Idcc 1921 avenant egalite professionnelle

Chambre Nationale des Commissaires de Justice 44, rue de Douai 75009 PARIS Téléphone : 01 49 70 12 90 Télécopie : 01 40 16...
3 Avenant n° 72 du 25 septembre 2020 CONVENTION COLLECTIVE NATIONALE DU TRAVAIL Réglant les rapports entre les Huissiers d...
4 Avenant n° 72 du 25 septembre 2020 Préambule Dans le cadre de la négociation sur la qualité de vie au travail dans les é...
5 Avenant n° 72 du 25 septembre 2020 Article 1er : Objet L’égalité professionnelle entre les femmes et les hommes implique...
6 Avenant n° 72 du 25 septembre 2020 Aux termes de l’article L3221-4 du Code du travail « sont considérés comme ayant une ...
7 Avenant n° 72 du 25 septembre 2020 - suivi au moins une action de formation ; - acquis des éléments de certification par...
8 Avenant n° 72 du 25 septembre 2020 A l'issue du congé de maternité, la salariée retrouve son précédent emploi ou un empl...
9 Avenant n° 72 du 25 septembre 2020 Article 6 : Lutte contre le harcèlement sexuel, les agissements sexistes et la violen...
10 Avenant n° 72 du 25 septembre 2020 n’avait pas à comporter les stipulations spécifiques mentionnées à l’article L.2232-...
11 Avenant n° 72 du 25 septembre 2020 SIGNATAIRES Le Trésorier de la Chambre Nationale des commissaires de justice Le Prés...
