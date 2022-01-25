Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 7

082173380242, produsen tas sekolah untuk anak perempuan batam, produsen tas sekolah untuk anak sd batam, produsen tas sekolah unicorn murah batam

Jan. 25, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Marketing

Kami adalah produsen tas custom Batam bagi Bapak/ibu yang ingin memesan tas untuk bermacam-macam acara, Jenis dan kebutuhan seperti :
- Tas Ransel Pria
- Tas Ransel Wanita
- Tas Selempang Wanita
- Tas Selempang pria
- Tas Serut
- Tas Sekolah TK
- Tas parcel lembaran
- Tas souvenir perusahaan
- Tas Hadiah Ulang tahun
- Tas Spunbond
- Tas Anniversary perusahaan

Minimal pemesanan 12 pcs.
Kami hanya menerima pesanan dan tidak jual Tas Jadi.

Produsen tas sekolah untuk anak-anak Batam, Produsen tas sekolah untuk anak sma Batam, Produsen tas sekolah untuk anak perempuan Batam, Produsen tas sekolah untuk anak sd Batam, Produsen tas sekolah unicorn murah Batam, Produsen tas sekolah viral Batam, Produsen tas sekolah viral di tiktok Batam, Produsen tas sekolah viral 2021 Batam, Produsen tas sekolah vans Batam, Produsen tas sekolah vektor Batam


Pemesanan/konsultasi Hubungi :
Hanya WA : https://wa.me/6282173380242

Kunjungi juga :
-
-
-

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Phishing for Phools: The Economics of Manipulation and Deception George A. Akerlof
(3.5/5)
Free
Propaganda Edward Bernays
(0/5)
Free
The Conquest of Cool: Business Culture, Counterculture, and the Rise of Hip Consumerism Thomas Frank
(4.5/5)
Free
Priceless: The Myth of Fair Value (and How to Take Advantage of It) William Poundstone
(4.5/5)
Free
Stories That Stick: How Storytelling Can Captivate Customers, Influence Audiences, and Transform Your Business Kindra Hall
(5/5)
Free
Ogilvy on Advertising in the Digital Age Miles Young
(5/5)
Free
Get Clients Now! (TM): A 28-Day Marketing Program for Professionals, Consultants, and Coaches C. Hayden
(0/5)
Free
Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale Adam Minter
(4/5)
Free
The Psychology of Selling: Increase Your Sales Faster and Easier Than You Ever Thought Possible Brian Tracy
(4.5/5)
Free
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing: Exposed and Explained by the World's Two Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
(4.5/5)
Free
The $12 Million Stuffed Shark: The Curious Economics of Contemporary Art Don Thompson
(3.5/5)
Free
Pogue's Basics: Money: Essential Tips and Shortcuts (That No One Bothers to Tell You) About Beating the System David Pogue
(4/5)
Free
Influencer: Building Your Personal Brand in the Age of Social Media Brittany Hennessy
(3.5/5)
Free
Marketing Made Simple: A Step-by-Step StoryBrand Guide for Any Business Donald Miller
(5/5)
Free
The Ultimate Sales Machine (Review and Analysis of Holmes' Book) BusinessNews Publishing
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Inside the Tornado Geoffrey A. Moore
(4/5)
Free
Overdressed: The Shockingly High Cost of Cheap Fashion Elizabeth L. Cline
(4.5/5)
Free
Yes!: 50 Scientifically Proven Ways to Be Persuasive Noah J. Goldstein
(4.5/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Findaway
(5/5)
Free
Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions Dan Ariely
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini, PhD
(4.5/5)
Free
Permission Marketing: Turning Strangers into Friends, and Friends into Customers Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(4.5/5)
Free
22 Immutable Laws of Branding Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Unleashing the Idea Virus Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free
Contagious: Why Things Catch On Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Wanting: The Power of Mimetic Desire in Everyday Life Luke Burgis
(4.5/5)
Free
Alchemy: The Dark Art and Curious Science of Creating Magic in Brands, Business, and Life Rory Sutherland
(4.5/5)
Free
Crossing the Chasm: Marketing and Selling Technology Projects to Mainstream Customers Geoffrey A. Moore
(4.5/5)
Free
Aesthetic Intelligence: How to Boost It and Use It in Business and Beyond Pauline Brown
(4.5/5)
Free

082173380242, produsen tas sekolah untuk anak perempuan batam, produsen tas sekolah untuk anak sd batam, produsen tas sekolah unicorn murah batam

  1. 1. Produsen tas sekolah 082173380242
  2. 2. Pembuat Tas Sekolah 082173380242
  3. 3. Jual Tas Sekolah 082173380242
  4. 4. 082173380242 082173380242 Pesan Tas Sekolah
  5. 5. 082173380242 082173380242 Pabrik Tas Sekolah
  6. 6. 082173380242 Pabrik Tas Sekolah
  7. 7. Kami adalah produsen tas custom Batam bagi Bapak/ibu yang ingin memesan tas untuk bermacam- macam acara, Jenis dan kebutuhan seperti : - Tas Ransel Pria - Tas Ransel Wanita - Tas Selempang Wanita - Tas Selempang pria - Tas Serut - Tas Sekolah TK - Tas parcel lembaran - Tas souvenir perusahaan - Tas Hadiah Ulang tahun - Tas Spunbond - Tas Anniversary perusahaan Minimal pemesanan 12 pcs. Kami hanya menerima pesanan dan tidak jual Tas Jadi. Pemesanan/konsultasi Hubungi : Hanya WA : 082173380242

×