The ✔Do’s and Don’ts of Hypoglycemia❤✔: An Everyday Guide to Low Blood Sugar❤ is a success because of its simplicity and easy-to-understand format. Its author⭐ Roberta Ruggiero⭐ is able to bring the do’s and don’ts of treating and controlling hypoglycemia symptoms through simple diet and lifestyle changes. She takes the reader from understanding and recognizing hypoglycemia to the role diet⭐ exercise and vitamin therapy play in the healing process. Roberta then shows the effects hypoglycemia has on our children⭐ the correlation between hypoglycemia and alcoholism⭐ an extensive chapter on Ask the Experts and the newly released results of a Hypoglycemia Questionnaire.