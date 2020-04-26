Women Who Code Bogota: Introduction to Xamarin Forms

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Leomaris Reyes
Introducción a Xamarin Forms
¿Qué es Xamarin? Xamarin es una herramienta que permite crear aplicaciones móviles nativas en múltiples plataformas usando...
¿Qué es Xamarin.Forms? Xamarin.Forms es una librería para Xamarin que abstrae las clases de los controles visuales de cada...
¿Qué es XAML? XAML: eXtensible Application Markup Language Permite a los desarrolladores definir interfaces de usuario en ...
UI: C# y XAML
UI: Xamarin Pages
UI: Xamarin layouts
UI: Xamarin controls
Manejo de imágenes
Podemos crear maravillosas interfaces!
Podemos crear maravillosas interfaces!
Podemos hacer cosas Impresionantes! ➖Xamarin essentials ➖Embedded images ➖Design time date ➖XAML hot reload
Xamarin essentials Xamarin.Essentials proporciona a los desarrolladores API multiplataforma para sus aplicaciones móviles....
Xamarin essentials: APIs ➖ Vibrate ➖ Text-To-Speech ➖ Connectivity ➖ Emails & SMS sending ➖ Open browser ➖ Orientation sen...
Embedded Images T Tienen la particularidad de que no están contenidas en la estructura de archivos de cada aplicación, sin...
Design Time Data with XAML Previewer Los datos de tiempo de diseño a través de la ventana de vista previa de Visual Studio...
XAML Hot reload A menudo entramos en un ciclo de ejecución de una aplicación, notando que es necesario realizar algunos aj...
¡Compartir nuestro conocimiento abre puertas!
¡Compartir nuestro conocimiento nos brinda muchas oportunidades! Tenemos muchas maneras de compartir nuestro conocimiento:...
Microsoft Learn Escanea el código QR o https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/learn/
reyes.leomaris@gmail.com LeomarisReyes11 www.AskXammy.com www.stemelle.com Gracias!
  1. 1. ● Ingeniera de software ● Microsoft MVP ● Creadora y escritora del blog de Xamarin AskXammy.com ● CEO & Founder de Stemelle. ● Xamarin Certified Mobile Developer Leomaris Reyes
  2. 2. Introducción a Xamarin Forms
  3. 3. ¿Qué es Xamarin? Xamarin es una herramienta que permite crear aplicaciones móviles nativas en múltiples plataformas usando un mismo lenguaje de programación, C#.
  4. 4. ¿Qué es Xamarin.Forms? Xamarin.Forms es una librería para Xamarin que abstrae las clases de los controles visuales de cada plataforma (Android, iOS , Windows Phone) , permitiendo que podamos escribir tan solo una vez nuestro código visual. La interfaz visual puede ser definida utilizando un lenguaje de etiquetas XAML o código escrito en C#
  5. 5. ¿Qué es XAML? XAML: eXtensible Application Markup Language Permite a los desarrolladores definir interfaces de usuario en aplicaciones Xamarin.Forms con un lenguaje de marcado en lugar de código. XAML es especialmente adecuado para su uso con la arquitectura de aplicaciones MVVM (Model- View-ViewModel): XAML define la Vista que está vinculada al código de ViewModel a través de enlaces de datos basados en XAML.
  6. 6. UI: C# y XAML
  7. 7. UI: Xamarin Pages
  8. 8. UI: Xamarin layouts
  9. 9. UI: Xamarin controls
  10. 10. Manejo de imágenes
  11. 11. Podemos crear maravillosas interfaces!
  12. 12. Podemos crear maravillosas interfaces!
  13. 13. Podemos hacer cosas Impresionantes! ➖Xamarin essentials ➖Embedded images ➖Design time date ➖XAML hot reload
  14. 14. Xamarin essentials Xamarin.Essentials proporciona a los desarrolladores API multiplataforma para sus aplicaciones móviles. Android, iOS y UWP ofrecen un sistema operativo y API de plataforma únicos a los que los desarrolladores tienen acceso en C # aprovechando Xamarin.
  15. 15. Xamarin essentials: APIs ➖ Vibrate ➖ Text-To-Speech ➖ Connectivity ➖ Emails & SMS sending ➖ Open browser ➖ Orientation sensor ➖ Phone dialer ➖ Flashlight ➖ Maps ➖ Connectivity ➖ Battery ➖ Color converters ➖ Geocoding & geolocation ➖ Clipboard
  16. 16. Embedded Images T Tienen la particularidad de que no están contenidas en la estructura de archivos de cada aplicación, sino que el archivo está incrustado en el proyecto de ensamblaje como un recurso. E Eliminando el tiempo de conversión de imágenes por plataforma, ahorraremos tiempo de desarrollo y haremos que nuestro proyecto sea más ligero. Es importante saber que este tipo de distribución de imágenes es útil solo si las imágenes que se usan son idénticas para cada plataforma.
  17. 17. Design Time Data with XAML Previewer Los datos de tiempo de diseño a través de la ventana de vista previa de Visual Studio nos ayudan a agregar datos de prueba a nuestro XAML sin que se muestren realmente cuando la aplicación se está ejecutando. Lo que facilita y agiliza nuestro tiempo de desarrollo para la construcción de la interfaz de usuario.
  18. 18. XAML Hot reload A menudo entramos en un ciclo de ejecución de una aplicación, notando que es necesario realizar algunos ajustes, deteniendo la aplicación, estimando los valores ajustados y luego repitiendo todo el proceso nuevamente para ver si la estimación fue correcta. Esto se llama "ciclo de desarrollo interno", y rápidamente puede volverse bastante tedioso. ¡Con XAML Hot reload podemos ver en tiempo real cómo se han aplicado nuestros cambios gráficos!
  19. 19. ¡Compartir nuestro conocimiento abre puertas!
  20. 20. ¡Compartir nuestro conocimiento nos brinda muchas oportunidades! Tenemos muchas maneras de compartir nuestro conocimiento: ➖ Creando un blog ➖ Grabación de podcast ➖ ¡Puedes ser un YouTuber! Creé una publicación llamada “Por qué convertirte en Blogger te ayuda a crecer en tu carrera: Mi experiencia personal como Xamarin Blogger” ¡Puede escanear este código QR para leerlo!
  21. 21. Microsoft Learn Escanea el código QR o https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/learn/
  22. 22. reyes.leomaris@gmail.com LeomarisReyes11 www.AskXammy.com www.stemelle.com Gracias!

