Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Llamados también carbohidratos (azúcares) son biomoléculas orgánicas ternarias compuestas por carbono, hidrógeno y oxígeno...
O OH OH • Está formada por la unión de: CH OH 3. Almacén La glucosa puede llegar a almacenarse tanto OH en plantas (tallos...
C.1. Polisacáridos de reserva Almidón • Constituye la reserva energética de los vegetales. • Está formado por unidades de ...
Energética Aportan energía a 4.1 kcal/gr Estructural En forma de polisacáridos - : en pared celular de plantas. - : en par...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Environment
Aug. 26, 2021
19 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Ac fr ogbhmillmw72yub7bjatt3cebusjlwiabt0gonolcfnst0wrapkuk_38n0oojai9fxppqxx2tscdpk5av8aunllqfq_etxrjbzztrdv-zq5ayyldy89g8fwjft1ctemiudrtokpfm9tigqnb (2)

Download to read offline

Environment
Aug. 26, 2021
19 views

hldqwhodqHODq

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Adapt: How Humans Are Tapping into Nature's Secrets to Design and Build a Better Future: How Humans Are Tapping into Nature's Secrets to Design and Build a Better Future Amina Khan
(0/5)
Free
Eradicating Ecocide 2nd edition: Laws and Governance to Stop the Destruction of the Planet Polly Higgins
(0/5)
Free
Cartographies of Danger: Mapping Hazards in America Mark Monmonier
(0/5)
Free
Floodpath: The Deadliest Man-Made Disaster of 20th-Century America and the Making of Modern Los Angeles Jon Wilkman
(4.5/5)
Free
Clearing the Air: SHORTLISTED FOR THE ROYAL SOCIETY SCIENCE BOOK PRIZE 2019 Tim Smedley
(5/5)
Free
Unscrewed: Salvage and Reuse Motors, Gears, Switches, and More from Your Old Electronics Ed Sobey
(4.5/5)
Free
Reinventing Electric Utilities: Competition, Citizen Action, and Clean Power Edward Smeloff
(0/5)
Free
Making Sustainability Work: Best Practices in Managing and Measuring Corporate Social, Environmental, and Economic Impacts Marc J. Epstein
(3/5)
Free
A Ditch in Time: The City, the West and Water Patricia Nelson Limerick
(0/5)
Free
The Grid: The Fraying Wires Between Americans and Our Energy Future Gretchen Bakke
(3.5/5)
Free
Greywater, Green Landscape: How to Install Simple Water-Saving Irrigation Systems in Your Yard Laura Allen
(0/5)
Free
The Fate of the Species: Why the Human Race May Cause Its Own Extinction and How We Can Stop It Fred Guterl
(3/5)
Free
Junkyard Planet: Travels in the Billion-Dollar Trash Trade Adam Minter
(4/5)
Free
The Big Necessity: The Unmentionable World of Human Waste and Why It Matters Rose George
(4.5/5)
Free
Planting in a Post-Wild World: Designing Plant Communities for Resilient Landscapes Thomas Rainer
(4/5)
Free
Shrinking the Technosphere: Getting a Grip on Technologies that Limit our Autonomy, Self-Sufficiency and Freedom Dmitry Orlov
(0/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Source: How Rivers Made America and America Remade Its Rivers Martin Doyle
(3.5/5)
Free
The Unnatural World: The Race to Remake Civilization in Earth's Newest Age David Biello
(0/5)
Free
Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale Adam Minter
(4/5)
Free
The Prepper's Water Survival Guide: Harvest, Treat, and Store Your Most Vital Resource Daisy Luther
(5/5)
Free
Holding Back the River: The Struggle Against Nature on America's Waterways Tyler J. Kelley
(4/5)
Free
Solar Power: Off Grid Power That Anyone Can Use Mark J. Carlton
(4/5)
Free
Burn: Using Fire to Cool the Earth Albert Bates
(5/5)
Free
Floodpath: The Deadliest Man-Made Disaster of 20th Century America and the Making of Modern Los Angeles Jon Wilkman
(4.5/5)
Free
Garbology: Our Dirty Love Affair With Trash Edward Humes
(4.5/5)
Free
Pipe Dreams: The Urgent Global Quest to Transform the Toilet Chelsea Wald
(4.5/5)
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(5/5)
Free
Our Livable World: Creating the Clean Earth of Tomorrow Marc Schaus
(0/5)
Free
The Boom: How Fracking Ignited the American Energy Revolution and Changed the World Russell Gold
(3.5/5)
Free
Zero Waste Home: The Ultimate Guide to Simplifying Your Life by Reducing Your Waste Bea Johnson
(4.5/5)
Free
Making a Stock and Other Activities for a Healthy Life and Save the Planet at the Same Time R. L. Gemeinhardt
(0/5)
Free
Greener Living: The Ultimate Guide on How to Become Environmentally-Friendly, Learn All the Best Green Living Ideas That Would Let You Help the Environment Dean Marriner
(0/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ac fr ogbhmillmw72yub7bjatt3cebusjlwiabt0gonolcfnst0wrapkuk_38n0oojai9fxppqxx2tscdpk5av8aunllqfq_etxrjbzztrdv-zq5ayyldy89g8fwjft1ctemiudrtokpfm9tigqnb (2)

  1. 1. Llamados también carbohidratos (azúcares) son biomoléculas orgánicas ternarias compuestas por carbono, hidrógeno y oxígeno, cuyas principales funciones en los seres vivos son el prestar energía inmediata (4,1 kcal/gr) y estructural. La glucosa y el glucógeno son las formas biológicas primarias de almacenamiento y consumo de energía. I. Trascendencia biológica 1. Fuentes de energía La energía diaria que gastan los seres vivos, proviene generalmente de los glúcidos, en especial de la glucosa. Estos al catabolizarse, liberan energía (1gr 4,2 kCal) para cualquier trabajo celular. • Ribosa: Ácido ribonucleico (ARN) 2. Estructural Algunos grandes glúcidos (polisacáridos) constituyen parte de la composición química de diversas estructuras de sostén o soporte de algunos organismos por ejemplo: • Desoxirribosa: Ácido desoxirribonucleico (ADN) • Condroitina: Huesos y cartílagos • Peptidoglicanos: Pared celular de bacterias • Quitina: Pared celular de hongos y exoesqueleto de los artrópodos • Celulosa: Pared celular de vegetales y algunas algas, también en la túnica de urocordados DEFINICIÓN
  2. 2. O OH OH • Está formada por la unión de: CH OH 3. Almacén La glucosa puede llegar a almacenarse tanto OH en plantas (tallos, raíz u hojas) como en ani- HO males (hígado o músculos). A este proceso se le conoce como glucogénesis y gluconeogéne- sis (formación de glucógeno) O HOH C O OH OH Saracosa O OH CH OH • Glucógeno: Reserva energética en animales • Almidón: Reserva energética en plantas II. CLASIFICACIÓN A. Monosacáridos Son los azúcares más simples y la unidad fun- damental de los glúcidos que existen. Su fór- Glucosa (1  4) fructuosa 2. Lactosa • Es el azúcar de la leche. • Constituye la principal fuente de car- bono y energía para el lactante. • Está formada por la unión de: mula general es: (CH2O)N donde N  3 De sabor dulce y solubles en agua, los mono- sacáridos se clasifican de acuerdo con el nú- mero de átomos de carbonos que contienen: CH OH CH OH OH O O OH O OH OH OH OH Lactosa Galactosa  (1  4) glucosa 3. Maltosa • Se encuentran en las semillas en ger- minación. • Está formada por la unión de: CH OH CH OH B. Disacáridos: Están formados por la unión de dos monosa- cáridos mediante el enlace glucosídico. Fórmula global: O OH OH Maltosa Los disacáridos más importantes son: 1. Sacarosa • Llamada azúcar de caña • Es el azúcar de mesa. • Constituye el disacárido de mayor consumo. Glucosa  (1  4) glucosa C. Polisacáridos: Son compuestos formados por la unión de muchos monosacáridos mediante enlaces glucosídicos. Se clasifican en: O OH HO C12H22O11 N° de “C” Por su grupo funcional Aldosa (-CHO-) Cetosa (-CO-) 3 Triosa C3H6O3 Gliceral- dehido Dihidroxia- cetona 4 Tetrosa C4H8O4 Eritrosa Eritrulosa 5 Pentosa C5H10O5 Ribosa Arabinosa Ribulosa Xilulosa 6 Hexosa C6H12O6 Glucosa Galactosa Fructosa 7 Heptosa C7H14O6 –––– Heptu- losa
  3. 3. C.1. Polisacáridos de reserva Almidón • Constituye la reserva energética de los vegetales. • Está formado por unidades de glucosa unidas por enlace glucosídico  1,4 CH OH CH OH CH OH CH OH H H O H H H O H H H O H H H O H O H O O H O O H O O H O H O H O H O H O Glucógeno • Constituye la reserva energética de los animales. • Abunda en el hígado y en los músculos esqueléticos (10% y 2% del peso respectivamente). • El glucógeno es una molécula ramificada, formada por la unión de glucosas mediante los enla- ces glucosídicos 1,4 y 1,6. C.2. Polisacáridos estructurales Celulosa • Es el polisacárido más abundante en la naturaleza. • Las fibras de algodón son celulosa en 98%-99%. • Constituye aproximadamente el 50% del carbono en la biósfera. • Se encuentra en las paredes celulares de plantas y algas. • Está formada por la unión de glucosas mediante el enlace glucosídico 1,4. CH O CH O CH O O CH O H H O CH O O H H O H H O O H O O H H H O H H O O H O O H H O O H H O H O H O H O Quitina • Se encuentra en el exoesqueleto de invertebrados, hongos y algas. O
  4. 4. Energética Aportan energía a 4.1 kcal/gr Estructural En forma de polisacáridos - : en pared celular de plantas. - : en pared celular de hongos y en exoesqueleto de insectos. Reserva En animales: En : almidón Retroalimentación 1. Escribe tres funciones de los glúcidos a) hojas - músculos b) tallos - bazos c) hojas - huesos d) tallos – músculos e) tallo - huesos 2. ¿Qué nombre no corresponde al siguiente grupo? a) glucosa b) ribosa c) galactosa d) celulosa e) amilasa 3. No es polosacarárido. a) Almidón b) Quitina c) Hemoglobina d) Glucógeno e) Celulosa 4. ¿Cuál de los siguientes glúcidos no es un polisa- cárido ni un monosacárido? a) Almidón b) Lactosa c) Quitina d) Fructosa e) Glucógeno 5. La glucosa es una . a) triosa b) tetrosa c) pentosa d) hexosa e) heptosa 6. La fórmula pertenece a . a) celulosa b) almidón c) proteína d) glucosa e) maltosa 7. La maltosa es producida por la unión glucosa y . a) maltosa b) almidón c) auxinas d) celulosa e) glucosa 2. Completa: Hidratos de carbono Definición: Unidad: Enlace: 3. Escribe el nombre de dos disacáridos: Verificando 1. En las plantas, el almidón se almacena en y raíces. Análogamente, en los animales el glucóge- no se almacena en los y el hígado. 8. Reserva energética en vegetales. a) Glucógeno b) Almidón c) Auxinas d) Celulosa e) Glucosa 9. Al formarse un disacárido se da la pérdida de . a) hidrógeno c) energía b) oxígeno d) una molécula de agua e) vitalidad 10. Azúcar abundante en las paredes celulares; se uti- liza para fabricar el papel. a) Sacarosa b) Galactosa c) Almidón d) Celulosa e) Quitina TRABAJANDO EN CLASE

    Be the first to comment

hldqwhodqHODq

Views

Total views

19

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×