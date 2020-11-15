Ingenieria en pteroleo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉC...
CONTENIDO • Ingeniería de Petróleo. Definición • Funciones de la Ingeniería de Petróleo • Objetivos de la Ingeniería de Pe...
Ingeniería de Petróleo. Definición Es la parte de la ingeniería que combina métodos científicos y prácticos orientados al ...
Las funciones se basan en la explotación racional y económica de petróleo y gas natural. Interviene en las etapas de explo...
Objetivos de la Ingeniería de Petróleo La Ingeniería en Petróleo, se propone a formar profesionales con profundos conocimi...
Ingeniero de Petróleo. Definición. Características y Cualidades Definición Es el que se ocupa de la explotación racional y...
Objeto, alcance y metodología general de la ingeniería de Petróleo Los conocimientos y técnicas empleadas por los ingenier...
Las ramas de la Ingeniería de Petróleo EXPLORACIÓN. Geología del Petróleo La geología del petróleo es una disciplina técni...
Las ramas de la Ingeniería de Petróleo PERFORACIÓN DE POZOS DE “EXPLORACIÓN” La perforación de un pozo petrolero puede rea...
Reservorios – Perfilaje – Producción Como herramientas los perfiles geofísicos de pozo y sus respectivos métodos interpret...
La ingeniería en Petróleo como profesión y su impacto en el desarrollo de la sociedad. Función Social de la ingeniería en ...
Referencias Bibliográficas https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ingenier%C3%ADa_del_petr%C3%B3leo INGEODAV (Instituto de Geofísic...
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” INTRODUCCIÓN INGENIERÍA EN PETRÓLEO CABIMAS ESTADO ZULIA
  2. 2. CONTENIDO • Ingeniería de Petróleo. Definición • Funciones de la Ingeniería de Petróleo • Objetivos de la Ingeniería de Petróleo • Ingeniero de Petróleo. Definición. Características y Cualidades de un Ingeniero de Petróleo. Objeto, alcance y metodología general de la ingeniería de Petróleo • Las ramas de la Ingeniería de Petróleo: Exploración de Petróleo, Geología del Petróleo. Perforación de Pozos de “Exploración. Avanzada y explotación” – Terminación de pozos • Reservorios – Perfilaje – Producción • La ingeniería en Petróleo como profesión y su impacto en el desarrollo de la sociedad. Función Social de la ingeniería en petróleo
  3. 3. Ingeniería de Petróleo. Definición Es la parte de la ingeniería que combina métodos científicos y prácticos orientados al desarrollo de técnicas para descubrir, explotar, desarrollar, transportar, procesar y tratar los hidrocarburos desde su estado natural, en el yacimiento, hasta los productos finales o derivados.
  4. 4. Las funciones se basan en la explotación racional y económica de petróleo y gas natural. Interviene en las etapas de exploración, perforación, producción, Funciones de la Ingeniería de Petróleo o EXPLORACIÓN. Comprende todas las actividades de búsqueda de hidrocarburos. Fundamentalmente se desarrolla mediante la aplicación de métodos de prospección geofísica y la elaboración de mapas de superficie y subsuelo por parte de los geólogos. o YACIMIENTO. Es una de las partes más importantes en la Ingeniería de petróleo, ya que es el nexo entre el yacimiento o reservorio de petróleo o gas y los sistemas de producción en superficie. La función básica es la de interpretar los resultados de la exploración, estudiar las propiedades de la roca reservorio, y planificar la producción o extracción de sus fluidos. o PRODUCCIÓN. Diseñar la perforación de pozos, elaborando los programas o diseños particulares de: barrenas; sartas de perforación; tuberías de revestimiento; fluidos de control; registros geofísicos; pruebas de producción (en su caso); cementaciones; desviaciones (en su caso); registro continuo de hidrocarburos (en su caso); obtención de núcleos (en su caso); pescas (en los casos de accidentes mecánicos); programas de control del pozo (en casos de descontrol); terminación de pozos y herramientas a utilizar, tanto en pozos exploratorios como de desarrollo. o PERFORACIÓN. La perforación de pozos petroleros exploratorios son los primeros en ser perforados en un proyecto. El principal objetivo de estos pozos es establecer la presencia de hidrocarburos. Los datos geológicos tomados de los recortes, los núcleos y los registros, son los objetivos de estos pozos.
  5. 5. Objetivos de la Ingeniería de Petróleo La Ingeniería en Petróleo, se propone a formar profesionales con profundos conocimientos en todas las etapas técnicas y económicas financieras del desarrollo de yacimientos de hidrocarburos. Esto incluye la ingeniería de reservorios, de perforación y de producción, y el proyecto, dirección, construcción, operación y mantenimiento de las obras e instalaciones vinculadas al lustrean de la industria el petróleo y del gas.
  6. 6. Ingeniero de Petróleo. Definición. Características y Cualidades Definición Es el que se ocupa de la explotación racional y económica de petróleo y gas natural. Interviene en las etapas de exploración, perforación, producción, planeamiento, transporte, almacenamiento, comercialización, negociación de contratos, auditorías y en procesos de refinación. Característicasy Cualidades Es capaz de crear métodos para la explotación del petróleo. Tiene la capacidad de interpretar los datos recibidos de parte de geólogos, geofísicos, químicos y físicos, y de desarrollar métodos óptimos para el desarrollo de los yacimientos haciendo uso de todas las nuevas tecnologías que se tengan al alcance.
  7. 7. Objeto, alcance y metodología general de la ingeniería de Petróleo Los conocimientos y técnicas empleadas por los ingenieros de petróleo proceden de casi todos los campos de la ciencia, y se desarrollan constantemente debido a la incesante búsqueda de recursos y de optimización de la producción La industria petrolera se conforma de equipos multidisciplinarios que trabajan en conjunto para encontrar y producir el hidrocarburo entrampado en el subsuelo. Esto ocurre debido a la gran cantidad de problemas y fenómenos que se desarrollan tanto en el yacimiento como en la superficie.
  8. 8. Las ramas de la Ingeniería de Petróleo EXPLORACIÓN. Geología del Petróleo La geología del petróleo es una disciplina técnica de la geología que analiza todos los aspectos vinculados con la alineación de yacimientos petrolíferos y su exploración. Los objetivos de esta ciencia es determinar su geometría espacial, la localización de posibles yacimientos y la apreciación de sus reservas potenciales. Asimismo, en la geología del petróleo se conciertan diferentes metodologías o procesos exploratorios para elegir las mejores proporciones o playas para localizar hidrocarburos (gas natural y petróleo). La geología del petróleo es una actividad de suma importancia en la sociedad y para el mundo moderno, esta disciplina representa una significativa fuente de energía, el petróleo es un hidrocarburo tan exitoso que se puede decir que difícilmente será sustituido por alguna otra fuente energética.
  9. 9. Las ramas de la Ingeniería de Petróleo PERFORACIÓN DE POZOS DE “EXPLORACIÓN” La perforación de un pozo petrolero puede realizarse de tres maneras, perforación vertical o convencional, que consta de mantener la presión hidrostática de la columna del fluido de control por encima de la presión de formación, se encuentra la perforación bajo balance, en la cual la presión de formación es mayor a la presión de la columna hidrostática y por último se encuentra la perforación direccional, la cual actualmente se está usando con mayor frecuencia, la cual consta de herramientas especiales para realizar desviaciones y así dirigir la sarta al yacimiento, hasta obtener una perforación horizontal.T TERMINACIÓN DE POZOS Mediante la perforación de un pozo, se sabe si realmente si hay petróleo. Una vez finalizadas las tareas de perforación y desmontado el equipo, se procede a la terminación y reequipamiento del pozo que consiste en una serie de tareas que se llevan a cabo mediante el empleo de una unidad especial que permite el ensayo y posterior puesta en producción del mismo. Dicha unidad consiste en un equipo de componentes similares al de perforación pero normalmente de menor potencia y capacidad ya que trabaja, en principio, dentro del pozo ya entubado, y por consiguiente, con menores diámetros y volúmenes que los utilizados durante la perforación, y por consiguiente, menor riesgo.
  10. 10. Reservorios – Perfilaje – Producción Como herramientas los perfiles geofísicos de pozo y sus respectivos métodos interpretativos están evolucionando en exactitud y sofisticación, y están jugando un papel importante en lo que hace al proceso de toma de decisiones geológicas. Actualmente, los perfiles petrofísicos son una de las herramientas más útiles e importantes disponible para un geólogo del petróleo. Además de su uso tradicional en exploración para correlacionar distintas zonas, y ayudar a trazar estructuras y mapas isopáquicos, los perfiles ayudan a definir las características físicas de las rocas, como ser la litología, porosidad, geometría del poro, y permeabilidad. Los datos de perfilaje se usan para identificar zonas productivas, determinar la profundidad y espesor de zonas, distinguir entre hidrocarburo, gas, o agua en un depósito; y para estimar las reservas de hidrocarburo.
  11. 11. La ingeniería en Petróleo como profesión y su impacto en el desarrollo de la sociedad. Función Social de la ingeniería en petróleo El estudio de esta ha involucrado un gran esfuerzo por parte de los osados que han visto en esta disciplina una carrera con oportunidades de crecimiento no solo económico sino de conocimiento en un área tan basta y tan apasionante que convierte a los profesionales en unos verdaderos titanes en la búsqueda de como extraer ese precioso fluido que hoy mueve al mundo y que tendrá relevancia real en los siguientes 100 años en el mercado global. La relevancia que ha tomado la protección del medio ambiente y disminuir el impacto en las comunidades se ha convertido en una necesidad vital para el desarrollo de las actividades propias del sector. Ya la comunidad se ha preparado con el acceso a comunicaciones globales y la mayor cantidad de profesionales que conocen de los temas ambientales y jurídicos relacionados con los proyectos hidrocarburíferos, nos genera nuevas oportunidades de contribuir con este tipo de profesionales que ven en esta industria extractiva una amenaza, pero se debe aclarar, que como toda industria puede ser ejecutada en forma responsable,
  12. 12. La ingeniería en Petróleo como profesión y su impacto en el desarrollo de la sociedad. Función Social de la ingeniería en petróleo La relevancia que ha tomado la protección del medio ambiente y disminuir el impacto en las comunidades se ha convertido en una necesidad vital para el desarrollo de las actividades propias del sector. Ya la comunidad se ha preparado con el acceso a comunicaciones globales y la mayor cantidad de profesionales que conocen de los temas ambientales y jurídicos relacionados con los proyectos hidrocarburíferos, nos genera nuevas oportunidades de contribuir con este tipo de profesionales que ven en esta industria extractiva una amenaza, pero se debe aclarar, que como toda industria puede ser ejecutada en forma responsable, como lo mencionaba la Ministra de Minas y Energía hace pocos días. En conclusión, esta carrera no debe terminarse ni eliminarse, al contrario debe dedicarse a los desarrollos cada vez más limpios y optimizar los existentes enfocados en la sustentabilidad, dedicando nuestros esfuerzos a los retos que como país tenemos en las áreas de recobro mejorado, la exploración de yacimientos en roca generadora y los megaproyectos.
  13. 13. Referencias Bibliográficas https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ingenier%C3%ADa_del_petr%C3%B3leo INGEODAV (Instituto de Geofísica Daniel A. Valencio) http://www.ingeodav.fcen.uba.ar/ https://www.slideshare.net/estefanyrivera3/ingeniera-de-petrleo-psm https://epgc-spain.com/cursos/petrofisica-basica/ https://micarrerauniversitaria.com/c-ingenieria/ingenieria-petrolera/ https://es.scribd.com/document/370526843/Areas-de-La-Ingenieria-Petrolera-y-funciones- de-Un-Ingeniero-Petrolero

×