Africa   Infrastructure Development   Consultation July, 2009 12© Meyaki A, Asamoa-Krodua LY 2008-2009
  13. 13. ◦  1st Half :   Stakeholder Engagement and Business Development   Ministry of Education   Finland   South Africa   Ghana   Uganda   Rwanda   Corporate Engagements   Europe and Africa (Public-Private Partnerships)   Business Development Growth ◦  2nd Half:   Human Capital and Resource Efficiency Conference   Human Resource Development Topics   HCREP 2011 - 2013 July, 2009 13© Meyaki A, Asamoa-Krodua LY 2008-2009
  14. 14. Google Apps, MobileMe, Microsoft Office Suites Social Network Hubs July, 2009 14© Meyaki A, Asamoa-Krodua LY 2008-2009
  15. 15.   On Twitter ◦  /asamoal0 ◦  /asamoa_www   On Facebook ◦  Asamoa & Company (23728117781)   Blog Sphere ◦  www.leslieasamoa.blogsp ot.com   WWW ◦  Collaboration Extranet July, 2009 15© Meyaki A, Asamoa-Krodua LY 2008-2009
  16. 16. Asamoa-Krodua, Leslie YAW leslieasamoa@me.com +358 50 555 333 0 Twitter/Skype: asamoal0 July, 2009 16© Meyaki A, Asamoa-Krodua LY 2008-2009

