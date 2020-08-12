Successfully reported this slideshow.
Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo Facultad de Ciencias de la Salud Carrera de Odontología NOMBRE: LEONEL TAYUPANDA
La periodontitis, también llamada enfermedad de las encías, es una grave infección de las encías que daña el tejido blando
En la mayoría de los casos, el desarrollo de la periodontitis comienza con la placa, una película pegajosa compuesta princ
La periodontitis

La periodontitis, causas y efectos

La periodontitis

  1. 1. Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo Facultad de Ciencias de la Salud Carrera de Odontología NOMBRE: LEONEL TAYUPANDA Paralelo: C Asignatura: Informática Tema: La Periodontitis Fecha: 12/08/2020 Abril - Octubre 2020
  2. 2. La periodontitis, también llamada enfermedad de las encías, es una grave infección de las encías que daña el tejido blando y que, sin tratamiento, puede destruir el hueso que sostiene los dientes. La periodontitis puede hacer que los dientes se aflojen o que se pierdan. La periodontitis es frecuente, pero puede prevenirse en gran medida. Suele ser el resultado de una mala higiene bucal. Cepillarse los dientes por lo menos dos veces al día, usar hilo dental diariamente y hacerse revisiones dentales con regularidad puede mejorar enormemente las posibilidades de un tratamiento exitoso de la periodontitis y también puede reducir las posibilidades de desarrollarla. (1) Síntomas Las encías sanas son firmes y de color rosa pálido, y encajan perfectamente alrededor de los dientes. Los signos y síntomas de la periodontitis pueden comprender los siguientes:  Encías inflamadas o hinchadas  Encías de color rojo brillante, rojo oscuro o morado  Encías sensibles al tacto  Encías que sangran fácilmente  Cepillo de dientes teñido de rosa después del cepillado  Escupir sangre al cepillarse los dientes o al usar el hilo dental  Mal aliento  Pus entre los dientes y las encías  Dientes flojos o pérdida de dientes  Dolor al masticar  Encías que se retraen de los dientes (se reabsorben), lo que hace que los dientes se vean más largos de lo normal Causas
  3. 3. En la mayoría de los casos, el desarrollo de la periodontitis comienza con la placa, una película pegajosa compuesta principalmente por bacterias. Si no se trata, la placa puede eventualmente puede provocar periodontitis:  La placa se forma en los dientes cuando los almidones y los azúcares de la comida interactúan con las bacterias que se encuentran normalmente en la boca. Cepillarse los dientes dos veces al día y usar hilo dental una vez al día remueve la placa, pero se vuelve a formar rápidamente (2).  La placa puede endurecerse bajo la línea de la encía y convertirse en sarro dental (tártaro) si queda en los dientes. El sarro dental es más difícil de eliminar y está lleno de bacterias. Cuanto más tiempo permanezcan la placa y el sarro dental en los dientes, más daño pueden hacer. No puedes deshacerte del sarro dental cepillándote los dientes y usando hilo dental, necesitas que un profesional te realice una limpieza dental para quitarlo.  La placa puede causar gingivitis, el tipo más leve de enfermedad de las encías. La gingivitis es la irritación e inflamación de la parte del tejido de la encía que rodea la base de los dientes (tejido gingival). La gingivitis puede revertirse con un tratamiento profesional y un buen cuidado bucal en casa.  La inflamación continua de las encías puede causar periodontitis, que hace que eventualmente se formen bolsas entre las encías y los dientes que se llenan con placa, sarro dental y bacterias. Con el tiempo, estas bolsas se hacen más profundas, y acumulan más bacterias. Si no se tratan, estas infecciones profundas causan pérdida de tejido y hueso, y finalmente, puedes perder uno o más dientes. Además, la inflamación crónica continua puede sobrecargar tu sistema inmunitario. BIBLIOGRAFIA 1. Caton JG, Armitage G, Berglundh T, Chapple ILC, Jepsen S, Kornman KS, et al. A new classification scheme for periodontal and peri-implant diseases and conditions - Introduction and key changes from the 1999 classification. J Clin Periodontol. junio de 2018;45:S1-8. 2. Papapanou PN, Sanz M, Buduneli N, Dietrich T, Feres M, Fine DH, et al. Periodontitis: Consensus report of workgroup 2 of the 2017 World Workshop on the Classification of Periodontal and Peri-Implant Diseases and Conditions: Classification and case definitions for periodontitis. J Periodontol. junio de 2018;89:S173-82.

