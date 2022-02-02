Commercial Land for Sale - 2950 Bowman Circle, Fitchburg, WI

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Lot 6 (3.93 Acres); 750+ apartments built or approved in immediate area; Future land use plan specifies residential and mixed use for this parcel; Asking Price: $7.00/Sq. Ft.; Note: Potential parkland dedication land is available for purchase and will be needed for residential development.