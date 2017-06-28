MARKETING I PLANEACIÓN ESTRATÉGICA EN EL MARKETING
OBJETIVOS DE LA CLASE  Definir lo que es marketing, sus componentes y su importancia.  Conocer los principios de la plan...
CONCEPTOS BÁSICOS  ¿Qué es marketing?  ¿Marketing significa ventas?  Tipos de marketing  Deseos y necesidades  Mercad...
MARKETING:
 Philip Kotler y Gary Armstrong (2007) definen el término marketing como «un proceso social y de gestión, a través del cu...
MARKETING VS VENTAS
TIPOS DE MARKETING https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XRAbYbr2ebI
DESEOS Y NECESIDADES  Físicas  Sociales  Individuales NECESIDAD DESEO DEMANDA Alimentación Lomo fino Hamburguesa Transp...
MERCADO  Lugar teórico donde se encuentra la oferta y la demanda de productos y servicios y se determinan los precios.
 Segmentación de mercado Mercados meta
 PRODUCTOS, SERVICIOS Y EXPERIENCIAS  VALOR, EMOCIÓN Y SATISFACCIÓN DEL CLIENTE  INTERCAMBIO Y TRANSACCIÓN
MARKETING EN LA EMPRESA
EVOLUCIÓN DEL MARKETING  MARKETING 1.0  MARKETING 2.0  MARKETING 3.0 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HiO1J- akBDI&index...
PROCESO DEL MARKETING
SATISFACCIÓN DEL CLIENTE UN CLIENTE 55% DE LOS CLIENTES PREFIEREN PRECIO QUE MARCA 66% DE CLIENTES COMPRARÁN EN TIENDAS MÁ...
PLANEACIÓN ESTRATÉGICA PLAN DE MARKETING Y PROGRAMA DE MARKETING
PLANEACIÓN  Es la etapa del proceso administrativo en donde se deben identificar los objetivos a lograr, ordenar y defini...
PLANEACIÓN ESTRATÉGICA  Planeación estratégica es una herramienta que permite a las organizaciones prepararse para enfren...
PASOS DE LA PLANEACIÓN ESTRATÉGICA DEFINICIÓN DE LA MISIÓN DE LA COMPAÑÍA ESTABLECIMIENTO DE LOS OBJETIVOS Y METAS DE LA C...
DEFINICIÓN DE LA MISIÓN  ¿Cuál es nuestro negocio?  ¿Quién es el cliente?  ¿Qué valoran los consumidores?  ¿Cuál deber...
EJEMPLOS DE MISIÓN
MISIÓN DE GOOGLE  “Ser el mejor buscador del mundo”  “organizar la información del mundo y lograr que sea útil y univers...
ESTABLECIMIENTO DE OBJETIVOS Y METAS DE LA EMPRESA  Ejemplo: Kohler Co.  MISIÓN: “contribuir a un mayor nivel de vida pa...
CARTERA DE NEGOCIOS  Conjunto de negocios o productos Cartera de negocios actual MAYOR MENOR NINGUNA Cartera de negocios ...
ANÁLISIS DE CARTERA DE NEGOCIOS MÉTODO DEL BOSTON CONSULTING GROUP
MATRIZ DE EXPANSIÓN DE PRODUCTOS Y MERCADOS Productos existentes Productos nuevos Mercados existentes Penetración del merc...
MATRIZ DE EXPANSIÓN DE PRODUCTOS Y MERCADOS Productos existentes Productos nuevos Mercados existentes Penetración del merc...
ESTRATEGIA DEL MARKETING Y MEZCLA DEL MARKETING
SOCIEDADES PARA ESTABLECER RELACIONES CON EL CLIENTE  ¿QUÍEN O QUÉ ES LA CLAVE PARA EL ÉXITO DEL MARKETING?  Atraer, ret...
DEPARTAMENTO DE MARKETING CREAR VALOR SATISFACCIÓN OFRECER ARTÍCULOS QUE LOS COMPRADORES …. TRANSPORTE COMPRAS VENTAS PUBL...
PLAN ESTRATÉGICO ESTRATEGIA DEL MARKETING SEGMENTACIÓN BÚSQUEDA DE OBJETIVOS DIFERENCIACIÓN Y POSICIONAMIENTO VALOR PARA E...
ANÁLISIS DE LA ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING Y MEZCLA DEL MARKETING
¿A CUÁLES CLIENTES ATENDEREMOS? ¿DE QUÉ MANERA CREAMOS VALOR PARA ELLOS? Segmentación del mercado Dividir un mercado en gr...
ENTORNO DEL MARKETING  INVESTIGACIÓN DE MERCADOS  INTELIGENCIA DE MARKETING Entorno de marketing Participantes y fuerzas...
MICROENTORNO  Participantes cercanos a la empresa que afectan su capacidad para servir a sus clientes; es decir, la empre...
PLANEACIÓN ESTRATÉGICA DEL MARKETING  https://prezi.com/vo7_i6mi5deb/el-proceso-de-planificacion-estrategica-de- marketin...
Marketing i

  1. 1. MARKETING I PLANEACIÓN ESTRATÉGICA EN EL MARKETING
  2. 2. OBJETIVOS DE LA CLASE  Definir lo que es marketing, sus componentes y su importancia.  Conocer los principios de la planeación estratégica y el plan de marketing.  Evaluar los conocimientos adquiridos.
  3. 3. CONCEPTOS BÁSICOS  ¿Qué es marketing?  ¿Marketing significa ventas?  Tipos de marketing  Deseos y necesidades  Mercado  ¿Qué funciones cumple el marketing en una empresa?
  4. 4. MARKETING:
  5. 5.  Philip Kotler y Gary Armstrong (2007) definen el término marketing como «un proceso social y de gestión, a través del cual individuos y grupos obtienen lo que necesitan y desean, creando, ofreciendo e intercambiando productos u otras entidades con valor para los otros».  “El manejo de las relaciones redituables con el cliente” (Kotler y Armstrong, 2012) .
  6. 6. MARKETING VS VENTAS
  7. 7. TIPOS DE MARKETING https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XRAbYbr2ebI
  8. 8. DESEOS Y NECESIDADES  Físicas  Sociales  Individuales NECESIDAD DESEO DEMANDA Alimentación Lomo fino Hamburguesa Transporte Audi Chevrolet Vestimenta Nike Confecciones pepita Autosatisfacción Joyas de oro Joyas fantasía
  9. 9. MERCADO  Lugar teórico donde se encuentra la oferta y la demanda de productos y servicios y se determinan los precios.
  10. 10.  Segmentación de mercado Mercados meta
  11. 11.  PRODUCTOS, SERVICIOS Y EXPERIENCIAS  VALOR, EMOCIÓN Y SATISFACCIÓN DEL CLIENTE  INTERCAMBIO Y TRANSACCIÓN
  12. 12. MARKETING EN LA EMPRESA
  13. 13. EVOLUCIÓN DEL MARKETING  MARKETING 1.0  MARKETING 2.0  MARKETING 3.0 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HiO1J- akBDI&index=5&list=PL2sEveds9J-r9t2kyC1643Q9vyznxdvjE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCpNzWdoO3Y https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NZskPpvd9oM&list=PL2sEveds9 J-r9t2kyC1643Q9vyznxdvjE&index=4
  14. 14. PROCESO DEL MARKETING
  15. 15. SATISFACCIÓN DEL CLIENTE UN CLIENTE 55% DE LOS CLIENTES PREFIEREN PRECIO QUE MARCA 66% DE CLIENTES COMPRARÁN EN TIENDAS MÁS ECONÓMICAS 5 VECES MAS BARATO CONCERVAR 1 CLIENTE QUE GANAR UNO NUEVO
  16. 16. PLANEACIÓN ESTRATÉGICA PLAN DE MARKETING Y PROGRAMA DE MARKETING
  17. 17. PLANEACIÓN  Es la etapa del proceso administrativo en donde se deben identificar los objetivos a lograr, ordenar y definir las prioridades, determinar los medios a utilizar y asegurar la efectiva aplicación de los mismos así como la correcta utilización para poder logra un fin esperado (Cuero y Espinoza, 2016) ESTRATEGIA  Hoyos (2015) define a la estrategia para la administración es básicamente la adaptación de los recursos y habilidades de la organización al entorno cambiante, aprovechando sus oportunidades y evaluando los riesgos en función de objetivos y metas.
  18. 18. PLANEACIÓN ESTRATÉGICA  Planeación estratégica es una herramienta que permite a las organizaciones prepararse para enfrentar las situaciones que se presentan en el futuro, ayudando con ello a orientar sus esfuerzos hacia metas realistas de desempeño, por lo cual es necesario conocer y aplicar los elementos que intervienen en el proceso de planeación (Cuero y Espinoza, 2016).
  19. 19. PASOS DE LA PLANEACIÓN ESTRATÉGICA DEFINICIÓN DE LA MISIÓN DE LA COMPAÑÍA ESTABLECIMIENTO DE LOS OBJETIVOS Y METAS DE LA COMPAÑÍA DISEÑO DE LA CARTERA DE NEGOCIOS PLANEACIÓN DE MARKETING Y OTRAS ESTRATEGIAS FUNCIONALES Al igual que la estrategia de marketing, la estrategia general de la compañía debe estar enfocada en el cliente.
  20. 20. DEFINICIÓN DE LA MISIÓN  ¿Cuál es nuestro negocio?  ¿Quién es el cliente?  ¿Qué valoran los consumidores?  ¿Cuál debería ser nuestro negocio? SIGNIFICADO ESPECÍFICAS MOTIVANTES FORTALEZAS DE LA EMPRESA
  21. 21. EJEMPLOS DE MISIÓN
  22. 22. MISIÓN DE GOOGLE  “Ser el mejor buscador del mundo”  “organizar la información del mundo y lograr que sea útil y universalmente accesible”
  23. 23. ESTABLECIMIENTO DE OBJETIVOS Y METAS DE LA EMPRESA  Ejemplo: Kohler Co.  MISIÓN: “contribuir a un mayor nivel de vida para aquellos que tienen contacto con nuestros productos y servicios”.  El objetivo general de Kohler es construir relaciones redituables con los clientes, al crear productos eficientes pero hermosos que adopten la misión de “la esencia de una vida refinada”.
  24. 24. CARTERA DE NEGOCIOS  Conjunto de negocios o productos Cartera de negocios actual MAYOR MENOR NINGUNA Cartera de negocios futura CRECIMIENTO REAJUSTE DE PERSONAL INVERSIÓN ESTRATEGIAS
  25. 25. ANÁLISIS DE CARTERA DE NEGOCIOS MÉTODO DEL BOSTON CONSULTING GROUP
  26. 26. MATRIZ DE EXPANSIÓN DE PRODUCTOS Y MERCADOS Productos existentes Productos nuevos Mercados existentes Penetración del mercado Desarrollo de productos Mercados nuevos Desarrollo del mercado diversificación https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=laSXjz6tTV4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bzqmhj6a8p0 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PqNGvM26i6k
  28. 28. ESTRATEGIA DEL MARKETING Y MEZCLA DEL MARKETING
  29. 29. SOCIEDADES PARA ESTABLECER RELACIONES CON EL CLIENTE  ¿QUÍEN O QUÉ ES LA CLAVE PARA EL ÉXITO DEL MARKETING?  Atraer, retener y cultivar a los clientes RELACIONES CON EL CLIENTE RELACIONES CON LOS SOCIOS INTERNA EXTERNA CADENA DE VALOR Cadena de valor: Serie de departamentos internos que realizan actividades quecrean valor al diseñar, producir, vender, entregar y apoyar los productos de una empresa.
  30. 30. DEPARTAMENTO DE MARKETING CREAR VALOR SATISFACCIÓN OFRECER ARTÍCULOS QUE LOS COMPRADORES …. TRANSPORTE COMPRAS VENTAS PUBLICIDAD
  31. 31. PLAN ESTRATÉGICO ESTRATEGIA DEL MARKETING SEGMENTACIÓN BÚSQUEDA DE OBJETIVOS DIFERENCIACIÓN Y POSICIONAMIENTO VALOR PARA EL CLIENTE RELACIONES REDITUABLES
  32. 32. ANÁLISIS DE LA ESTRATEGIA DE MARKETING Y MEZCLA DEL MARKETING
  33. 33. ¿A CUÁLES CLIENTES ATENDEREMOS? ¿DE QUÉ MANERA CREAMOS VALOR PARA ELLOS? Segmentación del mercado Dividir un mercado en grupos distintos de compradores con distintas necesidades, características o comportamiento, quienes podrían requerir productos o mezclas de marketing distintos. Segmento de mercado Grupo de consumidores que responde de forma similar a un conjunto específico de actividades de marketing. Mercado meta El proceso de evaluar el atractivo de cada segmento del mercado y la elección de uno o más segmentos para ingresar en ellos. Mercado meta El proceso de evaluar el atractivo de cada segmento del mercado y la elección de uno o más segmentos para ingresar en ellos. Diferenciación Diferenciar en realidad la oferta del mercado para crear mayor valor para el cliente.
  34. 34. ENTORNO DEL MARKETING  INVESTIGACIÓN DE MERCADOS  INTELIGENCIA DE MARKETING Entorno de marketing Participantes y fuerzas externas al marketing que afectan la capacidad de la gerencia de marketing para establecer y mantener relaciones exitosas con sus clientes meta. MICROENTORNO MACROENTORNO
  35. 35. MICROENTORNO  Participantes cercanos a la empresa que afectan su capacidad para servir a sus clientes; es decir, la empresa, proveedores, intermediarios de marketing, mercados de clientes, competidores y públicos. EMPRESA PROVEEDORES INTERMEDIARIOS DEL MARKETING COMPETIDORES PÚBLICOS CLIENTES
  36. 36. PLANEACIÓN ESTRATÉGICA DEL MARKETING  https://prezi.com/vo7_i6mi5deb/el-proceso-de-planificacion-estrategica-de- marketing/

×