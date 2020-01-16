Successfully reported this slideshow.
CENTRO UNIVERSITÁRIO FEI LEONARDO JORGE SASSO SEGURANÇA EM CÉLULAS ROBOTIZADAS São Bernardo do Campo 2017
LEONARDO JORGE SASSO SEGURANÇA EM CÉLULAS ROBOTIZADAS Monografia apresentado ao Centro Universitário FEI, como parte dos r...
Sasso, Leonardo Jorge. Segurança em células robotizadas / Leonardo Jorge Sasso. São Bernardo do Campo, 2017. 167 f. : il. ...
LEONARDO JORGE SASSO SEGURANÇA EM CÉLULAS ROBOTIZADAS Monografia, apresentado ao Centro Universitário FEI, como parte dos ...
“ Dedico este trabalho a meu Pai Getúlio e minha Mãe Maria, a minha filha Giovanna, por me inspirarem a jamais desistir na...
AGRADECIMENTOS Agradeço aos professores da FEI pelo apoio, em especial ao Professor Dr. Reinaldo Augusto da Costa Bianchi,...
"O único lugar onde sucesso vem antes do trabalho é no dicionário." Albert Einstein
RESUMO O presente trabalho tem como objetivo colaborar com grande diversidade de informações o desenvolvimento de apreciaç...
ABSTRACT The present work aims to collaborate with great diversity of information risk assessments development of robotic ...
11 1 INTRODUÇÃO 1.1 TEMA Com o avanço da tecnologia e a escassez de mão de obra qualificada as empresas investem cada vez ...
12 Ainda segundo (IFR, 2016), desde 2010, a demanda por robôs industriais tem crescido consideravelmente devido à tendênci...
13 O mercado chinês é o maior do mundo com um continuo crescimento dinâmico, com aproximadamente 68.000 do total das venda...
14 1.2 DELIMITAÇÃO DO TEMA No presente trabalho será apresentado uma proposta de topologia de segurança de uma célula robo...
15 1.4 JUSTIFICATIVA Com o aumento da demanda de produção e da competitividade na busca por menores preços nos processos d...
16 12.3 O empregador deve adotar medidas de proteção para o trabalho em máquinas e equipamentos, capazes de garantir a saú...
17 • Normas tipo C - Normas de segurança por categoria de máquinas: fornecem prescrições detalhadas de segurança a um grup...
18 1.5 ESTRUTRA DO TRABALHO Este trabalho será composto de 7 capítulos. No capítulo 1, introdutório deste trabalho, é apre...
19 2 REVISÃO BIBLIOGRÁFICA 2.1 APRECIAÇÃO DE RISCOS Como premissa inicial da elaboração de um projeto de uma máquina ou eq...
20 Para a aplicação dos quatro fatores descritos acima é necessário ter o conhecimento do uso da máquina, o histórico de a...
21 Figura 2 – Representação esquemática do processo apreciação de riscos Fonte: Autor, 2017 Na Figura 3 é apresentada a re...
22 Figura 3 – Esquemático do processo apreciação e de redução de riscos Fonte: Autor, 2017 A norma OHSAS 18001:2007 define...
23 Já o risco pode ser definido como: Combinação da probabilidade de ocorrência de um acontecimento perigoso ou exposição ...
24 As categorias 2, 3 e 4 devem possuir monitoramento periódico do sistema, verificando a existência ou não de falhas que ...
25 • Se um defeito for constatado, gerar um sinal de saída, que inicia uma ação apropriada do comando, sempre que possível...
26 O funcionamento do relé ocorre da seguinte forma: 1. O relé de segurança quando energizado faz a verificação dos seus c...
27 As medidas necessárias para a detecção de falhas e o âmbito em que são implementadas dependem, cordialmente, da consequ...
28 contatos do contator colarem uns aos outros é pequena, mas é possível. Se um contato falha, ou seja, seus contatos cola...
29 Figura 6 – Esquema de uma falha de um sistema em série Fonte: Allen Bradley, 2017 A conexão em série dos contatos mecân...
30 Figura 7 – Categoria 3 com intertravamento e CLP de segurança Fonte: Allen Bradley, 2017 Na Figura 8 é apresentado o pr...
31 2.2.3 Categoria 4 Partes de um sistema de comando relacionados à segurança de categoria 4, devem ser projetadas de tal ...
32 Na Figura 10 é apresentado um exemplo de circuito de categoria 4 utilizando uma chave de intertravamento sem contatos c...
33 O relé de monitoramento de segurança deve atender a categoria 4, e ambos os contatores K1 e K2 devem possuir contatos p...
34 2.4 BLOQUEIO E IDENTIFICAÇÃO DE ENERGIA O bloqueio e identificação de energia refere-se ao procedimento desenvolvido pe...
35 Figura 12 – Exemplo de bloqueio de fonte de energia elétrica Fonte: Tagout, 2017 O controle bloqueio pode ser feito em ...
36 Após realizados os trabalhos, a reenergização deve ser feita seguindo os itens: 10.5.2 O estado de instalação desenergi...
37 tecnologia ótica para detecção, já o tapete de segurança ou batente de segurança utilizam princípios elétricos de curto...
38 12.41 Para fins de aplicação desta Norma, considera-se proteção o elemento especificamente utilizado para prover segura...
39 detecção, e também existe uma grande quantidade de fabricantes e tecnologias, a seguir serão apresentados os componente...
40 Onde: • S - É a mínima distância em milímetros, da zona de perigo até o ponto, linha ou plano de detecção; • K - É um p...
41 Figura 15 – Exemplo de aplicação de cortina de luz na posição vertical Fonte: Manual de instruções deTec4 Core (Sick, 2...
42 Figura 16 – Exemplo de aplicação de cortina de luz na posição horizontal Fonte: Manual de instruções deTec4 Core (Sick,...
43 Tabela 2 – Tempo de resposta em milissegundos Fonte: Manual de instruções deTec4 Core (Sick, 2017) A seguir serão apres...
44 para acionamento de relés e contatores em corrente continua, normalmente com corrente de até 500mA, valor que pode vari...
45 Figura 18 – Exemplo de circuito com cortina de luz conectada a um CLP de segurança ou relé de segurança Fonte: Allen Br...
46 é feita na posição vertical em conjunto com proteções fixas de modo a impedir a inserção de membros em partes perigosas...
47 de garrafas de empresas de bebidas e também na área de fabricação de produtos como, blocos de concreto, tijolos e etc. ...
48 Figura 21 – Exemplo de aplicação incorreta de cortina de luz Fonte: Safety Guide for the Americas (Sick, 2017) 2.5.1.3 ...
49 Figura 22 – Exemplo de aplicação de scanner de segurança com relé de segurança Fonte: Allen Bradley, 2017 Todos os mode...
50 Na Figura 24 é apresentado um exemplo de aplicação de scanner de segurança na posição horizontal em uma célula robotiza...
51 Assim como a cortina de luz o scanner possui resoluções que podem ser modificadas através do software de programação, p...
52 A distância de detecção influência diretamente na resolução de detecção de um objeto, na Figura 25 é apresentado um exe...
53 A quantidade de varreduras de um scanner interfere diretamente no tempo de resposta, cada modelo possui valores a serem...
54 Alguns fabricantes possuem modelos de scanners que podem ser conectados entre si. Quando conectados o tempo de resposta...
55 O tempo total de resposta das saídas OSSD pode ser cálculo de acordo com a equação (4). Ts = tB + TMFA + TEFI (4) Onde:...
56 Este tipo de sistema de detecção possui as seguintes características: • O campo máximo de detecção é de 72m²; • Grau de...
57 • Seja côncavo ou tenha uma superfície estrutural irregular padrão ou seu contraste seja diferente do fundo; • Não seja...
58 sistema, quando o número de ciclos é considerado 2, é necessário fazer um acréscimo na largura mínima da zona de detecç...
59 Na Tabela 7 são apresentados os valores adicionais de largura mínima da zona de detecção e tempo de resposta do sistema...
60 Na Figura 29 é apresentado um exemplo de layout da altura mínima da zona de detecção. Figura 29 – Altura mínima da zona...
61 Na Figura 30 é apresentado o conceito para a determinação do comprimento mínimo da zona de detecção. Figura 30 – Compri...
62 2.5.2 Dispositivos de proteção eletromecânicos e eletroeletrônicos Os dispositivos de proteção eletromecânicos e eletro...
63 Figura 32 – Exemplo de construção de um tapete de segurança Fonte: Allen Bradley, 2017 Alguns exemplos de aplicações pa...
64 Figura 33 – Exemplo de aplicação de um tapete de segurança em uma célula robotizada Fonte: Allen Bradley, 2017 Na Figur...
65 Assim como a cortina e o scanner, o tapete de segurança também necessita do cálculo da distância de segurança, este cál...
66 Figura 36 – Exemplo de um batente de segurança com interrupção sinal infravermelho Fonte: Schmersal, 2017 Em ambas as a...
67 2.5.2.3 Chave de segurança para portões de acesso Em locais onde o acesso ao interior da máquina não é frequente, prote...
68 Figura 38 – Sistema com manopla de liberação interna para chave de segurança Fonte: Autor “adaptador de” Euchner, 2017 ...
69 Figura 39 – Funcionamento do contato sem ruptura positiva Fonte: Autor “adaptador de” A brief Q&A tutorial guide (Schme...
  1. 1. CENTRO UNIVERSITÁRIO FEI LEONARDO JORGE SASSO SEGURANÇA EM CÉLULAS ROBOTIZADAS São Bernardo do Campo 2017
  2. 2. LEONARDO JORGE SASSO SEGURANÇA EM CÉLULAS ROBOTIZADAS Monografia apresentado ao Centro Universitário FEI, como parte dos requisitos necessários para obtenção do título de Especialista em Automação Industrial e Sistemas de Controle. Orientado pelo Prof. Dr. Reinaldo Augusto da Costa Bianchi. São Bernardo do Campo 2017
  3. 3. Sasso, Leonardo Jorge. Segurança em células robotizadas / Leonardo Jorge Sasso. São Bernardo do Campo, 2017. 167 f. : il. Monografia - Centro Universitário FEI. Orientador: Prof. Dr. Reinaldo Augusto da Costa Bianchi. 1. Células Robotizadas. 2. NR-12. 3. Segurança. I. Bianchi, Reinaldo Augusto da Costa, orient. II. Título. Elaborada pelo sistema de geração automática de ficha catalográfica da FEI com os dados fornecidos pelo(a) autor(a).
  4. 4. LEONARDO JORGE SASSO SEGURANÇA EM CÉLULAS ROBOTIZADAS Monografia, apresentado ao Centro Universitário FEI, como parte dos requisitos necessários para obtenção do título de Especialista em Automação Industrial e Sistemas de Controle. Comissão julgadora ________________________________________ Prof. Dr. Reinaldo Augusto da Costa Bianchi Orientador _______________________________________ examinador (1) _______________________________________ examinador (2) São Bernardo do Campo 2017
  5. 5. “ Dedico este trabalho a meu Pai Getúlio e minha Mãe Maria, a minha filha Giovanna, por me inspirarem a jamais desistir nas horas mais difíceis. Há Deus. ”
  6. 6. AGRADECIMENTOS Agradeço aos professores da FEI pelo apoio, em especial ao Professor Dr. Reinaldo Augusto da Costa Bianchi, pelas informações fornecidas, pois foram importantíssimas para o desenvolvimento deste trabalho. Agradeço aos meus pais, pela vida e educação que recebi.
  7. 7. "O único lugar onde sucesso vem antes do trabalho é no dicionário." Albert Einstein
  8. 8. RESUMO O presente trabalho tem como objetivo colaborar com grande diversidade de informações o desenvolvimento de apreciações de riscos de células robotizadas abordando diferentes conceitos os quais abrangem diversos tipos de aplicações utilizadas nos diversos ramos das indústrias atuais com base em normas que devem ser empregadas e utilizadas como fundamento básico e premissa na elaboração de projetos. São analisados os equipamentos de segurança empregados, as configurações de alguns modelo de robôs e arquitetura de rede de segurança aos quais todos os elementos são conectados, para isto serão abordadas diversas normas as quais irão colaborar para a classificação dos riscos, seleção dos equipamentos a serem utilizados e quais as medidas de segurança devem ser tomadas para minimizar os riscos existentes em cada aplicação, além de melhora na eficiência da produção outro fator importante é garantir a integridade física do operador durante a execução de seu trabalho. Palavras-chave: Células Robotizadas, NR-12, Segurança.
  9. 9. ABSTRACT The present work aims to collaborate with great diversity of information risk assessments development of robotic cells addressing different concepts which include various types of applications used in various branches of the current industries based on standards which must be employed and utilized as basic foundation and premise in the elaboration of projects. Reviews the security employees, equipment the settings of some models of robots and network security architecture to which all elements are connected, for this will address various standards which will collaborate for the classification of risks, selection of the equipment to be used and what security measures must be taken to minimize the risks in every application In addition to improvement in production efficiency another important factor is to ensure the physical integrity of the operator during the execution of your work. Keywords: Robotic Cells, NR-12, Safety.
  10. 10. LISTA DE ILUSTRAÇÕES Figura 1 – Principais normas de segurança do Brasil..................................................... 17 Figura 2 – Representação esquemática do processo apreciação de riscos ..................... 21 Figura 3 – Esquemático do processo apreciação e de redução de riscos........................ 22 Figura 4 – Esquema de um sistema de categoria 2......................................................... 25 Figura 5 – Esquema de um sistema de categoria 3......................................................... 27 Figura 6 – Esquema de uma falha de um sistema em série............................................ 29 Figura 7 – Categoria 3 com intertravamento e CLP de segurança ................................. 30 Figura 8 – Exemplo de saídas de pulso de teste ............................................................. 30 Figura 9 – Diagrama de blocos para categoria 4 ............................................................ 31 Figura 10 – Exemplo de circuito categoria 4 com chave sem contato ........................... 32 Figura 11 – Exemplo de circuito categoria 4 com intertravamento com chave do tipo lingueta redundante......................................................................................................... 32 Figura 12 – Exemplo de bloqueio de fonte de energia elétrica ...................................... 35 Figura 13 – Componentes e suas funções para segurança de máquinas......................... 37 Figura 14 – Exemplo de aplicação de proteção mecânica fixa....................................... 38 Figura 15 – Exemplo de aplicação de cortina de luz na posição vertical....................... 41 Figura 16 – Exemplo de aplicação de cortina de luz na posição horizontal................... 42 Figura 17 – Exemplo de circuito com cortina de luz...................................................... 44 Figura 18 – Exemplo de circuito com cortina de luz conectada a um CLP de segurança ou relé de segurança ....................................................................................................... 45 Figura 19 – Exemplo de aplicação de cortinas de luz na posição vertical e horizontal . 46 Figura 20 – Exemplo de aplicação de cortina de luz utilizando a função muting.......... 47 Figura 21 – Exemplo de aplicação incorreta de cortina de luz....................................... 48 Figura 22 – Exemplo de aplicação de scanner de segurança com relé de segurança..... 49 Figura 23 – Exemplo de áreas de um scanner de segurança na posição horizontal ....... 49 Figura 24 – Exemplo de aplicação de scanner de segurança na posição horizontal ...... 50
  11. 11. Figura 25 – Exemplo de varredura de um scanner de segurança ................................... 52 Figura 26 – Exemplo conexão de scanner...................................................................... 54 Figura 27 – Exemplo de uma zona de detecção do sistema de visão............................. 55 Figura 28 – Limites das zonas de detecção do sistema de visão de segurança .............. 56 Figura 29 – Altura mínima da zona de detecção do sistema de visão de segurança ...... 60 Figura 30 – Comprimento mínimo 𝑆3 da zona de detecção........................................... 61 Figura 31 – Exemplo de aplicação do sistema de visão em uma célula robotizada....... 61 Figura 32 – Exemplo de construção de um tapete de segurança.................................... 63 Figura 33 – Exemplo de aplicação de um tapete de segurança em uma célula robotizada ........................................................................................................................................ 64 Figura 34 – Exemplo de circuito em série de tapetes de segurança ............................... 64 Figura 35 – Exemplo de circuito com batente de segurança com variação de resistência ........................................................................................................................................ 65 Figura 36 – Exemplo de um batente de segurança com interrupção sinal infravermelho ........................................................................................................................................ 66 Figura 37 – Exemplo de circuito elétrico de um batente de segurança com interrupção sinal infravermelho......................................................................................................... 66 Figura 38 – Sistema com manopla de liberação interna para chave de segurança......... 68 Figura 39 – Funcionamento do contato sem ruptura positiva ........................................ 69 Figura 40 – Funcionamento do contato com ruptura positiva........................................ 69 Figura 41 – Funcionamento de uma chave de segurança eletromecânica com trava..... 70 Figura 42 – Diagrama elétrico de uma chave de segurança com travamento por bobina ........................................................................................................................................ 71 Figura 43 – Modelo de chave de segurança eletromecânica com símbolo de contatos com ruptura positiva....................................................................................................... 72 Figura 44 – Exemplo de chave de segurança eletromecânica redundante ..................... 73 Figura 45 – Modelo de chave de segurança magnética.................................................. 74 Figura 46 – Modelo de chave de segurança com codificação RFID.............................. 75 Figura 47 – Modelo de chave de segurança por transponder ......................................... 75
  12. 12. Figura 48 – Modelo de chave de segurança multifuncional........................................... 76 Figura 49 – Modelo de dispositivo de comando bimanual............................................. 77 Figura 50 – Diagrama de pulsos de um dispositivo de comando bimanual ................... 78 Figura 51 – Botão de emergência com acesso para cadeado de bloqueio e sinalização de energia. ........................................................................................................................... 80 Figura 52 – Exemplo de um relé de segurança............................................................... 81 Figura 53 – Exemplo de um relé de segurança............................................................... 82 Figura 54 – Arquitetura 1oo2D de um CLP de segurança ............................................. 83 Figura 55 – Diagrama de blocos de um módulo de entradas de segurança.................... 84 Figura 56 – Modelo de CLP de segurança ..................................................................... 85 Figura 57 – Exemplo de comunicação em Profisafe...................................................... 86 Figura 58 – Conceito “Black Channel” de comunicação ............................................... 87 Figura 59 – Funcionamento dos contatos positivamente guiados .................................. 88 Figura 60 – Partida direta de um motor trifásico com contatores de potência que possuem contatos positivamente guiados....................................................................... 89 Figura 61 – Circuito de comando para acionamento de um motor ................................ 90 Figura 62 – Esquema de um relé eletromecânico........................................................... 92 Figura 63 – Esquema de um relé de estado sólido ......................................................... 93 Figura 64 – Esquema de um robô industrial................................................................... 94 Figura 65 - Aplicação com robô industrial..................................................................... 95 Figura 66 – Exemplo de um robô com 6 graus de liberdade.......................................... 96 Figura 67 – Orientação do centro de gravidade da carga ............................................... 97 Figura 68 – Vista lateral do envelope de trabalho de um robô com 6 graus de liberdade ........................................................................................................................................ 99 Figura 69 – Vista superior do envelope de trabalho de um robô com 6 graus de liberdade ....................................................................................................................... 100 Figura 70 – Controlador de um robô industrial............................................................ 100 Figura 71 – Diagrama de um motor de robô monitorado por resolver......................... 101 Figura 72 – Arquitetura de rede Profisafe entre CLP de segurança e robôs ................ 102
  13. 13. Figura 73 – Extensões de um robô industrial ............................................................... 104 Figura 74 - Modelo de came mecânico ........................................................................ 106 Figura 75 - Exemplo de aplicação de came mecânico para monitoramento do eixo 1 de um robô......................................................................................................................... 107 Figura 76 - Modelo de came sem contato .................................................................... 107 Figura 77 – Sistema de monitoramento de eixo de um robô........................................ 108 Figura 78 – Modelo de sensor indutivo de segurança .................................................. 108 Figura 79 – Circuito de um sensor indutivo de segurança ........................................... 109 Figura 80 – Circuito de um sensor indutivo de segurança ........................................... 110 Figura 81 – Exemplo de monitoramento de um espaço cartesiano.............................. 111 Figura 82 – Exemplo de monitoramento de um eixo apenas ....................................... 112 Figura 83 - Esquemático do processo de determinação da categoria de segurança apresentado na NBR 14153.......................................................................................... 113 Figura 84 – Vista superior da célula robotizada........................................................... 121 Figura 85 – Vista lateral da célula robotizada .............................................................. 122 Figura 86 – Elementos de segurança ............................................................................ 147 Figura 87 – Envelope de trabalho do robô utilizado na aplicação................................ 149 Figura 88 – Envelope de trabalho limitado do robô..................................................... 149 Figura 89 – Arquitetura de rede Profinet...................................................................... 150 Figura 90 – Arquitetura de rede Profibus..................................................................... 151
  14. 14. LISTA DE TABELAS Tabela 1 – Distância adicional C.................................................................................... 42 Tabela 2 – Tempo de resposta em milissegundos .......................................................... 43 Tabela 3 – Valores de resolução de um modelo de scanner........................................... 51 Tabela 4 – Valores de múltiplas varreduras de acordo com a aplicação........................ 53 Tabela 5 – Valores adicionais de múltiplas varreduras de um modelo de scanner ........ 53 Tabela 6 – Valores para cálculo da distância mínima S................................................. 58 Tabela 7 – Valores adicionais de largura mínima da zona de detecção e tempo de resposta........................................................................................................................... 59 Tabela 8 – Resolução do sistema de visão ..................................................................... 60 Tabela 9 – Perigos segundo ABNT NBR ISO 12100 .................................................. 116 Tabela 10 – Parâmetros para desenvolvimento de uma análise qualitativa ................. 116 Tabela 11 - Tabela dos valores relacionados à severidade dos danos considerados .... 118 Tabela 12 - Tabela dos valores relacionados à frequência de exposição ao risco........ 118 Tabela 13 - Tabela dos valores relacionados à probabilidade de ocorrência do dano.. 119 Tabela 14 - Tabela dos valores relacionados ao número de pessoas expostas ao risco 119 Tabela 15 - Tabela dos valores HRN com classificação do risco ................................ 120 Tabela 16 – Análise qualitativa da célula robotizada................................................... 125 Tabela 17 – Análise quantitativa da célula robotizada................................................. 142
  15. 15. LISTA DE ABREVIATURAS E SIGLAS ABNT Associação Brasileira de Normas Técnicas AOPD Dispositivo de proteção óptico eletrônico ativo (Active Opto-electronic Protective Device) AOPDDR Dispositivo de proteção óptico eletrônico ativo sensível a reflexão difusa (Active optoelectronic protection device responsive to diffuse reflection) CI Classificação de Risco CLP Controlador Lógico Programável CLT Consolidação das Leis do Trabalho CPU Unidade Central de Processamento (Central Processing Unit) CRC Verificação de redundância cíclica (Cyclic Redundancy Check) EDM Monitoramento de dispositivo externo (External Device Monitor) EN Normalização Europeia (European Normalization) ESPE Dispositivo de proteção eletro-sensitivo (Electro Sensitive Protective Device) HRN Número de classificação de Perigo (Hazard Rating Number) IEC Comissão Eletrotécnica Internacional (International Electrotechnical Commission) IFR Federação Internacional de Robótica (International Federation of Robotics) ISO Organização Internacional para Padronização (International Organization for Standardization) NA Normalmente aberto NBR Norma Brasileira Regulamentadora NF Normalmente fechado NPN Negativo, positivo e negativo NR Norma Regulamentadora OHSAS Serviços de Avaliação de Segurança e Saúde Ocupacional (Occupational Health and Safety Assessment Services) OIT Organização Internacional do Trabalho OSHA Administração de Segurança e Saúde Ocupacional (Occupational Safety and Health Administration)
  16. 16. OSSD Dispositivo de comutação de sinal de saída (Output Signal Switching Device) PNP Positivo, negativo e positivo RFID Identificador por radiofrequência (Radio Frequency Identification) TCP Ponto Central da Ferramenta (Tool Center Point) VBPD Dispositivo de proteção baseado em sistema de visão (vision based protective device)
  17. 17. LISTA DE SÍMBOLOS ™ Marca Comercial (Trade Mark)
  18. 18. SUMÁRIO 1 INTRODUÇÃO.......................................................................................... 11 1.1 TEMA....................................................................................................... 11 1.2 DELIMITAÇÃO DO TEMA ................................................................... 14 1.3 OBJETIVOS............................................................................................. 14 1.3.1 Objetivo Geral..................................................................................... 14 1.3.2 Objetivos Específicos .......................................................................... 14 1.4 JUSTIFICATIVA..................................................................................... 15 1.5 ESTRUTRA DO TRABALHO................................................................ 18 2 REVISÃO BIBLIOGRÁFICA.................................................................. 19 2.1 APRECIAÇÃO DE RISCOS ................................................................... 19 2.2 CATEGORIA DE SEGURANÇA ........................................................... 23 2.2.1 Categoria 2........................................................................................... 24 2.2.2 Categoria 3........................................................................................... 26 2.2.2.1 Falhas não detectadas na Categoria 3 ............................................ 28 2.2.3 Categoria 4........................................................................................... 31 2.3 CATEGORIA DE PARADA ................................................................... 33 2.4 BLOQUEIO E IDENTIFICAÇÃO DE ENERGIA ................................. 34 2.5 COMPONENTES DO SISTEMA DE SEGURANÇA............................ 36 2.5.1 Componentes de segurança com função de detecção ...................... 38 2.5.1.1 Dispositivos de proteção eletro-sensitivo (ESPE)............................ 39 2.5.1.2 Cortina de luz de segurança............................................................. 43 2.5.1.3 Scanner de segurança ...................................................................... 48 2.5.1.4 Sistema de visão de segurança......................................................... 55 2.5.2 Dispositivos de proteção eletromecânicos e eletroeletrônicos......... 62 2.5.2.1 Tapete de segurança......................................................................... 62 2.5.2.2 Batente de segurança ....................................................................... 65
  19. 19. 2.5.2.3 Chave de segurança para portões de acesso.................................... 67 2.5.2.3.1 Chave de segurança eletromecânica ................................................ 72 2.5.2.3.2 Chave de segurança sem contato...................................................... 74 2.5.2.4 Bimanual .......................................................................................... 77 2.5.2.5 Botão de emergência ........................................................................ 79 2.5.3 Componentes de segurança com função de processamento de sinais 80 2.5.3.1 Relé de segurança............................................................................. 81 2.5.3.2 CLP de segurança ............................................................................ 83 2.5.3.2.1 Rede de comunicação de segurança ................................................. 85 2.6 COMPONENTES COM FUNÇÃO DE MANOBRA ............................. 88 2.6.1 Contator............................................................................................... 89 2.6.2 Relé....................................................................................................... 92 3 ROBÔ INDUSTRIAL................................................................................ 94 3.1 CAME..................................................................................................... 106 3.2 SENSOR INDUTIVO DE SEGURANÇA ............................................ 108 3.3 SOFTWARE DE SEGURANÇA........................................................... 109 4 METODOLOGIA .................................................................................... 113 4.1 METODOLOGIA PARA SELEÇÃO DE CATEGORIAS ................... 113 4.1.1 Severidade.......................................................................................... 114 4.1.2 Frequência ......................................................................................... 114 4.1.3 Possibilidade...................................................................................... 115 4.2 METODOLOGIA PARA PRIORIZAÇÃO........................................... 117 5 DESENVOLVIMENTO DO TRABALHO ........................................... 121 5.1 APLICAÇÃO ......................................................................................... 121 5.2 LEIAUTE ............................................................................................... 121 5.3 DESCRITIVO DO PROCESSO ............................................................ 123
  20. 20. 5.3.1 Mesa de abastecimento (OP10A)..................................................... 123 5.3.2 Mesa de retirada (OP10B) ............................................................... 123 5.4 APRECIAÇÃO DE RISCOS ................................................................. 124 5.4.1 ANÁLISE QUALITATIVA............................................................. 124 5.4.2 ANÁLISE QUANTITATIVA .......................................................... 141 5.5 ELEMENTOS DE SEGURANÇA......................................................... 147 6 CONCLUSÃO .......................................................................................... 152 7 REFERÊNCIAS ....................................................................................... 153
  21. 21. 11 1 INTRODUÇÃO 1.1 TEMA Com o avanço da tecnologia e a escassez de mão de obra qualificada as empresas investem cada vez mais em automação de seus processos, como forma de melhorar e tornar flexível os processos de produção repetitivos onde são utilizadas máquinas, equipamentos, matéria prima para a criação de partes de um produto ou a montagem dessas partes. O aperfeiçoamento do sistema produtivo é uma meta perseguida constantemente por todas as empresas de diferentes segmentos, tornando a necessidade de redução de custos e altos níveis de produção uma exigência cada vez maior. Para alcançar os níveis de produção exigidos, á utilização de robôs vem crescendo todos os anos não somente no Brasil mais em todo o mundo. De acordo com dados da Federação Internacional de Robótica (IFR, 2016), foram 253.748 unidades vendidas no ano de 2015, comparado com o ano de 2014 às vendas cresceram 15%, o principal segmento responsável pelo aumento das vendas fica por conta da indústria geral, com um aumento de 33% das vendas comparado com 2014, em particular a indústria eletrônica com 41%, indústria de metais com 39%, indústria química, plástico e borracha com 16%, já na indústria automotiva o aumento em 2015 foi moderado, comparado com o período de cinco anos de continuo aumento. No Gráfico 1 são apresentadas as vendas estimadas de robôs industriais por segmentos industriais de 2013 a 2015. Gráfico 1 – Vendas estimadas de robôs por segmentos industriais de 2013 a 2015 Fonte: World Robotics, 2016
  22. 22. 12 Ainda segundo (IFR, 2016), desde 2010, a demanda por robôs industriais tem crescido consideravelmente devido à tendência da automação e da continua melhoria técnica nos robôs industriais. Entre 2010 e 2015, a média anual de vendas cresceu para cerca de 183.00 unidades, este aumento de 59% é um sinal claro do aumento significativo da demanda por robôs industriais em todo o mundo. No Gráfico 2 são apresentadas as vendas estimadas efetuadas entre os anos de 2003 a 2015. Gráfico 2 – Vendas estimadas de robôs industriais entre 2003 a 2015 Fonte: World Robotics, 2016 Segundo (IFR, 2016), a Ásia, incluindo Austrália e Nova Zelândia, ainda é o maior mercado em crescimento em vendas de robôs industriais, liderando com um total de 160.600 unidades vendidas no ano de 2015, o que representa um aumento de 19% em relação ao ano anterior, o segundo maior mercado é a Europa, com um aumento de 10% para 50.100 unidades vendidas, a América ocupa o terceiro maior mercado com aumento de 17% nas vendas em relação a 2014, com um total de 38.100 unidades vendidas. Apenas cinco países representam 75% do total de vendas de 2015, sendo eles, China, Coréia do Sul, Japão, Estados Unidos e Alemanha.
  23. 23. 13 O mercado chinês é o maior do mundo com um continuo crescimento dinâmico, com aproximadamente 68.000 do total das vendas de 2015, somente a China supera o total de robôs industriais vendidos para a Europa. No Gráfico 3 são apresentadas as vendas estimadas de robôs industriais entre os anos de 2014 e 2015 e também a previsão de vendas para os anos de 2016 a 2019. Gráfico 3 – Vendas estimadas de robôs industriais entre 2014-2015 e previsão para os anos de 2016 a 2019 Fonte: World Robotics, 2016 A maior parte das vendas ainda é para as empresas do setor automotivo, por serem processos repetitivos e com grande volume de produção a utilização de robôs é altamente viável, estes processos utilizam diversas tecnologias da automação que oferecem vantagens do ponto de vista técnico: qualidade uniforme permanente, velocidade alta e constante; econômico: alta produtividade, substituição do dispendioso trabalho realizado pelo homem por máquinas; e social: livrar a humanidade da responsabilidade de trabalhos onde a integridade física é comprometida devido aos perigos e riscos inerentes da atividade.
  24. 24. 14 1.2 DELIMITAÇÃO DO TEMA No presente trabalho será apresentado uma proposta de topologia de segurança de uma célula robotizada de acordo com as normas e leis necessárias, de modo a reduzir as condições de insegurança, utilizando CLP de segurança e outros componentes de segurança altamente utilizados em projetos de células robotizadas para industrias. A aplicação utilizada como exemplo trata-se da automação do carregamento de peças em uma máquina de usinagem, abordando os aspectos de funcionamento da célula, comunicação e integração dos componentes. 1.3 OBJETIVOS Nesta seção serão apresentados o objetivo geral e objetivos específicos deste trabalho. 1.3.1 Objetivo Geral Apresentar de forma sucinta os conceitos e os componentes mais utilizados para elaboração de um projeto de segurança de células robotizadas tendo como base diversas normas. 1.3.2 Objetivos Específicos Apresentação e entendimento de normas de segurança relevantes a elaboração de projetos de células robotizadas. Identificar o nível de segurança necessário em uma célula robotizada baseado na apreciação de riscos com base na norma ABNT NBR ISO 12100. Apresentar diversos tipos de componentes utilizados na segurança de células robotizadas independente da aplicação. Propor um projeto de uma célula robotizada utilizando os métodos e componentes de segurança apresentados neste trabalho.
  25. 25. 15 1.4 JUSTIFICATIVA Com o aumento da demanda de produção e da competitividade na busca por menores preços nos processos de produção a aplicação de medidas de segurança para minimização de riscos cresce também e a quantificação dos riscos à segurança é usualmente difícil, porém a adoção de medidas preventivas de segurança e o cumprimento de diversas exigências normativas minimizam os riscos que podem envolver os diversos processos da automação. Na legislação Brasileira estão previstos diversos requisitos de modo a garantir a saúde e integridade física dos trabalhadores em ambientes onde há a utilização de máquinas e equipamentos que possam gerar riscos. Além da responsabilidade social existe também o aspecto legal, que torna obrigatório a utilização de medidas preventivas de segurança conforme está estabelecida na Consolidação das Leis do Trabalho (CLT). Art. 184 – As máquinas e os equipamentos deverão ser dotados de dispositivos de partida e para e outros que se fizerem necessários para a prevenção de acidentes do trabalho, especialmente quanto ao risco de acionamento acidental. Art. 185 – Os reparos, limpeza e ajustes somente poderão ser executados com as máquinas paradas, salvo se o movimento for indispensável à realização do ajuste. Art. 186 – O Ministério do Trabalho estabelecerá normas adicionais sobre proteção e medidas de segurança na operação de máquina e equipamento, especialmente quanto à proteção das partes móveis, distância entre estas, vias de acesso às máquinas e equipamentos de grandes dimensões, emprego de ferramentas, sua adequação e medidas de proteção exigidas quando motorizadas ou elétricas. (Consolidação das Leis do Trabalho, Capítulo V, Seção XI). Além da CLT temos em âmbito legal as Normas Regulamentadoras (NR) que são complementos a ser seguido na elaboração de projetos de máquinas e equipamentos, o Ministério do Trabalho e Emprego por meio da Portaria SIT Nº 197, de 17 de Dezembro de 2010 alterou a NR-12, onde foram estabelecidos novos procedimentos a serem seguidos e também o prazo para o cumprimento dos mesmos. 12.1 Esta Norma Regulamentadora e seus anexos definem referências técnicas, princípios fundamentais e medidas de proteção para garantir a saúde e a integridade física dos trabalhadores. Estabelece requisitos mínimos para a prevenção de acidentes e doenças do trabalho nas fases de projeto e utilização de máquinas e equipamentos de todos os tipos, e ainda à sua fabricação, importação, comercialização, exposição e cessão a qualquer título, em todas as atividades econômicas, sem prejuízo da observância do disposto nas demais Normas Regulamentadoras. – NR aprovadas pela portaria nº 3.214, de 8 de Junho de 1978, nas norma técnicas oficiais e, nas ausência ou omissão destas, nas normas internacionais aplicáveis. 12.1.1 Entende-se como fase de utilização o transporte, montagem, instalação, ajuste, operação, limpeza, manutenção, inspeção, desativação e desmonte da máquina ou equipamento
  26. 26. 16 12.3 O empregador deve adotar medidas de proteção para o trabalho em máquinas e equipamentos, capazes de garantir a saúde e a integridade física dos trabalhadores, e medidas apropriadas sempre que houver pessoas com deficiência envolvidas direta ou indiretamente no trabalho. (Ministério do Trabalho e Emprego, Norma Regulamentadora N° 12 – Segurança no Trabalho em Máquinas e Equipamentos, 2016). Desta forma, a obrigatoriedade das empresas em cumprirem as determinações legais e também as normas regulamentadoras, tornou-se necessário desenvolver estudos e métodos para o desenvolvimento de um projeto específico de segurança de máquinas e equipamentos, com a definição de medidas e a especificação de elementos que garantam a segurança. Em 1994 o Brasil se tornou signatário da Convenção n° 119 da OIT – sobre Proteção de Máquinas, através do Decreto n° 1.255 que adotou de forma integral o conteúdo desta convenção. A redação da Convenção é de 1963, seu conteúdo é o mesmo conceito empregado a NR-12. Podemos então classificar a hierarquia sobre a aplicação das leis e normas no Brasil da seguinte forma: 1. Legislação Federal; 2. Legislação Estadual e Municipal; 3. Convenções coletivas de segurança do trabalho; 4. Convenções internacionais; 5. Norma técnicas; 6. Normas técnicas brasileiras; 7. Normas técnicas internacionais; 8. Normas técnicas europeias; 9. Padrões específicos. As principais normas técnicas de segurança no Brasil para máquinas e equipamentos são divididas em três grupos: • Normas tipo A - Normas fundamentais de segurança: definem os conceitos, princípios de projetos e aspectos gerais válidos para todas as máquinas; • Normas tipo B - Aspectos e componentes de segurança; o Normas tipo B1 - Aspectos gerais de segurança; o Normas tipo B2 – Componentes utilizados na segurança.
  27. 27. 17 • Normas tipo C - Normas de segurança por categoria de máquinas: fornecem prescrições detalhadas de segurança a um grupo particular de máquinas. Na Figura 1 são apresentadas as principais normas de segurança do Brasil. Figura 1 – Principais normas de segurança do Brasil Fonte: Autor, 2017
  28. 28. 18 1.5 ESTRUTRA DO TRABALHO Este trabalho será composto de 7 capítulos. No capítulo 1, introdutório deste trabalho, é apresentado o tema, objetivos, justificativa e a estrutura do trabalho. O capítulo 2 apresenta os fundamentos teóricos de diversos equipamentos de segurança os quais são mais utilizados em células robotizadas. O capitulo 3 apresenta uma abordagem geral de um robô industrial, englobando não somente o braço mecânico, mas também as tecnologias como, software e seu hardware de controle. O capitulo 4 apresenta a metodologia para seleção e priorização das categorias. O capitulo 5 apresenta o desenvolvimento de um exemplo de uma célula robotizada, tendo como base uma aplicação de manipulação. O capítulo 6 apresenta a conclusão deste trabalho. O capítulo 7 apresenta as referências bibliográficas.
  29. 29. 19 2 REVISÃO BIBLIOGRÁFICA 2.1 APRECIAÇÃO DE RISCOS Como premissa inicial da elaboração de um projeto de uma máquina ou equipamento é necessário como referência à norma ABNT NBR ISO 12100 - Segurança de máquinas - Princípios gerais de projeto - Apreciação e redução de riscos, a qual orienta de forma sucinta a elaboração da apreciação de riscos que o mesmo pode conter. Esta norma especifica a terminologia básica, princípios e uma metodologia para obtenção da segurança em projetos de máquinas. Ela especifica princípios para apreciação e redução de riscos que auxiliam engenheiros e projetistas a alcançar tal objetivo. Assume-se que, quando em uma máquina, um perigo irá levar a um dano se medidas de proteção ou quaisquer outras medidas não forem implementadas. Medidas de proteção é a combinação de medidas implementadas pelo projetista e também pelo usuário final da máquina ou equipamento. As medidas que são incorporadas durante o projeto da máquina são preferíveis em relação às implementadas pelo usuário e normalmente comprovam maior efetividade e mitigação dos riscos. A análise do perigo e apreciação de riscos visa identificar os perigos presentes em uma máquina durante todos os modos de operação e a cada estágio da vida da máquina, avaliar os riscos provenientes daqueles perigos e decidir sobre qual medida de redução apropriada de risco será determinada para cada tipo de aplicação. O processo de apreciação de riscos é iterativo e sucessivas aplicações podem ser necessárias para se mitigar o risco, fazendo-se necessário o melhor uso das tecnologias que estão atualmente disponíveis. Para orientação e condução deste processo, é necessário levar em consideração quatro fatores na seguinte ordem: • A segurança da máquina durante todas as fases do seu ciclo de vida; • A capacidade da máquina de executar suas funções; • A operacionalidade da máquina; • Os custos de fabricação, operação e desmontagem da máquina.
  30. 30. 20 Para a aplicação dos quatro fatores descritos acima é necessário ter o conhecimento do uso da máquina, o histórico de acidentes, registros de doenças ocupacionais, técnicas de redução de riscos disponíveis e a legislação vigente em que o uso da máquina se enquadra, por exemplo, se uma máquina é fabricada, montada, testada e desmontada no Brasil, todas estas fases deveram seguir a legislação e normas nacionais vigentes, caso o cliente final seja qualquer outro país como, por exemplo, a Alemanha, deve-se levar em consideração que o projeto da máquina deve também atender a legislação alemã e também as normas vigentes daquele país. Para a elaboração da apreciação de riscos e minimização dos mesmos, o engenheiro ou projetista deve levar em consideração as seguintes etapas como premissa inicial: 1. Determinação dos limites da máquina considerando seu uso devido, bem como quaisquer formas de mau uso razoavelmente previsíveis; 2. Identificação dos perigos e situações perigosas associadas; 3. Estimativa do risco para cada perigo ou situação perigosa; 4. Avaliação do risco e tomada de decisão quanto à necessidade de redução de riscos. 5. Eliminação do perigo ou redução de risco associado ao perigo por meio de medidas de proteção Pode-se considerar que as etapas de 1 a 4 fazem parte do processo de apreciação de riscos e a etapa 5 refere-se ao processo de redução de riscos. Pode-se representar de forma esquemática o processo de apreciação de riscos conforme apresentada na Figura 2.
  31. 31. 21 Figura 2 – Representação esquemática do processo apreciação de riscos Fonte: Autor, 2017 Na Figura 3 é apresentada a representação esquemática do processo de apreciação e redução de riscos, está representação inclui, além do processo de apreciação de riscos, o processo de redução de riscos que deve ser aplicado sempre que a pergunta “O risco foi adequadamente reduzido” ter como resposta a negativa, pois o objetivo final de uma apreciação de riscos é que o processo seja feito repetidamente e que melhorias sejam acrescentadas enquanto os riscos não estejam adequadamente reduzidos e controlados.
  32. 32. 22 Figura 3 – Esquemático do processo apreciação e de redução de riscos Fonte: Autor, 2017 A norma OHSAS 18001:2007 define o perigo como: 3.6 – Fonte, situação ou ato com potencial para o dano em termos de lesões, ferimentos ou danos para saúde (3.8), ou uma combinação destes. (BS OHSAS 18001:2007).
  33. 33. 23 Já o risco pode ser definido como: Combinação da probabilidade de ocorrência de um acontecimento perigoso ou exposição (ões) e da severidade das lesões, ferimentos ou danos para a saúde (3.8), que pode ser causada pelo acontecimento ou pela (s) exposição (ões). (BS OHSAS 18001:2007). 2.2 CATEGORIA DE SEGURANÇA A ABNT NBR 14153 – Segurança de máquinas – Partes de sistemas de comandos relacionados à segurança – Princípios gerais para projeto é a norma que apresenta o conceito de categoria de segurança para sistemas de comando. Categoria de segurança é a classificação das partes de um sistema de comando relacionadas à segurança, sendo classificada por meio da resistência a falhas e o comportamento posterior à condição da falha ocorrida para assim garantir a confiabilidade e segurança da máquina ou equipamento. As partes de um sistema de comando podem consistir tanto de hardware como também de software cujas quais desempenham as funções de segurança de sistemas de comando, podendo ser partes adjuntas ou separadas do sistema de comando. O desempenho de uma parte de um sistema de comando pode ser divido em cinco categorias (B, 1, 2, 3 e 4), as quais devem ser utilizadas como referência, não é o objetivo da ABNT NBR 14153 a utilização dessas categorias, em qualquer hierarquia, com respeito a requisitos de segurança, as categorias descritas nessa norma podem ser aplicadas para: • Comandos para qualquer tipo de máquinas, desde máquinas de baixa complexidade como, por exemplo, máquina de lavar louças, até complexas instalações de automação, por exemplo, células robotizadas, máquinas de usinagem e prensas; • Sistemas de comado de equipamentos de proteção, por exemplo, dispositivos de intertravamento, bimanuais, cortinas de luz, scanners e também chave de segurança para acesso a portas de acesso de máquinas. Como a NR-12 requer que os sistemas de segurança sejam selecionados e instalados de modo a ser constantemente monitorado de forma automática, o monitoramento dos itens de segurança se enquadram somente entre as categorias 2, 3 e 4, a categoria B em si não tem medidas especiais para segurança, mas é a categoria que constitui a base para as outras.
  34. 34. 24 As categorias 2, 3 e 4 devem possuir monitoramento periódico do sistema, verificando a existência ou não de falhas que possam levar à perda das funções de segurança, este princípio está de acordo com o requerido na NR-12, que é reduzir acidentes com máquinas e equipamentos. Segundo a NR-12, as categorias 2, 3 e 4 não são aplicáveis a dispositivos exclusivamente mecânicos, visto que, nesses casos, o monitoramento não é possível. Para a seleção de uma categoria para um a parte em específica relacionada à segurança do sistema de comando depende de: • Redução de risco a ser atingida pela função de segurança; • Probabilidade de ocorrência de falhas nessa parte; • Aumento de risco, caso haja falha nesta parte; • Possibilidade de evitar falhas nessa parte; • Tecnologia aplicada a esta parte. A seguir serão apresentadas as características e comportamentos dos sistemas de comando de acordo com as categorias 2, 3 e 4, conforme está descrito na NBR 14153. 2.2.1 Categoria 2 Para que as partes de sistemas de comando relacionadas à segurança atinjam a categoria 2 as mesmas devem ser projetadas de tal maneira que sejam verificadas em intervalos adequados pelo sistema de comando da máquina, pois as verificações das funções de segurança devem ser efetuadas: • Na partida e antes do início de qualquer situação de perigo da máquina; • Periodicamente, durante a operação, se a avaliação do risco e o tipo de operação mostrar que esta ação é necessária. O início da verificação pode ser automático ou manual, qualquer verificação das funções de segurança deve: • Permitir a operação, se nenhum defeito for constatado;
  35. 35. 25 • Se um defeito for constatado, gerar um sinal de saída, que inicia uma ação apropriada do comando, sempre que possível este sinal deve levar a máquina para um estado seguro, quando não for possível, por exemplo, na fusão dos contatos de um contator, a saída deve gerar um aviso de perigo. A verificação por si só não pode levar a uma situação de perigo. O equipamento de verificação pode ser parte integrante ou não das partes relacionadas à segurança, que processam a função de segurança, após a detecção de uma falha, o estado seguro deve ser mantido até que a falha tenha sido corrigida. A casos que a categoria 2 não é aplicável, em razão de não ser possível a verificação de todos os componentes, como, por exemplo, pressostatos ou sensores de presença de peça. No geral o comportamento de um sistema de segurança categoria 2 permite que: • A ocorrência de um defeito leve à perda da função de segurança entre as verificações; • A perda da função de segurança seja detectada pela verificação. Na Figura 4 é apresentado um sistema simples com relé de segurança para atingir a categoria 2. Figura 4 – Esquema de um sistema de categoria 2 Fonte: Allen Bradley, 2017
  36. 36. 26 O funcionamento do relé ocorre da seguinte forma: 1. O relé de segurança quando energizado faz a verificação dos seus componentes internos, se nenhuma falha for detectada é então liberada a etapa 2; 2. É feita a verificação dos sinais da chave que é atuada pela lingueta através do monitoramento de ciclagem de seus contatos. Se nenhuma falha for detectada inicia-se a etapa 3; 3. É verificado se o contato normalmente fechado do contator está fechado, indicando a realimentação, se nenhuma falha for detectada inicia-se a etapa 4; 4. São fechados os contatos internos do relé e então acionada a bobina do relé K1, acionando a carga que está conectada a ele. Abrir a proteção irá desligar as saídas do relé, fazendo com que a bobina do contator K1 seja desligada. Quando a proteção é fechada novamente, o relé repete a verificação do sistema e verifica também a segurança dos elementos a ele conectados conforme descrito anteriormente. 2.2.2 Categoria 3 Partes relacionadas à segurança de sistemas de comando da categoria 3 devem ser projetadas de tal maneira que uma falha isolada, em qualquer dessas partes, não leve à perda das funções de segurança, falhas de modos comuns devem ser consideradas quando a probabilidade da ocorrência de tal falha for significante, a falha deve ser detectada durante ou até mesmo antes da próxima solicitação da função de segurança. Nem todas as falhas isoladas serão detectadas, consequentemente, o acúmulo de falhas não detectadas pode levar a um sinal de saída indesejado e a uma situação de perigo na máquina. Um exemplo típico de medidas utilizadas para a detecção de falhas é a monitoração de saídas elétricas redundantes. O comportamento para sistemas de categoria 3 permite que: • Quando a falha isolada ocorra, a função de segurança sempre seja cumprida; • Algumas, mas não todas, falhas sejam de detectadas; • O acúmulo de falhas não detectadas leve à perda da função de segurança.
  37. 37. 27 As medidas necessárias para a detecção de falhas e o âmbito em que são implementadas dependem, cordialmente, da consequência de uma falha e da probabilidade da ocorrência dessa falha, dentro da aplicação, a tecnologia aplicada irá influenciar as possibilidades da implementação da detecção de falhas. Na Figura 5 é apresentado um sistema simples com relé de segurança para atingir a categoria 3. Figura 5 – Esquema de um sistema de categoria 3 Fonte: Allen Bradley, 2017 A chave de ação direta de abertura geralmente é projetada com uma mola de retorno para sua operação, se o cabeçote for removido ou danificado, pela ação da mola os contatos são abertos imediatamente, levando assim a máquina para um estado seguro. Muitos intertravamentos são projetados com cabeçotes removíveis e até mesmo com cabeçotes que podem ser girados em 2 ou até 4 posições para facilitar a montagem, falhas podem ocorrer caso os parafusos de fixação do cabeçote não estejam corretamente apertados. Um relé de segurança pode ser utilizado para o monitoramento da chave com a lingueta, com o fechamento da proteção o relé de segurança libera a alimentação para as bobinas dos contatores ligados em paralelo a seus contatos, fazendo então com que a alimentação do motor seja liberada também, com proteção de sobrecargas e curto-circuito, a probabilidade dos
  38. 38. 28 contatos do contator colarem uns aos outros é pequena, mas é possível. Se um contato falha, ou seja, seus contatos colam fisicamente uns aos outros, o segundo contator deve ser desligado, forçando assim o corte de alimentação do motor, o relé de segurança irá detectar o contator que está com a falha no ciclo seguinte da máquina, quando o portão ou proteção for fechado e o botão de partida for pressionado, os contatos ligados mecanicamente do contator com falha permanecerá aberto e o relé não será capaz de fechar os contatos de realimentação, indicando assim que os contatos de um dos contatores estão colados. 2.2.2.1 Falhas não detectadas na Categoria 3 Podem haver algumas falhas que não serão detectadas, mas não deve, por si só, levar à perda da função de segurança da máquina. Sempre que as falhas podem ser detectadas, é preciso saber se, em algumas circunstâncias, poderiam ser mascaradas ou involuntariamente apuradas pela operação de outros dispositivos dentro da estrutura do sistema. Na Figura 6 é apresentada uma abordagem que é utilizada amplamente para conectar vários dispositivos a um relé de monitoramento de segurança, onde cada dispositivo contém dois contatos normalmente fechados com ruptura positiva, estes dispositivos podem ser desde chaves de segurança de portões como também botões de emergência ligados em série uns aos outros. Este tipo de ligação é comumente feita por ter economia nos custos de fiação e dispositivos de monitoramento, porém se uma falha por curto-circuito ocorre em um dos contatos no dispositivo SW2 como mostrado, somente poderá ser detectada se as três chaves forem abertas e somente as chaves SW1 e SW3 forem fechadas novamente, deixando somente a chave SW2 aberta, o relé irá receber apenas o sinal de apenas um dos contatos das chaves, indicando que em alguma das chaves existe alguma falha no seu contato.
  39. 39. 29 Figura 6 – Esquema de uma falha de um sistema em série Fonte: Allen Bradley, 2017 A conexão em série dos contatos mecânicos é restrita à categoria 3, uma vez que pode levar a perda da função de segurança, devido ao acúmulo de falhas. Com o avanço da tecnologia, complexidade e também a exigência de alcançar níveis mais elevados de segurança, a utilização de controladores lógicos programáveis de segurança (CLP) se torna cada vez mais eficaz para o monitoramento dos componentes responsáveis pela segurança de uma máquina. Na Figura 7 é apresentado um exemplo onde duas saídas do CLP de segurança estão configuradas para emitir sinais pulsados, onde de forma síncrona são enviados os sinais com pulsos defasados aos contatos da chave, retornando então ao CLP que faz a leitura deste sinal defasado, se uma falha ocorre, como por exemplo, um curto-circuito entre os canais ou a abertura dos contatos, o CLP irá identificar esta falha.
  40. 40. 30 Figura 7 – Categoria 3 com intertravamento e CLP de segurança Fonte: Allen Bradley, 2017 Na Figura 8 é apresentado o princípio das saídas de pulso de teste utilizadas para a detecção de falhas em sistemas de segurança. Figura 8 – Exemplo de saídas de pulso de teste Fonte: Allen Bradley.com, 2016
  41. 41. 31 2.2.3 Categoria 4 Partes de um sistema de comando relacionados à segurança de categoria 4, devem ser projetadas de tal maneira que: • Uma falha isolada em qualquer dessas partes relacionadas à segurança não leve a perda das funções de segurança; • A falha isolada deve ser detectada antes ou durante a próxima atuação sobre a função de segurança, se essa detecção não for possível, o acúmulo de defeitos não pode levar à perda das funções de segurança da máquina. Como a categoria 3, a categoria 4 exige que o sistema de segurança atenda a categoria B, e utilize seu princípio básico de segurança, execute a função de segurança na presença de uma única falha, diferentemente da categoria 3, onde o acúmulo de falhas pode acarretar a perda da função de segurança, a categoria 4 exige o desempenho da função de segurança na presença de um acúmulo de falhas. Considerando a prática, a somatória de duas falhas acumuladas pode ser suficiente, apesar de três poderem ser necessárias para alguns tipos de projetos, devido sua complexidade. Na Figura 9 é apresentado um diagrama de blocos para a categoria 4, onde o controle dos dispositivos de saída e monitoramento transversal é essencialmente necessário, não apenas razoavelmente praticável, esse tipo de monitoramento ajuda a diferenciar a categoria 4 da categoria 3. Figura 9 – Diagrama de blocos para categoria 4 Fonte: Allen Bradley, 2017
  42. 42. 32 Na Figura 10 é apresentado um exemplo de circuito de categoria 4 utilizando uma chave de intertravamento sem contatos com canal duplo. Figura 10 – Exemplo de circuito categoria 4 com chave sem contato Fonte: Allen Bradley, 2017 Para utilização das chaves com lingueta, então, duas opções podem ser utilizadas a fim de atender categoria 4. Na Figura 11 é apresentado um exemplo com duas chaves de intertravamento com contatos com ruptura positiva. Figura 11 – Exemplo de circuito categoria 4 com intertravamento com chave do tipo lingueta redundante Fonte: Allen Bradley, 2017
  43. 43. 33 O relé de monitoramento de segurança deve atender a categoria 4, e ambos os contatores K1 e K2 devem possuir contatos positivamente guiados, para que seja possível a detecção de uma falha no fechamento dos seus contatos. 2.3 CATEGORIA DE PARADA Todas as categorias de segurança mencionadas anteriormente são categorias de segurança relacionadas ao sistema de controle, elas são uma classificação do desempenho de um sistema de segurança sob uma condição de falha, porém existe também uma classificação nomeada como categoria de parada, que se originou nas normas IEC/EM 60204-1 e NFPA 79, são três tipos de categorias de parada, sendo elas: • Categoria 0 – Requer remoção imediata da energia dos atuadores, está categoria pode ser considerada como uma parada descontrolada, pois devido a algumas circunstâncias, o movimento do equipamento ou máquina pode levar algum tempo para cessar, por exemplo, um motor a indução, com a parada o motor pode ficar livre para parar por inércia; • Categoria 1 – Requer que a energia seja retirada para então aplicar o freio até que a parada seja atingida e então o atuador desligado; • Categoria 2 – A única para que não requer que a energia não seja removida do atuador. Somente as paradas 0 ou 1 podem ser utilizadas como paradas de emergência, somente após a apreciação de riscos será possível ditar qual utilizar. Em todos os exemplos de circuitos apresentados até o momento neste trabalho usaram categoria de parada 0, para atingir categoria 1 é necessária uma saída com atraso de tempo para uma remoção final de energia. Apenas através de um CLP de segurança ou um relé de segurança será possível atingir a categoria 0 e 1, um CLP padrão sem funções de segurança não pode ser responsável por uma tarefa relacionada a uma parada de segurança.
  44. 44. 34 2.4 BLOQUEIO E IDENTIFICAÇÃO DE ENERGIA O bloqueio e identificação de energia refere-se ao procedimento desenvolvido pela agência americana OSHA, com a norma OSHA 29 - 1910.147 – The control of hazardous energy (lockout/tagout): General Enviroment Controls para proteção dos trabalhadores que lidam com energias potencialmente perigosas quando efetuam serviços como, manutenção, reparação ou limpeza de máquinas e equipamentos. Bloqueio ou em inglês “lockout”, significa bloquear o mecanismo que isola uma fonte de energia do trabalhador. Quando um dispositivo de isolamento de energia está bloqueado, permite ao trabalhador realizar a manutenção em segurança do equipamento potencialmente perigoso, um dispositivo de bloqueio, normalmente utilizado um cadeado com chave, mantém o dispositivo de isolamento de energia em uma posição de segurança, o cadeado deve ter chave única ou combinação, quando um dispositivo de isolamento de energia está bloqueado, o equipamento não funciona até que o cadeado seja removido. Sinalização ou em inglês “Tagout”, significa colocar uma etiqueta de identificação no dispositivo de isolamento de energia, a etiqueta deve ser presa ao dispositivo de isolamento de energia e deve indicar que o equipamento em manutenção não pode voltar a operação até que o cadeado de bloqueio seja retirado. O cadeado com a sinalização deve conter dados do operador, por exemplo, nome, função e número de telefone, seu uso é intransferível, havendo a necessidade de mais de uma pessoa para determinada atividade, por exemplo, cinco pessoas efetuando a manutenção em uma célula robotizada, serão necessários cinco cadeados na fonte de energia. Na Figura 12 é apresentado um exemplo de bloqueio de fonte de energia elétrica.
  45. 45. 35 Figura 12 – Exemplo de bloqueio de fonte de energia elétrica Fonte: Tagout, 2017 O controle bloqueio pode ser feito em diversos componentes elétricos, mecânicas, pneumáticos ou hidráulicos. O conceito de bloqueio e sinalização é simples, busca controla a doente de energia potencialmente perigosa de forma que os trabalhadores não se lesionem quando estão determinado tipo de atividade. Para segurança em instalações elétricas desenergizadas existe um procedimento criado na NR 10, este procedimento é descrito na norma como: 10.5.1 Somente serão consideradas desenergizadas as instalações elétricas liberadas para trabalho, mediante os procedimentos apropriados, obedecida a sequência abaixo: a) seccionamento; b) impedimento de reenergização; c) constatação da ausência de tensão; d) instalação de aterramento temporário com equipotencialização dos condutores dos circuitos; e) proteção dos elementos energizados existentes na zona controlada (Anexo II); f) instalação da sinalização de impedimento de reenergização. (Ministério do Trabalho e Emprego, Norma Regulamentadora N° 10 – Segurança em Instalações e Serviços em Eletricidade, 2016)
  46. 46. 36 Após realizados os trabalhos, a reenergização deve ser feita seguindo os itens: 10.5.2 O estado de instalação desenergizada deve ser mantido até a autorização para reenergização, devendo ser reenergizada respeitando a sequência de procedimentos abaixo: a) retirada das ferramentas, utensílios e equipamentos; b) retirada da zona controlada de todos os trabalhadores não envolvidos no processo de reenergização; c) remoção do aterramento temporário, da equipotencialização e das proteções adicionais; d) remoção da sinalização de impedimento de reenergização; e) destravamento, se houver, e religação dos dispositivos de seccionamento. (Ministério do Trabalho e Emprego, Norma Regulamentadora N° 10 – Segurança em Instalações e Serviços em Eletricidade, 2016) O procedimento somente poderá sofrer alteração com base nos itens: 10.5.3 As medidas constantes das alíneas apresentadas nos itens 10.5.1 e 10.5.2 podem ser alteradas, substituídas, ampliadas ou eliminadas, em função das peculiaridades de cada situação, por profissional legalmente habilitado, autorizado e mediante justificativa técnica previamente formalizada, desde que seja mantido o mesmo nível de segurança originalmente preconizado. 10.5.4 Os serviços a serem executados em instalações elétricas desligadas, mas com possibilidade de energização, por qualquer meio ou razão, devem atender ao que estabelece o disposto no item 10.6. (Ministério do Trabalho e Emprego, Norma Regulamentadora N° 10 – Segurança em Instalações e Serviços em Eletricidade, 2016) O procedimento deve ser seguido pelos trabalhadores conforme descrito na NR-12: 12.5A Cabe aos trabalhadores: a) cumprir todas as orientações relativas aos procedimentos seguros de operação, alimentação, abastecimento, limpeza, manutenção, inspeção, transporte, desativação, desmonte e descarte das máquinas e equipamentos; b) não realizar qualquer tipo de alteração nas proteções mecânicas ou dispositivos de segurança de máquinas e equipamentos, de maneira que possa colocar em risco a sua saúde e integridade física ou de terceiros; c) comunicar seu superior imediato se uma proteção ou dispositivo de segurança foi removido, danificado ou se perdeu sua função; d) participar dos treinamentos fornecidos pelo empregador para atender às exigências/requisitos descritos nesta Norma; e) colaborar com o empregador na implementação das disposições contidas nesta Norma. (Ministério do Trabalho e Emprego, Norma Regulamentadora N° 12 – Segurança no Trabalho em Máquinas e Equipamentos, 2016). 2.5 COMPONENTES DO SISTEMA DE SEGURANÇA Todos os componentes de segurança utilizados para promover a redução dos riscos nas máquinas possuem a função de detectar sinais gerados por uma ação humanada, como, por exemplo, o acionamento de um botão de emergência, comando Bimanual ou uma ação passiva relacionada à detecção da presença de um operador a uma zona de perigo por equipamentos que utilizam diferentes tecnologias, scanner e cortina de luz são equipamentos que utilizam a
  47. 47. 37 tecnologia ótica para detecção, já o tapete de segurança ou batente de segurança utilizam princípios elétricos de curto-circuito para detectar a presença humana. Os sinais gerados pelos equipamentos de detecção devem ser avaliados e processados por um CLP ou relé de segurança, para então serem gerados os sinais de saídas para os componentes de manobra, como, por exemplo, contatores ou relés. Na Figura 13 são apresentados alguns componentes e suas funções para segurança de máquinas. Figura 13 – Componentes e suas funções para segurança de máquinas Fonte: Autor, 2017 Durante o desenvolvimento do projeto de uma máquina ou equipamento, soluções utilizando proteções mecânicas fixas para evitar o acesso à zona de risco devem ser consideradas, com base as normas NR-12 - Anexo I, ABNT NBR NM-ISO 13852 - Segurança de Máquinas - Distâncias de segurança para impedir o acesso a zonas de perigo pelos membros superiores e também a ABNT NBR NM-ISO 13853 - Segurança de máquinas - Distâncias de segurança para impedir o acesso a zonas de perigo pelos membros inferiores. Todas as proteções fixas devem ser fixadas de modo que somente através de ferramentas possam ser removidas ou abertas, não sendo possível a remoção apenas manualmente segundo o que está descrito na NR-12.
  48. 48. 38 12.41 Para fins de aplicação desta Norma, considera-se proteção o elemento especificamente utilizado para prover segurança por meio de barreira física, podendo ser: a) proteção fixa, que deve ser mantida em sua posição de maneira permanente ou por meio de elementos de fixação que só permitam sua remoção ou abertura com o uso de ferramentas. (Ministério do Trabalho e Emprego, Norma Regulamentadora N° 12 – Segurança no Trabalho em Máquinas e Equipamentos, 2016) Na Figura 14 é apresentado um exemplo de proteção da correia de um motor, onde o risco é mitigado apenas com uma proteção mecânica, caso o acesso seja necessário com determinada frequência, será necessário monitorar a abertura e garantir que a proteção esteja na posição correta. Figura 14 – Exemplo de aplicação de proteção mecânica fixa Fonte: Allen Bradley, 2017 A seguir serão apresentados os principais elementos que compõe uma célula robotizada, com base nas tecnologias atuais. 2.5.1 Componentes de segurança com função de detecção Após analisado o risco é necessário avaliar qual tipo de componente é o melhor para a redução do risco. Existem diversos componentes de segurança capazes de realizar a função de
  49. 49. 39 detecção, e também existe uma grande quantidade de fabricantes e tecnologias, a seguir serão apresentados os componentes mais utilizados para redução de riscos em células robotizadas. 2.5.1.1 Dispositivos de proteção eletro-sensitivo (ESPE) Os dispositivos de proteção eletro-sensitivo podem implementar a detecção de pessoas através de diversos tipos de tecnologias, tais como: • Óptica; • Capacitiva; • Ultrassônica; • Laser infravermelho passivo. Devido a certas características da garantia da função de segurança foram desenvolvidos alguns tipos de equipamentos e os mais comuns são: • Dispositivo de proteção óptico eletrônico ativo (AOPD), cortina de luz; • Dispositivo de proteção óptico eletrônico ativo sensível à reflexão difusa (AOPDDR), scanner a laser de segurança; • Dispositivo de proteção baseado em sistema de visão (VBPD), câmeras de visão. Normalmente a função de detecção é realizada por elementos sensores emissores e receptores. Para o projeto e aplicação dos dispositivos de proteção eletro-sensitivos é necessário calcular a distância de segurança com base na norma ABNT NBR ISO 13855 - Segurança de máquinas - Posicionamento dos equipamentos de proteção com referência à aproximação de partes do corpo humano. O cálculo para a distância de instalação na posição vertical e horizontal deve ser feito com base na equação (1): S = K x ( Ts + Tc + Tr ) + C (1)
  50. 50. 40 Onde: • S - É a mínima distância em milímetros, da zona de perigo até o ponto, linha ou plano de detecção; • K - É um parâmetro em milímetros por segundo, derivado dos dados de velocidade de aproximação do corpo ou partes do corpo; • Ts – Tempo de resposta de parada do equipamento; • Tc – Tempo de resposta do circuito de controle; • Tr – Tempo de resposta do dispositivo de segurança; • C – É a distância adicional em milímetros, baseada na intrusão contra a zona de perigo antes da situação do dispositivo de proteção. O valor de K é a velocidade de aproximação do corpo, parte do corpo ou do robô, quando utilizado o scanner ou cortina na posição vertical para monitorar a invasão inadvertida de robôs sobre o posto de trabalho do operador, considerar o fator K como a velocidade do robô a 100%, para corpo ou partes do corpo se a cortina ou scanner estiver disposto horizontalmente considerar a velocidade de aproximação de 1600 mm/s, para cortinas ou scanners posicionados verticalmente considerar velocidade de aproximação de 2000 mm/s se a distância mínima for igual ou menor de 500 mm, pode ser usada a velocidade de aproximação de 1600 mm/s se a distância mínima for maior que 500 mm. A distância adicional C para aplicações de cortinas e scanners na posição vertical, deve ser calculada segundo equação (2): C = 8 ∗ ( d − 14mm) (2) Onde: • d - É a resolução da cortina de luz ou scanner. Na Figura 15 é apresentado uma aplicação de cortina de luz na posição vertical.
  51. 51. 41 Figura 15 – Exemplo de aplicação de cortina de luz na posição vertical Fonte: Manual de instruções deTec4 Core (Sick, 2017) Para instalação na posição horizontal deve-se utilizar a equação (3) para C: C = 1200mm − (0,4 ∗ H) (3) Onde: • H - É à distância de instalação da cortina ou do scanner em relação ao piso. Na Figura 16 é apresentado uma aplicação de cortina de luz na posição horizontal, dependendo do tipo de categoria de segurança encontrada na apreciação de riscos, seria possível também utilizar um scanner de segurança para tal aplicação.
  52. 52. 42 Figura 16 – Exemplo de aplicação de cortina de luz na posição horizontal Fonte: Manual de instruções deTec4 Core (Sick, 2017) Para à capacidade de detecção da cortina de luz, deve ser usada pelo menos a distância adicional C apresentada na Tabela 1. Tabela 1 – Distância adicional C Capacidade de Detecção mm Distância Adicional C mm ≤ 14 0 > 14 ≤ 20 80 > 20 ≤ 30 130 >30 ≤ 40 240 > 40 850 Fonte: Autor “adaptador de” NR-12 – Anexo I, 2017 Para o correto cálculo da mínima distância, o valor de Tr deve ser retirado dos dados do fabricante analisando o comprimento do campo de proteção e a resolução da cortina de luz a ser utilizada, na Tabela 2 são apresentados os tempos de resposta em milissegundos das cortinas de luz detec4 Core do fabricante Sick.
  53. 53. 43 Tabela 2 – Tempo de resposta em milissegundos Fonte: Manual de instruções deTec4 Core (Sick, 2017) A seguir serão apresentados alguns componentes com a tecnologia ESPE. 2.5.1.2 Cortina de luz de segurança A cortina de luz de segurança é composta por um emissor e receptor, o emissor cria uma barreira multifeixe de luz infravermelha que é recebido pelo receptor de uma área perigosa. O emissor é sincronizado com o receptor através dos feixes fotoelétrico. Para eliminar a susceptibilidade a falha atribuída ao disparo de luz ambiente e interferência a partir de outros dispositivos opto-elétrico, os leds no emissor são pulsados em uma taxa específica, uma frequência modulada, com cada led pulsado sequencialmente de forma que um emissor só pode afetar o receptor específico associado a ele. Quando todos os feixes foram verificados, a varredura então inicia novamente. Quando qualquer um dos feixes é interrompido pela intrusão no campo de detecção, o circuito de controle da cortina de luz desliga os sinais de saída, e assim, sem receber os sinais de saída o controlador irá desligar o principal agente gerador do perigo. A maioria das cortinas de luz possui saída a transistor, podendo ser NPN ou PNP que são classificadas como saídas OSSD (Dispositivo de comutação de sinal de saída), estas saídas possuem proteção contra curto-circuito, sobrecarga e também proteção contra inversão dos sinais, podem ser utilizadas
  54. 54. 44 para acionamento de relés e contatores em corrente continua, normalmente com corrente de até 500mA, valor que pode variar de acordo com o modelo e fabricante. É apresentado na Figura 17, um exemplo de circuito com cortina de luz acionando contatores 24 volts em corrente contínua como forma de cortar a alimentação de um motor. Figura 17 – Exemplo de circuito com cortina de luz Fonte: Allen Bradley, 2017 No circuito da Figura 17 a ligação é feita de forma direta, sendo necessários os contatos normalmente fechados para que a função EDM (Monitoramento de dispositivo externo) seja garantida, caso haja uma soldagem dos contatos dos contatores K1 e K2 o restart não será liberado, fazendo assim com que o motor não seja ligado. Quando utilizado relé de segurança o reset da cortina pode ser feito no próprio circuito da cortina, assim como na ligação direta, caso um CLP de segurança seja utilizado, o botão de reset pode ser ligado no CLP e uma saída do CLP enviada à cortina para o restart de forma manual. A cortina também pode ser conectada de forma direta à um CLP de segurança através de protocolos de segurança normalizados, por exemplo, Ethernet/IP ou Profisafe Na Figura 18 é apresentado um exemplo de circuito de ligação de cortina com CLP ou relé de segurança.
  55. 55. 45 Figura 18 – Exemplo de circuito com cortina de luz conectada a um CLP de segurança ou relé de segurança Fonte: Allen Bradley, 2017 Outro importante critério na seleção de cortina de luz é a sua resolução, a resolução é o menor objeto a ser detectado por um emissor e receptor. As resoluções mais utilizadas atualmente são de 14 mm, utilizada para detecção de dedos, 30 mm, normalmente utilizada para detecção de mãos e 50 mm utilizada para detecção do tornozelo, valores maiores são normalmente utilizados para detecção do corpo como um todo. A escolha da resolução é um dos fatores de maior importância para o cálculo da distância de segurança. Além da resolução outro importante fator para seleção de cortinas de luz de segurança é a seleção da categoria de segurança da cortina, normalmente encontradas no mercado categorias de segurança 2 e 4. A cortina de luz de segurança pode ser utilizada em duas posições, vertical e horizontal, onde dependendo da aplicação e risco ambas podem ser combinadas. Normalmente a utilização
  56. 56. 46 é feita na posição vertical em conjunto com proteções fixas de modo a impedir a inserção de membros em partes perigosas. Na Figura 19 é apresentado um exemplo de aplicação de cortinas de luz nas posições vertical e horizontal, para o abastecimento manual de uma célula robotizada, quando ocorre a detecção do operador, o relé ou CLP de segurança muda o estado das suas saídas para 0, desligando a alimentação da bobina dos contatores de alimentação do motor responsável pela rotação da mesa. Figura 19 – Exemplo de aplicação de cortinas de luz na posição vertical e horizontal Fonte: Fabricating and Metalworking, 2013 A cortina de luz pode ser utilizada em diversas aplicações e alguns modelos possuem muting e blanking, que são tecnologias para inibição de alguns feixes (Blanking), e inibição total de todos os feixes (Muting). A inibição total dos feixes temporária somente pode ser feita com base na norma IEC/TS 62046 Ed. 2.0 b - Safety of machinery - Application of protective equipment to detect the presence of persons, a qual especifica as distâncias e posicionamento dos sensores e também a utilização de um elemento sinalizador visual para este tipo de aplicação. Na Figura 20 é apresentado um exemplo de aplicação utilizando muting, este tipo de aplicação é tipicamente encontrado nas indústrias automobilísticas, nos sistemas de paletização
  57. 57. 47 de garrafas de empresas de bebidas e também na área de fabricação de produtos como, blocos de concreto, tijolos e etc. Figura 20 – Exemplo de aplicação de cortina de luz utilizando a função muting Fonte: Pilz, 2016 Um fator importante a ser observado durante a instalação de mais de um par de emissores e receptores é a posição a qual são colocados, existem casos que os pares ficam alinhados, de forma que um emissor possa ser lido por dois receptores, sendo um o seu par e o outro o receptor da outra zona de detecção, este tipo de erro de instalação pode ser evitado colocando os emissores um contrário ao outro ou com a codificação de cada emissor com seu respectivo receptor, em células robotizadas este tipo de aplicação é facilmente encontrada, pois é comum um robô executar tarefas diferentes em postos de abastecimentos próximos. Na Figura 21 apresentado um exemplo de aplicação onde à disposição das cortinas está feita de forma incorreta e não existe a codificação do emissor com seu respectivo receptor fazendo com que o emissor S1 seja lido pelo receptor R2 da outra zona de detecção.
  58. 58. 48 Figura 21 – Exemplo de aplicação incorreta de cortina de luz Fonte: Safety Guide for the Americas (Sick, 2017) 2.5.1.3 Scanner de segurança Scanner de segurança é um equipamento óptico eletrônico que usa a reflexão difusa da luz de laser infravermelho emitida para determinar a intrusão de uma pessoa ou objeto dentro de uma área definida, um espelho de deflexão rotativo emite periodicamente pulsos de laser infravermelho de classe 1, não agressivo aos olhos, em uma área angular que pode variar de 190° a 275º de acordo com o modelo e fabricante para criar um campo de detecção de duas dimensões. O scanner de segurança atinge no máximo a categoria de segurança 3, segundo a norma ISO 13849-1 , assim como a cortina, o scanner também pode ser instalado na posição vertical ou horizontal. A resolução do scanner e sua área de detecção podem ser programadas de acordo com o tipo de aplicação, existem modelos com resoluções de 30mm a 150mm, a resolução pode ser programada via software. O scanner pode ser conectado de forma direta a contatores para o acionamento de uma carga como também em circuitos com relé ou CLP de segurança através de protocolos de segurança normalizados, por exemplo, Ethernet/IP ou Profisafe. Na Figura 22 é apresentado um exemplo de um circuito com um scanner e um relé de segurança para acionamento de um motor.
  59. 59. 49 Figura 22 – Exemplo de aplicação de scanner de segurança com relé de segurança Fonte: Allen Bradley, 2017 Todos os modelos de scanner possuem áreas programáveis sendo normalmente uma área de advertência e outra a área de segurança, onde havendo a invasão desta área o acionamento de qualquer tipo de fonte de perigo deverá ser cessado, sendo necessário um rearme de segurança de forma correta para garantir a categoria de segurança. Na Figura 23 é apresentado um exemplo das áreas programadas de um scanner de segurança. Figura 23 – Exemplo de áreas de um scanner de segurança na posição horizontal Fonte: Allen Bradley, 2017
  60. 60. 50 Na Figura 24 é apresentado um exemplo de aplicação de scanner de segurança na posição horizontal em uma célula robotizada, este tipo de aplicação atinge somente a categoria 3. Figura 24 – Exemplo de aplicação de scanner de segurança na posição horizontal Fonte: Fabricating and Metalworking, 2017 O scanner pode ser utilizado em conjunto com cortinas de luz, normalmente para aplicações onde a silhueta de detecção é de difícil acesso. O range de detecção do scanner varia de acordo com modelo e fabricante, normalmente são encontrados modelos de 2 a 7 metros de range, assim como a cortina de luz o scanner também possui saídas pulsadas (OSSD), que possuem uma defasagem que é lida pelo CLP ou relé de segurança para identificar os canais e evitar falhas como a ligação invertida dos canais e também a função EDM (Monitoramento de dispositivo externo). Com o avanço da tecnologia, atualmente existem modelos de scanners que podem ser conectados a protocolos de comunicação de segurança, de modo a otimizar cabeamento e conexões que podem ocasionar problemas durante a instalação, estes modelos de scanners necessitam de comunicação com um CLP com protocolo de comunicação de segurança, por exemplo, Profisafe, de modo a atingir a categoria máxima de segurança especificada pelo fabricante do equipamento.
  61. 61. 51 Assim como a cortina de luz o scanner possui resoluções que podem ser modificadas através do software de programação, para o correto cálculo do tempo de resposta de um scanner é necessário observar os seguintes itens: • Resolução angular; • Distância de detecção; • Quantidades de varreduras para identificação do objeto; • Scanners conectados; • Remissão. A resolução angular é fornecida pelo fabricante, existem modelos com diferentes resoluções angular, por exemplo, 0,5° ou 0,25°. A resolução angular impacta diretamente no tempo de resposta do scanner. Na Tabela 3 são apresentados os valores de resolução angular e resolução com base na distância de detecção de um modelo especifico de scanner. Tabela 3 – Valores de resolução de um modelo de scanner Fonte: Sick, 2016
  62. 62. 52 A distância de detecção influência diretamente na resolução de detecção de um objeto, na Figura 25 é apresentado um exemplo do campo de varredura de um scanner. Figura 25 – Exemplo de varredura de um scanner de segurança Fonte: Sick, 2016 Onde: 1. Resolução angular de 0,5°; 2. Resoluções que podem variar de 30mm a 150mm de acordo com a distância de detecção. Em cada rotação feita pelo espelho emissor de feixes é feita uma varredura, a quantidade de varreduras é importante em processos onde interferências externas podem ocasionar a detecção de partes como fagulhas de solda, insetos ou qualquer outro objeto que não deva interferir no processo, para minimizar a possibilidade do desligamento das saídas OSSD já na primeira varredura, alguns scanners possuem a possibilidade de aumentar a quantidade de varreduras, por exemplo, aumentando a quantidade de duas para cinco varreduras, o espelho rotaciona cinco vezes fazendo cinco varreduras, se o objeto for detectado cinco vezes então as saídas OSSD são desligadas. Alguns modelos de scanner vêm configurados com apenas duas varreduras, esta quantidade pode ser alterada de acordo com a necessidade.
  63. 63. 53 A quantidade de varreduras de um scanner interfere diretamente no tempo de resposta, cada modelo possui valores a serem agregados. Alguns manuais de scanner fornecem a quantidade mínima de varredura para identificação do objeto de acordo com o tipo de aplicação. Na Tabela 4 são apresentados exemplos de valores de múltiplas varreduras recomendados de acordo com tipo de aplicação. Tabela 4 – Valores de múltiplas varreduras de acordo com a aplicação Fonte: Sick, 2016 Na Tabela 5 são apresentados exemplos de valores adicionais de acordo com a quantidade de varreduras que o scanner deve fazer para detectar um objeto para desligar as saídas OSSD de um modelo especifico de scanner. Tabela 5 – Valores adicionais de múltiplas varreduras de um modelo de scanner Fonte: Sick, 2016
  64. 64. 54 Alguns fabricantes possuem modelos de scanners que podem ser conectados entre si. Quando conectados o tempo de resposta precisa ser somada a um valor adicional de acordo com cada modelo e fabricante. Na Figura 26 é apresentado um conceito de conexão entre scanners. Figura 26 – Exemplo conexão de scanner Fonte: Sick, 2016 Outro importante fator para a escolha do modelo e posicionamento de um scanner é a remissão dos feixes de luz, por ser um componente que emite luz de forma difusa, ou seja, o objeto a ser detectado é em termos o espelho que reflete de volta a luz infravermelha. No Gráfico 4 são apresentados exemplos de valores de remissão de um modelo de scanner. Gráfico 4 – Valores de remissão de um modelo de scanner Fonte: Sick, 2016
  65. 65. 55 O tempo total de resposta das saídas OSSD pode ser cálculo de acordo com a equação (4). Ts = tB + TMFA + TEFI (4) Onde: • tB – Tempo de resposta básico de acordo com cada modelo; • TMFA – Suplemento de tempo de acordo com a quantidade de varreduras; • TEFI – Suplemento de tempo de acordo com a quantidade de scanners conectados. 2.5.1.4 Sistema de visão de segurança O sistema de visão de segurança é basicamente um conjunto de três câmeras que são capazes de criar um plano de detecção tridimensional, as câmeras podem ser posicionadas acima a zona ou área de trabalho, é possível criar além das zonas de perigo também zonas de advertência, este tipo de equipamento atinge categoria 3 segundo a norma ISO 13849-1:2015. Na Figura 27 é apresentado um exemplo de uma zona de detecção do sistema de visão de segurança. Figura 27 – Exemplo de uma zona de detecção do sistema de visão Fonte: Pilz, 2008
  66. 66. 56 Este tipo de sistema de detecção possui as seguintes características: • O campo máximo de detecção é de 72m²; • Grau de proteção do elemento sensor é IP65; • Iluminação mínima requerida para a área de detecção é de 300 Lux; • Distância máxima de operação é de 7,5m; • Distância mínima de operação é de 1,5m. Na Figura 28 são apresentados os limites de alcance das zonas de detecção. Figura 28 – Limites das zonas de detecção do sistema de visão de segurança Fonte: Pilz, 2017 O sistema de visão é confiável somente quando o objeto: • Corresponda à resolução especificada;
  67. 67. 57 • Seja côncavo ou tenha uma superfície estrutural irregular padrão ou seu contraste seja diferente do fundo; • Não seja transparente, nem seja altamente reflexivo; • Não exceda a velocidade de deslocamento de 1600 mm/s; • Não possua material transparente entra a zona de detecção e o elemento sensor. Assim como a cortina de luz e o scanner, este sistema de visão necessita do cálculo da distância mínima de segurança S, esta distância da zona de detecção deve ser tal que o operador não possa alcançar a zona de perigo até que o movimento perigoso de uma máquina ou equipamento cesse de acordo com as normas ABNT NBR ISO 13855:2013 e ISO 13857:2008, esta distância depende de quatro fatores: • Tempo de reação do sistema da câmera 𝑡1 (Tempo para que ocorra a mudança de estado do sinal de saída OSSD do componente de detecção uma vez que a zona de detecção é invadida); • Tempo de parada da máquina 𝑡2 (Tempo da parada da máquina uma vez que o tempo de reação do dispositivo sensor de segurança mude de estado); • Resolução do sistema de visão de segurança; • Velocidade de aproximação K do objeto ou corpo a ser detectado. Para o cálculo da distância de segurança é necessário utilizar a equação (5). S = K x ( t1 + t2 ) + C + Zg (5) Onde: • S - É a distância mínima em milímetros da zona de detecção até a zona de perigo; • Para a determinação de S é necessário à soma de dois fatores, considerando S= S1+S2; • S1 - É a largura mínima da zona de detecção, este valor pode ser encontrado na Tabela 6, está largura depende do número de ciclos de avaliações múltiplas do
  68. 68. 58 sistema, quando o número de ciclos é considerado 2, é necessário fazer um acréscimo na largura mínima da zona de detecção de acordo com a Tabela 7; • S2 - É a distância entre a zona de detecção e a zona de perigo, conforme apresentado na Figura 29; • K - É a velocidade de aproximação à zona de perigo do objeto ou corpo a ser detectado, especificada sempre em milímetros por segundo (mm/s), este valor é baseado na posição de instalação do elemento sensor, como o elemento sensor é instalado na maioria das vezes na posição vertical, a velocidade a ser considerara é de 1600 mm/s, segundo a norma ABNT NBR ISO 13855; • t1 - É o tempo de resposta do sistema de visão, necessário verificar a Tabela 7; • t2 - É o tempo de parada da máquina em segundos, dado deve ser fornecido pelo fabricante da máquina ou equipamento; • C - É a distância adicional de acordo com a resolução, o sistema de visão vem programado com a resolução (d) > 40 mm, com base na ABNT NBR ISO 13855, se a resolução for maior que 40 mm, a distância adicional deve ser 850 mm, conforme Tabela 1; • Zg - É a adição de medidas de tolerância segundo o fabricante do equipamento, necessário verificar a Tabela 6. A seguir serão apresentadas as tabelas para o cálculo da distância de segurança do sistema de visão. Na Tabela 6 são apresentados os valores necessários para o cálculo da distância mínima S. Tabela 6 – Valores para cálculo da distância mínima S Distância ao longo do eixo Z do sistema de coordenadas da câmera (m) Largura mínima da zona de detecção 𝑆1 (mm) Adição para medição Tolerância 𝑍 𝑔 (mm) 3.0 300 165 4.0 345 210 5.0 395 260 6.0 450 315 7.0 505 370 7.5 540 405 Fonte: Pilz, 2017
  69. 69. 59 Na Tabela 7 são apresentados os valores adicionais de largura mínima da zona de detecção e tempo de resposta do sistema de visão com base no número de ciclos de múltiplas avaliações. Tabela 7 – Valores adicionais de largura mínima da zona de detecção e tempo de resposta Número de ciclos de avaliações múltiplas Adicional para largura mínima da zona de detecção (mm) Tempo de reação do sistema de visão 𝑡1 (ms) - 240 2 160 340 3 320 440 4 480 540 5 640 640 6 800 740 7 960 840 8 1120 940 9 1280 1040 10 1440 1140 Fonte: Pilz, 2017 Se valores das distâncias adicionais C em relação à resolução do equipamento de detecção de acordo com a norma ABNT NBR ISO 13855 conforme Tabela 1. Para a implementação do sistema de visão é necessário definir a altura mínima (H), esta altura pode ser definida com a equação (7). H = Hzona detecção + Hborda inferior zona detecção (6) Onde: • Hzona detecção - É a altura da zona de detecção em mm, medida entre a extremidade superior e inferior da zona de detecção; • Hborda inferior zona detecção - É a distância entre o plano operador e a borda inferior da zona de detecção em mm, distância máxima permitida é de 300mm.
  70. 70. 60 Na Figura 29 é apresentado um exemplo de layout da altura mínima da zona de detecção. Figura 29 – Altura mínima da zona de detecção do sistema de visão de segurança Fonte: Autor “adaptado de” Pilz, 2017 Na Tabela 8 são apresentados os valores de atribuição para altura mínima. Tabela 8 – Resolução do sistema de visão Resolução Requerida Resolução configurada de fábrica Altura mínima (H) Resolução corpo 210 mm 1200 mm Fonte: Pilz, 2017 Além da definição da altura mínima é necessário também definir o comprimento mínimo do sistema de visão, está distância mínima é criada com base na Tabela 8, onde a resolução é um fator importante para sua determinação.
  71. 71. 61 Na Figura 30 é apresentado o conceito para a determinação do comprimento mínimo da zona de detecção. Figura 30 – Comprimento mínimo 𝑆3 da zona de detecção Fonte: Autor “adaptado de” Pilz, 2017 Na Figura 31 apresentado um exemplo de aplicação do sistema de visão de segurança em uma célula robotizada. Figura 31 – Exemplo de aplicação do sistema de visão em uma célula robotizada Fonte: Pilz, 2017
  72. 72. 62 2.5.2 Dispositivos de proteção eletromecânicos e eletroeletrônicos Os dispositivos de proteção eletromecânicos e eletroeletrônicos podem implementar a detecção de pessoas através de diversos tipos de componentes, tais como: • Tapetes de segurança; • Batente de segurança; • Chave de segurança para portões de acesso; • Bimanual; • Botão de emergência; Todos os elementos de segurança devem estar de acordo com as normas especificas para cada aplicação, com base na apreciação de riscos. A seguir serão apresentados especificações técnicas e detalhes de alguns equipamentos de proteção eletromecânicos e eletroeletrônicos. 2.5.2.1 Tapete de segurança São dispositivos utilizados para detecção de uma área de risco especifica em torno de uma máquina ou equipamento, existem diversas tecnologias para a fabricação de um tapete, a mais popular entre elas é utilizar duas placas metálicas paralelas, estas placas são separadas por espaçadores, que são encapsulados por um material não condutor. Para garantir o funcionamento do tapete de segurança de forma correta é aplicada uma corrente elétrica em ambas as placas, onde dois condutores são ligados a placa superior e dois condutores são ligados a placa inferior, as duas placas ao serem pressionadas uma contra a outra criam um curto-circuito do canal 1 com o canal 2, o tapete deve ser conectado a um dispositivo de segurança com capacidade de leitura dos canais. Na Figura 32 é apresentado um exemplo típico de construção de um tapete de segurança.
  73. 73. 63 Figura 32 – Exemplo de construção de um tapete de segurança Fonte: Allen Bradley, 2017 Alguns exemplos de aplicações para o tapete de segurança são: • Máquinas de processamento de madeira; • Guilhotinas; • Puncionadeiras; • Células robotizadas. Em combinação com um relé ou CLP de segurança o tapete pode atingir no máximo categoria de segurança 3 e também ser conectado em série com dois ou mais tapetes para formar uma zona de detecção, ampliando assim sua área de detecção. Na Figura 33 é apresentado um exemplo de aplicação de tapetes de segurança em uma célula robotizada.
  74. 74. 64 Figura 33 – Exemplo de aplicação de um tapete de segurança em uma célula robotizada Fonte: Allen Bradley, 2017 Na Figura 34 é apresentado um exemplo de um circuito de tapetes de segurança ligados em série em um relé ou CLP de segurança. Figura 34 – Exemplo de circuito em série de tapetes de segurança Fonte: Allen Bradley, 2017
  75. 75. 65 Assim como a cortina e o scanner, o tapete de segurança também necessita do cálculo da distância de segurança, este cálculo é feito utilizando a equação (1) e (3), como normalmente o tapete é instalado no piso sem nenhum tipo de elevação, na equação (3) o valor de H deve ser considerado 0, para a distância adicional C, considerar 1200mm. 2.5.2.2 Batente de segurança O batente de segurança é um dispositivo que possui algumas tecnologias especificas para comutação do sinal, atualmente existem batentes que utilizam a variação de uma resistência de terminação e outros a interrupção do feixe de luz de um emissor e receptor para identificação de intrusão a zona de perigo. Na Figura 35 é apresentado o modelo de tecnologia utilizando a variação da resistência. Figura 35 – Exemplo de circuito com batente de segurança com variação de resistência Fonte: Allen Bradley, 2017 Na Figura 36 é apresentado o modelo de tecnologia utilizando a interrupção do feixe de luz infravermelho.
  76. 76. 66 Figura 36 – Exemplo de um batente de segurança com interrupção sinal infravermelho Fonte: Schmersal, 2017 Em ambas as aplicações é necessário, por exemplo, um relé ou CLP de segurança para a leitura do sinal e processamento para se tomar uma ação afim de garantir a integridade física do operador ou manutencista. Na Figura 37 é apresentado um exemplo de circuito elétrico utilizando o batente de segurança por interrupção do feixe de luz infravermelho com relé de segurança. Figura 37 – Exemplo de circuito elétrico de um batente de segurança com interrupção sinal infravermelho Fonte: Schmersal, 2017
  77. 77. 67 2.5.2.3 Chave de segurança para portões de acesso Em locais onde o acesso ao interior da máquina não é frequente, proteções móveis são altamente utilizadas, este tipo de proteção deve ser intertravada com a fonte de alimentação do perigo potencial, de forma a garantir que sempre que a proteção for aberta ou removida a alimentação da fonte de perigo seja desligada. Um portão de acesso forma uma barreira física entre o operador e a zona de perigo de uma máquina ou célula robotizada. Toda grade ou proteção sendo ela fixa ou móvel deve respeitar as premissas da norma ABNT NBR NM 272:2002 - Segurança de máquinas - Proteções - Requisitos gerais para o projeto e construção de proteções fixas e móveis, esses fechamentos mecânicos para enclausurar uma fonte de perigo podem ser grades, cercas metálicas, telas ou carenagens. Para o monitoramento da proteção atualmente existem diversos tipos de chaves de segurança de diversos fabricantes com diversos tipos de tecnologias. As chaves de segurança mais utilizadas são: • Chave de segurança eletromecânica; • Chave de segurança magnética; • Chave de segurança com transponder. A NR-12 define chave de segurança como: Chave de segurança: componente associado a uma proteção utilizado para interromper o movimento de perigo e manter a máquina parada enquanto a proteção ou porta estiver aberta, com contato mecânico - físico, como as eletromecânicas, ou sem contato, como as ópticas e magnéticas. Deve ter ruptura positiva, duplo canal, contatos normalmente fechados e ser monitorada por interface de segurança. A chave de segurança não deve permitir sua manipulação - burla por meios simples, como chaves de fenda, pregos, fitas, etc. (Ministério do Trabalho e Emprego, Norma Regulamentadora N° 12 – Segurança no Trabalho em Máquinas e Equipamentos, 2016). Quase todas as chaves de segurança possuem manopla de liberação interna como item opcional, se tratando de células robotizadas este é um item de extrema importância para a segurança durante operação ou manutenção, mesmo com o portão de acesso da célula fechado é possível abri-lo da parte interna da célula através da manopla. Na Figura 38 é apresentado um sistema com manopla de liberação interna para chave de segurança.
  78. 78. 68 Figura 38 – Sistema com manopla de liberação interna para chave de segurança Fonte: Autor “adaptador de” Euchner, 2017 Além da manopla de liberação interna todas as chaves de segurança eletromecânicas possuem como característica padrão contatos com ruptura positiva conforme ABNT NBR IEC 60947-5-1:2014 - Dispositivos de manobra e controle de baixa tensão. Parte 5-1: Dispositivos e elementos de comutação para circuitos de comando - Dispositivos eletromecânicos para circuito de comando, Apêndice K. A NR-12 define ruptura positiva como: Ruptura positiva - operação de abertura positiva de um elemento de contato: efetivação da separação de um contato como resultado direto de um movimento específico do atuador da chave do interruptor, por meio de partes não resilientes, ou seja, não dependentes da ação de molas. (Ministério do Trabalho e Emprego, Norma Regulamentadora N° 12 – Segurança no Trabalho em Máquinas e Equipamentos, 2016). Um ponto importante a ser considerado no projeto da montagem de uma chave de segurança, interruptor ou botão num determinado circuito, é que os valores de força e curso indicados pelo fabricante para garantir a ruptura positiva sejam respeitados. Só assim estará garantida a ruptura positiva. Na Figura 39 é apresentado um exemplo de funcionamento do contato sem ruptura positiva em um interruptor de segurança sendo aplicado em um portão de acesso com deslocamento linear.
  79. 79. 69 Figura 39 – Funcionamento do contato sem ruptura positiva Fonte: Autor “adaptador de” A brief Q&A tutorial guide (Schmersal, 2017) Na Figura 40 é apresentado o conceito de contato com ruptura positiva em um interruptor de segurança sendo aplicado em um portão com deslocamento linear. Figura 40 – Funcionamento do contato com ruptura positiva Fonte: Autor “adaptador de” A brief Q&A tutorial guide (Schmersal, 2017)

×