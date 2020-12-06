Successfully reported this slideshow.
Estados Financieros Pro-forma
Estados Financieros Pro-forma  De acuerdo con (Gómez 2011), Los estados pro-forma son estados financieros proyectados. No...
Estos estados financieros pueden dividirse en dos grupos de reportes contables: 1. Estados Financieros Proforma: Son aquel...
Características  Con base en ello se Planean las utilidades.  Su elaboración depende de procedimientos técnicos para con...
Los estados Pro-forma:  Proporcionan una base para analizar por adelantado el nivel de rentabilidad de la empresa. Sus us...
• Estimativos de gastos de fábrica. • Estimativos de gastos de operación. • Presupuesto de caja. • Balance periodo anterio...
1.- Evaluar financieramente el futuro de una empresa. • Determina la cantidad de recursos financieros necesarios para que ...
Un modelo de Planeación Financiera debe de estar compuesto de ciertos elementos: MÉTODOSDEPLANEACIÓNFINANCIERA.  Pronósti...
Referencias 1. Cesar J. (julio 2018). Administración y Planeación Financiera. Recuperado de www.iuv.edu.mx 2. Cruz J. (22 ...
