Caring4NHSPeople Wellbeing Session 10 February 2021

Looking after your team through challenging times: psychological wellbeing for healthcare professionals Virtual Community ...
Introduce yourself in the chat box Say: • Who you are • Where you are today • One thing you’re currently doing to look aft...
To join the mailing list of people who get the information about this community: http://horizonsnhs.com/caring4nhspeople/ ...
Aims of today’s national health and wellbeing community event… • Offer support, ideas, knowledge and wisdom to those with ...
• Welcome – John Drew, Zoe Lord & Elizabeth Nyawade • National wellbeing overview – Claire Parker • #ProjectM – Alan Nobbs...
The team today Contributors Zoe Lord Facilitators Elizabeth Nyawade Chat box facilitator Social Media Leigh Kendall YouTub...
National Wellbeing Overview #Caring4NHSpeople #ProjectM Claire Parker Senior Programme Lead of Health and Wellbeing NHS En...
10 | 10 | The health and wellbeing of our NHS people is a key theme in the People Plan Overall outcome Pillars Themes for ...
11 | 11 | National HWB offers directly available to all staff have been accessed over 700,000 times through www.england.nh...
12 | The Pulse Survey suggests that staff generally feel well supported - and that when they do, it reduces stress  Throu...
13 | • It is important that the health and wellbeing offer continues to evolve and our focus is turning to three main area...
14 |  Extending free access to health and wellbeing apps to NHS staff until the end March 2021, funded nationally  Devel...
#ProjectM Support for managers and team leaders to connect, share and learn together Offers & Top Tips #Caring4NHSpeople #...
#ProjectM Update Presenter: Alan Nobbs Date: 10 February 2021 #ProjectM Supporting and connecting leaders and managers in ...
#ProjectM emerged as a new leadership development and support offer with a health and wellbeing focus aimed at all NHS Tea...
Bite-size resources • Self-care • Team-care • Inclusion and compassion • Resilience • Stress & Burnout • Themed webinars (...
17 February 8-9pm – Wednesday Download An informal time to connect with peers 24 February 1-2pm – Listen & Learn Session S...
Looking After Your Team in Challenging Times #Caring4NHSpeople #ProjectM Dr Esther Murray Senior Lecturer in Health Psycho...
e.murray@qmul.ac.uk
(Litz et al., 2009, Shay 2014)
• Because everyone has a moral code and beliefs about the way the world is or should be • We all have a sense of our own g...
(Litz 2009, Currier 2015, Park 2010)
Physical Cognitive Emotional Behavioural Aches and pains Inability to concentrate More emotional Appetite changes Rapid he...
Collaboration – working together for common goals, reminding staff of efforts outside their own working areas
In the chat box… Share one thing that you're going to do as a result of joining the session today... Photo by Júnior Ferre...
Very helpful Not helpful To what extent has today’s session been useful in your own role supporting staff health and wellb...
  1. 1. Looking after your team through challenging times: psychological wellbeing for healthcare professionals Virtual Community Meeting 10th February 4pm #Caring4NHSpeople # ProjectM Welcome to our monthly national community event supporting the health and wellbeing of our NHS people during the Covid-19 response
  2. 2. Introduce yourself in the chat box Say: • Who you are • Where you are today • One thing you’re currently doing to look after yourself during this challenging time • Send to “all participants” To join the wellbeing community list, click on the link at http://horizonsnhs.com/caring4nhspeople/
  3. 3. To join the mailing list of people who get the information about this community: http://horizonsnhs.com/caring4nhspeople/ #Caring4NHSpeople #ProjectM Staying in touch… #Caring4NHSpeople #ProjectM For all the wellbeing offers: england.nhs.uk/people All the #ProjectM offers: https://people.nhs.uk/
  4. 4. Looking after your team through challenging times: psychological wellbeing for healthcare professionals Virtual Community Meeting 10th February 4pm #Caring4NHSpeople # ProjectM Welcome to our monthly national community event supporting the health and wellbeing of our NHS people during the Covid-19 response
  5. 5. Aims of today’s national health and wellbeing community event… • Offer support, ideas, knowledge and wisdom to those with a role in supporting the health and wellbeing of our staff • Share the range of wellbeing support activities that are available • Connect with each other and collectively build our community of those who support the health and wellbeing of our staff #Caring4NHSpeople #ProjectM
  6. 6. • Welcome – John Drew, Zoe Lord & Elizabeth Nyawade • National wellbeing overview – Claire Parker • #ProjectM – Alan Nobbs • Psychological wellbeing for health and care professionals – Dr Esther Murray • Closing Remarks – Zoe Lord & Elizabeth Nyawade #Caring4NHSpeople #ProjectM
  7. 7. The team today Contributors Zoe Lord Facilitators Elizabeth Nyawade Chat box facilitator Social Media Leigh Kendall YouTube host Ramima Khanam Bev Matthews Technical host #Caring4NHSpeople #ProjectM Ian Baines Dr Esther Murray Claire Parker Alan Nobbs John Drew Neil Owen
  8. 8. Introduce yourself in the chat box Say: • Who you are • Where you are today • One thing you’re currently doing to look after yourself during this challenging time • Send to “all participants” To join the wellbeing community list, click on the link at http://horizonsnhs.com/caring4nhspeople/
  9. 9. National Wellbeing Overview #Caring4NHSpeople #ProjectM Claire Parker Senior Programme Lead of Health and Wellbeing NHS England and NHS Improvement
  10. 10. 10 | 10 | The health and wellbeing of our NHS people is a key theme in the People Plan Overall outcome Pillars Themes for action in 2020/21  More people  Working differently  In a compassionate and inclusive culture . . . to support the delivery of the NHS Long Term Plan Looking after our people Belonging in the NHS Growing for the future We are safe, and physically and mentally healthy and well We work flexibly Expanding and developing our workforce Recruiting and retaining our people We are open and inclusive, and staff have a voice Leaders are compassionate and inclusive at all levels New ways of working and delivering care Making the most of the skills in our teams Educating and training our people for the future
  11. 11. 11 | 11 | National HWB offers directly available to all staff have been accessed over 700,000 times through www.england.nhs.uk/people 175,373 app downloads 12,443 contacts with our dedicated helplines 518,887 sessions 2,750 leadership circle 940 common room 1,417 coaching & mentoring 1,382 REACT participants 5,300 primary care coaching sessions 7,000 webinar participants 120,000+ views of webinars + materials 2,000+ newsletter subscribers At 3 February 2021
  12. 12. 12 | The Pulse Survey suggests that staff generally feel well supported - and that when they do, it reduces stress  Throughout COVID, staff generally have felt well supported (64-69%) and well informed (80-85%)  The combination of these two factors leads to measurably lower levels of anxiety (27% versus average of 34% for all NHS staff), as shown below;  Staff report being more anxious about their immediate family and friends and those they care for than their own health  The level of anxiety felt by staff has been rising in recent months, but remains below the level of the rest of the UK workforce (35%) Pulse survey –114 NHS employers registered, 33,819 respondents across all 8 waves so far
  13. 13. 13 | • It is important that the health and wellbeing offer continues to evolve and our focus is turning to three main areas: • We need to ensure Health and Wellbeing Guardians are supported in their role and champion health and wellbeing consistently within organisations – we have developed a toolkit and identified senior health and wellbeing advocates who have offered to help us • We need to equip line managers and teams with the tools they need take ownership of health and wellbeing and that supportive, compassionate, conversations take place routinely • We need to continue to deploy evidence-based interventions on mental health that staff can access rapidly, while also promoting the current offer; and have a focus on Occupational Health becoming an integral part of a preventative health and wellbeing management system to help organisations develop and own interventions • We believe we need to have a focus on these activities while ensuring that ‘people recovery’ sits at the heart of what we do How do we see the programme evolving? Presentation title
  14. 14. 14 |  Extending free access to health and wellbeing apps to NHS staff until the end March 2021, funded nationally  Development of an accessible physical health offer in partnership with Invictus Games Foundation  Financial wellbeing support in partnership with the Money and Pensions Service (MAPS)  Violence reduction training and extending the pilot of body-worn cameras in the ambulance sector  Implementing H&WB conversations for all NHS staff, practitioner guide produced and signposting to NHS Employers user guides  Introducing ‘Leadership lifeguards’ to provide coaching and support to line managers  Further development and research into the offer to BAME staff and networks, including working in partnership with faith groups  Family and relationship support in partnership with specialist providers We continually refine the support offer to staff through winter with the additional challenges associated with COVID COVID illness The effectiveness and reach of the HWB support is tracked and evaluated week by week to refine and respond to what staff need and what they seem to value most highly
  15. 15. #ProjectM Support for managers and team leaders to connect, share and learn together Offers & Top Tips #Caring4NHSpeople #ProjectM Alan Nobbs Head of Design and Development NHS Leadership Academy @Alannobbs
  16. 16. #ProjectM Update Presenter: Alan Nobbs Date: 10 February 2021 #ProjectM Supporting and connecting leaders and managers in health and care
  17. 17. #ProjectM emerged as a new leadership development and support offer with a health and wellbeing focus aimed at all NHS Team Leaders and Managers who could use a helping hand in managing challenging times during COVID-19 pandemic and Winter Pressures. People.nhs.ukprojectm #ProjectM Supporting and connecting leaders and managers in health and care What is #ProjectM?
  18. 18. Bite-size resources • Self-care • Team-care • Inclusion and compassion • Resilience • Stress & Burnout • Themed webinars (24/02) Connecting with others • Tweetchats • Virtual peer groups • Informal ‘tea & talk’ sessions Mentorship • #ProjectMentor • #ProjectMentorMe • Virtual Mentors peer group Social Collaboration • Twitter • LinkedIn Supporting and connecting leaders and managers in health and care. #ProjectM We heard, we did…
  19. 19. 17 February 8-9pm – Wednesday Download An informal time to connect with peers 24 February 1-2pm – Listen & Learn Session Sonya Wallbank shares lessons on burnout 2 March 7-8pm – Tweetchat 13 March 4-5pm – Wellbeing Wednesday Follow @NHSLeadership on Twitter for updates and inspirational bite-size learning. #ProjectM Supporting and connecting leaders and managers in health and care #ProjectM – What’s next?
  20. 20. Looking After Your Team in Challenging Times #Caring4NHSpeople #ProjectM Dr Esther Murray Senior Lecturer in Health Psychology Barts and The London School of Medicine & Dentistry
  21. 21. e.murray@qmul.ac.uk
  22. 22. (Litz et al., 2009, Shay 2014)
  23. 23. • Because everyone has a moral code and beliefs about the way the world is or should be • We all have a sense of our own goodness, and the ways in which we fit into the world • When we are put into a situation where either we or others can’t or don’t behave in ways that fit with these beliefs, we have to work to make peace with that
  24. 24. (Litz 2009, Currier 2015, Park 2010)
  25. 25. Physical Cognitive Emotional Behavioural Aches and pains Inability to concentrate More emotional Appetite changes Rapid heart rate worry/rumination/ intrusive thoughts Irritable Sleep disturbance Nausea, dizziness Heightened/ lowered alertness Unable to relax Social withdrawal Chest pains Memory problems Feeling overwhelmed Excessive alcohol use Fatigue Poor problem solving Loss of confidence Use of substances Breathing problems Confusion Low mood Restlessness Feeling numb
  26. 26. Collaboration – working together for common goals, reminding staff of efforts outside their own working areas
  27. 27. In the chat box… Share one thing that you're going to do as a result of joining the session today... Photo by Júnior Ferreira on Unsplash
  28. 28. Very helpful Not helpful To what extent has today’s session been useful in your own role supporting staff health and wellbeing during and after Covid-19? POLL If you are on YouTube or the poll doesn’t work for you on Zoom, write your number in the chatbox

