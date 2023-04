Retail Space for Lease 4518 Verona Rd., Madison, WI 800 W. Broadway, Suite 500 | Madison, WI 53713 608-327-4000 | lee-associates.com/madison All information furnished regarding property for sale, rental or financing is from sources deemed reliable, but no warranty or representation is made to the accuracy thereof and same is submitted to errors, omissions, change of price, rental or other conditions prior to sale, lease or financing or withdrawal without notice. No liability of any kind is to be imposed on the broker herein. Camp Perret Direct: (608) 327-4007 Cell: (337) 303-8201 cperret@lee-associates.com For more information, please contact: Space Details and Demographics Multi-tenant shopping center located on Madison’s West side. Outlot of Home Depot & Planet Fitness. Shopping center anchored by Subway and Clean Laundry. Center visibility from Beltline Highway (101,673 AADT) and Verona Road (57,628 AADT). • 1,200 sq. ft. retail space • Dedicated parking • Pylon and building signage available • High traffic counts Lease Rate: $16.00/Sq. Ft. (NNN) *NNN Estimate: $5.00/Sq. Ft. Demographics 1 Mile 3 Miles 5 Miles Population 11,357 94,660 212,218 Avg. H.H. Income $96,733 $103,415 $94,653 VeronaRd. VeronaRd.57,628 57,628AADT AADT Highway12/18 Highway12/18101,673AADT 101,673AADT HammersleyRd. HammersleyRd. V e r o n a F r o ntage Rd. V e r o n a F r o ntage Rd. Site Site Available Space Available Space

