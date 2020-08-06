Successfully reported this slideshow.
SCHOLARSHIP Peer-Reviewed Original Research Publications 1. Pallanti S. Importance of SARs-Cov-2 anosmia: From phenomenolo...
Soo Kwon J, Küelz A, Lazaro L, Lochner C, Marazziti D, Mataix-Cols D, McKay D, Miguel EC, Morein-Zamir S, Moritz S, Nestad...
brexpprazole, cariprazine and lumateperone. Eur Neuropsychopharmacol. 2019 Jun 26. pii: S0924-977X(19)30266-4. doi: 10.101...
20.Scarpino M, Lanzo G, Salimova M, Lolli F, Del Vecchio A, Cossu C, Bastianelli M, Occupati B, Lanzi C, Pallanti S, Amant...
26.Burchi E, Hollander E, Pallanti S. From Treatment Response to Recovery: A Realistic Goal in OCD. Int J Neuropsychopharm...
36.Dell'Osso B, Benatti B, Arici C, Palazzo C, Altamura AC, Hollander E, Fineberg N, Stein DJ, Nicolini H, Lanzagorta N, M...
in conception and trial design, acquisition of data and in drafting, reviewing and critical revision of the manuscript 44....
50.Menchon JM, Van Ameringen M, Dell’Osso B, Denys D, Figee M, Grant JE, holander E, Marazziti D, Nicolini H, Pallanti S, ...
58.Galderisi S, Rossi A, Rocca P, Bertolino A, Mucci A, Bucci P, Rucci P, Gibertoni D, Aguglia E, Amore M, Bellomo A, Bion...
67.Pallanti S, Grassi G, Cantisani A. Emerging drugs to treat obsessive-compulsive disorders. Expert opin Emerg Drugs, 201...
77.Berlin HA, Braun A, Simeon D, Koran LM, Potenza MN, McElroy SL, Fong T, Pallanti S, Hollander E. A double-blind, placeb...
Dec;124(6):390-5. *Participated extensively in conception and trial design, acquisition, analysis and interpretation of da...
95.Bernardi S, Pallanti S. Successful duloxetine treatment of a binge eating disorder: a case report. Journal of Psychopha...
106. Pallanti S, Bernardi S, Antonini S, Singh N, Hollander E. Ondansetron augmentation in treatment-resistant obsessive-c...
117. La Malfa G, Lassi S, Bertelli M, Pallanti S, Albertini G. Detecting attention- deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) ...
129. Pallanti S, DeCaria CM, Grant JE, Urpe M, Hollander E. Reliability and validity of the pathological gambling adaptati...
141. Sood ED, Pallanti S, Hollander E. Diagnosis and treatment of pathologic gambling. Current Psychiatry Reports. 2003 Ma...
153. Koran LM, Pallanti S, Quercioli L. Sumatriptan, 5-HT(1D) receptors and obsessive-compulsive disorder. European Neurop...
166. Sallee FR, Koran LM, Pallanti S, Carson SW, Sethuraman G. Intravenous clomipramine challenge in obsessive-compulsive ...
179. Mortilla M, Amaducci L, Bruni A, Montesi MP, Trubnikov A, De Cataldo S, Pallanti S, Pazzagli A, Grecu L, Servi P, et ...
192. Faravelli C, Pallanti S. Clomipramine by different routes of administration: short- and long-term efficacy and predic...
  1. 1. SCHOLARSHIP Peer-Reviewed Original Research Publications 1. Pallanti S. Importance of SARs-Cov-2 anosmia: From phenomenology to neurobiology.Compr.Psychiatry.2020;100:152184. Doi:10.1016/j.comppsych.2020.152184 2. Fineberg, Naomi; Hollander, Eric; Pallanti, Stefano; Walitza, Susanne; Grünblatt, Edna; Dell’Osso, Bernardo Maria; Albert, Umberto; Geller, Daniel; Brakoulias, Vlasios; Janardhan Reddy, Y.C. Arumugham, Shyam Sundarr; Shavitt, Roseli G; Drummond, Lynnet; Grancini, Benedettab,,j De Carlo, Verab,; Cinosi, Eduardo; Chamberlain, Samuel R.; Ioannidis, Konstantinos; Rodriguez, Carolyn; Garg, Kabir; Castle, David; Van Ameringen, Michael; Stein, Dan J; Carmi, Lior; Zohar, Joseph; Menchon, Jose M. Clinical advances in obsessive-compulsive disorder: a position statement by the International College of Obsessive-Compulsive Spectrum Disorders, International Clinical Psychopharmacology: July 2020 - Volume 35 - Issue 4 - p 173-193 doi: 10.1097/YIC.0000000000000314 3. Fontenelle, L. F., Oldenhof, E., Eduarda Moreira-de-Oliveira, M., Abramowitz, J. S., Antony, M. M., Cath, D. C., Carter, A., Dougherty, D., Ferrão, Y. A., Figee, M., Harrison, B. J., Hoexter, M., Soo Kwon, J., Küelz, A., Lazaro, L., Lochner, C., Marazziti, D., Mataix-Cols, D., McKay, D., ... The International OCRDs Neuroscience Consensus Group (2020). A transdiagnostic perspective of constructs underlying obsessive-compulsive and related disorders: An international Delphi consensus study. Australian & New Zealand Journal of Psychiatry, 54(7), 719-731. https://doi.org/10.1177/0004867420912327 4. Galderisi S, Rucci P, Mucci A, Rossi A, Rocca P, Bertolino A, Aguglia E, Amore M, Bellomo A, Bozzatello P, Bucci P, Carpiniello B, Collantoni E, Cuomo A, Dell'Osso L, Di Fabio F, di Giannantonio M, Gibertoni D, Giordano GM, Marchesi C, Monteleone P, Oldani L, Pompili M, Roncone R, Rossi R, Siracusano A, Vita A, Zeppegno P, Maj M; Italian Network for Research on Psychoses.The interplay among psychopathology, personal resources, context-related factors and real-life functioning in schizophrenia: stability in relationships after 4 years and differences in network structure between recovered and non-recovered patients. World Psychiatry. 2020 Feb;19(1):81-91. doi: 10.1002/wps.20700.PMID: 31922687 5. Benatti B, Ferrari S, Grancini B, Girone N, Briguglio M, Marazziti D, Mucci F, Dell'Osso L, Gambini O, Demartini B, Tundo A, Necci R, De Berardis D, Galentino R, De Michele S, Albert U, Rigardetto S, Maina G, Grassi G, Pallanti S, Amerio A, Amore M, Priori A, Servello D, Viganò C, Bosi M, Colombo A, Porta M, Dell'Osso B. Suicidal ideation and suicidal attempts in patients with obsessive-compulsive tic- related disorder vs obsessive-compulsive disorder: results of a multicenter Italian study. CNS Spectr. 2020 May 6:1-8. doi: 10.1017/S1092852920001157. [Epub ahead of print] PMID: 32372727 6. Fontenelle LF, Oldenhof E, Eduarda Moreira-de-Oliveira M, Abramowitz JS, Antony MM, Cath D, Carter A, Dougherty D, Ferrão YA, Figee M, Harrison BJ, Hoexter M,
  2. 2. Soo Kwon J, Küelz A, Lazaro L, Lochner C, Marazziti D, Mataix-Cols D, McKay D, Miguel EC, Morein-Zamir S, Moritz S, Nestadt G, O'Connor K, Pallanti S, Purdon C, Rauch S, Richter P, Rotge JY, Shavitt RG, Soriano-Mas C, Starcevic V, Stein DJ, Steketee G, Storch EA, Taylor S, van den Heuvel OA, Veale D, Woods DW, Verdejo- Garcia A, Yücel M. A Transdiagnostic perspective of constructs underlying obsessive-compulsive and related idsorders: An international Delphi consensus study. Aust N Z J Psychiatry. 2020 May 4:4867420912327. doi: 10.1177/0004867420912327. [Epub ahead of print] PMID: 32364439 7. Fineberg N.A., Van Ameringen M., Drummond L, Hollander E., Stein D.J. Geller D., Walitza S., Pallanti S., Pellegrini L., Zohar J., Rodriguez C.I., Menchon J.M., Morgado P., Mpavaenda D., Fontenelle L.F., Feusner J.D., Grassi G., Lochner C., Veltman D.J., Sireau N., Carmi L., Adam D., Nicolini H., Dell'Osso B. How to manage obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) under COVID-19: A clinician's guide from the International College of Obsessive. Compulsive Spectrum Disorders (ICOCS) and the Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorders Research Network (OCRN) of the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology. Doi.org/10.1016/j.comppsych.2020.152174. 0010-440X/© 2020 The Author(s). Published by Elsevier Inc. This is an open access article under the CC BY-NC-ND license 8. Pasquini M., Brakoulias V., Pallanti S. Editorial: Advances in Biological Approaches to Treating Resistant/Refractory Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorders. Front Psychiatry. 2020 Feb 25;11:93. doi: 10.3389/fpsyt.2020.00093. ECollection 2020. 9. Kooij JJS, Bijenga D, Salerno L, Jaeschke R, Bitter I, Balazs J, Thome J, Dom G, Kasper S, Nunes FC, Stes S, Mohr P, Leppamaki S, Casas M, Bobes J, Mccarthy JM, Richarte V, Kjems PA, Pehlivanidis A, Niemela A, Styr B, Semerci B, Bolea- Alamanac B, Edvinsson D, Baeyens D, Wynchank D, Sobanski E, Philipsen A, McNicholas F, Caci H, Mihailescu I, Manor I, Dobrescu I, Saito T, Krause J, Fayyad J, Ramos-Quiroga JA, Foeken K, Rad F, Adamou M, Ohlmeier M, Fitzgerald M, Gill M, Lensing M, Motavalli Mukaddes N, Brudkeiwicz P, Gustafsson P, Tani P, Oswald P, Carpentier PJ, De Rossi P, Delorme R, Markovska Simoska S, Pallanti S, Young S, Bejerot S, Lehtonen T, Kustow J, Muller-Sedgwick U, Hirvikoski T, Pironti V, Ginsberg Y, Felegyhazy Z, Garcia-Portilla MP, Asherson P. Updated European Consensus Statement on diagnosis and treatment of adult ADHD. Eur Psychiatry 2019 Feb;56:14-34. doi: 10.1016/j.eurpsy.2018.11.001. Epub 2018 Nov 16. 10.Davis JM. Commentary on: Corponi F., Fabbri C, Bitter, I. Montgomery, S., Vieta, E., Kaspar, S., Pallanti S., Serretti A. Novel antipsychotics specificity profile: A clinically oriented review of lurasidone, brexpiprazole, cariprazine and lumateperone. Eur Neuropsychopharmacol. 2019 Sep;29(9):1061-1062. doi: 10.1016/j.euroneuro.2019.07.001. Epub 2019 Jul 29. No abstract available. PMID: 31371104 11.Corponi F, Fabbri C, Bitter I, Montgomery S, Vieta E, Kasper S, Pallanti S, Serretti A. Novel antipsychotics specificity profile: A clinically oriented review of lurasidone,
  3. 3. brexpprazole, cariprazine and lumateperone. Eur Neuropsychopharmacol. 2019 Jun 26. pii: S0924-977X(19)30266-4. doi: 10.1016/j.euroneuro.2019.06.008. [Epub ahead of print] Review. PMID:31255396 12.Dell'Osso B., Vismara M., Benatti B., Cirnigliaro G., Grancini B., Fineberg N., Van Ameringen M., Hollander E., Stein D., Menchon JM., Rodriguez C., Nicolini H., Lanzagorta N., Pallanti S., Grassi G., Lochner C., Marazziti D., Hranov G., Karamustafalioglu O., Hranov L., Zohar J. Lifetime bipolar disorder comorbidity and related clinical characteristics in patients with primary obsessive compulsive disorder: a report from the International College of Obsessive–Compulsive Spectrum Disorders (ICOCS). CNS Spectrums. doi 10.1017/S1092852919001068 Published online: 27 May 2019 13.Grassi G., Makris N., Pallanti S. Addicted to compulsion: assessing three core dimensions of addiction across obsessive-compulsive disorder and gambling disorder. CNS Spectr. 2019 May 20:1-10. doi: 10.1017/S1092852919000993. [Epub ahead of print] PMID:31106718 14.Sacchetti, E. Pallanti, S. Bowden-Jones, H. (2019). Archives of Behavioral Addictions: A new journal for a new era.Archives of Behavioral Addictions, 1(1). doi:10.30435/ABA.01.2019.01 15.Burchi E., Makris N., Lee MR., Pallanti S., Hollander E. Compulsivity in Alcohol Use Disorder and Obsessive Compulsive Diorder: Implications for Neuromodulation. 2019, Front. Behav. Neurosci. | doi: 10.3389/fnbeh.2019.00070 16.Salerno L., Ramat S., Solari G, Grassi G., Pallanti S. Parkinson’s Disease with Impulse Control Disorders: Higher Prevalence (Frequency) of Symptoms of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder International Journal of Clinical Psychiatry 2019, 7(1): 1-7 DOI: 10.5923/j.ijcp.20190701.01 17.Marras A., Gavazzi G., Grassi G., Rathi Y., Mascalchi M., Makris N., Camprodon J.A., Pallanti S. Abstract59: Modulating Inhibitory Control Networks in Gambling Disorder with Theta Burst Stimulation. Brain Stimulation: Basic, Translational, and Clinical Research in Neuromodulation. Elsevier. 2019 Mar 1., Vol 12, issue 2, e21. 18.HollanderE., Van Ameringen M., Nicolini H., Zohar J., Pallanti S., Nezgoverova V., Fineberg N. E. 01.01 Pharmacological Treatment of resistant OCD. European Neuropsychopharmacology, 2019 vol29, S32, Elsevier 19.Fineberg NA, Dell'Osso B, Albert U, Maina G, Geller D, Carmi L, Sireau N, Walitza S, Grassi G, Pallanti S, Hollander E, Brakoulias V, Menchon JM, Marazziti D, Ioannidis K, Apergis-Schoute A, Stein DJ, Cath DC, Veltman DJ, Van Ameringen M, Fontenelle LF, Shavitt RG, Costa D, Diniz JB, Zohar J., Early intervention for obsessive compulsive disorder: An expert consensus statement. Eur Neuropsychopharmacol. 2019 Feb 14. pii: S0924-977X(19)30159-2. doi: 10.1016/j.euroneuro.2019.02.002. [Epub ahead of print] PMID:30773387
  4. 4. 20.Scarpino M, Lanzo G, Salimova M, Lolli F, Del Vecchio A, Cossu C, Bastianelli M, Occupati B, Lanzi C, Pallanti S, Amantini A, Mannaioni G, Grippo A., Efficacy of high- frequency (15Hz) repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) of the left premotor cortex/dorsolateral prefrontal cortex in decreasing cocaine intake (the MagneTox Study): A study protocol for a randomized placebo-controlled pilot trial. Neurophysiol Clin. 2019 Feb;49(1):1-9. doi: 10.1016/j.neucli.2018.10.002. Epub 2018 Oct 26. PMID:30712533 21.Fineberg NA, Demetrovics Z, Stein DJ, Ioannidis K, Potenza MN, Grünblatt E, Brand M, Billieux J, Carmi L, King DL, Grant JE, Yücel M, Dell'Osso B, Rumpf HJ, Hall N, Hollander E, Goudriaan A, Menchon J, Zohar J, Burkauskas J, Martinotti G, Van Ameringen M, Corazza O, Pallanti S; COST Action Network, Chamberlain SR., Manifesto for a European research network into Problematic Usage of the Internet. Eur Neuropsychopharmacol. 2018 Nov;28(11):1232-1246. doi: 10.1016/j.euroneuro.2018.08.004. Epub 2018 Oct 10. PMID:30509450 22.J.J.S. Kooija, D. Bijlengaa, L. Salerno, R. Jaeschkea, I. Bittera, J. Balázsa, J. Thomea, G. Doma, S. Kaspera, C. Nunes Filipea, S. Stesa, P. Mohra, S. Leppämäkia, M. Casas Bruguéa, J. Bobesa, J.M. Mccarthya, V. Richartea, A. Kjems Philipsena, A. Pehlivanidis,b , A. Niemela, B. Styr, B. Semerci, B. Bolea-Alamanac, D. Edvinsson, D. Baeyens, D. Wynchank, E. Sobanski, A. Philipsen, F. McNicholas, H. Caci, I. Mihailescu, I. Manor,b , I. Dobrescu,b , J. Krause,b , J. Fayyad, J.A. Ramos-Quiroga, K. Foeken, F. Rad, M. Adamou, M. Ohlmeier, M. Fitzgerald, M. Gill, M. Lensing, N. Motavalli Mukaddes, P. Brudkiewicza, P. Gustafsson, P. Tani, P. Oswald, P.J. Carpentier, P. De Rossi, R. Delorme, S. Markovsk, Simosk, S. Pallanti, S. Young, S. Bejerot, T. Lehtonen, J. Kustow, U. Müller-Sedgwick, T. Hirvikoski, V. Pironti, Y. Ginsberg, Z. Félegeházy, M.P. Garcia-Portilla, P. Asherson., Updated European Consensus Statement on diagnosis and treatment of adult ADHD; European Psychiatry 56 (2019) 14–34 accepted 3 Nov 2018 23.Scarpino, M, Lanzo G, Salimova M, Lolli F, Del Vecchio A, Cossu Cesarina, Bastianelli M, Occupati B, Lanzi C, Pallanti S, Amantini A, Mannaioni G, Grippo A. Efficacy of high-frequency (15Hz) repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) of the left premotor cortex/dorsolateral prefrontal cortex in decreasing cocaine intake (the Magne Tox study): A study protocol for a randomized placebo-controlled pilot trial. Neurophysiologie Clinique, 10 2018 24.Sali L, Ventura L, Grazzini G, Borgheresi A, Delsanto S, Falchini M, Mallardi B, Mantellini P, Milani S, Pallanti S, Zappa M, Mascalchi M. Patients' experience of screening CT colonography with reduced and full bowel preparation in a randomised trial. Eur Radiol. 2018 Nov 6. doi: 10.1007/s00330-018-5808-1. [Epub ahead of print] PMID:30402705 25.Grassi G, Pallanti S. Expert Opinion Pharmacother. 2018 Oct;19(14):1541-1550. Doi:10.1080/14656566.2018.1528230. Epub 2018 Oct 15. PMID:3021070
  5. 5. 26.Burchi E, Hollander E, Pallanti S. From Treatment Response to Recovery: A Realistic Goal in OCD. Int J Neuropsychopharmacol. 2018 Nov 1;21 (11):1007-1013. doi:10.1093/ijnp/pyy079. PMID:30184141 27.Fineberg NA, Demetrovics Z, Stein DJ, Ioannidis K, Potenza MN, Grünblatt E, Brand M, Billieux J, Carmi L, King DL, Grant JE, Yücel M, Dell'Osso B, Rumpf HJ, Hall N, Hollander E, Goudriaan A, Menchon J, Zohar J, Burkauskas J, Martinotti G, Van Ameringen M, Corazza O, Pallanti S; COST Action Network, Chamberlain SR. Version 2. Manifesto for a European research network into Problematic Usage of the Internet. Eur Neuropsychopharmacol. 2018 Nov;28(11):1232-1246. Doi: 10.1016/j.euroneuro.2018.08.004. Epub 2018 Oct 10. PMID: 30509450 28.Fineberg NA, Chamberlain SR, Menchon J, Demetrovics D, Grünblatt E, Pallanti S, Carmi L, Billieux J, King D, Dellosso B, Van Ameringen M, Hall N, Potenza M, Hollander E, Zohar J and the COST Action EU-PUI Network. Manifesto for a European Research Network into Problematic Usage of the Internet. 2018, in submission. 29.Burchi E, Pallanti S. Diagnostic Issues in Early-Onset Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder and Their Treatment Implications.Curr Neuropharmacol. 2018 Apr 26. 30.Burchi E, Pallanti S. Antibiotics for PANDAS? Limited Evidence: Review and Putative Mechanisms of Action. Prim Care Companion CNS Disord. 2018 May 3;20(3). 31.Grassi G, Figee M, Ooms P, Righi L, Nakamae T, Pallanti S, Schuurman R, Denys D. Impulsivity and decision-making in obsessive-compulsive disorder after effective deep brain stimulation or treatment as usual. CNS Spectr. 2018 Jun 4:1-7 32.Micheli L., Spitoni S, Di Cesare Mannelli L., Billa A.R., Pallanti S. Bacopa Monnieri as augmentation therapy in the treatment of anhedonia,preclinical and clinical evaluation. 01 April 2020 http10.1002/ptr.6684 33.Lusicic A, Schurers K, Castle D, Pallanti S. How can Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation inform treatment of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder? 2018, Neuropsychiatr Dis Treat. 2018 Jun 29;14:1721-1736 34.Salerno L, Burian I, Pallanti S. A new generation rating scale for depression: Reliability and Validity of the Italian version of Symptoms of Depression Questionnaire (SDQ), an RDoC-oriented depression comprehensive assessment. Journal of Psychopathology, 2017 23:1-12. 35.Dell’Osso B, Marazziti D, Albert U, Pallanti S, Gambini G, Tundo A, Zanaboni C, Servello D, Rizzo R, Scalone L, Benatti B, Altamura C, Porta M. Parsing the phenotype of obsessive-compulsive tic disorder (OCTD): a multidisciplinary consensus. Int J Psychiatry Clin Pract. 2017 Jun;21(2):156-159.
  6. 6. 36.Dell'Osso B, Benatti B, Arici C, Palazzo C, Altamura AC, Hollander E, Fineberg N, Stein DJ, Nicolini H, Lanzagorta N, Marazziti D, Pallanti S, van Ameringen M, Lochner C, Karamustafalioglu O, Hranov L, Figee M, Drummond L, Rodriguez CI, Grant J, Denys D, Menchon JM, Zohar J. Prevalence of suicide attempt and clinical characteristics of suicide attempters with obsessive-compulsive disorder: a report from the International College of Obsessive-Compulsive Spectrum Disorders (ICOCS). CNS Spectr. 2017 Mar 16:1-8. 37.Pallanti S. Biological Markers for Anxiety Disorders, OCD and PTSD – A Consensus Statement – Part II: Neurochemistry, Neurophysiology and Neurocognition. The World Journal of Biological Psychiatry World J Biol Psychiatry. 2017 Apr;18(3):162- 214. 38.Salerno L, Makris N, Pallanti S. Sleep disorders in adult ADHD: a key feature. Journal of Psychopathology 2016;22:135-140. 39.Chiariello F, Spitoni S, Hollander E, Pallanti S. An expert opinion on PANDAS/PANS: highlights and controversies. International Journal of Psychiatry in Clinical Practice 2017; 1-8 Published online: 13 Feb 2017 40.Grassi G, Micheli L, Di Cesare Mannelli L, Compagno E, Righi L, Ghelardini C, Pallanti S. Atomoxetine for hoarding disorder: A pre-clinical and clinical investigation. J Psychiatr Res. 2016 Dec;83:240-248. 41.Dell'Osso B, Benatti B, Hollander E, Fineberg N, Stein DJ, Lochner C, Nicolini H, Lanzagorta N, Palazzo C, Altamura AC, Marazziti D, Pallanti S, Van Ameringen M, Karamustafalioglu O, Drummond LM, Hranov L, Figee M, Grant JE, Zohar J, Denys D, Menchon JM. Childhood, adolescent and adult age at onset and related clinical correlates in obsessive-compulsive disorder: a report from the International College of Obsessive-Compulsive Spectrum Disorders (ICOCS). Int J Psychiatry Clin Pract. 2016 Nov;20(4):210-7. *Participated extensively in conception and trial design, acquisition of data and in drafting, reviewing and critical revision of the manuscript 42.Giordano F, Cavallo M, Spacca B, Pallanti S, Tomaiuolo F, Pieraccini F, Fagiolini A, Grandoni M, Melani F, Zicca A, Sestini S, Genitori L. Deep Brain Stimulation of the Anterior Limb of the Internal Capsule May Be Efficacious for Explosive Aggressive Behaviour. Stereotact Funct Neurosurg. 2016 Nov 1;94(6):371-378. *Participated extensively in conception and trial design, acquisition of data and in drafting 43.Menchón JM, van Ameringen M, Dell'Osso B, Denys D, Figee M, Grant JE, Hollander E, Marazziti D, Nicolini H, Pallanti S, Ruck C, Shavitt R, Stein DJ, Andersson E, Bipeta R, Cath DC, Drummond L, Feusner J, Geller DA, Hranov G, Lochner C, Matsunaga H, McCabe RE, Mpavaenda D, Nakamae T, O'Kearney R, Pasquini M, Pérez Rivera R, Poyurovsky M, Real E, do Rosário MC, Soreni N, Swinson RP, Vulink N, Zohar J, Fineberg N. Standards of care for obsessive-compulsive disorder centres. Int J Psychiatry Clin Pract. 2016 Sep;20(3):204-8. *Participated extensively
  7. 7. in conception and trial design, acquisition of data and in drafting, reviewing and critical revision of the manuscript 44.Rocca P, Galderisi S, Rossi A, Bertolino A, Rucci P, Gibertoni D, Montemagni C, Sigaudo M, Mucci A, Bucci P, Acciavatti T, Aguglia E, Amore M, Bellomo A, De Ronchi D, Dell'Osso L, Di Fabio F, Girardi P, Goracci A, Marchesi C, Monteleone P, Niolu C, Pinna F, Roncone R, Sacchetti E, Santonastaso P, Zeppegno P, Maj M; Italian Network for Research on Psychoses. Social cognition in people with schizophrenia: a cluster-analytic approach. Psychol Med 2016 Oct;46(13):2717-2729 *Collaborator: Pallanti S. *Participated extensively in conception and trial design, acquisition, participated in drafting, reviewing and critical revision of the manuscript 45.Galderisi S, Rossi A, Rocca P, Bertolino A, Mucci A, Bucci P, Rucci P, Gibertoni D, Aguglia E, Amore M, Blasi G, Comparelli A, Di Giannantonio M, Goracci A, Marchesi C, Monteleone P, Montemagni C, Pinna F, Roncone R, Siracusano A, Stratta P, Torti MC, Vita A, Zeppegno P, Chieffi M, Maj M; Italian Network for Research on Psychoses. Pathways to functional outcome in subjects with schizophrenia living in the community and their unaffected first degree relatives. Schizophr Res 2016; 175(1-3):154-60. *Collaborator: Pallanti S. *Participated extensively in conception and trial design, acquisition, analysis of data, reviewing and critical revision of the manuscript 46.Pallanti S. ICD and DSM: Neuroplasticity and Staging are still missing. CNS Spectrums. 2016 Aug:21(4):276-8. 47.Dell’Osso B, Benatti B, Hollander E, Fineberg N, Stein DJ, Lochner C, Nicolini H, Lanzagorta N, Palazzo C, altamura AC, Marazziti D, Pallanti S, Van Ameringen M, Karamustafalioglu O, Drummond LM, Hrano L, Figee M, Grant JE, Zohar J, Denys D, Menchon JM. Childhood, adolescent and adult age at onset and related clinical correlates in obsessive-compulsive disorder: a report from the International College of Obsessive-Compulsive Spectrum Disorders (ICOCS). International Journal of Psychiatry in Clinical Practice. 2016;19:1-8. *Participated extensively in conception and trial design, acquisition of data and in drafting 48.Bandelow B, Baldwin D, Abelli M, Bolea-Alamanac B, bourin M, Chamberlain SR, Cinosi E, Davies S, Domscchke K, Fineberg N, Grunblatt E, Jarema M, Kim YK, Maron E, Masdrakis V, Mikova O, Nutt D, Pallanti S, Pini S, Strohle A, Thibaut F, Vaghi MM, Won E, Wedekind D, Wichniak A, Woolley J, Zwanzger P, Riederer P. Biological markers for anxiety disordrs, OCD and PTSD: a consensus statement. Part II: Neurochemistry, neurophisiology and neurocognition. World Journal of Biological Psychiatry. 2016;15:1-53. *Participated extensively in conception and trial design, acquisition,authorship of sections of the manuscript 49.Marras A, Fineberg N, Pallanti S. Obsessive compulsive and related disorders: comparing DSM-5 and ICD-11. CNS Spectrums. 2016;21(4):324-33.
  8. 8. 50.Menchon JM, Van Ameringen M, Dell’Osso B, Denys D, Figee M, Grant JE, holander E, Marazziti D, Nicolini H, Pallanti S, Ruck R, stein DJ, Andersson E, bipeta R, Cath DC, drummond L, Feusner J, Geller DA, Hranov , lochner C, Matsunaga H, McCabe RE, Mpavaenda D, Nakamae T, O’Kearney R, pasquini M, Perez Rivera R, Poyurovsky M, Real E, do Rosario MC, Sreni N, Swinson RP, Vulink N, Zphar J, Fineberg N. Standards of care for obsessive-compulsive disorders centres. International Journal of Psychiatry in Clinical Practice. 2016;20(3):204-8. *Participated extensively in conception and trial design, acquisition of data and in drafting 51.Pallanti S, Marras A, Salerno L, Makris N, Hollander E. Better than treated as usual: Transcranial magnetic stimulation augmentation in selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor-refractory obsessive-compulsive disorder, mini-review and pilot open-label trial. Journal of Psychopharmacology. 2016; 30(6):568-78. 52.Grassi G, Pallanti S, Righi L, Figee M, Mantione M, Denys D, Piccagliani D, Rossi A, Stratta P. Think twice: Impulsivity and decision making in obsessive-compulsive disorder. Journal of Behavioral Addiction 2015;4(4):263-72. *Provided study ideas, participated in the drafting, reviewing and revision of the manuscript, and provided mentorship to first author 53.Grant J E, Fineberg N, Van Ameringen A, Cath D, Visser H, Carmi L, Pallanti S, Hollander E, Van Balkom A J, New treatment models for compulsive disorders. European Neuropsychopharmacology 2016; 26(5):877-84. *Participated extensively in conception, acquisition of data, authorship of sections of the manuscript 54.Uzunova G, Pallanti S, Hollander E. Excitatory/inhibitory imbalance in autism spectrum disorder: Implications for interventions and therapeutics. World Journal of Biological Psychiatry. 2015;15:1-13. *Authorship of sections of the manuscript, participated in drafting, reviewing and critical revision of the manuscript 55.Dell'Osso B, Nicolini H, Lanzagorta N, Benatti B, Spagnolin G, Palazzo MC, Marazziti D, Hollander E, Fineberg N, Stein DJ, Pallanti S, Van Ameringen M, Lochner C, Hranov N, Karamustafalioglu O, Hranov L, Zohar J, Denys d, Altamura AC, Menchon JM. Cigarette smoking in patients with obsessive compulsive disorder: a report from International College of Obsessive Compulsive Spectrum Disorder (ICOCS). CNS Spectrums. 2015; 20(5):469-73. *Participated extensively in conception, participated in drafting, reviewing and critical revision of the manuscript 56.Pallanti S, Salerno L. Raising attention to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in schizophrenia. World Journal of Psychiatry. 2015;5(1):47-55. 57.Grassi G, Godini L, Grippo A, Piccagliani D, Pallanti S. Enhancing Cognitive- behavioral Therapy with Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation in Refractory Obsessive-Compulsive-Disorder: a Case Report. Brain Stimulation. 2015; 8(1):160- 1.
  9. 9. 58.Galderisi S, Rossi A, Rocca P, Bertolino A, Mucci A, Bucci P, Rucci P, Gibertoni D, Aguglia E, Amore M, Bellomo A, Biondi M, Brugnoli R, Dell'Osso L, De Ronchi D, Di Emidio G, Di Giannantonio M, Fagiolini a, Marchesi C, Monteleone P, Oldani L, Pinna F, Roncone R, Sacchetti E, Santonastaso P, Siracusano A, Vita A, Zeppegno P, Maj M; Italian Network for Research on Psychoses. The influence of illness-related variables, personal resources and context-related factors on real-life functioning of people with schizophrenia. World Psychiatry. 2014; 13(3):275-87. *Collaborator: Pallanti S. *Acquisition of data 59.Mucci A, Rucci P, Rocca P, Bucci P, Gibertoni D, Merlotti E, Galderisi S, Maj M; Italian Network for Research on Psychoses. The Specific Level of Functioning Scale: construct validity, internal consistency and factor structure in a large Italian sample of people with schizophrenia living in the community. Schizophrenia Research. 2014; 159(1):144-50. *Collaborator: Pallanti S. *Acquisition of data 60.Pallanti S, Grassi G. Pharmacologic treatment of obsessive-compulsive disorder comorbidity. Expert Opin Pharmacother. 2014;15(17):2543-52. 61.Lochner C, Fineberg NA, Zohar J, Van Ameringen M, Juven_Wetzler A, Altamura AC Cuzen NL, Hollander E, Denys D, Nicolini H, Dell'Osso B, Pallanti S, Stein DJ, Comorbidity in obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD): a report from the International College of Obsessive-Compulsive Spectrum Disorder (ICOCS). Comprehensive Psychiatry. 2014;55(7):1513-9. *Participated extensively in conception and trial design, drafting, reviewing and critical revision of the manuscript 62.Pallanti S, Tofani T, Zanardelli M, Di Cesare mannelli L, Ghelardini C. BDNF and ARTEMIN are increased in drug-naive non-depressed GAD patients: preliminary data. International Journal of Psychiatry in Clinical Practice. 2014; 18(4):255-60. 63.Aguglia E, Biggio G, Signorelli MS, Mencacci C; Steering Committee on behalf of the STIMA-D Investigators. Italian Study on Depressive Disorders (STudio Italiano MAlattia Depressiva, or STIMA-D): a nationwide snapshot of the status of treatment for major depression. Pharmacopsychiatry.2014 May;47(3), 105-10. * Collaborator: Pallanti S. *Acquisition of data 64.Pallanti S, Grassi G, Ramella Cravaro V, Goodman W.K. From Psychopathology to neurocircuits: what we can learn from DBS? The case of obsessive-compulsive disorder. J. Psychopathol. 2014;20:27-32. 65.Pallanti S, Bernardi S, Antonini S, Singh N, Hollander E. Ondasetron augmentation in patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder who are inadequate responders to serotonin reuptake inhibitors: improvement with treatment and worsening following discontinuation. Eur Neuropsychopharmacol. 2014; 24(3):375-380. 66.Pallanti S, Grassi G, Antonini S, Quercioli L, Salvadori E, Hollander E. rTMS in resistant mixed states: An exploratory study. J Affect Disord. 2014; 157:66-71.
  10. 10. 67.Pallanti S, Grassi G, Cantisani A. Emerging drugs to treat obsessive-compulsive disorders. Expert opin Emerg Drugs, 2014 Mar; 19(1):66-77. 68.Di Rubbo R., Sogaro E., Pallanti, S. Communicative evolutive psychotherapy adapted for the psychodynamic group setting in the treatment of pathological interpersonal dynamics of identity. Dynamische Psychiatrie. 2013; 46(3): 204-233. 69.Van Ameringen S, Simpson W, Patterson B, Dell’Osso B, Finebg n, Hollander E, Hranov L, Hranov G, Lochner C, Karamustafalioglu O, Marazziti D, Menchon JM, Nicolini H, Pallanti S, Stein DJ, Zohar, J. Pharmachological treatment strategies in obsessive-compulsive disorder: A cross-sectional view in nine international OCD centers. Journal of Psychopharmacology 2014; 28(6):596-602. *Participated extensively in conception and trial design, authorship of sections of the manuscript, participated in drafting, reviewing and critical revision of the manuscript 70.Grassi G, Poli L, Cantisani A, Righi L, Ferrari G, Pallanti S. Hypocondriasis and obsessive-compulsive disorder in schizophrenic patients treated with clozapine vs other atypical antipsychotics. CNS Spectrums. 2014; 9(4):340-6. 71.Carelli R, Pallanti S. Streptococcal infections of skin and PANDAS. Dermatologic Therapy. 2014 Jan; 27(1):28-30. 72.Pallanti S, Hollander E. Pharmacological, experimental therapeutic, and transcranial magnetic stimulation treatments for compulsivity and impulsivity. CNS Spectrums. 2014; 19(1):50-61. 73.Marras A, Pallanti S. Transcranial magnetic stimulation for the treatment of pharmacoresistant nondelusional auditory verbal hallucinations in dementia. Case Reports in Psychiatry. 2013; 2013:930304. 74.Pallanti S, Grassi G, Tofani T, Spitoni S. Pharmacological Treatments for Behavioral Addictions: From Behavioral Dimensions to the Research Domain Criteria Based Target. Current Psychopharmacology, 2013; 2(3):183-189. 75.Dell’Osso B, Benatti B, Buoli M, Altamura AC, Marazziti D, Hollander E, Fineberg N, Stein DJ, Pallanti S, Nicolini H, Van Ameringen M, Lochner C, Hranov G, Karamustafalioglu O, Hranov L, Menchon JM, Zohar J; ICOCS group. The influence of age at onset and duration of illness on long-term outcome in patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder, a report from the International College of Obsessive Compulsive Spectrum Disorders (ICOCS). European Neuropsychopharmacology. 2013 Aug; 23(8):865 71. *Participated extensively in conception and trial design, acquisition and analysis of data, participated in drafting, reviewing and critical revision of the manuscript 76.Pallanti S, Cantisani A, Grassi G. Anxiety as a core aspect of schizophrenia. Current Psychiatry Reports. 2013;15(5):354.
  11. 11. 77.Berlin HA, Braun A, Simeon D, Koran LM, Potenza MN, McElroy SL, Fong T, Pallanti S, Hollander E. A double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of topiramate for pathological gambling. World Journal of Biological Psychiatry. 2013;(2): 121-128. *Participated extensively in conception and trial design, participated in drafting, reviewing and critical revision of the manuscript 78.Valenti R, Salvadori E, Pescini F, Poggesi A, Castellini G, Antonini S, Bianchi S, Inzitari D, Pallanti S, Pantoni L., Facial Affect Recognition in CADASIL Patients., Archives of Clinical Neuropsychology 2013;28(1):65-71. *Participated extensively in conception and trial design, participated in drafting, reviewing and critical revision of the manuscript 79.Baldwin DS, Pallanti S, Zwanzger P. Developing a European Research Network to Address Unmet Needs in Anxiety Disorders. Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews. 2013; 37(10 Pt 1):2312-7. *Participated extensively in conception and trial design, participated in drafting, reviewing and critical revision of the manuscript 80.Bandinelli F, Prignano F, Bonciani D, Pallanti S, Lotti T, Salaffi F, Bartoli F, Candelieri A, Giovannini L, Maddali Bongi S, Matucci-Cerinic M. Clinical and demographic factors influence on anxiety and depression in early psoriatic arthritis (ePsA). Clinical and Experimental Rheumatology. 2012;31(2):318-9. *Participated extensively in conception, drafting, reviewing and critical revision of the manuscript 81.Moretti S., Arunachalam M., Colucci R., Pallanti S., Kline JA., Berti S., Lotti F., Lotti T. Autoimmune markers in vitiligo patients appear correlated with obsession and phobia. Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology 2012; 26 (7), 861-867. *Participated extensively in conception, drafting, reviewing and critical revision of the manuscript 82.S. Pallanti, A. Di Rollo, S. Antonini, E. Hollander and L.Quercioli Low Frequency rTMS over Right Dorsolateral Prefrontal Cortex in the Treatment of Resistant Depression: Cognitive Improvement is Independent from Clinical Response, Neuropsychobiology 2012 Jun; 65(4):227-35. 83.Pallanti S, Cantisani A, Grassi G, Antonini S, Cecchelli C, Burian J, Cauli G, Quercioli L. rTMS age-dependent response in treatment resistant depressed subjects: a mini- review, CNS Spectrums (2012), 17, 24-30. 84.Baldwin DS, Allgulander C, Bandelow B, Ferre F, Pallanti S. An international survey of reported prescribing practice in the treatment of patients with generalised anxiety disorder. World Journal of Biological Psychiatry. 2012; 13(7):510-6. 85.Valenti R, Pescini F, Antonini S, Castellini G, Poggesi A, Bianchi S, Inzitari D, Pallanti S, Pantoni L. Major depression and bipolar disorders in CADASIL: a study using the DSM-IV semi-structured interview. Acta Neurologica Scandinavica. 2011
  12. 12. Dec;124(6):390-5. *Participated extensively in conception and trial design, acquisition, analysis and interpretation of data, participated in drafting, reviewing and critical revision of the manuscript 86.Pallanti S, Grassi G, Sarrecchia ED, Cantisani A, Pellegrini M. Obsessive- compulsive disorder comorbidity: clinical assessment and therapeutic implications. Front Psychiatry. 2011;2:70. 87.Bernardi S, Faraone SV, Cortese S, Kerridge BT, Pallanti S, Wang S, Blanco C. The lifetime impact of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder: results from the National Epidemiologic Survey on Alcohol and Related Conditions (NESARC). Psychological Medicine. 2011 Aug 16:1-13. *Provided study ideas and concept, participated in the drafting and revision of the manuscript, and provided mentorship to first author 88.Di Rollo A, Pallanti S. Phantom limb pain: low frequency repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation in unaffected hemisphere. Case Reports in Medicine. 2011;2011:130751. 89.Berlin HA, Koran LM, Jenike MA, Shapira NA, Chaplin W, Pallanti S, Hollander E. Double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of topiramate augmentation in treatment- resistant obsessive-compulsive disorder. Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. 2011 May;72(5):716-21. *Participated extensively in conception and trial design, participated in drafting, reviewing and critical revision of the manuscript 90.Pallanti S. Unique contributions of brain stimulation to the study of consciousness: where neuroscience meets philosophy. CNS Spectrums. 2010 Mar;15(3):154-6. 91.Pallanti S, Bernardi S, Allen A, Hollander E. Serotonin function in pathological gambling: blunted growth hormone response to sumatriptan. Journal of Psychopharmacology. 2010 Dec;24(12):1802-9. 92.Pallanti S. Augmentation strategies in resistant obsessive-compulsive disorders (OCD), International Journal of Psychiatry in Clinical Practice 14, 15-16, 2010-11-01. 93.Kooij SJ, Bejerot S, Blackwell A, Caci H, Casas-BruguÃ M, Carpentier PJ, Edvinsson D, Fayyad J, Foeken K, Fitzgerald M, Gaillac V, Ginsberg Y, Henry C, Krause J, Lensing MB, Manor I, Niederhofer H, Nunes-Filipe C, Ohlmeier MD, Oswald P, Pallanti S, Pehlivanidis A, Ramos-Quiroga JA, Rastam M, Ryffel-Rawak D, Stes S, Asherson P. European consensus statement on diagnosis and treatment of adult ADHD: The European Network Adult ADHD. BMC Psychiatry. 2010;3;10:67. 94.Pallanti S, Borgheresi A, Pampaloni I, Giovannelli F, Bernardi S, Cantisani A, Zaccara G, Cincotta M. Motor cortex excitability correlates with novelty seeking in social anxiety: a transcranial magnetic stimulation investigation. Journal of Neurology. 2010 Aug;257(8):1362-8.
  13. 13. 95.Bernardi S, Pallanti S. Successful duloxetine treatment of a binge eating disorder: a case report. Journal of Psychopharmacology. 2010 Aug;24(8):1269-72. 96.Pallanti S, Bernardi S, Allen A, Chaplin W, Watner D, DeCaria CM, Hollander E. Noradrenergic function in pathological gambling: blunted growth hormone response to clonidine. Journal of Psychopharmacology. 2010 Jun;24(6):847-53. 97.Bernardi S, Cortese S, Solanto M, Hollander E, Pallanti S. Bipolar disorder and comorbid attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. A distinct clinical phenotype? Clinical characteristics and temperamental traits. World Journal of Biological Psychiatry. 2010 Jun;11(4):656-66. 98.Pallanti S. Problematic Internet use: is it more compulsory than rewarding or mood driven? World Psychiatry. 2010 Jun;9(2):96-7. 99.Pallanti S, Haznedar MM, Hollander E, Licalzi EM, Bernardi S, Newmark R, Buchsbaum MS. Basal Ganglia activity in pathological gambling: a fluorodeoxyglucose-positron emission tomography study. Neuropsychobiology. 2010;62(2):132-8. 100. Pallanti S., Schlaepfer T.E., Lisanby S.H. The Clinical Future of Repetitive Transcranical Magnetic Stimulation and Depression: Separating Hope From Hype. CNS Spectrums 15 (9), 554-557, 2010. 101. Schlaepfer TE, Lisanby SH, Pallanti S. Separating hope from hype: some ethical implications of the development of deep brain stimulation in psychiatric research and treatment. CNS Spectrums. 2010 May;15(5):285-7. 102. Cecchelli C, Grassi G, Pallanti S. Aripiprazole Improves Depressive Symptoms and Immunological Response to Antiretroviral Therapy in an HIV-Infected Subject with Resistant Depression. Case Reports in Medicine. 2010;2010:836214. 103. Pallanti S, Bernardi S, Raglione LM, Marini P, Ammannati F, Sorbi S, Ramat S. Complex repetitive behavior: punding after bilateral subthalamic nucleus stimulation in Parkinson's disease. Parkinsonism and Related Disorder. 2010 Jul;16(6):376-80. 104. Pallanti S, Bernardi S, Di Rollo A, Antonini S, Quercioli L. Unilateral low frequency versus sequential bilateral repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation: is simpler better for treatment of resistant depression? Neuroscience. 2010;5;167(2):323-8. 105. Lisanby SH, Pallanti S, Schlaepfer TE. FDA considers classification of ECT. CNS Spectrums. 2009 Dec;14(12):668-70.
  14. 14. 106. Pallanti S, Bernardi S, Antonini S, Singh N, Hollander E. Ondansetron augmentation in treatment-resistant obsessive-compulsive disorder: a preliminary, single-blind, prospective study. CNS Drugs. 2009 Dec;23(12):1047-55. 107. Bernardi S, Pallanti S. Internet addiction: a descriptive clinical study focusing on comorbidities and dissociative symptoms. Comprehensive Psychiatry. 2009 Nov- Dec;50(6):510-6. 108. Potenza MN, Koran LM, Pallanti S. The relationship between impulse-control disorders and obsessive-compulsive disorder: a current understanding and future research directions. Psychiatry Research. 2009 Nov 30;170(1):22-31. 109. Pallanti S, Castellini G, Chamberlain SR, Quercioli L, Zaccara G, Fineberg NA. Cognitive event-related potentials differentiate schizophrenia with obsessive- compulsive disorder (schizo-OCD) from OCD and schizophrenia without OC symptoms. Psychiatry Research. 2009 Nov 30;170(1):52-60. 110. Faravelli C, Lo Sauro C, Castellini G, Ricca V, Pallanti S. Prevalence and correlates of mental disorders in a school-survey sample. Clinical Practice & Epidemiology in Mental Health 2009 Nov 24;5:1-8. 111. Pallanti S, Bernardi S. Neurobiology of repeated transcranial magnetic stimulation in the treatment of anxiety: a critical review. International Clinical Psychopharmacology 2009 Jul;24(4):163-73. 112. Berlin H.A., Koran L.M., Jenike M.A., Shapira N.A., Chaplin W., Pallanti S., Hollander E. Double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of topiramate augmentation in the treatment of obsessive-compulsive disorder. Biological Psychiatry 63 (7), 170S- 170S, 2008-04-01. 113. Pallanti S, Hollander E. Obsessive-compulsive disorder spectrum as a scientific "metaphor". CNS Spectrums. 2008 Sep;13(9 Suppl 14):6-15. 114. Hollander E, Buchsbaum MS, Haznedar MM, Berenguer J, Berlin HA, Chaplin W, Goodman CR, LiCalzi EM, Newmark R, Pallanti S. FDG-PET study in pathological gamblers. 1. Lithium increases orbitofrontal, dorsolateral and cingulated metabolism. Neuropsychobiology. 2008;58(1):37-47. 115. Hollander E, Buchsbaum MS, Haznedar MM, Berenguer J, Berlin HA, Chaplin W, Goodman CR, LiCalzi EM, Newmark R, Pallanti S. FDG-PET study in pathological gamblers. 1. Lithium increases orbitofrontal, dorsolateral and cingulated metabolism. Neuropsychobiology. 2008;58(1):37-47. 116. Pallanti S. Brain plasticity and brain stimulation in neuropsychiatry: toward individualized medicine. CNS Spectrums. 2008 Apr;13(4):287-92.
  15. 15. 117. La Malfa G, Lassi S, Bertelli M, Pallanti S, Albertini G. Detecting attention- deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adults with intellectual disability The use of Conners' Adult ADHD Rating Scales (CAARS). Research in Developmental Disabilities. 2008 Mar-Apr;29(2):158-64. 118. Pallanti S, Masetti S, Bernardi S, Innocenti A, Markella M, Hollander E. Obsessive compulsive disorder comorbidity in DBA. Clinical Practice & Epidemiology in Mental Health. 2008 Mar 10;4:6. 119. Pallanti S. Transcultural observations of obsessive-compulsive disorder. American Journal of Psychiatry. 2008 Feb;165(2):169-70. 120. Pallanti S, Sandner C. Treatment of depression with selective serotonin inhibitors: the role of fluvoxamine. International Journal of Psychiatry in Clinical Practice. 2007; 11(3): 233-238. 121. Fineberg NA, Pampaloni I, Pallanti S, Ipser J, Stein DJ. Sustained response versus relapse: the pharmacotherapeutic goal for obsessive-compulsive disorder. International Clinical Psychopharmacology 2007;22(6):313-22. 122. Hollander E, Kim S, Khanna S, Pallanti S. Obsessive-compulsive disorder and obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders: diagnostic and dimensional issues. CNS Spectrums. 2007 Feb;12(2 Suppl 3):5-13. 123. Pallanti S, Quercioli L. Resistant social anxiety disorder response to Escitalopram. Clinical Practice & Epidemiology in Mental Health. 2006;13;2:35. 124. Pallanti S, Bernardi S, Quercioli L. The Shorter PROMIS Questionnaire and the Internet AddictionScale in the assessment of multiple addictions in a high-school population: prevalence and related disability. CNS Spectrums. 2006;11(12):966-74. 125. Pallanti S, Bernardi S, Quercioli L, DeCaria C, Hollander E. Serotonin dysfunction in pathological gamblers: increased prolactin response to oral m-CPP versus placebo. CNS Spectrums. 2006 Dec;11(12):956-64. 126. Buchsbaum MS, Hollander E, Pallanti S, Baldini Rossi N, Platholi J, Newmark R, Bloom R, Sood E. Positron emission tomography imaging of risperidone augmentation in serotonin reuptake inhibitor-refractory patients. Neuropsychobiology. 2006;53(3):157-68. 127. Pallanti S, Quercioli L. Treatment-refractory obsessive-compulsive disorder: methodological issues, operational definitions and therapeutic lines. Progress in Neuro-Psychopharmacology & Biological Psychiatry. 2006 May;30(3):400-12. 128. Rossi A, Rucci P, Mauri M, Maina G, Pieraccini F, Pallanti S, Endicott J; (For the EQUIP group). Reliability and validity of the Italian version of the Quality of Life, Enjoyment and Satisfaction Questionnaire. Quality of Life Research. 2005 Dec;14(10):2323-8.
  16. 16. 129. Pallanti S, DeCaria CM, Grant JE, Urpe M, Hollander E. Reliability and validity of the pathological gambling adaptation of the Yale-Brown Obsessive-Compulsive Scale (PG-YBOCS). Journal of Gambling Studies. 2005 Winter;21(4):431-43. 130. Pallanti S, Lassi S, La Malfa G, Campigli M, Di Rubbo R, Paolini G, Cesarali V. Short report: Autistic gastrointestinal and eating symptoms treated with secretin: a subtype of autism. Clinical Practice & Epidemiology in Mental Health. 2005 Nov 15;1:24. 131. Hollander E, Pallanti S, Baldini Rossi N, Sood E, Baker BR, Buchsbaum MS. Imaging monetary reward in pathological gamblers. World Journal of Biological Psychiatry. 2005;6(2):113-20. 132. Pallanti S, Lotti T, Urpe M. Psychoneuroimmunodermatology of atopic dermatitis: from empiric data to the evolutionary hypothesis. Dermatologic Clinics. 2005 Oct;23(4):695-701. 133. Urpe M, Pallanti S, Lotti T. Psychosomatic factors in dermatology. Dermatologic Clinics. 2005 Oct;23(4):601-8. 134. Haznedar MM, Roversi F, Pallanti S, Baldini-Rossi N, Schnur DB, Licalzi EM, Tang C, Hof PR, Hollander E, Buchsbaum MS. Fronto-thalamo-striatal gray and white matter volumes and anisotropy of their connections in bipolar spectrum illnesses. Biological Psychiatry. 2005 Apr 1;57(7):733-42. 135. Hollander E, Sood E, Pallanti S, Baldini-Rossi N, Baker B. Pharmacological treatments of pathological gambling. Journal of Gambling Studies. 2005 Spring;21(1):99-110. 136. Hollander E, Pallanti S, Allen A, Sood E, Baldini Rossi N. Does sustained- release lithium reduce impulsive gambling and affective instability versus placebo in pathological gamblers with bipolar spectrum disorders? American Journal of Psychiatry. 2005 Jan;162(1):137-45. 137. Pallanti S, Hollander E, Goodman WK. A qualitative analysis of nonresponse: management of treatment-refractory obsessive-compulsive disorder. Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. 2004;65 Suppl 14:6-10. 138. Pallanti S, Quercioli L, Bruscoli M. Response acceleration with mirtazapine augmentation of citalopram in obsessive-compulsive disorder patients without comorbid depression: a pilot study. Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. 2004 Oct;65(10):1394-9. 139. Pallanti S, Quercioli L, Hollander E. Social anxiety in outpatients with schizophrenia: a relevant cause of disability. American Journal of Psychiatry. 2004 Jan;161(1):53-8. 140. Hollander E, Baldini Rossi N, Sood E, Pallanti S. Risperidone augmentation in treatment-resistant obsessive-compulsive disorder: a double-blind, placebo- controlled study. International Journal of Neuropsychopharmacology. 2003 Dec;6(4):397-401.
  17. 17. 141. Sood ED, Pallanti S, Hollander E. Diagnosis and treatment of pathologic gambling. Current Psychiatry Reports. 2003 May;5(1):9-15. 142. Pallanti S., Rossi N.B., Friedberg J., Hollander E. Psychobiology of Impulse- Control Disorders Not Otherwise Specified (NOS). Biological Psychiatry 2003, 1315- 1329. 143. Buchsbaum M.S., Hollander E., Pallanti S., Baldini-Rossi N. Brikman A.M., Platholi J., Sood E. Positron emission tomography. Imaging of risperidone augmentation in SRI-refractory patients. Biological Psychiatry 51 (8), 47S-47S, 2002- 04-14. 144. Pallanti S, Baldini Rossi N, Sood E, Hollander E. Nefazodone treatment of pathological gambling: a prospective open-label controlled trial. Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. 2002 Nov;63(11):1034-9. 145. Pallanti S, Quercioli L, Koran LM. Citalopram intravenous infusion in resistant obsessive-compulsive disorder: an open trial. Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. 2002 Sep;63(9):796-801. 146. Pallanti S, Quercioli L, Sood E, Hollander E. Lithium and valproate treatment of pathological gambling: a randomized single-blind study. Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. 2002 Jul;63(7):559-64. 147. Pallanti S, Hollander E, Bienstock C, Koran L, Leckman J, Marazziti D, Pato M, Stein D, Zohar J; International Treatment Refractory OCD Consortium. Treatment non-response in OCD: methodological issues and operational definitions. International Journal of Neuropsychopharmacology. 2002 Jun;5(2):181-91. 148. Hollander E, Bienstock CA, Koran LM, Pallanti S, Marazziti D, Rasmussen SA, Ravizza L, Benkelfat C, Saxena S, Greenberg BD, Sasson Y, Zohar J. Refractory obsessive-compulsive disorder: state-of-the-art treatment. Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. 2002;63 Suppl 6:20-9. 149. Presta S, Marazziti D, Dell'Osso L, Pfanner C, Pallanti S, Cassano GB. Kleptomania: clinical features and comorbidity in an Italian sample. Comprehensive Psychiatry. 2002 Jan-Feb;43(1):7-12. 150. Ramacciotti A, Sorbello M, Pazzagli A, Vismara L, Mancone A, Pallanti S. Attachment processes in eating disorders. Eat Weight Disord. 2001 Sep;6(3):166-70. 151. Pallanti S., Quercioli L. Alternative route of administration and titration of SRIs in anxious resistant patients:Two day-hospital experiences. European Neuropsychopharmacology 11, S312, 2001-12-31. 152. Hollander E., Bienstock C.A., Koran L.M., Pallanti S., Marazzini D., Rasmussen S.A., Ravizza L., Benkelfat C., saxena S., Greenberg D.B., Sasson Y., Zohar J. Refractory obsessive-compulsive disorder: state-of-the-art treatment. Journal of Clinical Psychiatry 63, 20-29, 12-2001.
  18. 18. 153. Koran LM, Pallanti S, Quercioli L. Sumatriptan, 5-HT(1D) receptors and obsessive-compulsive disorder. European Neuropsychopharmacology. 2001 Apr;11(2):169-72. 154. Rossi A, Arduini L, Stratta P, Pallanti S. Subjective experience and subjective response to neuroleptics in schizophrenia. Comprehensive Psychiatry. 2000 Nov- Dec;41(6):446-9. 155. Pallanti S, Quercioli L, Pazzagli A. Social anxiety and premorbid personality disorders in paranoid schizophrenic patients treated with clozapine. CNS Spectrums. 2000 Sep;5(9):29-43. 156. Pallanti S, Quercioli L. Shame and psychopathology. CNS Spectrums. 2000 Aug;5(8):28-43. 157. Di Russo F, Zaccara G, Ragazzoni A, Pallanti S. Abnormal visual event- related potentials in obsessive-compulsive disorder without panic disorder or depression comorbidity. Journal of Psychiatric Research. 2000 Jan-Feb;34(1):75-82. 158. Pallanti S, Quercioli L, Rossi A, Pazzagli A. The emergence of social phobia during clozapine treatment and its response to fluoxetine augmentation. Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. 1999 Dec;60(12):819-23. 159. Pini S, Dell'Osso L, Mastrocinque C, Marcacci G, Papasogli A, Vignoli S, Pallanti S, Cassano G. Axis I comorbidity in bipolar disorder with psychotic features. British Journal of Psychiatry 1999.467-71. 160. Pallanti S, Quercioli L, Pazzagli A. Basic symptoms and P300 abnormalities in young schizophrenic patients. Comprehensive Psychiatry. 1999 Sep- Oct;40(5):363-71. 161. Pallanti S, Quercioli L, Paiva RS, Koran LM. Citalopram for treatment-resistant obsessive-compulsive disorder. European Psychiatry. 1999 Apr;14(2):101-6. 162. Pallanti S, Quercioli L, Pazzagli A, Rossi A, Dell'Osso L, Pini S, Cassano GB. Awareness of illness and subjective experience of cognitive complaints in patients with bipolar I and bipolar II disorder. American Journal of Psychiatry. 1999 Jul;156(7):1094-6. 163. Pallanti S, Quercioli L, Pazzagli A. Effects of clozapine on awareness of illness and cognition in schizophrenia. Psychiatry Research. 1999 Jun 30;86(3):239-49. 164. Pallanti S, Koran LM. Citalopram and sexual side effects of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors. American Journal of Psychiatry. 1999 May;156(5):796. 10327919. 165. Pallanti S., Quercioli L. Objective and subjective investigation of cognitive deficits in young schizophrenic patients. Journal of Psychophysiology 13 (3), 203- 203, 1999-01-01.
  19. 19. 166. Sallee FR, Koran LM, Pallanti S, Carson SW, Sethuraman G. Intravenous clomipramine challenge in obsessive-compulsive disorder: predicting response to oral therapy at eight weeks. Biological Psychiatry. 1998 Aug 1;44(3):220-7. 167. Koran LM, Pallanti S, Paiva RS, Quercioli L. Pulse loading versus gradual dosing of intravenous clomipramine in obsessive-compulsive disorder. Eur Neuropsychopharmacol. 1998 May;8(2):121-6. 168. Pallanti S, Quercioli L, Zaccara G, Ramacciotti AB, Arnetoli G. Eye movement abnormalities in anorexia nervosa. Psychiatry Research. 1998 Mar 20;78(1-2):59-70. 169. Pallanti S, Quercioli L, Ramacciotti A. Citalopram in anorexia nervosa. Eating and Weight Disorders. 1997 Dec;2(4):216-21. 170. Inzitari D, Pantoni L, Lamassa M, Pallanti S, Pracucci G, Marini P. Emotional arousal and phobia in transient global amnesia. Archives of Neurology. 1997 Jul;54(7):866-73. 171. Ramacciotti A, Pallanti S, Pazzagli A. A setting including psychotherapy and psychopharmacological treatment in a case of anorexia nervosa with obsessive compulsive disorder comorbidity. Eating and Weight Disorders. 1997 Dec;2(4):222- 8. 172. Pallanti S, Quercioli L, Pazzagli A. Relapse in young paranoid schizophrenic patients: a prospective study of stressful life events, P300 measures, and coping. American Journal of Psychiatry. 1997 Jun;154(6):792-8. 173. Koran LM, Sallee FR, Pallanti S. Rapid benefit of intravenous pulse loading of clomipramine in obsessive-compulsive disorder. American Journal of Psychiatry. 1997 Mar;154(3):396-401. 174. Pallanti S. Personality Disorders: Myths and Neuroscience. CNS Spectrums 2, 53-63, 1997. 175. Bersani G., Saito A. Pallanti S. Sasso E., Tosca P. Clinical variables and response to citalopram in Major Depression: an open multicentric study. Rivista di Psichiatria 32, 260-267, 1997. 176. Pallanti S, Koran LM. Two case report. CNS Spectrums 1996, vol.1, p.54-57, ISSN: 1092-8529. 177. Pallanti S, Grecu LM, Gangemi PF, Massi S, Parigi A, Arnetoli G, Quercioli L, Zaccara G. Smooth-pursuit eye movement and saccadic intrusions in obsessive- compulsive disorder. Biological Psychiatry. 1996 Dec 1;40(11):1164-72. 178. Grassi E, Mortilla M, Amaducci L, Pallanti S, Pazzagli A, Galassi F, Guarnieri BM, Petruzzi C, Bolino F, Ortenzi L, Nistico R, De Cataldo S, Rossi A, Sorbi S. No evidence of linkage between schizophrenia and D2 dopamine receptor gene locus in Italian pedigrees. Neuroscience Letters 1996 Mar 15;206(2-3):196-8.
  20. 20. 179. Mortilla M, Amaducci L, Bruni A, Montesi MP, Trubnikov A, De Cataldo S, Pallanti S, Pazzagli A, Grecu L, Servi P, et al. Absence of APP713mutation in Italian and Russian families with schizophrenia. Neuroscience Letters 1994 Jan 3;165(1- 2):45-7. 180. Faravelli C., Pallanti S., Biondi F., Paterniti S., Scarpato M.A. Assessment of onset of panic disorder in relatrion to onset of agoraphobia-replay. American Journal of Psychiatry 150 (9), 1437-1437. 1993-09-01. 181. Pallanti S., Pavia R.S. A demencia emu ma prospectiva psico (pato) lògica. [Dementia in a psycho(patho)logical perspective] Jornal Brasiliero de Psiquiatria [Brazilian Journal of Psychiatry] 41 (9), 447-50. Ott. 1992. 182. M.Weissman, L.Bobins, J.Escobar, R.Bland, G.Canino, H.Wittchen, C.Faravelli, S.Pallanti, J.Lepine, P.Pariente, E.Karam, J.Wells, H.Hwu, G.Klerman, P.Lavori, W.Maier (1992). The changing rate of depression. JAMA, vol. 268, p. 3098- 3105, ISSN: 0098-7484. 183. Zaccara G, Gangemi PF, Muscas GC, Paganini M, Pallanti S, Parigi A, Messori A, Arnetoli G. Smooth-pursuit eye movements: alterations in Alzheimer's disease. Journal of the Neurological Science. 1992 Oct;112(1-2):81-9. 184. Pallanti S, Mazzi D. MDMA (Ecstasy) precipitationof panic disorder. Biological Psychiatry. 1992 Jul 1;32(1):91-5. 185. Faravelli C, Pallanti S, Biondi F, Paterniti S, Scarpato MA. Onset of panic disorder. American Journal of Psychiatry. 1992 Jun;149(6):827-8. 186. Faravelli C, Panichi C, Pallanti S, Paterniti S, Grecu LM, Rivelli S. Perception of early parenting in panic and agoraphobia. Acta Psychiatrica Scandinavica. 1991 Jul;84(1):6-8. 187. Faravelli C, Guerrini Degl'Innocenti B, Aiazzi L, Incerpi G, Pallanti S. Epidemiology of mood disorders: a community survey in Florence. Journal of Affective Disorders. 1990 Oct;20(2):135-41. 188. Smeraldi E, Orsini A, Gasperini M, Sciuto G, Battaglia M, Cassano GB, Perugi G, Faravelli C, Pallanti S, Bressa G. Familial analysis of panic disorder and agoraphobia. Journal of Affective Disorders, 1989, vol.17, p.1-8. ISSN: 0165-0327. 189. Faravelli C, Pallanti S. Recent life events and panic disorder. American Journal of Psychiatry. 1989 May;146(5):622-6. 190. Faravelli C, Pallanti S, Strik WK. [Stress load and schizophrenic disorder]. Nervenarzt. 1988 Apr;59(4):237-9. German. 191. Faravelli C, Pallanti S, Frassine R, Albanesi G, Guerrini Degl'Innocenti B. Panic attacks with and without agoraphobia: a comparison. Psychopathology. 1988;21(1):51-6.
  21. 21. 192. Faravelli C, Pallanti S. Clomipramine by different routes of administration: short- and long-term efficacy and predictors of clinical outcome. Psychopharmacol Bull. 1987;23(3):459-63. 193. Faravelli C, Ambonetti A, Pallanti S, Pazzagli A. Depressive relapses and incomplete recovery from index episode. American Journal of Psychiatry. 1986 Jul;143(7):888-91. 194. Faravelli C, Sacchetti E, Ambonetti A, Conte G, Pallanti S, Vita A. Recent life events and affective disorder revisited. British Journal of Psychiatry. 1986 Mar;148:288-95.

