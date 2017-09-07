Exposicion Biofisica respiratorio

Biofísica Mecánica Respiratoria Universidad Central de Nicaragua Facultad de Ciencias Medicas Integrantes:  Axel Navarro ...
  1. 1. Biofísica Mecánica Respiratoria Universidad Central de Nicaragua Facultad de Ciencias Medicas Integrantes:  Axel Navarro  Ivonne Bermúdez  Ana Conrado  Ana Guevara  Xóchitl Ramírez  Joel Ortiz
  2. 2. OBJETIVOS GENERALES  Dar a conocer a los estudiantes acerca del tema seleccionado.  Explicar el mecanismo de ventilación del pulmón.  Dar a conocer los distintos trabajos de pulmón.  Explicar que es el factor tenso activo, elastancia pulmonar, curva presión/volumen, histéresis pulmonar y elasticidad tóraco/pulmonar.
  3. 3.  Vías respiratorias  Fosas nasales  Faringe  Laringe  Tráquea  Bronquios  Bronquiolos  Pulmones GENERALIDADES ANATOMICAS
  4. 4. Externa: Ventilación Interna: A nivel de mitocondrias en todas las células. TIPOS DE RESPIRACIÓN
  5. 5. ETAPAS DE LA RESPIRACIÓN 1)- Ventilación (V): Es el transporte de aire de la atmosfera hacia el pulmón. 2)- Perfusión (Q): Es el flujo de sangre venosa ósea pobre en oxigeno a través de la circulación pulmonar hasta los capilares y retorno de la sangre rica en oxígeno hacia las cavidades izquierdas del corazón (aurícula y ventrículo). 3)- Intercambio Gaseoso: Es la transferencia de gases por difusión (D) en la membrana alveolo/capilar con una relación V/Q adecuada. 4)- Transporte de gases. 5)- Regulación de la respiración.
  6. 6. ETAPAS DE LA RESPIRACIÓN Corazón Derecho Corazón Izquierdo
  7. 7. CURVATURA PRESIÓN-VOLUMEN Histéresis Pulmonar Llamamos histéresis pulmonar a la diferencia que hay en la curva de inflación y desinflación del pulmón.
  8. 8.  Entendemos por tensión superficial alveolar a la película de liquido que recubre los alveolos  Es mucho menor en comparación con la tensión superficial esperada en una interface agua-aire de las mismas dimensiones.  La magnitud de este componente en varios volúmenes pulmonares puede medirse si se retiran los pulmones del cuerpo de un animal de experimentación y se distienden de manera alternada con solución salina y aire, mientras se mide la presión intrapulmonar. TENSIÓN SUPERFICIAL ALVEOLAR
  9. 9. • Es un material producido por las células tipo II. • Esta compuesto por múltiples fosfolípidos y proteínas especificas. • La función principal es disminuir considerablemente la tensión superficial. • La función fisiológica del agente tensioactivo es incrementar la estabilidad anatómica de los pulmones. • La elastancia pulmonar permite al pulmón desde los alveolos hasta las vías respiratorias de conducción darse apoyo al mismo y conservar la permeabilidad de las vías respiratorias • Si no hay elastancia pulmonar el pulmón explota. AGENTE TENSIOACTIVO Y ELASTANCIA PULMONAR
  10. 10.  Es el trabajo realizado por los músculos ventilatorios para vencer la resistencia elástica y no elástica.  El gasto de energía necesaria para que se de la respiración.  El trabajo respiratorio se da al:  Distender los tejidos elásticos  Distender los tejidos no elásticos  Vencer la resistencia de las vías respiratorias. TRABAJO RESPIRATORIO: CONCEPTO
  11. 11. o Los músculos inspiradores. o Los músculos espiradores. o Las porciones conductoras y respiradoras. o Los pulmones. o Los alveolos. COMPONENTES
  12. 12.  Es el trabajo real necesario para incrementar el volumen de los pulmones, el grado de trabajo elástico necesario para inflar todo el aparato respiratorio es menor que el grado necesario para inflar los pulmones porque parte del trabajo proviene de la energía elástica almacenada en el tórax. TRABAJO ELÁSTICO
  13. 13. La insuflación de los pulmones debe de sobrepasar tres fuerzas principales que se le oponen:  Recuperación elástica.  Inercia del sistema respiratorio.  Resistencia del flujo del aire. La resistencia se describe mediante la ecuación de POISEUILLE TRABAJO RESISTIVO: FLUJO DE AIRE Y RESISTENCIA RESPIRATORIO
  14. 14. Se refiere a la elasticidad que existe entre los pulmones y el tórax a la hora de la inspiración y las diferentes presiones que tienen que superar para lograr una respiración normal y no forzada por ejemplo la presión atmosférica (del tórax) la presión intrapleural (pulmones-tórax) y por último la presión alveolar que es la presión interna de los pulmones. ELASTICIDAD TÓRACO-PULMONAR
  15. 15. 1- Volumen Tidal o corriente (VC): 500ml 2- Volumen de reserva inspiratoria (VRI): 3000ml 3- Volumen de reserva espiratoria (VRE): 1100ml 4- Volumen residual (VR): 1200ml 1- Capacidad inspiratoria: VC + VRI: 3500ml 2- Capacidad residual funcional: VR + VRE: 2300ml 3- Capacidad vital: VRI + VC + VRE: 4600ml 4- Capacidad pulmonar total: CV + VR: 5800ml Volumen Capacidad VOLÚMENES Y CAPACIDADES
  16. 16. Gracias

