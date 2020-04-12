Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Retro Game Dev: C64 Edition description book Learn to develop your own games for the biggest selling home computer of all ...
Best PDF Retro Game Dev: C64 Edition - Best book SYNOPSIS Learn to develop your own games for the biggest selling home com...
Read as many eBooks you want!
Secure Scanned, No Virus Detected
Thousands of eBooks to choose from - Hottest new releases.
Read as many eBooks you want!
Click it and Read it! - no waiting to download movies, its instant!
Best Quality!
Guaranteed to save time and money - Its quick and hassle free.
It works on your TV, PC or MAC!
Best PDF Retro Game Dev: C64 Edition - Best book click the link below to download and join us NEXT PAGE OR
Best PDF Retro Game Dev: C64 Edition - Best book
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Best PDF Retro Game Dev: C64 Edition - Best book

31 views

Published on

Retro Game Dev: C64 Edition description book
Learn to develop your own games for the biggest selling home computer of all time: the Commodore 64.Using modern tools, this introductory book guides you through all the elements required to make two mini games: a space shooter and a platformer, and run them on an emulator or real C64 hardware.Whether you're a retro enthusiast after a nostalgia fix, or a newcomer hoping to break into the games industry, this will unleash your creativity!Learn about:6502 Assembly LanguageCommodore 64 HardwareCBM Prg Studio I.D.E.VICE Commodore EmulatorHardware and Software SpritesSID Chip Audio EffectsSprite Character AnimationBackground Screen DesignAnd much more...Downloads and discussion forum available at www.retrogamedev.com.Paperback: B/W Interior. Kindle: Color Interior.Please note that the Kindle version is 'print replica' and will NOT work on eReaders. It will ONLY work on tablets, phones, Kindle Fires, Kindle Reading apps etc.
*************************
note:
The download can be done on the last page or in the picture above

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Best PDF Retro Game Dev: C64 Edition - Best book

  1. 1. Retro Game Dev: C64 Edition description book Learn to develop your own games for the biggest selling home computer of all time: the Commodore 64.Using modern tools, this introductory book guides you through all the elements required to make two mini games: a space shooter and a platformer, and run them on an emulator or real C64 hardware.Whether you're a retro enthusiast after a nostalgia fix, or a newcomer hoping to break into the games industry, this will unleash your creativity!Learn about:6502 Assembly LanguageCommodore 64 HardwareCBM Prg Studio I.D.E.VICE Commodore EmulatorHardware and Software SpritesSID Chip Audio EffectsSprite Character AnimationBackground Screen DesignAnd much more...Downloads and discussion forum available at www.retrogamedev.com.Paperback: B/W Interior. Kindle: Color Interior.Please note that the Kindle version is 'print replica' and will NOT work on eReaders. It will ONLY work on tablets, phones, Kindle Fires, Kindle Reading apps etc. ************************* note: The download can be done on the last page or in the picture above
  2. 2. Best PDF Retro Game Dev: C64 Edition - Best book SYNOPSIS Learn to develop your own games for the biggest selling home computer of all time: the Commodore 64.Using modern tools, this introductory book guides you through all the elements required to make two mini games: a space shooter and a platformer, and run them on an emulator or real C64 hardware.Whether you're a retro enthusiast after a nostalgia fix, or a newcomer hoping to break into the games industry, this will unleash your creativity!Learn about:6502 Assembly LanguageCommodore 64 HardwareCBM Prg Studio I.D.E.VICE Commodore EmulatorHardware and Software SpritesSID Chip Audio EffectsSprite Character AnimationBackground Screen DesignAnd much more...Downloads and discussion forum available at www.retrogamedev.com.Paperback: B/W Interior. Kindle: Color Interior.Please note that the Kindle version is 'print replica' and will NOT work on eReaders. It will ONLY work on tablets, phones, Kindle Fires, Kindle Reading apps etc. SIGN UP TO READ OR DOWNLOAD Link in Description, enjoy,
  3. 3. Read as many eBooks you want!
  4. 4. Secure Scanned, No Virus Detected
  5. 5. Thousands of eBooks to choose from - Hottest new releases.
  6. 6. Read as many eBooks you want!
  7. 7. Click it and Read it! - no waiting to download movies, its instant!
  8. 8. Best Quality!
  9. 9. Guaranteed to save time and money - Its quick and hassle free.
  10. 10. It works on your TV, PC or MAC!
  11. 11. Best PDF Retro Game Dev: C64 Edition - Best book click the link below to download and join us NEXT PAGE OR

×