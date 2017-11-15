MiFID II: Meeting the Requirement for Legal Entity Identifiers (LEIs)

DataManagementReview.comNovember 14, 2017 FROM Welcome to A-Team Group’s webinar MiFID II: Meeting the Requirement for Leg...
DataManagementReview.comNovember 14, 2017 FROM Join the Data Management Review Online Community Data Management Review is ...
A recording of this webinar can be found at: http://resource.datamanagementreview.com/webinar-recording-mifid-ii-lei- nov2017
Moderator: Sarah Underwood, Editor, A-Team Group
DataManagementReview.comNovember 14, 2017 FROM Panel Member: Robin Doyle, Managing Director, Office of Regulatory Affairs,...
DataManagementReview.comNovember 14, 2017 FROM Panel Member: Jim Fertitta, Vice President, Global Head of Entity Managemen...
DataManagementReview.comNovember 14, 2017 FROM Panel Member: Eugene Ing, Executive Director, Data Services, DTCC Areas of ...
DataManagementReview.comNovember 14, 2017 FROM Panel Member: Tony Freeman, Executive Director, Industry Relations, DTCC Ar...
DataManagementReview.comNovember 14, 2017 FROM Panel Member: Matthew Chan, Head of Product and Strategy, Institutional Tra...
DataManagementReview.comNovember 14, 2017 FROM MiFID II regulatory requirement for Legal Entity Identifiers (LEIs) LEI a...
Key elements of MiFID II that must be addressed using an LEI • Identifying clients, counterparties and issuers • Pre-and post trade reporting • Transaction reporting
DataManagementReview.comNovember 14, 2017 FROM The state-of-play on LEI adoption. Should this be a concern at this stage i...
To what extent do you expect regulators to enforce the No LEI, No Trade rule?
DataManagementReview.comNovember 14, 2017 FROM Data management challenges presented by the MiFID II requirement for LEIs ...
Approaches to LEI challenges with only six weeks to go until the MiFID II compliance deadline
How will LOUs issue all requested LEIs in the rush to obtain the identifiers before the MiFID deadline?
DataManagementReview.comNovember 14, 2017 FROM
How firms are ensuring their clients, counterparties and issuers are obtaining required LEIs
Approaches to lapsed LEIs and how to make sure they are renewed and updated
Issues with LEI data accuracy and the problems this can create
The implications of varying LEI adoption rates in different global regions
DataManagementReview.comNovember 14, 2017 FROM Looking forward, potential benefits of the LEI beyond MiFID II compliance •...
DataManagementReview.comNovember 14, 2017 FROM Thank you to our sponsor Contact: To learn more about the GMEI Utility and ...
DataManagementReview.comNovember 14, 2017 FROM Upcoming A-Team Group Events Visit DataManagementReview.com/events November...
DataManagementReview.comNovember 14, 2017 FROM Upcoming A-Team Group Webinars Visit webinar section of Datamanagementrevie...
DataManagementReview.comNovember 14, 2017 FROM A-Team Group Handbook Series Visit the handbooks section of Datamanagementr...
MiFID II: Meeting the Requirement for Legal Entity Identifiers (LEIs)

The deadline for compliance with Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II) is looming, requiring firms within the scope of the regulation to ensure they have Legal Entity Identifiers (LEIs) in place for all the clients, counterparties and issuers they deal with. As the industry mantra goes, No LEI, No Trade. This webinar will consider adoption of the LEI and provide guidance on how best to source, manage and renew LEIs in the run up to MiFID II compliance, including implications for firms outside Europe.

Join the webinar to ensure you understand what is expected in order to be LEI compliant by the January 3, 2018 MiFID II deadline. We will discuss:

MiFID II LEI obligations
State-of-play on LEI adoption
Challenges of the MiFID II requirement
How best to source and renew LEIs
Longer term benefits of the LEI

