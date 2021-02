Former Milio’s sandwich shop anchored by Dunkin’ Donuts and World Acceptance. 1,028 sq. ft. endcap available with all equipment included. Located across from Walgreens on the hard corner of Highway 151 and Highway 80 with the highest traffic counts in Grant County. Home of University of Wisconsin Platteville. Excellent signage is also available. Lease Rate: $22.00/sq. ft. (NNN)