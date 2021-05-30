10% 2do corte lf tanques de almacenamiento

Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION I.U.P SANTIAGO MARIÑO CATEDRA: PROCESO D...
Unidad III 1.Tanques de almacenamiento 2. Tipos y Clasificación de los tanques de almacenamiento 3. Equipos auxiliares y d...
La medición de tanques es la medición de líquidos en grandes tanques de almacenamiento con el fin de cuantificar el volume...
Sistemas de Almacenamiento Transporte de Crudo
El almacenamiento constituye un elemento de sumo valor en la explotación de los servicios de hidrocarburos ya que • Actúa ...
Hoy en día la selección del tipo y tamaño de tanques de almacenamiento, está regida por: producción-consumo condiciones am...
Ferro tanque Es el tanque de almacenamiento que es transportado en rieles por locomotoras Carro tanque es el tanque de alm...
Tanques de almacenamiento de hidrocarburos Es el tanque que se suele alojar en las refinerías para depositar allí los prod...
1.Tanque atmosférico Opera a presiones desde la atmósfera hasta presiones de 1,0 psi (de 760 mm Hg hasta 812 mm Hg) medido...
Tanque atmosférico Tanque atmosférico de techo fijo Techo auto soportado o por columnas la superficie del techo tiene la f...
Tanque atmosférico Tanque atmosférico de techo flotante Reducen las pérdidas por llenado y vaciado, lo cual se logra elimi...
Tanques de techo flotante externo Posee un techo móvil que flota encima del producto almacenado. El techo consiste de una ...
Tanques de techo flotante externo TIPO POTON TIPO DOBLE CUBIERTA Tienen un potón anular alrededor del borde y una platafor...
Tanques de techo flotante interno Disponen de un techo fijo y otro interno flotante
2.Tanque a Presión Líquidos con presión de vapor mayor o igual a 0.914 kg/cm abs (13 psia) a nivel del mar
2.Tanque a Presión Recipientes cilíndricos almacenar cualquier gas licuado a su temperatura crítica y presión requerida So...
2.Tanque a Presión Recipientes de esferas Se consideran económicas porque tienen una capacidad de agua a partir de los 800...
3. Tanques de baja presión Está diseñado para mantener una presión interna mayor a 0.035 kg/cm2, pero menor de 1.055 kg/cm...
4. Tanques refrigerados FUNCION almacenar gases licuados en rangos del etileno al butano almacenar gases a alta presión ...
4. Tanques refrigerados Esferas a presión refrigeradas Se utilizan para almacenar volúmenes intermedios de líquidos. Tanqu...
TANQUES DE ALMACENAMIENTO DE LODOS recepción pre acondicionamiento almacenamiento Tienen dimensiones de contenedores marít...
CALDERAS DE VAPOR unidades de tratamiento de agua depósitos de gasoil homologados bombas booster sistema de recuperación d...
SKIMMERS DE ACCIONAMIENTO HIDRÁULICO Para la recuperación de hidrocarburos sobrenadantes mediante la utilización de difere...
Muro de retención Rociadores de agua Protección catódica Cables de tierra
Métodos Directos Se puede llevar a cabo con una cinta manual. Este método se utiliza en líquidos limpios ya que la cinta e...
Medida al fondo DIRECTA Consiste en medir la distancia existente desde la platina de medición en el fondo del tanque hasta...
VOLUMEN BRUTO OBSERVADO Incluye la resta de cualquier de cualquier volumen de agua libre del fondo del tanque. El valor pr...
VOLUMEN NETO ESTÁNDAR (NSV) Es igual al GSV a menos que haya un contenido medible de sedimento base y agua suspendida (BS&...
Al llegar a la terminal de refinación, el petróleo crudo se bombea a tanques de almacenaje por encima del suelo con capaci...
Los mecanismos de pérdidas por evaporación se originan principalmente por: Borde del sello Propias del techo
Las pérdidas totales de evaporación en tanques de techo flotante, es la suma de pérdidas por almacenamiento, Ls (respiraci...
Pérdidas por abandono, Lw Representa a la evaporación del líquido aferrado al cuerpo del tanque, debido a la variación de ...
Deshidratación y Desalación del Crudo
son equipos diseñados para eliminar el agua de los sólidos, concentrándolos aún más. La deshidratación del aceite crudo es...
Los proceso para eliminar el agua de los sólidos, se pueden clasificar por su naturaleza: Espesamiento: Se aprovecha la ge...
En cada sección o campo de producción a lo largo y ancho del territorio nacional existen gran cantidad de pozos petroleros...
INYECCION DE AGUA PARA LA EXTRACCION DEL HIDROCARBURO HOMOGEINIZAR EL CRUDO PASO DEL CRUDO AL TANQUE FWKO
PASO DEL AGUA HACIA EL TANQUE DE CABEZA PASO DELCRUDO HACIA LOS TRATADORES TRATADORES ELECTROTASTICO TRATADORES DE TEMPE...
Los tanques de almacenamiento pueden contener grandes volúmenes de producto líquido que representan un valor significativo...
 https://laindustriasite.wordpress.com/2017/01/10/cono ce-los-4-tipos-de-tanques-de-almacenamiento-de- hidrocarburos-que-...
10% 2do corte lf tanques de almacenamiento
  1. 1. REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION I.U.P SANTIAGO MARIÑO CATEDRA: PROCESO DE CAMPO Unidad III y IV FERNÁNDEZ LEGNA C.I, 26.694.117 Profesor: Javier Ríos
  2. 2. Unidad III 1.Tanques de almacenamiento 2. Tipos y Clasificación de los tanques de almacenamiento 3. Equipos auxiliares y de seguridad 4. Procesos de medición en los tanques de almacenamiento: Métodos Directos e Indirectos 5. Calculo de producción en barriles brutos y netos diarios. 6. Parámetros que influyen en el almacenaje de crudo. 7. Perdidas por evaporación y métodos para minimizarlas Unidad IV 1. Sistemas de deshidratación 2. descripción de equipos y parámetros de control Operacional 3. Método de desalación de crudo. Método electrostático
  3. 3. La medición de tanques es la medición de líquidos en grandes tanques de almacenamiento con el fin de cuantificar el volumen y la masa del producto en los tanques. La industria de gas y petróleo generalmente utiliza evaluaciones volumétricas estáticas del contenido del tanque. Esto involucra las mediciones de nivel, temperatura y presión. Existen diferentes maneras de medir el nivel del líquido y otras propiedades del líquido. El almacenamiento de los combustibles en forma correcta ayuda a que las pérdidas puedan ser reducidas, aunque no eliminadas, por las características propias de los productos del petróleo. Una de las pérdidas que tienen mayor peso son las que se producen por variación de temperatura; la pintura de los tanques tiene una gran influencia para estas variaciones.
  4. 4. Sistemas de Almacenamiento Transporte de Crudo
  5. 5. El almacenamiento constituye un elemento de sumo valor en la explotación de los servicios de hidrocarburos ya que • Actúa como un pulmón • Permite la sedimentación de agua y barros del crudo • Brindan flexibilidad operativa a las refinerías • Actúan como punto de referencia en la medición de despachos de producto
  6. 6. Hoy en día la selección del tipo y tamaño de tanques de almacenamiento, está regida por: producción-consumo condiciones ambientales localización del tanque tipo de fluido a almacenar
  7. 7. Ferro tanque Es el tanque de almacenamiento que es transportado en rieles por locomotoras Carro tanque es el tanque de almacenamiento que es transportado por un cabezote, en carreteras y/o vías de tránsito.
  8. 8. Tanques de almacenamiento de hidrocarburos Es el tanque que se suele alojar en las refinerías para depositar allí los productos o subproductos del proceso de refinado de petróleo. Tanques de almacenamiento de proceso Son tanques utilizados en las industrias para almacenar sustancias líquidas, para su uso en el proceso de la manufactura de un producto terminado.
  9. 9. 1.Tanque atmosférico Opera a presiones desde la atmósfera hasta presiones de 1,0 psi (de 760 mm Hg hasta 812 mm Hg) medidos en el tope del tanque Usados para líquidos que tienen hasta una máxima presión de vapor de 0.914 kg/cm2 abs (13psia) a nivel del mar
  10. 10. Tanque atmosférico Tanque atmosférico de techo fijo Techo auto soportado o por columnas la superficie del techo tiene la forma de un cono opera con un espacio para los vapores varia el nivel de los líquidos
  11. 11. Tanque atmosférico Tanque atmosférico de techo flotante Reducen las pérdidas por llenado y vaciado, lo cual se logra eliminando o manteniendo constante el espacio destinado a vapores, arriba del nivel del líquido.
  12. 12. Tanques de techo flotante externo Posee un techo móvil que flota encima del producto almacenado. El techo consiste de una cubierta, accesorios y un sistema de sello de aro. Se divide en 2 tipos: TIPO DOBLE CUBIERTA TIPO POTON
  13. 13. Tanques de techo flotante externo TIPO POTON TIPO DOBLE CUBIERTA Tienen un potón anular alrededor del borde y una plataforma de espesor simple en el centro. El tamaño del potón depende de las dimensiones de del tanque y de los requerimientos de flotación que se tiene Tienen dos plataformas completas que flotan sobre la superficie del liquido, las cuales son: SUPERIOR: presenta una inclinación hacia el centro del tanque con el fin de permitir el drenaje de agua de lluvia
  14. 14. Tanques de techo flotante interno Disponen de un techo fijo y otro interno flotante
  15. 15. 2.Tanque a Presión Líquidos con presión de vapor mayor o igual a 0.914 kg/cm abs (13 psia) a nivel del mar
  16. 16. 2.Tanque a Presión Recipientes cilíndricos almacenar cualquier gas licuado a su temperatura crítica y presión requerida Son considerados almacenamientos económicos con dimensiones de hasta 50 metros de diámetro y capacidades de agua de hasta 800 metros cúbicos
  17. 17. 2.Tanque a Presión Recipientes de esferas Se consideran económicas porque tienen una capacidad de agua a partir de los 800 metros cúbicos, igual que los cilíndricos.
  18. 18. 3. Tanques de baja presión Está diseñado para mantener una presión interna mayor a 0.035 kg/cm2, pero menor de 1.055 kg/cm2 medidos en la parte superior del tanque.
  19. 19. 4. Tanques refrigerados FUNCION almacenar gases licuados en rangos del etileno al butano almacenar gases a alta presión como GLN u otros gases criogénicos límites máximos de estos recipientes son de 4.5 metros de diámetro
  20. 20. 4. Tanques refrigerados Esferas a presión refrigeradas Se utilizan para almacenar volúmenes intermedios de líquidos. Tanque cilíndrico vertical refrigerado Es la forma más común de almacenar grandes volúmenes de líquidos refrigerados
  21. 21. TANQUES DE ALMACENAMIENTO DE LODOS recepción pre acondicionamiento almacenamiento Tienen dimensiones de contenedores marítimos estándar de 20 ó 40’ y están equipados con todos los elementos necesarios para el acondicionamiento de los lodos antes de su posterior tratamiento por filtración o centrifugación
  22. 22. CALDERAS DE VAPOR unidades de tratamiento de agua depósitos de gasoil homologados bombas booster sistema de recuperación de condensados Módulos de generación de vapor de hasta 3 Tm/h con todos los equipos necesarios para la generación de vapor
  23. 23. SKIMMERS DE ACCIONAMIENTO HIDRÁULICO Para la recuperación de hidrocarburos sobrenadantes mediante la utilización de diferentes implementos en función de la cantidad y calidad del hidrocarburo Cepillo Tambor discos oleofílicos.
  24. 24. Muro de retención Rociadores de agua Protección catódica Cables de tierra
  25. 25. Métodos Directos Se puede llevar a cabo con una cinta manual. Este método se utiliza en líquidos limpios ya que la cinta estará sumergida dentro de la altura total del tanque
  26. 26. Medida al fondo DIRECTA Consiste en medir la distancia existente desde la platina de medición en el fondo del tanque hasta la altura libre del liquido Medida al vacio INDIRECTA Consiste en medir la distancia vertical existente dese la superficie del liquido hasta la marca de la referencia .
  27. 27. VOLUMEN BRUTO OBSERVADO Incluye la resta de cualquier de cualquier volumen de agua libre del fondo del tanque. El valor proveniente de esta sonda o el valor del nivel de agua libre manualmente se ingresa en la TCT, y el valor FWV se resta del TOV. VOLUMEN BRUTO ESTANDAR Los líquidos de hidrocarburos cambian su volumen físico con relación con su temperatura, el valor bruto estándar se calcula de la siguiente manera: GSV = GOV x VCF
  28. 28. VOLUMEN NETO ESTÁNDAR (NSV) Es igual al GSV a menos que haya un contenido medible de sedimento base y agua suspendida (BS&W) en el producto Esto es principalmente frecuente en petróleo crudo y se mide en laboratorios en porcentaje NSV = GSV - BS&W x GSV
  29. 29. Al llegar a la terminal de refinación, el petróleo crudo se bombea a tanques de almacenaje por encima del suelo con capacidades de miles de millones de galones.
  30. 30. Los mecanismos de pérdidas por evaporación se originan principalmente por: Borde del sello Propias del techo
  31. 31. Las pérdidas totales de evaporación en tanques de techo flotante, es la suma de pérdidas por almacenamiento, Ls (respiración) y las pérdidas por trabajo, Lw (recibos y despachos). Pérdidas por evaporación en tanques de techo flotante Pérdidas por almacenamiento, Ls. Las pérdidas por venteo en los espacios de vapor ocurren cuando la temperatura diaria y la presión barométrica cambian causando expansión térmica y contracción de vapor. causa saturación de vapor que sale del tanque y succión de aire fresco
  32. 32. Pérdidas por abandono, Lw Representa a la evaporación del líquido aferrado al cuerpo del tanque, debido a la variación de nivel cuando el líquido es desalojado del tanque. pueden calcularse mediante la siguiente información: a) Rendimiento neto anual b) El tipo de líquido almacenado c) Densidad promedio del líquido almacenado. d) Diámetro del tanque.
  33. 33. Deshidratación y Desalación del Crudo
  34. 34. son equipos diseñados para eliminar el agua de los sólidos, concentrándolos aún más. La deshidratación del aceite crudo es una necesidad de suma importancia en el manejo, acondicionamiento y transporte del petróleo crudo, dado el impacto que representa el contenido de agua en el aceite.
  35. 35. Los proceso para eliminar el agua de los sólidos, se pueden clasificar por su naturaleza: Espesamiento: Se aprovecha la geometría del depósito y la mayor densidad de los fangos frente al agua. Así, el lodo se va acumulando en la parte inferior y el agua en la parte superior. Este sistema es útil para lodos biológicos. Compresión: Mediante fuerzas mecánicas se comprime el lodo, desalojando el agua, produciéndose una torna. Calentamiento: Al aumenta la temperatura del lodo, el agua se evapora quedando un fango, en estos proceso también se juega con la disminución de la presión para ahorra consumo eléctrico. Filtración: Mediante la utilización de bolsas filtrantes.
  36. 36. En cada sección o campo de producción a lo largo y ancho del territorio nacional existen gran cantidad de pozos petroleros de los cuales se extraen crudos con diferentes propiedades y diferentes %AyS existen distintos procesos de deshidratación, cada uno adaptado a las propiedades y características de cada segregación
  37. 37. INYECCION DE AGUA PARA LA EXTRACCION DEL HIDROCARBURO HOMOGEINIZAR EL CRUDO PASO DEL CRUDO AL TANQUE FWKO
  38. 38. PASO DEL AGUA HACIA EL TANQUE DE CABEZA PASO DELCRUDO HACIA LOS TRATADORES TRATADORES ELECTROTASTICO TRATADORES DE TEMPERATURA
  39. 39. Los tanques de almacenamiento pueden contener grandes volúmenes de producto líquido que representan un valor significativo. El rendimiento de precisión de un sistema de medición de tanques es de gran importancia cuando se evalúa el contenido del tanque en cualquier momento. Los sistemas modernos de medición de tanques digitalizan la medición del tanque y transmiten digitalmente la información del tanque a una sala de control en donde la información de la masa y del volumen del líquido se distribuye a usuarios de los datos del inventario.
