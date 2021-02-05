Successfully reported this slideshow.
La Entalpia, Primer principio de la Termodinámica La Entropía, segundo principio de la termodinámica
-La Entalpia  La mayoría de los procesos que vamos a estudiar se producen a presión atmosférica y, por tanto, son proceso...
Su valor depende de la cantidad de materia. Por eso decimos que es una magnitud extensiva. La entalpia se mide en unidades...
-Ecuación Termodinámica Una ecuación termodinámica es una ecuación química que indica el calor que interviene en el proces...
• Si ajusta la ecuación para otros valores de los coeficientes, el valor de la entalpia debe modificarse en la misma propo...
-Primer Principio de la Termodinámica  La energía interna de un sistema es la suma de las energías de todas las partícula...
Se consideran positivos el calor y el trabajo que producen aumento en la energía interna del sistema, es decir:  El calor...
-Aplicación del Primer Principio de la Termodinámica  La Teoría Cinética de la Materia establece que todas las partículas...
¿Que es la entropía?  La entropía, S, es una magnitud que mide el grado de desorden de un sistema. Cuando mayor es el des...
La entropía es una función que depende del estado en que se encuentre el sistema. A ese tipo de cantidades se les llama fu...
-Entropía de una sustancia A la temperatura de 0 K no hay movimiento en las partículas de ninguna sustancia, en consecuenc...
-Entropía y estontaneidad.El Segundo Principio de la Termodinámica  De todos los procesos en los que un sistema intercamb...
 Sabiendo que el calor del entorno es igual al opuesto del sistema, que obtenemos: Multiplicando por T, se obtiene: T, es...
Para facilitar el manejo de estas funciones,J.W.Gibbs definió una nueva función de estado como energía libre, G. Calculand...
Gracias Por La Atención!  Héctor Leonardo  Adriana Valentina  Wilmari Jerome  Brenda Nathalia Grupo#3
Diapositiva acerca La Entropía, Entalpia , sus principios El primero y El Segundo

diapositiva acerca La Entalpia, Primer principio de la termodinámica y La Entropía, segundo principio de la termodinámica , espero y les ayude mucho instagram: shelove.lxonardo

  1. 1. La Entalpia, Primer principio de la Termodinámica La Entropía, segundo principio de la termodinámica
  2. 2. -La Entalpia  La mayoría de los procesos que vamos a estudiar se producen a presión atmosférica y, por tanto, son procesos a presión constante. Aplicando el Primer Principio de la Termodinámica a los procesos isobáricos tenemos:  Agrupando las magnitudes que se refieren al estado inicial y al final:  La cantidad entre paréntesis se define como Entalpia y se representa por H:
  3. 3. Su valor depende de la cantidad de materia. Por eso decimos que es una magnitud extensiva. La entalpia se mide en unidades de energía, o sea que en el SI se mide en julios,J. Cuando un sistema sufre un proceso a presión constante, la variación de entalpia coincide con el calor que intercambia con el entorno:
  4. 4. -Ecuación Termodinámica Una ecuación termodinámica es una ecuación química que indica el calor que interviene en el proceso. Hay que precisar la presión y la temperatura a las que se realiza la medición. Como la mayoría de las reacciones se realizan a presión constante(1atm), el calor se expresa como la variación de entalpia. • Si al pasar de reactivos a productos el sistema cede calor , el proceso se llama exotérmico y Por ejemplo: • Si al pasar de reactivos a productos el sistema absorbe calor, el proceso se llama endotérmico y Por ejemplo:
  5. 5. • Si ajusta la ecuación para otros valores de los coeficientes, el valor de la entalpia debe modificarse en la misma proporción.
  6. 6. -Primer Principio de la Termodinámica  La energía interna de un sistema es la suma de las energías de todas las partículas que lo forman. Se representa con la letra U y se mide en julios,J.Su valor depende solo del estado en que se encuentra el sistema. Es imposible conocer con exactitud la energía interna de un sistema en un estado determinado, pero al sufrir un proceso o transformación , su energía interna varia y esa variación si se puede medir. Primer Principio de la Termodinámica. Cuando un sistema evoluciona desde un estado inicial a otro final, la variación de su energía interna, coincide con la suma del calor, Q, y el trabajo, W, que intercambia en esa transformación:
  7. 7. Se consideran positivos el calor y el trabajo que producen aumento en la energía interna del sistema, es decir:  El calor que recibe el sistema desde el entorno.  El trabajo que el entorno realiza sobre el sistema. Se consideran negativos el calor y el trabajo que reducen la energía interna del sistema:  El calor que desprende el sistema al entorno.  El trabajo que realiza el sistema sobre el entorno.
  8. 8. -Aplicación del Primer Principio de la Termodinámica  La Teoría Cinética de la Materia establece que todas las partículas de un sistema se mueven con una energía que depende de su temperatura y del estado físico en que se encuentra. Un cambio en un sistema que no altere ni el estado físico de sus componentes ni su temperatura, no varia su energía interna. Considerando que el sistema solo realiza trabajo de expansión, cuando tenemos:
  9. 9. ¿Que es la entropía?  La entropía, S, es una magnitud que mide el grado de desorden de un sistema. Cuando mayor es el desorden, mayor es la entropía. El desorden esta relacionado a la movilidad de sus partículas. Esta magnitud solo depende de factores como el numero de partículas o el estado físico de las sustancias, por lo que es una función de estado extensiva. Cuando un sistema recibe calor, su entropía aumenta, y si lo cede, disminuye. La variación de la entropía de un sistema depende de la cantidad de calor que recibe (o cede), y de la temperatura a la que se encuentra. Una misma cantidad de calor supone una variación menor de la temperatura elevada, porque en esas condiciones las partículas del sistema ya tienen una movilidad alta.
  10. 10. La entropía es una función que depende del estado en que se encuentre el sistema. A ese tipo de cantidades se les llama funciones de estado. En el Sistema Internacional (SI) la entropía se mide en J/K. Como la entropía es función de estado, podemos conocer la entropía de un proceso como la diferencia entre la entropía del estado final y la del inicial. Para una reacción química:
  11. 11. -Entropía de una sustancia A la temperatura de 0 K no hay movimiento en las partículas de ninguna sustancia, en consecuencia, su entropía es . En otras circunstancias, la movilidad de las partículas, y por tanto la entropía de las sustancias, es mayor cuanto mayor sea la temperatura.  La entropía de una sustancia simple como si es un compuesto. En términos generales, la entropía aumenta a medida que el sistema se desordena, y disminuye cuando aumentan el orden. Los cambios de estado, la disolución de un solido en un liquido, la mezcla de gases, las reacciones químicas en las que aumenta el numero de moles, son ejemplos donde aumenta la entropía.
  12. 12. -Entropía y estontaneidad.El Segundo Principio de la Termodinámica  De todos los procesos en los que un sistema intercambia energía en forma de calor o trabajo con su entorno, solo tendrán lugar de forma espontanea aquellos procesos en los que aumenta la entropía del conjunto. Esto se conoce como el Segundo Principio de la Termodinámica. Un proceso puede ser espontaneo aunque provoque una variación de entropía negativa en el sistema, basta con que el entorno tenga una variación de entropía positiva mayor.
  13. 13.  Sabiendo que el calor del entorno es igual al opuesto del sistema, que obtenemos: Multiplicando por T, se obtiene: T, es la temperatura absoluta y, por tanto, siempre es positiva. Para que el proceso sea espontaneo, debe cumplirse que por tanto:
  14. 14. Para facilitar el manejo de estas funciones,J.W.Gibbs definió una nueva función de estado como energía libre, G. Calculando incrementos en la función G tendremos: Entonces, un sistema tendrá proceso espontaneo si también se debe mencionar que, si en un proceso, para el proceso contrario será En otras palabras, si un proceso es no espontaneo, el proceso si lo será. Al valorar para un proceso en unas condiciones, podemos obtener: • Proceso espontaneo en el sentido en que esta escrito. • Proceso no espontaneo en el sentido en que esta escrito. Es espontaneo en sentido inverso. • Sistema en equilibrio. No evoluciona.
  15. 15. Gracias Por La Atención!  Héctor Leonardo  Adriana Valentina  Wilmari Jerome  Brenda Nathalia Grupo#3

