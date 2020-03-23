Successfully reported this slideshow.
CONCILIACIONES BANCARIAS Contaduría 16-01-2019 V 1.0
1.¿Que es una conciliación? Es un proceso que nos permite comparar y conciliar (hacer que dos cosas coincidan) la informac...
3. ¿Qué necesito para hacer una conciliación bancaria? a. El Extracto bancario del mes a conciliar. b. El mayor de la cuen...
Nosotros vamos a utilizar el primer método, es decir, partimos del saldo contable y debemos conciliar todos los movimiento...
Ejemplo de mayor contable de un banco SUMAN RESTAN SUMAN RESTAN
EN EL EXTRACTO BANCARIO LOS MOVIMIENTOS SON EXACTAMENTE AL REVES: Lo que esta en el debe RESTA y lo que esta en el haber S...
SUMA RESTA
Partidas temporarias: son aquellos movimientos que se solucionan con el transcurso del tiempo. Ejemplo: Un depósito de un ...
ESQUEMA BÁSICO DE CONCILIACIÓN (Didáctico).
RESUMIENDO: Tenemos 4 grupos donde clasificar los movimientos. Dos del Mayor contable y dos del extracto. Dos suman y dos ...
1. Ordenes de pago (OP) no debitadas en el banco: son todos aquellos egresos que tenemos en el HABER de nuestro mayor cont...
2. Cobranzas no acreditadas: son los pagos de clientes contabilizados que aún no se acreditaron en el banco. En mi contabi...
4. Débitos pendientes de contabilizar: Es cualquier egreso en el banco (DEBE) que por algún motivo no ha sido contabilizad...
CASOS PRÁCTICOS
Para resolver los ejercicios: 1. Busco partidas pendientes en la conciliación anterior. 2. Anulo las coincidencias del mes...
Caso 1: Chaitrans and Co. S.A.
Caso 1: Chaitrans and Co. S.A.
Solución propuesta:
Los gastos bancarios son diferencias permanentes, por lo tanto, hay que hacer el asiento correspondiente en la contabilida...
TIPS: 1. Conciliar un banco no es lograr que el papel de trabajo de 0, sino analizar las diferencias, minimizar las partid...
3. Conciliar un banco significa que, al final del año, voy a tener 12 conciliaciones bancarias en 0 con sus respectivas pa...
partida aún sigue pendiente de conciliar, significa que es una diferencia permanente, hay que analizar su causa y corregir...
Por ejemplo, si voy a hacer un asiento para anular una orden de pago duplicada, en la descripción colocar: “Por anulación ...
9) NUNCA se concilia por importe. Si tengo 100 cheques de $100 para tildar, debo constatar que el número del cheque coinci...
Muchas gracias!! Éxitos!!
  1. 1. CONCILIACIONES BANCARIAS Contaduría 16-01-2019 V 1.0
  2. 2. 1.¿Que es una conciliación? Es un proceso que nos permite comparar y conciliar (hacer que dos cosas coincidan) la información que tenemos registrada en nuestra contabilidad sobre nuestros movimientos bancarios, con la información que tiene registrada el banco. 2. ¿Pregunta lógica: por que no coinciden? Por muchas razones como ser: pagos, depósitos y comisiones bancarias que nunca se contabilizaron, movimientos bancarios no previstos, movimientos mal contabilizados en otro banco, etc.
  3. 3. 3. ¿Qué necesito para hacer una conciliación bancaria? a. El Extracto bancario del mes a conciliar. b. El mayor de la cuenta contable del banco y mes a conciliar. c. La conciliación bancaria del mes anterior Hay dos formas de realizarla: Partiendo del saldo contable para llegar al saldo bancario o viceversa (parto del saldo del extracto y concilio los movimientos pendientes para llegar al saldo de mi contabilidad).
  4. 4. Nosotros vamos a utilizar el primer método, es decir, partimos del saldo contable y debemos conciliar todos los movimientos pendientes a efectos de poder arribar al saldo del extracto. IMPORTANTE: En nuestra contabilidad (Mayor), los importes contabilizados en el debe SUMAN y los contabilizados en el haber RESTAN. Así de sencillo, lo que esta en el debe es mas plata que tengo en el banco, lo que esta en el haber es menos plata que tengo. Ejemplos: en el debe contabilizo las cobranzas (pagos de clientes) y en el haber los pagos que hago (sueldos, proveedores, comisiones bancarias, etc.).
  5. 5. Ejemplo de mayor contable de un banco SUMAN RESTAN SUMAN RESTAN
  6. 6. EN EL EXTRACTO BANCARIO LOS MOVIMIENTOS SON EXACTAMENTE AL REVES: Lo que esta en el debe RESTA y lo que esta en el haber SUMA. Es decir que el dinero que me figura en el haber es MAS plata en el banco y el que figura en el debe es MENOS plata en el banco. En definitiva, a la hora de conciliar el banco, y sobretodo al realizar ajustes contables, hay que tener en claro que el debe de mi contabilidad es el haber del banco, y viceversa. A continuación un ejemplo de un extracto bancario:
  7. 7. SUMA RESTA
  8. 8. Partidas temporarias: son aquellos movimientos que se solucionan con el transcurso del tiempo. Ejemplo: Un depósito de un cheque de un cliente que se contabiliza el 31/01/2019, pero en el banco se acredita el dinero al día siguiente, 01/02/2019. Este movimiento queda pendiente en la conciliación de 01/2019 y se tilda con la correspondiente acreditación al mes siguiente. Partidas permanentes: como su nombre lo indica, no se solucionan con el transcurso del tiempo y, de no corregirlas, las vamos a tener mal contabilizadas todo el ejercicio. Ejemplo: Gastos bancarios contabilizados por $1000, cuando en el extracto hay gastos por $900. Esos $100 de diferencia deben ajustarse.
  9. 9. ESQUEMA BÁSICO DE CONCILIACIÓN (Didáctico).
  10. 10. RESUMIENDO: Tenemos 4 grupos donde clasificar los movimientos. Dos del Mayor contable y dos del extracto. Dos suman y dos restan. Visto de otra manera, los 4 grupos representan el debe y el haber tanto del banco como de nuestra contabilidad. Con solo entender que conceptos clasifican dentro de cada grupo, y porque suman o restan, podemos conciliar cualquier banco de cualquier empresa en cualquier parte del mundo. Veamos a continuación algunos de estos conceptos y su signo correspondiente.
  11. 11. 1. Ordenes de pago (OP) no debitadas en el banco: son todos aquellos egresos que tenemos en el HABER de nuestro mayor contable que, por alguna razón, no se debitaron en el banco (DEBE). Por ejemplo, la OP por la liquidación de sueldos contabilizada al 31/01/2019 que se debitaron en el banco el día 05/02/2019 cuando se pagaron los sueldos. ¿Por qué suma este movimiento en la conciliación? Porque al estar restando en mi contabilidad, y no haberse restado aún en el banco, tengo que SUMARLO en mi contabilidad para poder arribar al saldo que figura en el extracto. En el extracto tengo mas dinero en la cuenta porque todavía no se debitaron los sueldos.
  12. 12. 2. Cobranzas no acreditadas: son los pagos de clientes contabilizados que aún no se acreditaron en el banco. En mi contabilidad me esta sumando dinero que aún no tengo realmente en mi cuenta bancaria. Es por esto que debo RESTARLO en mi conciliación bancaria para poder llegar al saldo del extracto. 3. Acreditaciones no contabilizadas: Es dinero que me ingreso en el banco y, por algún motivo, no lo hemos contabilizado en nuestro mayor del banco aún. Debemos SUMAR este movimiento en nuestra conciliación bancaria para reflejar el ingreso de dinero que aún no figura en el mayor contable del banco. La acreditación es un concepto bancario (Extracto). La cobranza es un concepto contable (Mayor).
  13. 13. 4. Débitos pendientes de contabilizar: Es cualquier egreso en el banco (DEBE) que por algún motivo no ha sido contabilizado aún. Debemos RESTARLO en nuestra conciliación a efectos de poder arribar al saldo bancario correcto. Visto de otra manera, tengo menos plata en el banco que la que refleja mi contabilidad. Un ejemplo clásico de este grupo son los gastos bancarios (Comisiones, IVA, Imp. Al débito y crédito, SIRCREB, etc.;) que el banco nos DEBITA periódicamente a medida que se suceden las distintas operaciones. Una vez que comprendemos las características de cada grupo y su correspondiente signo en la conciliación estamos en condiciones de poder realizar nuestra primera conciliación bancaria.
  14. 14. CASOS PRÁCTICOS
  15. 15. Para resolver los ejercicios: 1. Busco partidas pendientes en la conciliación anterior. 2. Anulo las coincidencias del mes. 3. Detecto las diferencias y las analizo. 4. Confecciono el papel de trabajo. 5. Contabilizo los ajustes. 6. Mayorizo.
  16. 16. Caso 1: Chaitrans and Co. S.A.
  17. 17. Caso 1: Chaitrans and Co. S.A.
  18. 18. Solución propuesta:
  19. 19. Los gastos bancarios son diferencias permanentes, por lo tanto, hay que hacer el asiento correspondiente en la contabilidad:
  20. 20. TIPS: 1. Conciliar un banco no es lograr que el papel de trabajo de 0, sino analizar las diferencias, minimizar las partidas pendientes y contabilizar todos los movimientos pendientes posibles. 2. Cuidado con los errores de concepto, ya que dos grupos suman y dos restan. Esto significa que si a una cobranza no acreditada la ubicamos en el grupo de débitos pendientes de contabilizar, la conciliación nos va a dar 0 igual y, sin embargo, el concepto es errado y la clasificación del movimiento también.
  21. 21. 3. Conciliar un banco significa que, al final del año, voy a tener 12 conciliaciones bancarias en 0 con sus respectivas partidas pendientes, 12 mayores de la cuenta contable del banco y los 12 extractos bancarios correspondientes. Uno por cada mes del ejercicio. NO se concilia de a 2 o 3 meses juntos, ni se hace una conciliación global. Se parte del saldo al inicio del ejercicio, se determina el saldo de la cuenta contable del banco MES a MES y se confecciona la correspondiente conciliación bancaria. 4. Si suponemos que una partida conciliatoria es temporaria, y al cabo de 2 meses (60 días), la
  22. 22. partida aún sigue pendiente de conciliar, significa que es una diferencia permanente, hay que analizar su causa y corregirla lo antes posible. 5. Antes de contabilizar algo en el mayor del banco hay que analizar que cuentas va a modificar dicho asiento y consultar a la persona que analice las mismas a efectos de no alterar los saldos contables de otras cuentas sin avisar. 6. En la descripción de los asientos de ajuste colocar la mayor cantidad de información posible a efectos de identificar el movimiento.
  23. 23. Por ejemplo, si voy a hacer un asiento para anular una orden de pago duplicada, en la descripción colocar: “Por anulación de OP XXX, de fecha 31/08/XX duplicada”. Esto facilita el análisis posterior a efectos del cierre del balance. 7) Los gastos bancarios con IVA van al libro IVA Compras. Hay comisiones bancarias con IVA al 21%, al 10,5% y percepciones de IVA. 8) Los gastos bancarios sin IVA no van al libro IVA compras y representan un crédito o un gasto respectivamente.
  24. 24. 9) NUNCA se concilia por importe. Si tengo 100 cheques de $100 para tildar, debo constatar que el número del cheque coincida con el identificado por el banco a efectos de que los que queden pendientes sean efectivamente los que no ingresaron. 10) Por último, en la conciliación bancaria, debo describir con la mayor cantidad de datos posibles los movimientos pendientes de conciliar. Fecha, descripción, N° de Orden de Pago, recibo de cobranza o Egreso Vario, Importe y de ser posible N° de cheque pendiente.
  25. 25. Muchas gracias!! Éxitos!!

×