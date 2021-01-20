Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo Facultad de Ciencias de la Salud Carrera de Psicología Materia de Informática Tema: P...
2 Tabla de Contenido Procesador de Textos ...................................................................................
3 Procesador de Textos 1. Introducción El procesador de texto es una aplicación informática que nos ayuda en la creación, ...
4 2.1.2 ¿Cómo funciona? Al abrir la aplicación de Word, nos damos cuenta de que nos da una hoja en blanco (claro, si no us...
5 2.1.5 FODA 3. Conclusiones Word, es una aplicación de paga, que permite a los usuarios crear, editar y modificar textos ...
6 Rodrigo, A. (28 de abril de 2020). ¿Qué es Microsoft Word (definición)? ¿Para qué se usa MS Word? (+mejores prestaciones...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Procesador de textos

57 views

Published on

Descripción General acerca de lo que es un procesador de texto

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Procesador de textos

  1. 1. 1 Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo Facultad de Ciencias de la Salud Carrera de Psicología Materia de Informática Tema: Procesador de Textos Autor: Murillo Leonardo Noviembre 2020 – Abril 2021
  2. 2. 2 Tabla de Contenido Procesador de Textos .....................................................................................................3 1. Introducción .....................................................................................................3 2. Procesador de Texto Microsoft ........................................................................3 2.1.1 ¿Qué es? .....................................................................................................3 2.1.2 ¿Cómo funciona?........................................................................................4 2.1.3 Ventajas......................................................................................................4 2.1.4 Desventajas.................................................................................................4 2.1.5 FODA.........................................................................................................5 3. Conclusiones.................................................................................................5 4. Bibliografía.......................................................................................................5
  3. 3. 3 Procesador de Textos 1. Introducción El procesador de texto es una aplicación informática que nos ayuda en la creación, edición, modificación y procesamiento de documentos de texto con un formato específico. (colaboradores de Wikipedia, 2020). Un procesador en un software de aplicación o a manera más común, es conocido como una aplicación informática que permite crear, editar y modificar documentos de texto ya sea en una computadora o un smartphone. Los procesadores de texto cumplen con una función similar a la que cumplían las máquinas de escribir hace algunas décadas atrás, aunque ésta, es mucho más completa y compleja. En la máquina de escribir, por ejemplo, cada letra tipeada por el usuario era impresa de forma inmediata en el papel, lo que imposibilitaba la posibilidad de borrar y era todo un proceso tratar de borrar o incluso se tenía que repetir todo. 2. Procesador de Texto Microsoft 2.1.1 ¿Qué es? Microsoft Word, es un software de aplicación que maneja el procesamiento de texto, este está diseñado para usuarios finales y empresarios o cualquier otra persona que requiera la creación, modificación o manipulación de un documento escrito por las razones que sea, trabajo, tarea etc. Con Word puede se puede trabajar en un documento, una carta, resumen, libro, cuento, elaboración de un blog, historia corta, y cualquier otro documento en el cual una persona desee plasmar sus ideas con la finalidad de llevar a cabo cambios fáciles y una elaboración no muy dificultosa ” (Rodrigo, 2020).
  4. 4. 4 2.1.2 ¿Cómo funciona? Al abrir la aplicación de Word, nos damos cuenta de que nos da una hoja en blanco (claro, si no usamos alguna plantilla antes) en Microsoft Word, y contiene tres partes básicas: el área de texto donde se va a captar cada tecla que toquemos; la barra de herramientas en la parte superior, la cual nos ayudará con la elaboración y edición del documento; y otra barra en la parte inferior con la herramienta de zoom o el contador de palabras, y otras opciones (Guzman). Una vez el documento haya sido creado ya sea mediante una plantilla o una hoja en blanco, aplicación va a captar cada una de las teclas que aplastemos con el fin de ir recolectando la información necesaria para la creación del documento de esa manera el escritor podrá plasmar de manera instantánea y fácil cada una de sus ideas. 2.1.3 Ventajas • Nos permite crear documentos escritos de manera muy rápida y sencilla. • Podemos modificar el documento de texto antes de imprimirlo, agregarle marcos, y otros arreglos. 2.1.4 Desventajas • No existe una versión gratuita de Word, por lo que necesitaríamos de tener una licencia o una versión que ya haya sido intervenida informáticamente para obtenerla gratuita de manera ilegal. • La licencia puede ser un poco costosa para los usuarios finales
  5. 5. 5 2.1.5 FODA 3. Conclusiones Word, es una aplicación de paga, que permite a los usuarios crear, editar y modificar textos ya sea escritos o en blanco. Un procesador de textos es una aplicación que permite que el usuario pueda interactuar con el hardware del computador logrando que la persona pueda plasmar todas sus ideas al momento de escribir. 4. Bibliografía colaboradores de Wikipedia. (18 de 12 de 2020). Procesador de texto. Obtenido de Wikipedia, la enciclopedia libre: https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Procesador_de_texto Guzman, E. (s.f.). Cómo funciona Microsoft Word. Obtenido de Malavida: https://www.malavida.com/es/soft/microsoft-word/q/como-funciona-microsoft- word.html#gref Fortalezas - Creación de documentos. - Modificar un documento. - Realizar tareas académicas Oportunidades - Evitar faltas ortográficas. - Presentar un trabajo bajo normas académicas. Debilidades -Fácil de plagiar un archivo. - Algunos son de paga. - No se puede abrir el documento si no se tiene el programa. Amenazas - Los virus pueden afectar a nuestro computador. - Se le puede poner un troyano en segundo plano. - Microsoft tiene nuestra información
  6. 6. 6 Rodrigo, A. (28 de abril de 2020). ¿Qué es Microsoft Word (definición)? ¿Para qué se usa MS Word? (+mejores prestaciones). Obtenido de envatotuts+: https://business.tutsplus.com/es/tutorials/what-is-microsoft-word-definition--cms-34990

×