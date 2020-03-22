Successfully reported this slideshow.
■ 과제 2 : 지상 관측 자료 (아스키 파일)를 이용하여 Netcdf 변환한 후 시계열 그래프 그리기 과제 2를 하기 위한 컴파일 및 실행 코드는 Python으로 작성되었으며 과학 계산을 위한 라이브러리는 Numpy,...
그림 3. 보조 프로그램 (tims_series_ncfile.py)로부터 변수 (time, station, tas_raw, tas_qc, xlat, xlon, xhgt) 추출.
그림 4. 보조 프로그램 (tims_series_ncfile.py)로부터 시계열 그래프 표출 및 이미지 저장.
■ 과제 3 : GPCP의 강우강도 자료를 이용하여 사막 영역을 마스킹하고 해 당 영역를 ECMWF의 기온 표출 과제 3을 하기 위한 컴파일 및 실행 코드는 Python으로 작성되었으며 과학 계산을 위한 라이브러리는 B...
(기온, 강우강도) 추출하여 연평균을 수행하고 요약통계량을 계산하는 과정. 그림 8. 연평균 기온과 강수량은 공간 일치시켜 마스킹을 수행하였고 연평균 강수강도가 250 mm/year 이하를 사막 영역으로 정의하였다. 여...
그림 11. 보조 프로그램 (mapping_ncfile.py)로부터 Netcdf 파일을 읽고 해당 변수를 추출 하여 요약 통계량을 계산하는 과정.
그림 12. 보조 프로그램 (mapping_ncfile.py)로부터 사막 영역에 대해 연평균 기온 표출 및
이미지 저장. 여기서 연평균 250 mm/year 이하로 정의되어 육지 및 해상에서 표출되나 추 후 landsea 마스킹이 필요하다.
그림 13. 보조 프로그램 (mapping_ncfile.py)로부터 GPCP의 연평균 강우강도 표출.
그림 14. 보조 프로그램 (mapping_ncfile.py)로부터 ECMWF의 연평균 기온 표출.
  1. 1. 제출일 2017년 11월 16일 전공 대기환경과학과 과목 기상정보학 학번 20155194 담당 교수 신 호 정 이름 이 상 호 Report ■지상관측자료(아스키파일)를이용하여Netcdf변환한후시계열그래프그리기 ■GPCP강우강도자료를이용하여사막영역을마스킹하고해당영역에대해ECMWF기온표출
  2. 2. ■ 과제 2 : 지상 관측 자료 (아스키 파일)를 이용하여 Netcdf 변환한 후 시계열 그래프 그리기 과제 2를 하기 위한 컴파일 및 실행 코드는 Python으로 작성되었으며 과학 계산을 위한 라이브러리는 Numpy, pandas, matplotlib를 이용하였다. 과제 2의 소스코드는 그림 1-4와 같이 순서대로 자료 처리 과정을 수행하며 상세 설명은 다음과 같다. 첫 번째는 주 프 로그램 (csv2nc_kma_ann.py)로부터 아스키 형식의 입력 자료 경로를 설정하여 컴파일 및 실 행을 하면 Netcdf 형식 (tas_1904-2016_ann.nc)으로 저장된다. 두 번째는 보조 프로그램 (time_series_ncfile.py)로부터 과학 계산에 필요한 라이브러리 선언, Yearly_Mean_Temperature_1904-2016.nc 파일을 읽고 해당 변수를 추출하여 메모리상에 저장한다. 셋째는 tas_qc 변수를 이용하여 시계열 그래프를 그려 이미지 파일 형식으로 저장 한다 (그림 4 참조). 그림 1. 보조 프로그램 (tims_series_ncfile.py)로부터 라이브러리 선언. 그림 2. 보조 프로그램 (tims_series_ncfile.py)로부터 Netcdf 파일 읽기.
  3. 3. 그림 3. 보조 프로그램 (tims_series_ncfile.py)로부터 변수 (time, station, tas_raw, tas_qc, xlat, xlon, xhgt) 추출.
  4. 4. 그림 4. 보조 프로그램 (tims_series_ncfile.py)로부터 시계열 그래프 표출 및 이미지 저장.
  5. 5. ■ 과제 3 : GPCP의 강우강도 자료를 이용하여 사막 영역을 마스킹하고 해 당 영역를 ECMWF의 기온 표출 과제 3을 하기 위한 컴파일 및 실행 코드는 Python으로 작성되었으며 과학 계산을 위한 라이브러리는 Basemap, numpy, matplotlib, netCDF4를 이용하였다. 과제 3의 소스코 드는 그림 6-12와 같이 순서대로 자료 처리 과정을 수행하며 상세 설명은 다음과 같다. 첫 번째는 주 프로그램 (ERA_tas_gpcp_prc_mask.py)로부터 ECMWF 및 GPCP의 입력 자료 경로를 설정하여 메모리상에 저장하고 마스킹을 위하여 두 자료를 공간 일치시켜 사막 외 영 역을 제거하였다. 이때 사막 영역은 연평균 강수량이 250 mm/year 이하로 정의하고 Netcdf 형식으로 저장하였다 (ERA_tas_mask.nc). 두 번째는 보조 프로그램 (mapping_ncfile.py)로 부터 과학 계산에 필요한 라이브러리 선언, ERA_tas_mask.nc 파일을 읽고 해당 변수를 추출 하여 메모리상에 저장한다. 셋째는 위도 (lat), 경도 (lon), 기온 (val) 변수를 이용하여 영상 장면 표출을 하여 이미지 파일 형식으로 저장하였다. 그러나 현재는 연평균 250 mm/year 이하인 육지 및 해상에 표출되기 때문에 추후 landsea 마스킹이 필요하다. 그리고 사막 영역 을 마스킹한 자료뿐만 아니라 ECMWF를 이용한 연평균 기온 자료와 GPCP를 이용한 강우강 도 자료를 표출하였다 (그림 13,14 참조). 그림 6. 주 프로그램 (ERA_tas_gpcp_prc_mask.py)로부터 라이브러리 선언. 그림 7. 주 프로그램 (ERA_tas_gpcp_prc_mask.py)로부터 Netcdf 파일을 읽어 해당 변수
  6. 6. (기온, 강우강도) 추출하여 연평균을 수행하고 요약통계량을 계산하는 과정. 그림 8. 연평균 기온과 강수량은 공간 일치시켜 마스킹을 수행하였고 연평균 강수강도가 250 mm/year 이하를 사막 영역으로 정의하였다. 여기서 사막 영역일 경우 mask은 1이고 그렇 지 않을 경우 0으로 메모리 상에 저장되었다. 그림 9. 사막 영역에 대해서 연평균 기온을 Netcdf 형식으로 저장하였다. 그림 10. 보조 프로그램 (mapping_ncfile.py)로부터 라이브러리 선언.
  7. 7. 그림 11. 보조 프로그램 (mapping_ncfile.py)로부터 Netcdf 파일을 읽고 해당 변수를 추출 하여 요약 통계량을 계산하는 과정.
  8. 8. 그림 12. 보조 프로그램 (mapping_ncfile.py)로부터 사막 영역에 대해 연평균 기온 표출 및
  9. 9. 이미지 저장. 여기서 연평균 250 mm/year 이하로 정의되어 육지 및 해상에서 표출되나 추 후 landsea 마스킹이 필요하다.
  10. 10. 그림 13. 보조 프로그램 (mapping_ncfile.py)로부터 GPCP의 연평균 강우강도 표출.
  11. 11. 그림 14. 보조 프로그램 (mapping_ncfile.py)로부터 ECMWF의 연평균 기온 표출.

