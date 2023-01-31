Successfully reported this slideshow.
Industrial Building for Sale - 240 North Birdsey Street, Columbus, WI

Jan. 31, 2023
40,140 sq. ft. freestanding industrial building (1,000 sq. ft. of office space); 2.3 acre lot; (2) 12’x12’ overhead doors; (5) 9’x10’ dock doors (3 with levelers, 2 without); 3-phase, 480 volt, 1,200 amp existing service with ability to upgrade to 3,000 amps; Clerestory windows for natural lighting; New LED lighting; Large floor drains; Compressed air lines; 14’ eave height; 5/1000 parking ratio; Built in 1960; Industrial zoning; Sale Price: $950,000

40,140 sq. ft. freestanding industrial building (1,000 sq. ft. of office space); 2.3 acre lot; (2) 12’x12’ overhead doors; (5) 9’x10’ dock doors (3 with levelers, 2 without); 3-phase, 480 volt, 1,200 amp existing service with ability to upgrade to 3,000 amps; Clerestory windows for natural lighting; New LED lighting; Large floor drains; Compressed air lines; 14’ eave height; 5/1000 parking ratio; Built in 1960; Industrial zoning; Sale Price: $950,000

  1. 1. Industrial Building for Sale 240 North Birdsey Street, Columbus, WI Building Information • 40,140 sq. ft. freestanding industrial building - 1,000 sq. ft. of ofﬁce space • 2.3 acre lot • (2) 12’x12’ overhead doors • (5) 9’x10’ dock doors (3 with levelers, 2 without) • 3-phase, 480 volt, 1,200 amp existing service with ability to upgrade to 3,000 amps • Clerestory windows for natural lighting • New LED lighting • Large ﬂoor drains • Compressed air lines • 14’ eave height • 5/1000 parking ratio • Built in 1960 • Industrial zoning Sale Price: $950,000 800 W. Broadway, Suite 500 | Madison, WI 53713 608-327-4000 | lee-associates.com/madison Blake George Direct: (608) 327-4019 Cell: (608) 209-9990 bgeorge@lee-associates.com All information furnished regarding property for sale, rental or ﬁnancing is from sources deemed reliable, but no warranty or representation is made to the accuracy thereof and same is submitted to errors, omissions, change of price, rental or other conditions prior to sale, lease or ﬁnancing or withdrawal without notice. No liability of any kind is to be imposed on the broker herein. For more information on this property, please contact: Industrial Building for Sale 240 North Birdsey Street, Columbus, WI Building Rear Building Rear N . S p r i n g S t . N . M a i n S t . N . M a i n S t . N . B i r d s e y S t . N . B i r d s e y S t . W .MillSt. W .MillSt. Subject Site Subject Site W . C h urchSt. W . C h urchSt.
  2. 2. 800 W. Broadway, Suite 500 | Madison, WI 53713 608-327-4000 | lee-associates.com/madison Blake George Direct: (608) 327-4019 Cell: (608) 209-9990 bgeorge@lee-associates.com All information furnished regarding property for sale, rental or ﬁnancing is from sources deemed reliable, but no warranty or representation is made to the accuracy thereof and same is submitted to errors, omissions, change of price, rental or other conditions prior to sale, lease or ﬁnancing or withdrawal without notice. No liability of any kind is to be imposed on the broker herein. For more information on this property, please contact: Industrial Building for Sale 240 North Birdsey Street, Columbus, WI Site Plan = 40,140 Sq. Ft. N. Birdsey St. N. Birdsey St. N. Main St. N. Main St. N. Spring St. N. Spring St. W. Mill St. W. Mill St. W. Church St. W. Church St. = 2.3 Acre Lot

