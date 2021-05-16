Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sinto Fluir Marcelo Markes + Casa Worship
Eu procurei em outro lugar Em outras pessoas Em tantas coisas
Mas descobri Teu rio em mim E transbordei do Teu amor Sinto fluir Teu rio de vida aqui Sinto fluir Teu rio de vida aqui
Eu procurei em outro lugar Em outras pessoas Em tantas coisas
Mas descobri Teu rio em mim E transbordei do Teu amor Sinto fluir Teu rio de vida aqui Sinto fluir Teu rio de vida aqui
Eu quero beber de Tuas águas Eu quero beber da Tua fonte Vou mergulhar no Teu rio Vou mergulhar no Teu rio
Sinto fluir Teu rio de vida aqui Sinto fluir Teu rio de vida aqui
Eu quero beber de Tuas águas Eu quero beber da Tua fonte Vou mergulhar no Teu rio Vou mergulhar no Teu rio
Sinto fluir Teu rio de vida aqui Sinto fluir Teu rio de vida aqui
Sinto fluir slide

Sinto Fluir Marcelo Markes

Sinto fluir slide

  1. 1. Sinto Fluir Marcelo Markes + Casa Worship
  2. 2. Eu procurei em outro lugar Em outras pessoas Em tantas coisas
  3. 3. Mas descobri Teu rio em mim E transbordei do Teu amor Sinto fluir Teu rio de vida aqui Sinto fluir Teu rio de vida aqui
  4. 4. Eu procurei em outro lugar Em outras pessoas Em tantas coisas
  5. 5. Mas descobri Teu rio em mim E transbordei do Teu amor Sinto fluir Teu rio de vida aqui Sinto fluir Teu rio de vida aqui
  6. 6. Eu quero beber de Tuas águas Eu quero beber da Tua fonte Vou mergulhar no Teu rio Vou mergulhar no Teu rio
  7. 7. Sinto fluir Teu rio de vida aqui Sinto fluir Teu rio de vida aqui
  8. 8. Eu quero beber de Tuas águas Eu quero beber da Tua fonte Vou mergulhar no Teu rio Vou mergulhar no Teu rio
  9. 9. Sinto fluir Teu rio de vida aqui Sinto fluir Teu rio de vida aqui

