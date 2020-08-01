Successfully reported this slideshow.
Wireless Application Protocol WAP
What is WAP? • A set of protocols which allow data exchange for mobile cellular systems • The current world standard for t...
Wireless Application Protocol (WAP) • Goal: a set of communication protocol standards to make accessing online services fr...
WAP (first round) Summary • Massive failure, because: • tried to introduce a WAP protocol stack • did not really provide a...
WAP 2.0 Wireless Profiled HTTP(WP-HTTP) a profile of HTTP for the wireless environment and is fully interoperable with HTT...
WAP 2.0 new & enhanced services WAP Push allows content to be sent or "pushed" to devices by server-based applications via...
Current Constraints of Wireless Interfaces: Mobile Devices: Less Bandwidth Less CPU Power High Latency Less Memory and Sto...
• Wireless networks and phones – have specific needs and requirements not addressed by existing Internet technologies. • W...
Why Use WAP ? (cont..) • WAP utilizes standard Internet markup language technology (XML) • Optimizing the content and airl...
WAP Model • Now called the WAP “Proxy Model” – since WAP gateway acts as a proxy: WAP gateway origin serverHTML WML filter...
WAP Programming Model  Aligned with the Web Programming Model, uses the Pull Model  Add telephony support with WTA (Wire...
WAP optional Proxy Model  In WAP1.* (1998-2000) a WAP proxy (in the middle) was used (still required for push)
WAP - Wireless Application Protocol  Goals  deliver Internet content and enhanced services to mobile devices and users (...
WAP - scope of standardization  Browser  “micro browser”, similar to existing, well- known browsers in the Internet  Sc...
• The basic (erroneous) thoughts behind WAP were: • that terminals were “limited” in processing / memory / display, • that...
The WAP Architecture Web Server Content CGI Scripts etc. WMLDecks withWML-Script Client WML WML- Script WTAI Etc. WAP Gate...
WAP Push  This service allows content to be sent or "pushed" to devices by server-based applications via a Push Proxy  W...
More Acronyms to learn • WAE - Wireless Application Environment • WSP - Wireless Session Protocol • WTP - Wireless Transac...
WAP 1.x - reference model and protocols Security Layer (WTLS) Session Layer (WSP) Application Layer (WAE) Transport Layer ...
WAP Protocols • WSP (Wireless Session Protocol) – Provides the application layer of WAP with a consistent interface for tw...
WAP Protocols • WTP (Wireless Transaction Protocol) – Provide efficient request/reply based transport mechanism suitable f...
WAP Protocols • WTLS (Wireless Transport Layer Security) – A security protocol based upon the industry-standard Transport ...
WAP Protocols • WDP (Wireless Datagram Protocol) – The Transport layer protocolin the WAP architecture – Provides a common...
An incomplete list of corporations currently developing WAP products and/or services: • AT&T • Bell Atlantic Mobile • GTE ...
WAE - Wireless Application Environment  Goals  network independent application environment for low- bandwidth, wireless ...
Wireless Markup Language (WML)  WML follows deck and card metaphor  WML document consists of many cards, cards are group...
• Tag-based browsing language: – Screen management (text, images) – Data input (text, selection lists, etc.) – Hyperlinks ...
WML Wireless Markup Language • Card metaphor – User interactions are split into cards – Navigation occurs between cards • ...
WML Script  Complement to WML  Provides general scripting capabilities  Features  validity check of user input  check...
<WML> <CARD> <DO TYPE="ACCEPT" LABEL="Next"> <GO URL="#card2"/> </DO> Acme Inc.<BR/>Directory </CARD> <CARD NAME="card2"> ...
Wireless Telephony Application (WTA)  Collection of telephony specific extensions  Extension of basic WAE application mo...
Advantages of WAP 2  If you are familiar with web technologies such as HTML, XHTML, and CSS, you can start developing you...
WAP 2.0 Enhancements  User Agent Profile (UAProf) – This service provides a mechanism for describing the capabilities of ...
UAProf  UAProf (User agent profile) is an XML document that contains information about the user agent type and device cap...
Wap model

Wireless Application Protocol (WAP)

Published in: Education
  1. 1. Wireless Application Protocol WAP
  2. 2. What is WAP? • A set of protocols which allow data exchange for mobile cellular systems • The current world standard for the presentation and delivery of wireless information • It is device independent • It is network independent
  3. 3. Wireless Application Protocol (WAP) • Goal: a set of communication protocol standards to make accessing online services from a mobile phone simple • “The motivation for developing WAP was to extend Internet technologies to wireless networks, bearers and devices.”[90], page 4. • Initially conceived by four companies: Ericsson, Motorola, Nokia, and Openwave Systems Inc. (formerly Unwired Planet) • WAP Forum is an industry association to promote WAP, they are now called “The Open Mobile Alliance Ltd.” http://www.openmobilealliance.org/
  4. 4. WAP (first round) Summary • Massive failure, because: • tried to introduce a WAP protocol stack • did not really provide an end-to-end service {because they wanted to keep the operator in the middle of all transactions} - the result is that content was in clear text in the WAP gateway • the result was significant security problems - especially because the changes that were introduced into the “WAPified” SSL introduced problems • most operators used SMS to carry the WAP traffic and this was too expensive and had very significant delay problems • many terminals had problems with their software and each type had its own resolution, size, … - so content had to be prepared for a specific terminal {which increased content development costs - since automatic conversion was not really successful} • WAP 2.0 moves toward being an IP based stack (with HTTP, TLS, and TCP) - although of course they still support their earlier “optimized / wapified” stack. The new model is a direct connection between mobile and HTTP server.
  5. 5. WAP 2.0 Wireless Profiled HTTP(WP-HTTP) a profile of HTTP for the wireless environment and is fully interoperable with HTTP/1.1. Built on HTTP request/response transaction. Supports message body compression of responses andthe establishmentofsecure tunnels. Transport Layer Security(TLS) a wireless profile of the TLS protocol, includes cipher suites, certificate formats, signing algorithms and the use of session resume.Support end-to-end security at the transport level. Wireless Profiled TCP(WP-TCP) provides connection-oriented services, optimized for wireless environments and fully interoperable with standard TCP implementations. Builds upon IETF Performance Implications of Link Characteristics (PILC) working group recommendations Wireless Session Protocol(WSP) Wireless Transaction Protocol (WTP), Wireless Transport Layer Security (WTLS), Wireless Datagram Protocol (WDP) - as now “Legacy Protocol Layers”[90]
  6. 6. WAP 2.0 new & enhanced services WAP Push allows content to be sent or "pushed" to devices by server-based applications via a Push Proxy; real-time applications; provides control over the lifetime of pushed messages, store & forward capabilities at the Push Proxy, control over bearer choice for delivery. User Agent Profile (UAProf) provides a mechanism for describing the capabilities of clients and the preferences of users to an application server, based on the Composite Capabilities / Preference Profiles (CC/PP) work of the W3C Wireless TelephonyApplication (WTA) External Functionality Interface (EFI) specifies the interface between WAE and components or entities with embedded applications that execute outside of the defined WAE capabilities (i.e., basically allowing plug-in modules) - thus allowing access to external devices (e.g. smart cards, GPS, digital cameras, sensors, …) Persistent Storage Interface a standard set of storage services and interface for organizing, accessing, storing and retrieving data on the wireless device or other connected memory device. Data Synchronization adopts SyncML language for the data synchronization (see www.syncml.org) Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS) permits deliveryof variedtypes of content Provisioning provides clients with information needed to operate on wirelessnetworks; permits network operator to manage the devices on its network using a common set of tools Pictogram tiny images, that can be used to quickly convey concepts in a small amount of space
  7. 7. Current Constraints of Wireless Interfaces: Mobile Devices: Less Bandwidth Less CPU Power High Latency Less Memory and Storage Less Stable Connections Restricted Power Consumption Less PredictableAvailability Small / Variable Sized Displays Diverse range of network standards Variable Input Types (Keypad, Pen, etc,)
  8. 8. • Wireless networks and phones – have specific needs and requirements not addressed by existing Internet technologies. • WAP enables any data transport – TCP/IP, UDP/IP, GUTS (IS-135/6), SMS, or USSD. • The WAP architecture – has several modular entities which together form a fully compliant Internet entity – all WML contentis accessed via HTTP 1.1 requests. Why Use WAP ?
  9. 9. Why Use WAP ? (cont..) • WAP utilizes standard Internet markup language technology (XML) • Optimizing the content and airlink protocols • The WML UI components map well onto existing mobile phone user interfaces – no re-education of the end-users – leveraging market penetration of mobile devices • WAP utilizes plain Web HTTP 1.1 servers – leveraging existing development methodologies – CGI, ASP, NSAPI, JAVA, Servlets, etc.
  10. 10. WAP Model • Now called the WAP “Proxy Model” – since WAP gateway acts as a proxy: WAP gateway origin serverHTML WML filter WML microbrowser Request WML Encoded Request Encoded WML GSM Network
  11. 11. WAP Programming Model  Aligned with the Web Programming Model, uses the Pull Model  Add telephony support with WTA (Wireless Telephony Application) and enabling a Push Model, where a server can proactively send content to the client.
  12. 12. WAP optional Proxy Model  In WAP1.* (1998-2000) a WAP proxy (in the middle) was used (still required for push)
  13. 13. WAP - Wireless Application Protocol  Goals  deliver Internet content and enhanced services to mobile devices and users (mobile phones, PDAs)  independence from wireless network standards  open for everyone to participate, protocol specifications will be proposed to standardization bodies  applications should scale well beyond current transport media and device types and should also be applicable to future developments  Platforms  e.g., GSM (900, 1800, 1900), CDMA IS-95, TDMA IS-136, 3rd generation systems (IMT-2000, UMTS, W-CDMA, cdma2000 1x EV-DO, …)  Forum  was: WAP Forum, co-founded by Ericsson, Motorola, Nokia, Unwired Planet, further information www.wapforum.org  now: Open Mobile Alliance www.openmobilealliance.org (Open Mobile Architecture + WAP Forum + SyncML + …)
  14. 14. WAP - scope of standardization  Browser  “micro browser”, similar to existing, well- known browsers in the Internet  Script language  similar to Java script, adapted to the mobile environment  WTA/WTAI  Wireless Telephony Application (Interface): access to all telephone functions  Content formats  e.g., business cards (vCard), calendar events (vCalender)  Protocol layers  transport layer, security layer, session layer etc.
  15. 15. • The basic (erroneous) thoughts behind WAP were: • that terminals were “limited” in processing / memory / display, • that the communication channel was expensive, • that the operator was “the” natural intermediary in every mobile user’s interaction with any services, and • that a special protocol stack was necessary to “optimize” for the above. • An emphasis was on push services: In push services content is sent to the user without the user requesting it.
  16. 16. The WAP Architecture Web Server Content CGI Scripts etc. WMLDecks withWML-Script Client WML WML- Script WTAI Etc. WAP Gateway WML Encoder WMLScript Compiler ProtocolAdapters HTTPWSP/WTP
  17. 17. WAP Push  This service allows content to be sent or "pushed" to devices by server-based applications via a Push Proxy  WAP Push messages are specially formatted SMS messages that display an alert message to the user, and give the user the option of connecting directly to a particular URL via the mobile phone's WAP browser  Push functionality is especially relevant to real-time applications – e.g. that send notifications as messaging, stock price and traffic update alerts  Without push, these applications would require the devices to poll application servers for new information or status  In wireless environments such polling activities would constitute inefficient and wasteful use of the resources of wireless networks.
  18. 18. More Acronyms to learn • WAE - Wireless Application Environment • WSP - Wireless Session Protocol • WTP - Wireless Transaction Protocol • WTLS - Wireless Transport Layer Security • WDP - Wireless Datagram Protocol
  19. 19. WAP 1.x - reference model and protocols Security Layer (WTLS) Session Layer (WSP) Application Layer (WAE) Transport Layer (WDP)TCP/IP, UDP/IP, media SSL/TLS HTML, Java HTTP Internet Wireless Application Protocol Transaction Layer (WTP) additional services and applications WCMP A-SAP S-SAP TR-SAP SEC-SAP T-SAP SMS USSD CSD IS-136 CDMA CDPD PDC-P Etc. Bearers, ...
  20. 20. WAP Protocols • WSP (Wireless Session Protocol) – Provides the application layer of WAP with a consistent interface for two session services. • A connection-oriented service that operates above the transaction layer protocol WTP. • A connectionless service that operates above a secure or non-secure datagram service (WDP).
  21. 21. WAP Protocols • WTP (Wireless Transaction Protocol) – Provide efficient request/reply based transport mechanism suitable for devices with limited resources over networks with low to medium bandwidth. • WTP Push mode allows server to “push” data to a client without request (e.g. notification of stock hitting target price) • WTP/WDP uses less than half the packets that TCP/IP uses to transfer the same amount of data.
  22. 22. WAP Protocols • WTLS (Wireless Transport Layer Security) – A security protocol based upon the industry-standard Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocol, formerly known as Secure Sockets Layer (SSL). WTLS is intended for use with the WAP transport protocols and has been optimized for use over narrow-band communicationchannels.
  23. 23. WAP Protocols • WDP (Wireless Datagram Protocol) – The Transport layer protocolin the WAP architecture – Provides a common interface to the Security, Session, and Application layers – Allows these upper layers to function independently of the underlying wireless network. This is the key to global interoperability
  24. 24. An incomplete list of corporations currently developing WAP products and/or services: • AT&T • Bell Atlantic Mobile • GTE • Sprint PCS • US West • Nextel • France Telecom • Telenor (Norway) • Bell Mobility (Canada) • Japan Telecom • Nokia • Ericsson • Motorola • Qualcomm • Samsung • Palm Computing(3Com) • IBM • Phone.com (Unwired Planet) WAP Developers
  25. 25. WAE - Wireless Application Environment  Goals  network independent application environment for low- bandwidth, wireless devices  integrated Internet/WWW programming model with high interoperability  Requirements  device and network independent, international support  manufacturers can determine look-and-feel, user interface  considerations of slow links, limited memory, low computing power, small display, simple user interface (compared to desktop computers)  Components  architecture: application model, browser, gateway, server  WML: XML-Syntax, based on card stacks, variables, ...  WMLScript: procedural, loops, conditions, ... (similar to JavaScript)  WTA: telephone services, such as call control, text messages, phone book, ... (accessible from WML/WMLScript)  content formats: vCard, vCalendar, Wireless Bitmap, WML, ...
  26. 26. Wireless Markup Language (WML)  WML follows deck and card metaphor  WML document consists of many cards, cards are grouped to decks  a deck is similar to an HTML page, unit of content transmission  WML describes only intent of interaction in an abstract manner  presentation depends on device capabilities  Features  text and images  user interaction  navigation  context management
  27. 27. • Tag-based browsing language: – Screen management (text, images) – Data input (text, selection lists, etc.) – Hyperlinks & navigation support • XML-based language • Inherits technology from HTML WML Wireless Markup Language
  28. 28. WML Wireless Markup Language • Card metaphor – User interactions are split into cards – Navigation occurs between cards • Explicit inter-card navigation model – Hyperlinks – UI Event handling – History • State management and variables – Reduce network traffic – Results in better caching
  29. 29. WML Script  Complement to WML  Provides general scripting capabilities  Features  validity check of user input  check input before sent to server  access to device facilities  hardware and software (phone call, address book etc.)  local user interaction  interaction without round-trip delay  extensions to the device software  configure device, download new functionality after deployment
  30. 30. <WML> <CARD> <DO TYPE="ACCEPT" LABEL="Next"> <GO URL="#card2"/> </DO> Acme Inc.<BR/>Directory </CARD> <CARD NAME="card2"> <DO TYPE="ACCEPT"> <GO URL="?send=$type"/> </DO> Services <SELECT KEY="type"> <OPTION VALUE="em">Email</OPTION> <OPTION VALUE="ph">Phone</OPTION> <OPTION VALUE="fx">Fax</OPTION> </SELECT> </CARD> </WML> Acme Inc. Directory ____________ Next Services 1>Email 2 Phone 3 Fax ____________ OK A WML Example
  31. 31. Wireless Telephony Application (WTA)  Collection of telephony specific extensions  Extension of basic WAE application model  content push  server can push content to the client  handling of network events  client side there is a table indicating how to react on certain events from the network  access to telephony functions  any application on the client may access telephony functions  Example  calling a number (WML) wtai://wp/mc;07216086415  calling a number (WMLScript) WTAPublic.makeCall("07216086415");
  32. 32. Advantages of WAP 2  If you are familiar with web technologies such as HTML, XHTML, and CSS, you can start developing your WAP site almost immediately  The same development tools can be used to develop both web sites and WAP sites  Ordinary web browsers can be used to view your WAP site during the development process  HTML / XHTML pages on your web site can be converted to XHTML MP documents with minor changes or even without any changes  XHTML MP supports WAP CSS, which enables the separation of content and presentation in different files  With XHTML MP and WAP CSS, you have more control over the presentation: e.g., you can control borders, backgrounds, margins, padding, font sizes, font families and font colours.
  33. 33. WAP 2.0 Enhancements  User Agent Profile (UAProf) – This service provides a mechanism for describing the capabilities of clients and the preferences of users to an application server  Based on the Composite Capabilities / Preference Profiles (CC/PP) work of the W3C, UAProf supports the client-server transaction model by sending client and user information to servers with the request  This information permits the servers to adapt their content accordingly in preparation for the response  Recognizing the importance of user's privacy, personal information submitted in these requests may be controlled by the user  Data Synchronization – The SyncML messages are supported over both the WSP (Wireless Session Protocol) and HTTP/1.1 protocols.
  34. 34. UAProf  UAProf (User agent profile) is an XML document that contains information about the user agent type and device capabilities  User agent profiles are stored in a server called the profile repository (often maintained by a mobile device manufacturer)  The URL that points to the user agent profile of a mobile device can be found in the headers of requests sent by the mobile device: x-wap- profile header  Example, the UAProf of Nokia N95 8Giga:  http://nds.nokia.com/uaprof/NN95_8GB- 1r100.xml

