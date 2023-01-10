Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

5 Things to Know About Surrogacy

Jan. 10, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Your Fingerprints, Your Identity, Your Privacy: Protecting Yourself In The Wo...
Your Fingerprints, Your Identity, Your Privacy: Protecting Yourself In The Wo...
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

How Do I Prove I Was Exposed To Asbestos?
The Law Buzz
Do Women Diagnosed With Mesothelioma Survive Longer Than Men?
The Law Buzz
Tricky Business: Navigating Regulatory Hurdles In The Cannabis Industry
The Law Buzz
Swimming Pool Safety: Layers Of Protection That Every Parent (And Grandparent...
The Law Buzz
When Executors and Trustees Go Wrong
The Law Buzz
Asbestos & Mesothelioma: The Relentless Killers
The Law Buzz
Mesothelioma Guide For Families
The Law Buzz
Why You Need A Will
The Law Buzz
1 of 9 Ad

5 Things to Know About Surrogacy

Jan. 10, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Law

What intended parents and prospective surrogates should know when embarking on this exciting journey. Learn about five key legal considerations, including the impact on surrogacy of curtailed reproductive rights after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.

What intended parents and prospective surrogates should know when embarking on this exciting journey. Learn about five key legal considerations, including the impact on surrogacy of curtailed reproductive rights after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Law
Advertisement

Recommended

Your Fingerprints, Your Identity, Your Privacy: Protecting Yourself In The Wo...
The Law Buzz
80 views
7 slides
Outsourced General Counsel: A Better Way To Do Business
The Law Buzz
271 views
11 slides
Who Is Watching: When Gaps In Supervision And Training Lead To Abuse At School
The Law Buzz
700 views
12 slides
The Real Culprits Behind Truck Accidents (And Why They're Rarely Held Account...
The Law Buzz
376 views
17 slides
What Is The Average Age Of a Mesothelioma Diagnosis?
The Law Buzz
691 views
10 slides
Biometric Privacy In The Workplace - Attorney Todd M. Friedman
The Law Buzz
1.1k views
7 slides
Ohio birth injuries.pdf
The Law Buzz
1.1k views
11 slides
Frequently Asked Questions About Mesothelioma
The Law Buzz
395 views
11 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from The Law Buzz (20)

How Do I Prove I Was Exposed To Asbestos?
The Law Buzz
791 views
Do Women Diagnosed With Mesothelioma Survive Longer Than Men?
The Law Buzz
273 views
Tricky Business: Navigating Regulatory Hurdles In The Cannabis Industry
The Law Buzz
505 views
Swimming Pool Safety: Layers Of Protection That Every Parent (And Grandparent...
The Law Buzz
349 views
When Executors and Trustees Go Wrong
The Law Buzz
626 views
Asbestos & Mesothelioma: The Relentless Killers
The Law Buzz
2.9k views
Mesothelioma Guide For Families
The Law Buzz
31.5k views
Why You Need A Will
The Law Buzz
97 views
Do You Need A Will?
The Law Buzz
20 views
What If You're Partly At Fault For A Car Crash In California?
The Law Buzz
283 views
Putting Together The Pieces: A Guide For Mesothelioma Patients & Families
The Law Buzz
142 views
Sealing DWI Records In Texas
The Law Buzz
313 views
Bankruptcy For Business Owners
The Law Buzz
689 views
Elder Abuse: Is Your Loved One At Risk?
The Law Buzz
313 views
Are Long Work Weeks Leading to More Workplace Injuries?
The Law Buzz
147 views
5 deadly driving habits (and how to break them)
The Law Buzz
88 views
What every driver should know about truck accidents
The Law Buzz
363 views
Sexual harassment in california workplaces
The Law Buzz
866 views
Without warning: How everyday appliances become silent killers.
The Law Buzz
437 views
Top 5 causes of fatal car accidents
The Law Buzz
413 views
How Do I Prove I Was Exposed To Asbestos?
The Law Buzz
791 views
13 slides
Do Women Diagnosed With Mesothelioma Survive Longer Than Men?
The Law Buzz
273 views
11 slides
Tricky Business: Navigating Regulatory Hurdles In The Cannabis Industry
The Law Buzz
505 views
11 slides
Swimming Pool Safety: Layers Of Protection That Every Parent (And Grandparent...
The Law Buzz
349 views
8 slides
When Executors and Trustees Go Wrong
The Law Buzz
626 views
12 slides
Asbestos & Mesothelioma: The Relentless Killers
The Law Buzz
2.9k views
14 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

Best Practices for Regulatory Change Management
Nimonik
0 views
Social media PPT.pptx
VijayPatidar71
3 views
Finance Act 2014.pdf
PraygodManase1
0 views
EJUSDEM GENERIS.pptx
RajeshA100
4 views
MOBILE CRANE LAW REQUIREMENTS
ssuser5f689a
2 views
How to subscribe to Unemployment Insurance Scheme.pdf
Aakanksha Vats
0 views
4. UJRRA_22_17[Research].pdf
Twisting Memoirs Publication
4 views
Critical study of decriminalisation of Adultery in India.pptx
Isha Verma
0 views
Lecture 5_ Experts _ the Justice System – Prt 2.pdf
Alhattalizo
0 views
LAW PPT.pptx
LakshmiBhavyaSriDhul
0 views
criminal justice.pptx
Alhattalizo
0 views
L11_VV (1).pdf
OMSARDESAI225286
4 views
kingdom political science.pptx
VyomVerma6
3 views
banking legislation.pptx
anusuya yadav
3 views
Women's Right.pptx
Zamiul Alam
3 views
Presentation - IPR - Oindrila Maitra - October 7, 2022.pptx
NishantAnshul1
0 views
Industrial Disputes Act
ssuserfb4aa5
2 views
620.0.The ABC's of AutoLISP - Omura, George.pdf
CESARSILVIOPILACAIZA
4 views
Unit-3 Cyber Crime PPT.pptx
ParasSehgal12
0 views
HEADGEAR 4.pptx
SPradhan10
0 views
Best Practices for Regulatory Change Management
Nimonik
0 views
28 slides
Social media PPT.pptx
VijayPatidar71
3 views
21 slides
Finance Act 2014.pdf
PraygodManase1
0 views
44 slides
EJUSDEM GENERIS.pptx
RajeshA100
4 views
21 slides
MOBILE CRANE LAW REQUIREMENTS
ssuser5f689a
2 views
34 slides
How to subscribe to Unemployment Insurance Scheme.pdf
Aakanksha Vats
0 views
1 slide
Advertisement

5 Things to Know About Surrogacy

  1. 1. EXPLORING SURROGACY 5 Things Intended Parents and Prospective Surrogates Should Know Presented By
  2. 2. SURROGACY IS A PROFOUNDLY MEANINGFUL WAY TO GROW YOUR FAMILY. Here are 5 things to know about the surrogacy process.
  3. 3. It should address all aspects of the arrangement, including: • Each party’s rights, duties, intentions and expectations • Parental rights • Medical decisions • Compensation • Coverage of costs • Contingencies • Pregnancy termination • Selective reduction 1. THE SURROGACY CONTRACT IS THE FOUNDATION FOR THE ARRANGEMENT.
  4. 4. 2. THERE ARE NEW CHALLENGES TO CONSIDER IN LIGHT OF THE DOBBS DECISION.* Termination of pregnancy and selective reduction (reducing the number of fetuses in a pregnancy) are possibilities in every surrogacy. Navigating those decisions is more complex in states where abortion is limited, banned or criminalized. *Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Org., 213 L. Ed. 2d 545, 142 S. Ct. 2228 (2022). *https://www.nbcnews.com/data-graphics/abortion-state-tracking-trigger-laws-bans-restrictions-rcna36199 Abortion Laws By State*
  5. 5. 3. THERE ARE MULTIPLE WAYS TO STRUCTURE COMPENSATION FOR THE SURROGATE. • A trust account is established and administered by an attorney. • An escrow account is established and administered by a third party. Intended parents should weigh each of these options in light of factors such as transparency, insurance and bonding, reputation and experience.
  6. 6. SURROGATE COMPENSATION PACKAGES VARY. They should address all potential expenses and complications, including: Embryo transfer Prenatal testing Amniocentesis Selective reduction Childbirth complications Maternity clothing Breastmilk pumping Wage replacement for the surrogate Child care for the surrogate
  7. 7. 4. INTENDED PARENTS SHOULD WEIGH THEIR INSURANCE COVERAGE OPTIONS FOR THE MEDICAL EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH THE SURROGACY. Those options include: • Using the surrogate’s own insurance (if it covers surrogacy) • Obtaining nontraditional insurance policies designed to cover surrogacy • Paying in cash if they have the financial means to do so • Securing catastrophic coverage to mitigate the risk of paying in cash It’s also important for intended parents to secure medical coverage for the baby.
  8. 8. 5. EXPERIENCED LEGAL GUIDANCE IS CRITICAL. Both surrogates and intended parents should have their own legal counsel. It’s important to choose a legal team with extensive experience in the field of surrogacy and fertility law.
  9. 9. © 2023 Fertility & Surrogacy Legal Group, APC. All rights reserved. Design and editorial services by FindLaw, part of Thomson Reuters. Share On Social Media READ THE WHITE PAPER Fertility & Surrogacy Legal Group, APC, provides nationwide representation for surrogates, intended parents and surrogacy agencies. We focus exclusively on reproductive law, providing up-to- date guidance on this frequently shifting legal landscape. To learn more, read our free white paper, “Surrogacy In A Post-Dobbs World: Navigating Challenges and Mitigating Risks.” Access Our Client Portal

×