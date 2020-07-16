The digitalisation of financial services is in full flight, as financial institutions strive to offer the same levels of service and improved customer experience that consumer markets have enjoyed for some time. This digitalisation – providing seamless access to appropriate services on demand – requires great emphasis on client data. This changing digital landscape, and evolving regulations such as global privacy laws, have created a number of factors that contribute to the growing risk ecosystem.



In particular, firms find themselves as stewards of new and expanded data sets that are protected by increasingly stringent privacy regulations. As they seek to learn and collect more information about their customers’ activities, behaviours and preferences, financial institutions have had to pivot their practices, policies and strategies to support and protect stakeholders of all kinds, including staff, managers and clients. In this session, we’ll review some of the dynamic elements that pose growing operational and reputational risk, including data sprawl, shadow IT and privacy regulations.



We’ll discuss how firms are reacting to the growing threat in terms of improvement of their data structures and governance processes. And we’ll explore how investments and expansion in artificial intelligence can help inform decision making and highlight blind spots to surface issues that may otherwise go unnoticed.



Key Takeaways:



-The importance of data structure and consistency to confidently rely on automation

-Areas and elements of AI to enhance your risk management program today

-Considerations for future projects and expansion in AI