Welcome to A-Team Group’s webinar Address Emerging Operational Risk and Alleviating Data Blind Spots with AI Powered Risk ...
A recording of this webinar can be found at https://a-teaminsight.com/webinars/address-emerging-operational-r isk-and-alle...
Moderator: Moderator: Laurie McAughtry, Editor, A-Team Group
Panel Member: Mridula Mutharaju, Head of Privacy & Records Management, NatWest Markets Areas of Expertise: • Privacy & inf...
Panel Member: Vicki Fabian, Senior Risk Manager for IT Change and New Technologies, Lloyds Banking Group Areas of Expertis...
Panel Member: Scott Bridgen, GRC Consulting Manager, OneTrust Areas of Expertise: • Involved with Risk Management for almo...
◆ The changing digital landscape and evolution of privacy laws, and how this is contributing to the global risk ecoysystem...
How has the digital landscape evolved in recent years, and what pressures has this evolution placed on the control and man...
What regulations have had the most impact in this area, and what should market participants be aware of in terms of global...
What are the key pain points for 2020 and are there any notable deadlines to be aware of?
What are the biggest challenges firms face in protecting data under these new requirements? How can/should they be adjusti...
What eﬀect has the coronavirus had on data protection, and has the change in working conditions (including the rise of rem...
What are the biggest operational and reputational risks that could stem from this new focus, and how can these be managed?
What blind spots should firms be aware of, and once identified, how should these issues be protected?
What role does technological innovation such as AI play in helping firms to address these risks, and what tools are availa...
How far has the industry gone on the path towards automation in this area, and how much further do we have to go?
What are your top recommendations for how firms can improve their risk management programmes when it comes to client data ...
Thank you to our sponsor Scott Bridgen GRC Consulting Director OneTrust GRC sbridgen@onetrust.com
Upcoming A-Team Group Webinars Visit webinar section of A-TeamInsight.com 30th July – How far should counterparty screenin...
The digitalisation of financial services is in full flight, as financial institutions strive to offer the same levels of service and improved customer experience that consumer markets have enjoyed for some time. This digitalisation – providing seamless access to appropriate services on demand – requires great emphasis on client data. This changing digital landscape, and evolving regulations such as global privacy laws, have created a number of factors that contribute to the growing risk ecosystem.

In particular, firms find themselves as stewards of new and expanded data sets that are protected by increasingly stringent privacy regulations. As they seek to learn and collect more information about their customers’ activities, behaviours and preferences, financial institutions have had to pivot their practices, policies and strategies to support and protect stakeholders of all kinds, including staff, managers and clients. In this session, we’ll review some of the dynamic elements that pose growing operational and reputational risk, including data sprawl, shadow IT and privacy regulations.

We’ll discuss how firms are reacting to the growing threat in terms of improvement of their data structures and governance processes. And we’ll explore how investments and expansion in artificial intelligence can help inform decision making and highlight blind spots to surface issues that may otherwise go unnoticed.

Key Takeaways:

-The importance of data structure and consistency to confidently rely on automation
-Areas and elements of AI to enhance your risk management program today
-Considerations for future projects and expansion in AI

