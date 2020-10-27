Desigualdades e inecuaciones de primer grado con una incognita

Successfully reported this slideshow.
•DESIGUALDADES, E INECUACIONES DE PRIMER GRADO CON UNA INCÓGNITA Licdo. Antonio Miranda
INECUACIONES • DESIGUALDAD.-ES UNA EXPRESIÓN QUE COMPARA DOS CANTIDADES QUE NO SON IGUALES. ASÍ COMO LA IGUALDAD SE REPRES...
RESOLVER UNA INECUACIONES LAS SOLUCIONES DE UNA INECUACIÓN SON LOS VALORES QUE PUEDE TOMAR LA INCÓGNITA, DE MANERA QUE AL ...
• 𝑚 + 5 ≥ 11 • 𝑚 ≥ 11 − 5 • 𝑚 ≥ 6 0 6 (6,+ 𝛼INTERVALO CERRADO
×