Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
¿QUE ENTIENDES POR APRENDIZAJE?  El aprendizaje humano se define como el cambio relativamente invariable de la conducta d...
¿COMO ACTÚA LA NEURONA DE ESPEJO?  La neurona espejo funciona como un repetidor de acciones o gestos que podemos observar...
¿ COMO APRENDEMOS?  Cada persona aprende diferente porque asimila nuevas experiencias y las relaciona con los conceptos q...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
25 views
Jun. 22, 2021

El aprendizaje

El aprendizaje

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

El aprendizaje

  1. 1. ¿QUE ENTIENDES POR APRENDIZAJE?  El aprendizaje humano se define como el cambio relativamente invariable de la conducta de una persona a partir del resultado de la experiencia.  El aprendizaje es un proceso a través el cual se modifican y adquieren habilidades, destreza, conocimientos, conducta y valores.  El aprendizaje, es el proceso, donde se va absorbiendo conocimientos, de acuerdo al proceso de enseñanza que tienen.  El aprendizaje se da a lo largo de todo el desarrollo humano y abarca diferentes aspectos de la persona.
  2. 2. ¿COMO ACTÚA LA NEURONA DE ESPEJO?  La neurona espejo funciona como un repetidor de acciones o gestos que podemos observar en otras personas.  Actúa cuando observa o realiza una acción ya sea cuando una persona o animal lo realiza, además por Ella podemos interpretar muchas acciones, como realizar movimientos, o expresar gestos.  Mediante las neuronas espejo podemos percibir los sentimientos de las demás personas.  La neurona espejo se activa cuando la otra persona hace un gesto y la persona que la vio automáticamente se activa y comienza a imitar lo que hace también nos permite sentir si es que alguien nos está observando o engañando.
  3. 3. ¿ COMO APRENDEMOS?  Cada persona aprende diferente porque asimila nuevas experiencias y las relaciona con los conceptos que ha adquirido durante su proceso de aprendizaje, se aprende, integrando la teoría con la práctica, de acuerdo con el interés y motivación de cada persona.  Hay distintas formas de aprender, ya que varía de acorde a su contexto del niño, de su tiempo, y de las necesidades e intereses que tienen en el proceso de formación de aprendizaje.  Aprendemos a través de nuestro entorno y a través de los sentidos ya que cada sentido nos proporciona información valiosa de lo que ocurre a nuestro alrededor y aprendemos del mundo con base en nuestra experiencia, la cual depende mucho de la interacción, la estimulación y la exploración.

×