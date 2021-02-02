Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
VARIACIONES GEOGRÁFICAS. BIENVENIDOS OBJETIVO: DETERMINAR LAS DIFERENTES VARIACIONES GEOGRÁFICAS DEPENDIENDO DEL USO LINGÜ...
VARIACIÓN FONÉTICO- FONOLÓGICA Es la pronunciación de las palabras ya que cada zona geográfica tiene su peculiaridad. Esta...
Seseo: Pronunciación indistinta de la Z y C, en las combinaciones CE y CI. Ej. Corazón por corasón. Aspiración de la S al ...
VARIACIÓN MORFOSINTÁCTICA Se presenta en el modo gramatical, es decir, afecta al modo de construir los enunciados. El leís...
VARIACIÓN MORFOSINTÁCTICA Simplificación y neutralización pronominal Eje. La escuché / Le escuché (la canción), Lo preparo...
EJERCICIOS APLICATIVOS CORRIJA LAS SIGUIENTES ORACIONES • AL CABALLO _ MATARON DE CONTADO A) LE B) LO • A JUAN___ OFRECIER...
Afecta al significado de la palabras y varia según el contexto y las variaciones sociolingüísticos Hablar de variación de ...
Existen diferencias entre los países de habla hispana para la eficacia del discurso. El tú, el usted y el vos son variante...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Variaciones geograficas

58 views

Published on

Variaciones geográficas dependiendo del contexto en donde nos desarrollamos.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Variaciones geograficas

  1. 1. VARIACIONES GEOGRÁFICAS. BIENVENIDOS OBJETIVO: DETERMINAR LAS DIFERENTES VARIACIONES GEOGRÁFICAS DEPENDIENDO DEL USO LINGÜÍSTICO Y SOCIAL MEDIANTE LA EXPLICACIÓN DE LAS CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES.
  2. 2. VARIACIÓN FONÉTICO- FONOLÓGICA Es la pronunciación de las palabras ya que cada zona geográfica tiene su peculiaridad. Estas características se marcan netamente en la comunicación oral y las más significativas son las siguientes:
  3. 3. Seseo: Pronunciación indistinta de la Z y C, en las combinaciones CE y CI. Ej. Corazón por corasón. Aspiración de la S al final de cada sílaba (Zonas de la costa). Ej. Arroz por arro. Alternancia: cambio de la R y L (Caribe) o la E por la I o U por la E. Ej. Bailar por bailal. Campeón por campion. Yeísmo: confusión de los sonidos correspondientes a las letras Y y LL. Ej. Gallo por gayo.
  4. 4. VARIACIÓN MORFOSINTÁCTICA Se presenta en el modo gramatical, es decir, afecta al modo de construir los enunciados. El leísmo es la confusión que se procede cuando utilizamos el pronombre del objeto indirecto para referirnos a uno directo. Eje. Pasaste al perro? Sí, lo paseé / Sí, le paseé EJEMPLO CORRECTO INCORRECTO ¿Visitaste a Marco? Sí, lo visité ayer Sí le visité ayer X Fui con las niñas al parque Las llevé al parque Les llevé al parque X
  5. 5. VARIACIÓN MORFOSINTÁCTICA Simplificación y neutralización pronominal Eje. La escuché / Le escuché (la canción), Lo preparo / Le preparo (el almuerzo), Abuso de las construcciones de gerundio. Eje. Llegué a casa a las 5. Vine llegando a las 5. Vengo a las 10. Me voy a volver a las 10.
  6. 6. EJERCICIOS APLICATIVOS CORRIJA LAS SIGUIENTES ORACIONES • AL CABALLO _ MATARON DE CONTADO A) LE B) LO • A JUAN___ OFRECIERON TRABAJO AYER A) LE B) LO • ___LLEVÉ A RECORRER EL MALECÓN A) LAS B) LES • ____ANIMAREMOS MUCHO (A CARLOS Y JULIÁN ) A) LES B) LOS • ____SUGIRIERON ALGUNOS CAMBIOS A SUS JEFAS. A) LAS B) LES • A LAURA __HE VISTO MUY CONTENTA. A) LA B) LE • NO __DIREMOS NADA A TUS COMPAÑERAS. A) LAS B) LES • A MI HERMANA NO __GUSTA QUE _____TRATES ASÍ. A) LO-LA B) LE-LA
  7. 7. Afecta al significado de la palabras y varia según el contexto y las variaciones sociolingüísticos Hablar de variación de las palabras, se habla directamente de la lengua estándar. Léxico influenciado por la lenguas indígenas: Guagua, taita, warmi. Diminutivos: Ahorita, aquicito, guagüita, alajita. Anglicismo: Man por hombre, full por bastante, chance por oportunidad. Modismos: Elé, ve, pilas, mueve. VARIACIÓN LÉXICO- SEMÁNTICA
  8. 8. Existen diferencias entre los países de habla hispana para la eficacia del discurso. El tú, el usted y el vos son variantes de diferentes zonas geográficas para manejar la confianza y el respeto. El voseo consiste en emplear el vos en lugar del tú (Argentina, Uruguay y Chile). VARIACIÓN PRAGMÁTICA

×