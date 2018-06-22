Dixon Advisory: [Case Study - Engineers Australia]

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CASE STUDY: Engineers Australia PART OF THE EVANS DIXON GROUP
Engineers Australia is the largest, most diverse body of engineers in Australia. Representing professionals at every level...
Financial education seminars in 2 years 40+ Seminar attendees nationally in 2017/18 700+ We’re proud to help members manag...
Rated the seminar Useful or Very Useful. 90% Attendees interested in another event. 58% Requested a follow-up discussion. ...
“Nice job – good initiative Engineers Australia” “Well run and informative session – thank you” “Helpful, clear & good pre...
