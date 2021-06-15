Successfully reported this slideshow.
Retail Strip Center for Lease - Pioneer Park Road and East 2nd Street, Westfield, WI
Jun. 15, 2021

Retail Strip Center for Lease - Pioneer Park Road and East 2nd Street, Westfield, WI

New Shopping Center available for lease. Only 1,503 sq. ft. remaining. This hard corner site is located just off Interstate 39. The demographics don’t tell the story with heavy tourism and traffic spring, summer, and fall. The site has great ingress and egress next to McDonald’s and across the street from the busiest gas station in the area. Tenant Improvement Allowances are negotiable. 1,503 sq. ft. available; Join Bent Rail Brewery and Arby’s; 6.5 per 1,000 parking ratio; Monument Sign Available; Excellent Interstate 39 Visibility; Lease Rate: $18.00/Sq. Ft. (NNN)

  1. 1. Retail Strip Center For Lease W. Pioneer Park Rd. and E. 2nd St., Westﬁeld, WI 800 W. Broadway, Suite 500 | Madison, WI 53713 608-327-4000 | lee-associates.com/madison All information furnished regarding property for sale, rental or ﬁnancing is from sources deemed reliable, but no warranty or representation is made to the accuracy thereof and same is submitted to errors, omissions, change of price, rental or other conditions prior to sale, lease or ﬁnancing or withdrawal without notice. No liability of any kind is to be imposed on the broker herein. Todd Waller Direct: (608) 327-4001 Cell: (608) 333-7636 twaller@lee-associates.com Camp Perret Direct: (608) 327-4007 Cell: (337) 303-8201 cperret@lee-associates.com Building Details and Demographics New Shopping Center available for lease. Only 1,503 sq. ft. remaining. This hard corner site is located just off Interstate 39. The demographics don’t tell the story with heavy tourism and trafﬁc spring, summer, and fall. The site has great ingress and egress next to McDonald’s and across the street from the busiest gas station in the area. Tenant Improvement Allowances are negotiable. • 1,503 sq. ft. available • Join Bent Rail Brewery and Arby’s • 6.5 per 1,000 parking ratio • Monument Sign Available • Excellent Interstate 39 Visibility Lease Rate: $18.00/Sq. Ft. (NNN) Demographics 5 Miles 10 Miles 15 Miles Population 3,095 10,978 20,503 Avg. H.H. Income $60,075 $61,100 $60,511 Site Site Site Site Inters tate 39 Inters tate 39 12,986 AADT 12,986 AADT Pioneer Inn Pioneer Inn N . P i o n e e r P a r k R d . N . P i o n e e r P a r k R d . E. 2 E. 2nd nd St. St. 8,078 AADT 8,078 AADT Available Space Available Space
  2. 2. Retail Strip Center For Lease W. Pioneer Park Rd. and E. 2nd St., Westﬁeld, WI 800 W. Broadway, Suite 500 | Madison, WI 53713 608-327-4000 | lee-associates.com/madison All information furnished regarding property for sale, rental or ﬁnancing is from sources deemed reliable, but no warranty or representation is made to the accuracy thereof and same is submitted to errors, omissions, change of price, rental or other conditions prior to sale, lease or ﬁnancing or withdrawal without notice. No liability of any kind is to be imposed on the broker herein. Todd Waller Direct: (608) 327-4001 Cell: (608) 333-7636 twaller@lee-associates.com Camp Perret Direct: (608) 327-4007 Cell: (337) 303-8201 cperret@lee-associates.com Floor Plan = Available Drive-Thru
  3. 3. Retail Strip Center For Lease W. Pioneer Park Rd. and E. 2nd St., Westfield, WI 800 W. Broadway, Suite 500 | Madison, WI 53713 608-327-4000 | lee-associates.com/madison All information furnished regarding property for sale, rental or financing is from sources deemed reliable, but no warranty or representation is made to the accuracy thereof and same is submitted to errors, omissions, change of price, rental or other conditions prior to sale, lease or financing or withdrawal without notice. No liability of any kind is to be imposed on the broker herein. Todd Waller Direct: (608) 327-4001 Cell: (608) 333-7636 twaller@lee-associates.com Camp Perret Direct: (608) 327-4007 Cell: (337) 303-8201 cperret@lee-associates.com Floor Plan Drive-Thru Drive-Thru

