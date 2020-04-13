BNL meeting minutes 3.9.20

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Respectfully Submitted by Brother Jerame Smalls  Fraternity, Inc. Meeting Minutes March 9, 2020 Call to Order: 7:11 pm by Bro. President Invocation: Bro. James Birney Recording Secretary Report: Bro. Jerame Smalls  The March 9th, 2020 BNL Chapter Meeting Minutes were presented before the Brotherhood at the April 13th, 2020 Chapter Meeting. The minutes were reviewed and accepted from the Brotherhood. Treasurer’s Report: Bro. Alex Bridges  Activity from 2/1/2020 through 2/29/2020  Beginning Balance:61,487.52  Total Deposits: $7,460.85  Total Withdrawals: $6,825.58  Ending Balance: $62,122.79 Benevolence/Brotherhood Relations: Bro. Birney  Chapter recognition for biological and fraternal birthdays, wedding anniversaries, new births, job promotions and other highlights. Budget & Finance: Bro. Alex Bridges  2020 Dues: o Alumni grand tax = $150 o Local dues = $150 o Housing Assessment = $100  Total = $400  Full payment due by November Chapter Meeting o National Late Fee: $15 Educational Activities: Bro. Daryl Rice  Alpha Academy (Bro. Jonathan Lindsay & Bro. Norris Williams) o Past Session: Black History Quiz Bowl  Saturday February 22, 2020 o Last Session: Black History Message with Maarifa Ukweli  February 28, 2020
  2. 2. Respectfully Submitted by Brother Jerame Smalls o Next Session: Airport Operations  Saturday February 28, 2020  Charlotte Douglas Airport from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm  Alpha Beautillion (Bro. Bryan Sturgies & Bro. Daryl Rice) o Last Session: Sunday March 8, 2020  12:00 pm – 6:00 pm at Frat House  Topic: Boys Roadmap to Manhood o Next Session: Sunday March 22, 2020  4:00 pm – 6:00 pm at Frat House  Topic: STEM Test Competition o Beautillion Celebration Outing (TBD)  Sunday April 5, 2020  2020 Beautillion Gala tickets on sale on Eventbrite, NOW! Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Concord Golf Resort & Spa Sunday May 31, 2020 at 5:00 pm  Ticket are $75.00 o Beau Fund Raising Support visit BEAM website | Questions Membership & Reclamation: Bro. David Neeley  Subcommittee: David Neeley, James Burney, Maxfield Bowen, Craig Cupil, Sam Smith, Doug Jones and Benny Hall  22 men vying for Certified Candidate status for Spring 2020  Sponsor/Recommenders: stay in touch with your Candidate  Week 1: Smoker, March 11, 2020; IMDP March 13-15, 2020  Week 2: IMDP March 27-29, 2020  Week 3: IMDP April 3-4, 2020; April 5 – Neophyte Training  Contact Info: Membership@betanulambda.org  Phone: (704) 369-6247  Meeting: The Third Monday of the month @ 7 PM via Conference Call and BNL Frat house  Next Meeting Date is Monday, 3/16/20 @ 7PM  Conference Call Line available @ ■ Dial-In Number: 605-475-2090 ■ Participant Access Code: 650845 Political Action: Bro. Wages  Talk About It Tuesday: o Annual Gantt – AFA Panel Discussion
  3. 3. Respectfully Submitted by Brother Jerame Smalls o Date: April 14th, 2020 o Time: 6-8pm o Location: Harvey B Gantt Museum  Panelists: o Kenton Dunn and Ron Brinson o Winner of the Beautillion Oratorical Contest o An Undergraduate Brother o 2 other Community Members not affiliated with Alpha  2019 Topic: o A Generational Conversation about Black Male Identity Social Activities: Bro. David Martin The ‘06 Crew Presents Phrozen Hour: The Phinale • Sage Restaurant & Lounge • 5:00 – 9:06 PM • Free Admission via Eventbrite Alpha Luaa 2020 • Saturday, June 20, 2020 • Saturday, June 20, 2020 • Oasis Shriners • Due to new requirements by Alpha’s insurance vendor the current Alpha Luau format (BYOB) is no longer allowed by Alpha • Committee is vetting alternative options for the event format: • Ticket Sales will begin with the April 2020 Meeting • Possible Caterers - Requesting referrals • In house table sales will begin in April 2020 • Public Sales will begin May 2020 Community Service: Bro. Montae Monroe  Blood Drive – Next Blood Drive in April (Phinal Phour Weekend!!) Saturday, April 4 from 1pm to 5pm with RSO AKA Chapter as cosponsor and will invite all local AKA Chapters!! – will get flyers out ASAP and really push all of the AKA’s to come out, donate and hang out with the Brothers...  * Remember Brothers you can donate anytime throughout the year at any of the One Blood Donation Center locations here in the Charlotte & surrounding area– No Code needed – you can share you are donating on behalf of Alpha Phi Alpha
  4. 4. Respectfully Submitted by Brother Jerame Smalls  MLK Prayer Breakfast at the NASCAR Hall of Fame on MLK Monday morning, Jan 20!! - we had 2 tables filled w Brothers. 2020 MLK Celebration w Bro Andrew Young @ Halton Theatre on MLK Monday morning, Jan 20!! - had great turnout!! Adjournment: Meeting was adjourned at 9:05 pm

