‎⁨אינטרוזיה- דחיפה פנימה של שן אצל ילדים⁩

 ‫ה‬‫מקר‬ ‫הצגת‬ ‫ו‬ ‫זמבל‬ ‫לנה‬ ‫ד“ר‬ www.dr-zembel.com 2017 ‫קליני‬ ‫סמינר‬
!‫הקדמית‬ ‫בשן‬ ‫חבלה‬ ‫עקב‬ ‫אביו‬ ‫בליווי‬ ‫הגיע‬ ,2016-‫ב‬ ‫נולד‬ .‫ו‬ !‫אביו‬ ‫גבי‬ ‫על‬ ‫יושב‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫כאשר‬ ‫נבדק‬ !F...
:‫רנטגניים‬ ‫ממצאים‬ ‫החבלה‬ ‫לאחר‬ ‫שבועיים‬ ‫פריאפיקלי‬ ‫צילום‬ 22.2.17 .1 ‫החבלה‬ ‫לאחר‬ ‫וחצי‬ ‫כחודשיים‬ 23.4.17 .2
‫טיפול‬ ‫מהלך‬ .1.CHX ‫עם‬ ‫וניקוי‬ ‫רכה‬ ‫כלכלה‬ ‫על‬ ‫הוסבר‬ ,51 ‫שן‬ ‫של‬ ‫מלאה‬ ‫אינטרוזיה‬ ‫עם‬ ‫הגיע‬ -6.2.17 ‫שבועי...
...‫מידע‬ ‫קצת‬ !‫לחשב‬ ‫היכולת‬ ‫וחסור‬ ‫לקויה‬ ‫קוארדניציה‬ ‫עקב‬ ,‫הנשיר‬ ‫במשנן‬ ‫טרואמה‬ ‫יחוו‬ ‫הילדים‬ ‫מכל‬ ‫שליש‬...
!‫העצם‬ ‫דרך‬ ‫יידחק‬ ‫השורש‬ ‫לרוב‬ ‫לכן‬ ,‫לביאלית‬ ‫עקמומיות‬ ‫ישנה‬ ‫הנשירה‬ ‫החותכת‬ ‫של‬ ‫לשורש‬ 1-6 ‫תוך‬ ‫חוזרת‬ ‫...
➢‫מוך‬ ‫אובליטרציית‬ :‫מצא‬ ‫אינטרוזיה‬ ‫שעברו‬ ‫נשירות‬ ‫חותכות‬ 194 ‫שבדק‬ ‫אחר‬ ‫מחקר‬ ‫עברו‬ ‫מהשיניים‬ 83% .3.6% ‫אנק...
4 ‫ר.בן‬
.‫ל‬
  1. 1.  ‫ה‬‫מקר‬ ‫הצגת‬ ‫ו‬ ‫זמבל‬ ‫לנה‬ ‫ד“ר‬ www.dr-zembel.com 2017 ‫קליני‬ ‫סמינר‬
  2. 2. !‫הקדמית‬ ‫בשן‬ ‫חבלה‬ ‫עקב‬ ‫אביו‬ ‫בליווי‬ ‫הגיע‬ ,2016-‫ב‬ ‫נולד‬ .‫ו‬ !‫אביו‬ ‫גבי‬ ‫על‬ ‫יושב‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫כאשר‬ ‫נבדק‬ !F1 ‫בבדיקה‬ ‫שת"פ‬ ‫היה‬ ‫לא‬ ,‫הילד‬ ‫של‬ ‫גילו‬ ‫עקב‬ !EO‫פתולוגיים‬ ‫מצאים‬ ‫ללא‬ ,‫תקין‬ : !IO61 ‫ו‬ 51 ‫של‬ ‫החניכיים‬ ‫באזור‬ ‫ונפיחות‬ ‫אודם‬ ‫נראה‬ :‫רכות‬ ‫רקמות‬ : !IO61 ‫שן‬ ‫עם‬ ‫הסגר‬ ‫בקו‬ ‫נמצאת‬ ‫אינה‬ 51 ‫שן‬ :‫קשות‬ ‫רקמות‬ :
  3. 3. :‫רנטגניים‬ ‫ממצאים‬ ‫החבלה‬ ‫לאחר‬ ‫שבועיים‬ ‫פריאפיקלי‬ ‫צילום‬ 22.2.17 .1 ‫החבלה‬ ‫לאחר‬ ‫וחצי‬ ‫כחודשיים‬ 23.4.17 .2
  4. 4. ‫טיפול‬ ‫מהלך‬ .1.CHX ‫עם‬ ‫וניקוי‬ ‫רכה‬ ‫כלכלה‬ ‫על‬ ‫הוסבר‬ ,51 ‫שן‬ ‫של‬ ‫מלאה‬ ‫אינטרוזיה‬ ‫עם‬ ‫הגיע‬ -6.2.17 ‫שבועיים‬ ‫בעוד‬ ‫רכות‬ ‫רקמות‬ ‫לביקורת‬ ‫להגיע‬ ‫הומלץ‬ ,‫צילום‬ ‫בוצע‬ ‫לא‬ .2‫של‬ ‫אדמומיות‬ ‫בגלל‬ ,51 ‫שן‬ ‫של‬ ‫להבי‬ ‫חלק‬ ‫רואים‬ ,‫רכות‬ ‫רקמות‬ ‫ביקורת‬ -22.2.17 ‫קדמי‬ ‫פריאפיקלי‬ ‫צילום‬ ‫בוצע‬ .CHX ‫של‬ ‫ניקוי‬ ‫עם‬ ‫להמשיך‬ ‫הומלץ‬ ,‫הרקמות‬ .3‫צילום‬ .‫הספונטנית‬ ‫הבקיעה‬ ‫את‬ ‫ממשיכה‬ 51 ‫שן‬ ,‫חודשיים‬ ‫לאחר‬ ‫ביקורת‬ -23.4.17 .'‫חו‬ 3 ‫בעוד‬ ‫ביקורת‬ .‫קדמי‬ ‫פריאפיקלי‬
  5. 5. ...‫מידע‬ ‫קצת‬ !‫לחשב‬ ‫היכולת‬ ‫וחסור‬ ‫לקויה‬ ‫קוארדניציה‬ ‫עקב‬ ,‫הנשיר‬ ‫במשנן‬ ‫טרואמה‬ ‫יחוו‬ ‫הילדים‬ ‫מכל‬ ‫שליש‬ Andreasen 1994 .‫סיכונים‬ !Andreasen 2001 .‫הושלמה‬ ‫השורש‬ ‫התפתחות‬ ‫כאשר‬ ,1-3 ‫בגילאי‬ ‫לרוב‬ ‫יתרחש‬ !,‫אינטרוזיה‬ ‫בעיקר‬ ,‫לוקסציה‬ ‫מסוג‬ ‫לפציעות‬ ‫תגרום‬ (‫צפופה‬ ‫)פחות‬ ‫האלבאולרית‬ ‫העצם‬ ‫גמישות‬ Bennet 1964 .‫כותרת‬ ‫שברי‬ ‫מאשר‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫שכיחות‬ ‫להיות‬ !‫השן‬ ‫כאשר‬ :‫מלאה‬ .‫האלבאולרית‬ ‫העצם‬ ‫תוך‬ ‫אל‬ ‫אקסיאלי‬ ‫בכיוון‬ ‫השן‬ ‫של‬ ‫דיסלוקציה‬ :‫אינטרוזיה‬ Andreasen .‫השן‬ ‫של‬ ‫הלהבי‬ ‫החלק‬ ‫את‬ ‫לראות‬ ‫ניתן‬ ‫כאשר‬ :‫חלקית‬ .‫הסמוכות‬ ‫ברקמות‬ ‫עטופה‬ ‫כולה‬ 1984 !Von Arx 1995 ‫עפ"י‬ ‫דרגות‬ 3-‫ל‬ ‫לחלקה‬ ‫ניתן‬ ‫לעין‬ ‫נראה‬ ‫מהכותרת‬ 50%-‫מ‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫כאשר‬ -‫קלה‬ ‫איטרוזיה‬ .‫א‬ ‫לעין‬ ‫נראה‬ 50%-‫מ‬ ‫פחות‬ ‫כאשר‬ -‫בינונית‬ ‫אינטרוזיה‬ .‫ב‬ ‫לעין‬ ‫נראים‬ ‫אינם‬ ‫רובה‬ ‫או‬ ‫כולה‬ ‫השן‬ ‫כאשר‬ -‫קשה‬ ‫אינטרוזיה‬ .‫ג‬
  6. 6. !‫העצם‬ ‫דרך‬ ‫יידחק‬ ‫השורש‬ ‫לרוב‬ ‫לכן‬ ,‫לביאלית‬ ‫עקמומיות‬ ‫ישנה‬ ‫הנשירה‬ ‫החותכת‬ ‫של‬ ‫לשורש‬ 1-6 ‫תוך‬ ‫חוזרת‬ ‫לבקיעה‬ ‫נצפה‬ ,‫האלו‬ ‫במקרים‬ Ravn 1976 .‫המתפתח‬ ‫הנבט‬ ‫הרחק‬ ‫הלביאלית‬ Andreasen 1998 .’‫חו‬ !.‫אפשריים‬ ‫סיבוכים‬ ‫הינם‬ -‫ואנקילוזה‬ ‫אובליטרציה‬ ,‫חיצונית‬ ‫ספיגה‬ ,‫פריאפקילי‬ ‫זיהום‬ ,‫מוך‬ ‫נמק‬ Crespi 1992 !‫בקיעה‬ ‫עברו‬ ‫רובם‬ ,‫לביאלית‬ ‫אינטרוזיה‬ ‫עברו‬ 80% ‫שמתוחם‬ 172 ‫בדק‬ ‫אשר‬ ,‫רטרוספקטיבי‬ ‫מחקר‬ Holan & Ram 1999 .’‫חו‬ 36 ‫של‬ ‫מעקב‬ ‫תקופת‬ ‫עם‬ ‫סיבוכים‬ ‫ללא‬ ‫חוזרת‬ !Altun 15% ,‫חוזרת‬ ‫מלאה‬ ‫בקיעה‬ ‫עברו‬ 78%:‫מתוכן‬ ,‫אינטרוזיה‬ ‫שעברו‬ ‫שיניים‬ 138 ,2009-‫ב‬ ‫בדק‬ ‫כלואות‬ ‫נשארו‬ 7% ,‫חלקית‬ ‫בקעו‬ !‫עקירה‬ ‫לשקול‬ ‫ויש‬ ‫לאנקילוזיס‬ ‫חשד‬ ‫יהיה‬ ,‫שבועות‬ 4-8 ‫תוך‬ ‫חוזרץ‬ ‫בקיעה‬ ‫של‬ ‫סימנים‬ ‫אין‬ ‫אם‬ !‫מהמקרים‬ 42.5% -‫שב‬ ‫מצא‬ ,‫אינטרוזיה‬ ‫שעברו‬ ‫נשירות‬ ‫חותכות‬ ‫שיניים‬ 16 ‫שבדק‬ ‫אחר‬ ‫מחקר‬ 57% :‫היה‬ ‫המוך‬ ‫מצב‬ .‫כלואות‬ ‫נשארו‬ 10.5% ‫ו‬ ‫חלקית‬ ‫בקיעה‬ 47% ,‫מלאה‬ ‫חוזרת‬ ‫בקיעה‬ ‫הייתה‬ ‫נמצאה‬ 33%-‫וב‬ ‫נמק‬ ‫עברו‬ 23% ,‫הבקיעה‬ ‫למצב‬ ‫קשר‬ ‫ללא‬ ,‫פתולוגיה‬ ‫ללא‬ ‫מוך‬ ‫הציגו‬ ‫מהשיניים‬ Gondim and Moreira 2005 .‫פנימית‬ ‫או‬ ‫חיצונית‬ ‫ספיגה‬ !Gupta, M. (2011). Intrusive luxation in primary teeth – Review of literature and report of a case. The Saudi Dental Journal, 23(4), 167–176. http://doi.org/10.1016/ j.sdentj.2011.09.003
  7. 7. ➢‫מוך‬ ‫אובליטרציית‬ :‫מצא‬ ‫אינטרוזיה‬ ‫שעברו‬ ‫נשירות‬ ‫חותכות‬ 194 ‫שבדק‬ ‫אחר‬ ‫מחקר‬ ‫עברו‬ ‫מהשיניים‬ 83% .3.6% ‫אנקילוזה‬ ,8.8% ‫דלקתית‬ ‫ספיגה‬ ,24.2% ‫מוך‬ ‫נמך‬ ,38.9%-‫ב‬ ‫לאחר‬ ‫הראשונה‬ ‫בשנה‬ ‫אובחנו‬ ‫הסיבוכים‬ ‫רוב‬ ,‫הראשונה‬ ‫השנה‬ ‫במהלך‬ ‫חוזרת‬ ‫בקיעה‬ ‫דרגת‬ .2 ‫לגיל‬ ‫מתחת‬ ‫היה‬ ‫המטופל‬ ‫גיל‬ ‫כאשר‬ ‫נמוך‬ ‫היה‬ ‫מוך‬ ‫לנמק‬ ‫הסיכוי‬ .‫החבלה‬ Lauridsen E, Andreasen JO 2017 .‫מוך‬ ‫נמק‬ ‫לפתח‬ ‫הסיכוי‬ ‫על‬ ‫השפיע‬ ‫לא‬ ‫האינטרוזיה‬ ➢IADT-‫ה‬ ‫עפ"י‬ ‫המומלצת‬ ‫המעקבים‬ ‫שגרת‬ ❖‫בלבד‬ ‫קליני‬ ‫מעקב‬ :‫ראשון‬ ‫שבוע‬ ❖‫ורנטגני‬ ‫קליני‬ ‫מעקב‬ :‫שבועות‬ 3-4 ❖‫בלבד‬ ‫קליני‬ ‫מעקב‬ :‫שבועות‬ 6-8 ❖‫ורנטגני‬ ‫קליני‬ ‫מעקב‬ :'‫חו‬ 6 ❖‫ורנטגני‬ ‫קליני‬ ‫מעקב‬ :‫שנה‬
  8. 8. 4 ‫ר.בן‬
  9. 9. .‫ל‬

