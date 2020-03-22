Successfully reported this slideshow.
제출일 2017년 12월 06일 전공 대기환경과학과 과목 기상정보학 학번 20155194 담당 교수 신 호 정 이름 이 상 호 Report 4 ■ Himawari-8/AHI와 Aqua/CERES 자료를 이용하여 지표면 ...
■ 과제 4 : Himawari-8/AHI와 Aqua/CERES 자료를 이용하여 지표면 및 대기상단에서의 단파복사 산출 및 비교분석 과제 4를 하기 위한 컴파일 및 실행 코드는 Python으로 작성되었으며 과학 계산을 ...
그림 2. 주 프로그램 (ITM_report4.ipynb)로부터 2016년 10월 1일에 Himawari-8/AHI와 Aqua/CERES와의 시공간 일치된 파일 읽기. 그림 3. 주 프로그램 (ITM_report4.ip...
그림 4. 주 프로그램 (ITM_report4.ipynb)로부터 2016년 10월 1일에 두 자료 (Himawari- 8/AHI DSR, Aqua/CERES DSR)의 산점도 및 이미지 저장.
그림 5. 주 프로그램 (ITM_report4.ipynb)로부터 2016년 10월 1일에 Himawari-8/AHI RSR 의 장면 표출 및 이미지 저장.
a) b) c) d) e) f) g) h)
그림 6. 주 프로그램 (ITM_report4.ipynb)로부터 2016년 10월 1일에 Himawari-8/AHI와 Aqua/CERES를 이용하여 RSR (a, b), DSR (e, f)과 두 자료의 백분율 오차 (c...
[기상 정보학] 히마와리위성 8호 (Himawari-8/AHI)와 극궤도 위성 (Aqua/CERES) 자료를 이용하여 지표면 및 대기상단에서의 단파복사 산출 및 비교 분석
Education
  1. 1. 제출일 2017년 12월 06일 전공 대기환경과학과 과목 기상정보학 학번 20155194 담당 교수 신 호 정 이름 이 상 호 Report 4 ■ Himawari-8/AHI와 Aqua/CERES 자료를 이용하여 지표면 및 대기상단에서의 단파복사 산출 및 비교분석
  2. 2. ■ 과제 4 : Himawari-8/AHI와 Aqua/CERES 자료를 이용하여 지표면 및 대기상단에서의 단파복사 산출 및 비교분석 과제 4를 하기 위한 컴파일 및 실행 코드는 Python으로 작성되었으며 과학 계산을 위한 라이브러리는 numpy, pandas, matplotlib, Basemap, scipy (conda 제공) 그리고 dplython (conda 미제공)를 이용하였다. 과제 4의 소스코드는 그림 1-5와 같이 순서대로 자 료 처리 과정을 수행하여 최종적으로 그림 6과 같이 표출된다. 즉 첫 번째는 주 프로그램 (ITM_ report4.ipynb)로부터 과학 계산에 필요한 라이브러리 선언하고 2016년 10월 1일에 대해 Himawari-8/AHI와 Aqua/CERES를 시공간 일치시킨 파일 (Aqua_20161001.OUT)을 읽는다. 두 번째는 대기상단에서의 광대역 알베도 (TOA albedo 및 상향단파복사 (RSR), 지 표면에서의 투과율 (Transmittance) 및 하향단파복사 (DSR) 등의 변수에 대해 전처리 과정을 거쳐 메모리 상에 저장한다. 셋째는 대기상단에서의 상향단파복사 (RSR) 및 지표면에서의 하 향단파복사 (DSR)을 이용하여 장면 분포와 산점도를 그려 이미지 파일 형식으로 저장한다 (그림 4,5,6 참조). 그림 1. 주 프로그램 (ITM_report4.ipynb)로부터 라이브러리 선언.
  3. 3. 그림 2. 주 프로그램 (ITM_report4.ipynb)로부터 2016년 10월 1일에 Himawari-8/AHI와 Aqua/CERES와의 시공간 일치된 파일 읽기. 그림 3. 주 프로그램 (ITM_report4.ipynb)로부터 해당 변수 (AHI와 CERES의 상향단파복사, 하향단파복사, 광대역 알베도, 대기 투과율)의 물리적 관측 범위 내에서 자료 이용. 이때 태 양 및 위성 천정각이 증가할수록 길어지는 광학경로로 인해 오차가 발생하기 때문에 80° 이 상을 제외.
  4. 4. 그림 4. 주 프로그램 (ITM_report4.ipynb)로부터 2016년 10월 1일에 두 자료 (Himawari- 8/AHI DSR, Aqua/CERES DSR)의 산점도 및 이미지 저장.
  5. 5. 그림 5. 주 프로그램 (ITM_report4.ipynb)로부터 2016년 10월 1일에 Himawari-8/AHI RSR 의 장면 표출 및 이미지 저장.
  6. 6. a) b) c) d) e) f) g) h)
  7. 7. 그림 6. 주 프로그램 (ITM_report4.ipynb)로부터 2016년 10월 1일에 Himawari-8/AHI와 Aqua/CERES를 이용하여 RSR (a, b), DSR (e, f)과 두 자료의 백분율 오차 (c, g) 및 산점도 (d, h).

