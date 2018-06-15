강화학습기초(MDP, Monte-Carlo, Time-difference, sarsa, q-learning) 파트1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MDP, MC, TD sarsa, q-learning 정의진 한국인공지능연구소 강화학습연구소장
𝑉𝜋 𝑠 = 𝐸 𝑟 𝑡+1 + 𝛾 ∙ 𝑉𝜋 𝑆𝑡+1 𝑆𝑡 = 𝑠] Bellman equation 𝑉𝜋 𝑠 : 가치함수 𝑟 𝑡+1 ∶ 보상 𝛾 : 감가율
S A1 A2 Vπ(s) ↤ s 𝑞 𝜋(𝑠, 𝑎) ↤ 𝑎 Vπ s = 𝑎∈𝐴 𝜋 𝑎 𝑠 𝑞 𝜋(𝑠, 𝑎) Vπ(s′) ↤ s’ 𝑞 𝜋 𝑠, 𝑎 = 𝑅 𝑠 𝑎 + 𝛾 𝑠′∈𝑆 Ρ𝑠𝑠′ 𝑎 𝑉𝜋(𝑠′ ) 𝑆1 ′ 𝑆2 ′ ...
Vπ s = 𝑎∈𝐴 𝜋 𝑎 𝑠 𝑞 𝜋(𝑠, 𝑎) 𝑞 𝜋 𝑠, 𝑎 = 𝑅 𝑠 𝑎 + 𝛾 𝑠′∈𝑆 Ρ𝑠𝑠′ 𝑎 𝑉𝜋(𝑠′ ) Vπ s = 𝑎∈𝐴 𝜋 𝑎 𝑠 (𝑅 𝑠 𝑎 + 𝛾 𝑠′∈𝑆 Ρ𝑠𝑠′ 𝑎 𝑉𝜋(𝑠′ ))
벨만 방정식의 한계 • MDP 모델을 완전이 알고 있어야 한다.
Monte-Carlo • 에피소드의 경험에서 배운다(돌다리를 직접 두들겨 본다). • 정책에 따른 행동 -> 에피소드 끝 -> 받았던 리워드를 회상하며 가치함수를 책정 • 100번의 에피소드를 돌았을 경우 -> 각 st...
= 1 𝑡 𝐺𝑡 + 𝑗=1 𝑡−1 𝐺𝑗 𝑗=1 𝑡−1 𝐺𝑗 = (𝑡 − 1)𝑉𝑡−1 = 1 𝑡 𝐺𝑡 + (𝑡 − 1)𝑉𝑡−1 𝑉𝑡 = 1 𝑡 𝑗=1 𝑡 𝐺𝑗 𝑉𝑡−1 = 1 𝑡 − 1 𝑗=1 𝑡−1 𝐺𝑗 (𝑡 − 1)𝑉...
𝑉𝑡 = 1 𝑡 𝐺𝑡 + (𝑡 − 1)𝑉𝑡−1 = 1 𝑡 𝐺𝑡 + 𝑉𝑡−1 − 1 𝑡 ∙ 𝑉𝑡−1 = 𝑉𝑡−1 + 1 𝑡 𝐺𝑡 − 𝑉𝑡−1 𝑉𝑡−1 + 1 𝑡 𝐺𝑡 − 1 𝑡 ∙ 𝑉𝑡−1 = 𝑉𝑡−1 + 𝑎 𝐺𝑡 − 𝑉...
𝑉𝑡 = 𝑉𝑡−1 + 𝑎 𝐺𝑡 − 𝑉𝑡−1 이전 가치함수 예측값 실제 받은 리워드 이전 가치함수 새로 업데이트 될 가치함수 𝑉𝜋 𝑠𝑡 ← 𝑉𝜋(𝑠𝑡) + 𝑎 𝐺𝑡 − 𝑉(𝑠𝑡)
Monte-Carlo 한계 • 에피소드가 끝나야만 업데이트가 됨 • 에피소드가 끝나지 않거나 긴 상황에서 학습이 어려움(ex. 스타크래프트)
Time difference • 에피소드마다 학습하던 Monte-Carlo 방식을 실시간으로 바꾸자 𝐺𝑡 = 𝑅𝑡+1 + 𝛾𝐺𝑡+1 𝑅𝑡+1 + 𝛾𝑉 (𝑆𝑡+1) 𝑉𝑡 = 𝑉𝑡 + 𝑎 𝑅𝑡+1 + 𝛾𝑉 (𝑆𝑡+1) − ...
Time difference • 장점 • 그때그때 업데이트를 할 수 있다. • 단점 • 기준이 참(true)값이 아니다 : bootstrap
Sarsa • 최적의 q값을 TD 방식을 통하여 찾는 알고리즘 𝑄 𝑆, 𝐴 ← 𝑄 𝑆, 𝐴 + 𝛼(𝑅 + 𝛾𝑄 𝑆′, 𝐴′ − 𝑄 𝑆, 𝐴 ) State, Action, Reward, next State, next Ac...
Sarsa pseudo code (https://stackoverflow.com/questions/32846262/q-learning-vs-sarsa-with-greedy-select)
Me exploration predict Sarsa -1 +1 • On-Policy • 편향될 가능성 존재
Q-learaning • 최적의 q 값을 off-policy로 TD 방식을 통하여 찾는 알고리즘
Sarsa Q-learning 𝑄 𝑠, 𝑎 ← 𝑄 𝑠, 𝑎 + 𝛼(𝑅 + 𝛾𝑄 𝑠′, 𝑎′ − 𝑄 𝑠, 𝑎 ) 𝑄 𝑠, 𝑎 ← 𝑄(𝑠, 𝑎) + 𝛼(𝑅 + 𝛾 ∙ 𝑚𝑎𝑥 𝑎′ 𝑄 𝑠′ , 𝑎′ − 𝑄 𝑠, 𝑎 )
Q-learning pseudo code (https://stackoverflow.com/questions/32846262/q-learning-vs-sarsa-with-greedy-select)
Me exploration predict Q-learning -1 +1 v
끝
