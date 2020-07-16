Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD BICENTENARIO DE ARAGUA FACULTAD DE CIENCIA JURÍDICA Y POLÍTICAS ESCUELA DE ...
PRUEBA PERICIAL Documento escrito que contiene información autorizada, con las solemnidades legales DOMENTOS PULICOS Clasi...
PRUEBA PERICIAL DOCUMENTOS PRIVADOS Documento escrito que contiene la voluntad de las partes PRUEBA TESTIMONIAL Eficacia V...
PRUEBA PERICIAL EXPERTICIA DEFINICION OBJETO SUJETO Dictamen de personas con conocimientos especiales, designados por las ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PRUEBA PERICIAL

7 views

Published on

AUTORA: LESBIA ALVAREZ
PROFESOR: ABG. JOSE A. MALO C
CATEDRA: DERECHO PROBATORIO II
TEMA: PRUEBA PERICIAL

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

PRUEBA PERICIAL

  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD BICENTENARIO DE ARAGUA FACULTAD DE CIENCIA JURÍDICA Y POLÍTICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO SAN JOAQUÍN TURMERO – ESTADO ARAGUA PROGRAMA CONVENIO VALLES DEL TUY CHARALLAVE CATEDRA: DERECHO PROBATORIO PRUEBA PERICIAL PARTICIPANTE: LESBIA ALVAREZ PROFESOR: ABG. JOSE MALO CHARALLAVE, JULIO DEL 2020
  2. 2. PRUEBA PERICIAL Documento escrito que contiene información autorizada, con las solemnidades legales DOMENTOS PULICOS Clasificación Registrales: Registro Publico. Art.10 LRP Judiciales: Juez. Art.1366 y 927 CPC Notariales: Notariales Publicas. Art.1L4 Y 52 De LRNP Finalidad Comprobar Veracidad de Los datos Comprobar relaciones jurídicas Eficacia Recurrible por acción de tache Plena fe de su contenido
  3. 3. PRUEBA PERICIAL DOCUMENTOS PRIVADOS Documento escrito que contiene la voluntad de las partes PRUEBA TESTIMONIAL Eficacia Valor probatorio Con reconocimiento por la parte a quien opone Art. 444 CPC Pueden impugnarse o tacharse Es la declaración jurada de la persona Que no es parte del procedimiento Y que declara a petición de una de las partes Sobre los hechos que ha presenciado U oído, relacionados con la controversia Formalidades Art.485 CC Examinados En publico Reservado Interrogatorio a viva voz Contrario podrá preguntar Constancia En acta Art.492 CPC
  4. 4. PRUEBA PERICIAL EXPERTICIA DEFINICION OBJETO SUJETO Dictamen de personas con conocimientos especiales, designados por las partes o el juez para la apreciación de cuestiones de hecho Peritaje Examen o estudio que realiza el perito sobre hecho cometido Perito Persona versada En una ciencia, arte u oficio Cuyo servicio se utilizan para esclarecer un hecho Características ProcedenciaNombramientoDictamen pericial

×