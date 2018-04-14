L. Patterson, Creative Commons Global Summit, April 14/18

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 ontario Lena Patterson Senior Director, Programs and Stakeholder Relations, eCampusOntario lpatterson@ecampusontario.ca ...
3“Ontario Stakes it’s Recovery on Education” Globe and Mail, March 8, 2018. Accessed January 21, 2018
5 Enhance student experience STUDENT Support faculty development FACULTY Enhance member capacity and participation. INSITU...
6 Rethinking Rethinking learning resources Rethinking the learning experience Rethinking recognition of learning
7 ontario Rethinking Learning Resources What happens when we bring teaching and learning into the open?
8 learner savings in Ontario Council of Ontario Universities, “Ontario Online Institute: Recommendations of the Online Lea...
9 learner advocacy
10 ontario Beyond Free Expanded power to enable learning and teaching, beyond being just free or low cost
Cambrian College Laurentian University Seneca College George Brown College Queen’s University McMaster University Brock Un...
About OER Teaching Curating Creating Licensing Collaborating Advocacy Sustainability Provides shared access to resources f...
Teaching Curating Creating Licensing Collaborating Advocacy Sustainability Toolkit Modules About OER What is OER? Quick St...
Anatomy of the 21st Century Educator by Simon Bates (UBC), 2014
e4 explore engage extend empower Our mantra…
17 extend.ecampusontario.ca
19 Fleming College Georgian College University of Windsor St. Lawrence College Sault College Cambrian College McMaster Uni...
20 Photo credit: Terry Greene @greeneterry https://twitter.com/telgreene?lang=en
@ SXDLab
Exponential Learning Project
Co-Creation Session Journey Mapping Prototype Testing DESIGN RESEARCH METHODS Problem Definition
32 Three Strategies STRATEGY 1 LEAD THROUGH OPEN AND COLLABORATIVE PRACTICES STRATEGY 2 BUILD SYSTEM CAPACITY THROUGH SHAR...
33 STRATEGY 1 Lead through open and collaborative practices Provide system-level support for online teaching and learning ...
34 STRATEGY 2 Build capacity through shared and collaborative services Research, evaluate and implement a shared and colla...
35 STRATEGY 3 Inspire innovation through investment in research and development Provide leadership for learning technology...
36 Translating strategy into action Open Innovation as a guiding principle Funding calls for two focus areas: open resourc...
37 Strategy 1: Open + collaborative Initiatives Funding programs Theme areas for development o OER for flexible, online an...
38 Strategy 3: Research and Innovation - Centres of excellence Investments in research to design, test and/or evaluate exp...
40 Thank you VERY MUCH Any Questions?
  1. 1. 1 ontario Lena Patterson Senior Director, Programs and Stakeholder Relations, eCampusOntario lpatterson@ecampusontario.ca Twitter: @lpatter10 Slides reused, remixed, and re-engineered from original slides by David Porter ecampusontario.ca. Unless otherwise noted, this work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike License. Feel free to use, modify, reuse or redistribute any or all of this presentation
  2. 2. 3“Ontario Stakes it’s Recovery on Education” Globe and Mail, March 8, 2018. Accessed January 21, 2018
  3. 3. 5 Enhance student experience STUDENT Support faculty development FACULTY Enhance member capacity and participation. INSITUTIONS Build eCampusOntario’s organization capacity eCAMPUSONTARIO Four Pillars of 2016-18 Strategic Plan
  4. 4. 6 Rethinking Rethinking learning resources Rethinking the learning experience Rethinking recognition of learning
  5. 5. 7 ontario Rethinking Learning Resources What happens when we bring teaching and learning into the open?
  6. 6. 8 learner savings in Ontario Council of Ontario Universities, “Ontario Online Institute: Recommendations of the Online Learning Working Group” April 4, 2011, Accessed Jan 21, 2018 Total savings for Ontario: $543,877 Fall 2017 savings: $218,201 Total learners impacted: 5,518
  7. 7. 9 learner advocacy
  8. 8. 10 ontario Beyond Free Expanded power to enable learning and teaching, beyond being just free or low cost
  9. 9. Cambrian College Laurentian University Seneca College George Brown College Queen’s University McMaster University Brock University Western University Lambton College
  10. 10. About OER Teaching Curating Creating Licensing Collaborating Advocacy Sustainability Provides shared access to resources from all Ontario Colleges, including library resources and learner support hubs. Created through the collaboration of Ontario college libraries. OER Toolkit Information and tools to help faculty and library staff understand, engage with, and sustain OER in their work and practice.
  11. 11. Teaching Curating Creating Licensing Collaborating Advocacy Sustainability Toolkit Modules About OER What is OER? Quick Start Kit Why OER matters Attributes of Open Pedagogy Why Open Pedagogy matters Collaborate on Open Pedagogy Find and Evaluate OER Adopt or adapt OER Organize and share OER Guides to creating OER Accessibility info Authoring and hosting tools Licensing Quick Start Kit Copyright info Copyleft and open licensing Why collaborate on OER Ways to collaborate How to connect Steps to successful advocacy Library advocacy Students as partners Impact policy at your college Identify funding opportunities Train others
  12. 12. Anatomy of the 21st Century Educator by Simon Bates (UBC), 2014
  13. 13. e4 explore engage extend empower Our mantra…
  14. 14. 17 extend.ecampusontario.ca
  15. 15. 18
  16. 16. 19 Fleming College Georgian College University of Windsor St. Lawrence College Sault College Cambrian College McMaster University Lakehead University George Brown College Queen’s University Conestoga College Niagara College Seneca College Loyalist College Trent University
  17. 17. 20 Photo credit: Terry Greene @greeneterry https://twitter.com/telgreene?lang=en
  18. 18. 21
  19. 19. 22
  20. 20. @ SXDLab
  21. 21. Exponential Learning Project
  22. 22. Co-Creation Session Journey Mapping Prototype Testing DESIGN RESEARCH METHODS Problem Definition
  23. 23. 30
  24. 24. 31
  25. 25. 32 Three Strategies STRATEGY 1 LEAD THROUGH OPEN AND COLLABORATIVE PRACTICES STRATEGY 2 BUILD SYSTEM CAPACITY THROUGH SHARED AND COLLABORATIVE SERVICES STRATEGY 3 INSPIRE INNOVATION THROUGH INVESTMENT IN RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT
  26. 26. 33 STRATEGY 1 Lead through open and collaborative practices Provide system-level support for online teaching and learning through communities of practice, open and reusable curriculum materials and tools, professional development resources, technology training programs, and program and course development opportunities that further the interests of our member institutions.
  27. 27. 34 STRATEGY 2 Build capacity through shared and collaborative services Research, evaluate and implement a shared and collaborative services model that leverages knowledge, experience and infrastructure and reduces costs among our post-secondary system partners.
  28. 28. 35 STRATEGY 3 Inspire innovation through investment in research and development Provide leadership for learning technology research and development through funding, prototyping, testing and evaluating innovative projects and emerging technologies that benefit institutions, learners and educators.
  29. 29. 36 Translating strategy into action Open Innovation as a guiding principle Funding calls for two focus areas: open resources, and research Funding to support development of a shared service structure for educational applications to support institutions, faculty and students
  30. 30. 37 Strategy 1: Open + collaborative Initiatives Funding programs Theme areas for development o OER for flexible, online and blended learning in trades training and technology o OER for a full credential (Z-Cred) o OER for experiential learning and workplace integration o OER for virtual simulations and augmented reality o OER for curriculum materials and ancilliary resources for courses with open textbooks o OER for Health Sciences and STEM
  31. 31. 38 Strategy 3: Research and Innovation - Centres of excellence Investments in research to design, test and/or evaluate experiential learning initiatives that can be scaled to serve member institutions. Research on skills gap assessment and training strategies, recognition of prior learning, authentic assessment, recognition of transversal skills, and adaptive learning systems E X P E R I E N T I A L L E A R N I N G Investments for research on open pedagogies, collaborative practice models, peer assessment strategies, open innovation and co-creation projects with students, including moving SXDLab projects from development prototyping to evaluation in classrooms O P E N E D U C A T I O N A L P R A C T I C E S Funding for research and innovation initiatives that further our knowledge in emergent areas of practice including tools and techniques for inclusive design for learning, virtual reality, augmented reality, serious games, planning and mapping of curricula and personal learning, micro-credentials, competency-based and adaptive learning or training systems R E S E A R C H I N E M E R G E N T A R E A S O F T E C H - E N A B L E D L E A R N I N G
  32. 32. 39
  33. 33. 40 Thank you VERY MUCH Any Questions?

