Leslee Ann P. Cruz nicholah.05@gmail.com; lesleeanncruz05@yahoo.com - 09271677255 / 09399176619 https://ph.linkedin.com/in...
goals, metrics, etc., Project Manager/Ow ner of multiple projects under projects team such as RDC database pipelining Q2, ...
Leslee resume (4)
Leslee resume (4)

Leslee Ann Cruz

Published in: Recruiting & HR
Leslee resume (4)

  1. 1. Leslee Ann P. Cruz nicholah.05@gmail.com; lesleeanncruz05@yahoo.com - 09271677255 / 09399176619 https://ph.linkedin.com/in/lesleeanncruz Antipolo City, Philippines 1870 To obtain a job within my chosen field that will challenge me and allow me to use my education, skills and pastexperiences in a way that is mutuallybeneficial to both myselfand my employer and allow for future growth and advancement. Skills  Job Boards & Applicant TrackingSystem:Beeline, iCIMS, E-recruit, Monster (.sg & .my, uk) Careerbuilder, Google, LinkedIn, Recruitment Edge, Jobstreet.com(sg, my & ph ), eFinancialcareers.com, MyRecruitment Portal; Seek.com; PageUp; Indeed.com; Taleo, iCIMS, E-recruit, Salesforce, Bullhorn, Fieldglass, ZeroChaos, Amazon Hire, Beeline, PeopleFluent, Glassdoor, MyRecruitmentPortal  Search Engines, & Passive Sources:Indeed, Resumark, Google photos, Craigslist, TheLadders, recruitin.net, Google Plus, GitHub, Stack Overflow,Dribble, Xing, Facebook, Tw itter, Viadeo, Behance, Elance & Upw ork, About.Me, Pinterest Weibo, Kaggle GO-EBAY (Google, ExaLead, Bing, Ask.com, Yahoo) + DuckDuckgo  Microsoft Office:Word, Excel, Pow erPoint, Outlook, SharePoint, One note, Spreadsheet, etc.  RecruitmentApps & Extensions: Lusha, Hiretual, SocialTalent, Prophet, Discoverly, SourceHub, Sellhack, Adopto Hire, Zoho Recruit, amazing Hiring, Improver, Adorito, Snovio, Jobjet, SignalHire, Hello Talent, Talent On  Specialties:Talent Acquisition; Candidate & Talent Management; Talent Sourcing and Pipelining; Human Resources; On-boarding & Induction; Training & Development; Recruitment & Selection, Project Management; Organizational Development; Quality and Compliance Education Cavite West Point College Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration Major in Management,General 2018 - 2019 University of the East- Manila Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration 2009 – 2016 (UNDER GRADUATE) WORK EXPERIENCE Talent Acquisition Partner Australia Post Group via Allegis Global Solutions 06/2018 to Present  Overall responsible for own performance management and stakeholder management, productivity trackers, Process Documentations, Applicant tracking system, Job Postings on both company platformand social media, and ad hoc tasks depending on the Company needs  Hiring demands for all subsidiaries such as Volume and Urgent hiring, Initial interview, Preparations, Requirement gathering, Intake meetings, Market Intelligence, Recruitment Trends for different department, consistentlyseeking feedbackfor submitted candidates, checking Hiring Manager schedule, Proactive in Application management, advance Passive Sourcing capability, Work directly w ith Hiring Managers to do sourcing support, Presenting and collating Lead Generations, Market intelligence, Market Mapping, Talent Mapping, Talent pooling, Research and Analytics and endorsing them via a Pow er point presentation for Operations and Executive use and providing points and basis to be presented and collaborated to the Hiring Manager Recruitment Officer- Manila, Asia Pacific and EMEA, Allegis Global Solutions 05/2017 to Present 1. Australia Post - Industry: Digital IT Government Postal Service and Logistics 2. Project Team -- Credit Suisse, Baxter, Internal Careers, HSBC, DXC Technologies, AGCorporate SSC, GSK 3. GSK Malaysia -- Industry: IT/Bio Pharma /Clinical  TALENT M ANAGEMENT:Briefing, Interviewing, Assessing, Quality Checking candidates on suitable roles and preparing them for interviews, manage multiple diverse sourcing channels including (but not limited to) career job portals, socialmedias, headhunting, talent pool and managing candidate database. Managing the recruitment process, fromthe initial interview, preparations,interview schedules, through to the offer being made. Facilitate negotiations betw een the client and candidate, such as salary and start date, and provide feedbackbefore and after interviews  CLIENTS: Developing long term relationships w ith clients by building an understanding of their structure, culture, hiring needs and preferences, Designing and running recruitment campaigns including the creation of advertisements through socialmedia, managing the recruitment process in full, fromregistering a vacancy to the arrivalof the successfulrecruit, Attend frequent stakeholder meetings to ensure requirements are w ell collaborated fromone end to another, and to raise concerns, comments, suggestions and deliver output if any rollouts are cas caded and input are needed to checkfeasibility of the new process, Represent Allegis GlobalSolutions in delivering recruitment process servicesspecifically on areas of Talent Pool Management, Candidate / Stakeholder Relationship Management, Sourcing and Interview s by supporting new clients forsourcing needs and assess feasibility by presenting Market Intelligence, Market and Talent Mapping.  LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT: Project Manager/Ow nerof multiple projects under projects teamsuch as RDC database pipelining Q2, Account support and escalation. Spearheaded and founded “Allegis Academy” with sustainability projectsfocusing on Learning and Development for Active pipelining and to educate graduating student to land a job. Facilitate training for Comprehensive Sourcing Approach forintermediate to Advance level employees, participates on process improvement related initiatives and providing advice on the career opportunities in the markets w e serve  LEADERSHIP: Looking after a team of 8 as a Deputy Team Manager, helping to tailor the KPIs, targets, process flow and documentations for Accounts, servesas the POC for attendance, meetings, projects and group discussions, escalations when Manager is out, disseminate task and handles onboarding/induction of new Member, Support in the fullcycle of recruitment activities - source & screen candidates via different recruitment platforms, manage the interview process, Prepare monthly, w eekly, daily Business Review report, Assistsother teammembers in supporting, guidance, mentoring, giving feedback, organizing and executing HR departmental projects related to the efficient and compliant operation of the HR Department. Consolidates monthly hiring and headcount reports, generate daily, w eekly, monthly, quarterly numbers for audit checks and tracking of L&D data.  HROD: Participates on process improvement and development related initiatives, significantly contributed in the creation of process documentation for GSK Malaysia; SOW, Templates and Workflow recruitment procedures, leads employee engagement activities, host company parties, conducts and attends HR Meetings for future events planning. Manage talent review process and implement measures such as Team IDPs and PIPs w ith HR leadership and location senior management to move talent base forward. Onboarding new hires, Introducing themthe system, process, company,
  2. 2. goals, metrics, etc., Project Manager/Ow ner of multiple projects under projects team such as RDC database pipelining Q2, Account support and escalation. Senior Recruiter II (North America & Canada), PSG Global Solutions 04/2015 to 04/2017 1. Amazon Corporate via PSG Global / Amazon Retail 2. Advanced Clinical - Millennium/Takeda, Sanofi, Sandoz 3. Integrity (Account: JPMorgan Chase, Cox Communication, Pepco Holdings, Bristol Myers-Squibb, Aetna) 4. MetLife Insurance 5. Bartech (Account: Verizon, Eaton World Headquarter, John Deere)  Sourced resumes of qualified candidates for specific job orders, using job boards, applicant Tracking Systems, company w eb sites, etc.  Assesssuitability of new hires by doing randomcall testing for quality and process flow, Train and mentor new hire w ith product/account knowledge and serve as a Group Leader to disseminate taskand monitor small group  Conducted phone interview s to pre-screen candidates, verifying their qualifications, availability and compensation requirements; documents these interview s, sets up interviews(initialand final) betw een candidates and hiring managers and made recommendations on additional candidate pools and recruiting techniques, after evaluating market conditions  Computations of Bill rate per client per seat and maintain up-to-date information as w ellas status in the HRIS system, maintain and recruit for an average requisition load of approximately 40 positions, from non-exempt to executive level  Attend Client/Stakeholder calls and build strong client relationship w ith off shore partners. Account Resolution Specialist, The Results Companies 06/2014 – 03/2015 • Follow ed up escalations and dealt w ith billing concerns and disputes. • Processed Orders and TrackOrder numbers purchases forcustomers • Tasked to make upselling and mild sales strategy & attracts potential customers by answ ering product and service questions; suggesting information about other products and services. • Resolved product or service problems by clarifying the customer's complaint; determining the cause of the problem; selecting and explaining the best solution to solve the problem; expedited correction or adjustment; follow ed up to ensure resolution. Subject Matter Expert, Expert Global Solutions an Alorica Company (formerly NCO) 07/2011 – 03/2014 • TechnicalTroubleshooting and handled escalation created trouble tickets and follow ups • Do mild selling and retention • Deals w ith billing discrepancies and disputes • Outbound connects to ensure quality provisioning of ported numbers • Supported, trained, and coach new lyhired employees • Delivered service and support to end-users using and operating automated call distribution TRAININGS / SEMINARS ATTENDED Allegis Global Solutions 1. Convince, Influence, and Persuade Me November 27, 2018 2. Bias in Talent Development November 21, 2018 3. Effective CoachingToolkit3 | Building a Healthy Coaching Relationship November 15, 2018 4. 5 Whys November 20, 2018 5. AGS Way 1.C - Talent Advisor Model November 9, 2018 6. Effective CoachingToolkit3 | Building a Healthy Coaching Relationship November 8, 2018 7. IshikawaDiagram November 7, 2018 8. 6 ThinkingHats November 6, 2018 9. AGS Way RDC 1.B - Words Matter and Perception Versus Performance September 14, 2018 10. Talk like TED September 13, 2018 11. Excel Display Shortcuts September 11, 2018 12. Introductionto RPODelivery Model and CE– AGS Way August 31, 2018 13. Difficult Conversations - ManagingChallengingSituations & Stakeholders August 30, 2018 14. Business Writing Fundamentals II of III May 17, 2018 15. Free speech| FormatII of IV May 9, 2018 16. Business Writing Fundamentals I of III May 8, 2018 17. Business Writing Fundamentals I of III April26, 2018 18. Free SpeechFormats I of II April25, 2018 19. Excel: Formulas, Insertfunction, AutoSum, Absolute/Relative,Mixed References, Security April24, 2018 20. Business Writing Fundamentals III of II: Improvingyour Business Writing April19, 2018 21. Tips on Speeches April18, 2018 22. Excel: Pivot Tables April17, 2018 23. Equal EmploymentOpportunity March 28, 2019 24. Developing Executive Presence – AGS May 3, 2019 University of the East 1. ABEST Seminar September 16, 2013 2. Business Process Outsourcing, when does it make Cents? January 30, 2014 LinkedIn Learning 1. Coaching Skills for Leaders andManagers Feb 2019 - No Expiration Date 2. How to Use LinkedIn Learning Feb 2019 - No Expiration Date 3. Jodi Glickman on Pitching Yourself Feb 2019 - No Expiration Date 4. Lead withemotional intelligenceFeb 2019 - No Expiration Date 5. Time Management Tips Weekly April2019 – No Expiration Date

