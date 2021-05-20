Successfully reported this slideshow.
Q2.p2.inf. t4.lesli carrillo

resdes sociales

Q2.p2.inf. t4.lesli carrillo

  1. 1. REDES SOCIALES UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “THE BRITISH SCHOOL” LESLI CARRILLO 2 BGU JESSICA PEREZ
  2. 2. QUE ES EL INTERNET Internet se podría definir como una red global de redes de ordenadores cuya finalidad es permitir el intercambio libre de información entre todos sus usuarios. Podemos considerar las computadoras simplemente como el medio que transporta la información.
  3. 3. AMENAZAS DEL INTERNET Las amenazas web (o amenazas online) son programas de malware que pueden atacarte cuando utilices Internet. Estas amenazas basadas en el navegador incluyen una gama de programas de software malicioso diseñados para infectar los ordenadores de las víctimas. HERRAMIENTAS DEL INTERNET Son google drive, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, entre otras mas
  4. 4. QUE SON REDES SOCIALES Una red social es una estructura social compuesta por un conjunto de actores y uno o más lazos o relaciones definidos entre ellos.

