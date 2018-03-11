Successfully reported this slideshow.
ISSUU y SCRIBD

Una breve descripción de cada servicio en línea junto con algunas de sus ventajas y desventajas.

ISSUU y SCRIBD

  1. 1. ISSUU Y SCRIBD Leonard Adrián Gómez García 11A ISSUU: Es un servicio en línea que permite la visualización de material digitalizado, como libros, documentos, números de revistas, periódicos, y otros medios impresos de forma realista y personalizable. El servicio que ofrece Issuu en el área de publicación se puede comparar con lo que Flickr hace para compartir fotografías, y lo que YouTube hace para compartir vídeo. El material subido al sitio es visto a través de un navegador web y está hecho para parecerse lo más posible a una publicación impresa, con un formato que permite la visualización de dos páginas a la vez (como un libro o una revista abiertos) y una vuelta a la página animada. Aunque los documentos en Issuu están diseñados para verse en línea, es posible guardar una copia de ellos.
  2. 2. SCRIBD: Scribd (pronunciado ˈskrɪbd) es un sitio web para compartir documentos que permite a los usuarios publicar archivos de diversos formatos e incrustarlos en una página web utilizando su formato iPaper. Scribd fue fundada por Trip Adler en 2006.2 Los competidores más notorios de Scribd son Docstoc, WePapers e Issuu. sa formato iPaper, que es un formato de documento rico similar al PDF construido para la web, que permite a los usuarios incrustar documentos en una página web. iPaper fue construido con Adobe Flash, lo que le permite ser lo mismo en diferentes sistemas operativos (Windows, Mac OS y Linux) sin necesidad de conversión, siempre y cuando el lector tenga instalado Flash (aunque Scribd ha anunciado soporte no Flash para el iPhone).Todos los tipos de documentos principales se pueden formatear en iPaper, por ejemplo documentos de Word, presentaciones de PowerPoint, archivos PDF, documentos OpenDocument de OpenOffice.org XML y archivos PostScript.
  3. 3. Ventajas de ISSUU:  Es gratis.  Tiene utilidades similares a las redes sociales añadir amigos compartir documentos etc.  Puedes crear tanto libros como revistas.  Puedes ver los documentos ISSUU de otros usuarios.  Zoom con un clic  Facilidad para enviar por correo  Opción de visualizar a pantalla completa  Genera unas diapositivas en la parte inferior a modo de índice  La revista tiene efecto de pasar hojas tal cual una revista  Se pueden dejar comentarios puede embeber fácilmente a una miniatura dinamita de la revista.  Otro de las virtudes de issuu es que es una importante base de datos. A la hora de realizar trabajos, es más fácil obtener la información de esta página que de Google, por ejemplo. En el meta buscador, tendrías que ir abriendo página a página desenmarañando la información. En issuu, el sistema de navegación es rápido e intuitivo, con una lupa, que te ayuda a acercar los textos. De un vistazo puedes encontrar lo que estás buscando o descartarlo Desventajas de ISSUU:  Está en ingles  Es muy lento  Esta limitado a 500 páginas y 100 Mb  La navegación y la lectura resultan un tanto incomodas sobre todo cuando el tamaño de la fuente del texto es muy reducida
  4. 4. Ventajas de SCRIBD:  Distribución masiva de documentos de texto.  Incentivar la lectura en línea.  Contribuyen con la disminución de la tala indiscriminada de Árboles. Desventajas de SCRIBD:  La lectura en pantalla genera cansancio visual.  Muchos usuarios tienden a descargar el archivo con la finalidad de imprimirlo.

