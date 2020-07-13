Successfully reported this slideshow.
  3. 3. Best Hotel Booking Platform  FlightsLogic creates an interactive website for the hotel industry and provide your prospective clients with the best user experience. FlightsLogic develops the best hotel booking platform to handle the entire booking scenario.  FlightsLogic core hotel booking system includes all the elements that your hotel needs and can be tailored to the specific needs of the client.
  4. 4. Flightslogic Hotel Booking Platform  The hotel reservation software is ideal for hotels. FlightsLogic expertise will set you up with online booking software that manages your hotel bookings completely, whether it's direct online bookings, phone bookings or hotel bookings made by other means so that all your hotel bookings can be tracked and added relatively quickly
  5. 5. Features of Best Hotel Booking Platform  Launch a Hotel Website.  User-Friendly Interface.  Easy Booking Process.  Offline Booking.  Mobile-Friendly. ...  Support for Multiple Languages & Currencies.  Easy Management of Rooms.  Integrated Payment Gateway.
  6. 6. Benefits of Best Hotel Booking Platform  Simplifies Front Office Tasks – A hotel booking system can provide the ‘real time’ status of the hotel rooms. Front desk staff can draw bookings directly on their front desk console and update them with complete ease  Enables distribution – Hotel booking software enables hotels to be present in the global marketplace in real time  Improves guest reservations – Many OTA’s now promote their site by offering free cancellations or changes in the booking up to a certain date.  Increases multi-tasking – With the booking system, a hotel with minimal staff can effectively manage several tasks simultaneously.  Centralizes hotel management –The centralized approach of the booking system helps keep everyone informed. Housekeeping can update rooms which are ready for check in, the front desk can in turn inform which rooms have been checked out, and tasks can be assigned quickly and easily
  7. 7. Advantages of an Online Booking System  Your business is always available for reservations: Online booking systems mean your business is open 24 hours a day,  Online booking means faster payments: An online booking system can require customers to prepay for activities and golf rentals.  If you currently do not have an online tee sheet, you have to wait for players to show up before you can collect payment for events or tee times.  Less phone time: With an online booking system in place, all the info players need to schedule with your course is right on the screen.  You get valuable insight about your business.: Online booking systems come with a dashboard of analytics that help you quickly determine your most popular sellers.
  8. 8. WHY FLIGHTSLOGIC HOTEL RESEVATION IS IMPORTANT ?  Flightslogic experts understand your business and bring you customized templates and images that are optimized. Flightslogic integrating your site with the booking engines to let you have an online hotel booking feature. It ensures that your portal is not just a marketing tool, but that you can get revenue.
  9. 9. WHY FLIGHTSLOGIC HOTEL RESEVATION IS IMPORTANT ?  Flightslogic can create social plugins so that you can reach out to your clients through mediums. The site is completely secure and there is no risk of downtime. Flightslogic are building hotel booking sites that are intuitive and easy to modify the booking.  You can upload and remove special packages and offers. In case you want to upload the added facilities, the same can be done with ease. The portal is optimized for a search engine so you can get more visits with the help of a high ranking site. Reporting is another important part; the portal provides you with information on the number of online bookings and views.  Flightslogic best hotel booking platform helps guests by providing them with the facility to create customized schedules. Users can provide their preferences for destinations and hotel room choices. In addition, hotel guests are also allowed to shift rooms according to their demands. Users get reasonable deals on the FlightsLogic reservation system
  10. 10. Hotel Booking System, a key booking platform for travel agencies  Travel technology has gifted the travel agencies with one of the most advanced system called the online booking system.  With the growth in the travel technology and travel portal hotel booking system has become a key element.  Nowadays, hotel booking systems are popular travel portals as they connect users to an extensive inventory from multiple hotels wholesalers across thousands of destinations worldwide. The travel agencies are focusing on developing online hotel booking system and taking it to the next level.
  11. 11. Why your hotel’s booking engine needs the help of a beautiful website ?  A good online hotel booking engine will give potential guests the ability to make a reservation within the space of a few clicks and should offer mobile functionality, speed, and an attractive interface.  However, even the best booking engine still needs to be supported by the website it’s hosted on.
  12. 12. Why your hotel’s booking engine needs the help of a beautiful website ? User experience depends on integration:  Your booking engine itself may look fantastic but if the website is dated, slow, or ugly it will adversely affect performance. It will keep you on par with online travel agents  The majority of OTAs offer travellers a seamless and quick booking experience that makes life easy. If hotels want to maintain direct bookings, they need to do the same Seamless technology will streamline your reservation management  If your booking engine and website are both optimised to the same degree, preferably implemented by the same provider, you will find it much easier to manage your rates and reservations.
  13. 13. Why do we need a Online hotel booking software ?  Generate Enhanced Prospects For Your Hotel: The hotel booking resolutions permit you to produce more opportunities for your chattels. Here, you can easily modify your tariffs to become more economical in the market.  Diminish Promoting Budgets: The online booking conducts out providers, often package their services with hotel internet advertising. With online-based marketing campaigns, you can expressively decrease your costs.  Abridge Your Inclusive Reservation System: By means of a hotel booking engine, hoarding a room will be more convenient for the guests.  Develop More Perceptible For the World: There are some hotels booking engines that come with Internet marketing segments that aid you to stimulate your hotel using up-to-date online marketing practices.
  14. 14. Contact us To know more about FlightsLogic, please visit https://www.flightslogic.com/ Email, contact@flightslogic.com

