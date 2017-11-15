MiFID II: Meeting the Requirement for Legal Entity Identifiers (LEIs)

The deadline for compliance with Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II) is looming, requiring firms within the scope of the regulation to ensure they have Legal Entity Identifiers (LEIs) in place for all the clients, counterparties and issuers they deal with. As the industry mantra goes, No LEI, No Trade. This webinar will consider adoption of the LEI and provide guidance on how best to source, manage and renew LEIs in the run up to MiFID II compliance, including implications for firms outside Europe.



Join the webinar to ensure you understand what is expected in order to be LEI compliant by the January 3, 2018 MiFID II deadline. We will discuss:



MiFID II LEI obligations

State-of-play on LEI adoption

Challenges of the MiFID II requirement

How best to source and renew LEIs

Longer term benefits of the LEI