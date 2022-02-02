Successfully reported this slideshow.
What to Upload to SlideShare
Commercial Land for Sale - 2950 Bowman Circle, Fitchburg, WI

Feb. 02, 2022
Real Estate

Lot 6 (3.93 Acres); 750+ apartments built or approved in immediate area; Future land use plan specifies residential and mixed use for this parcel; Asking Price: $7.00/Sq. Ft.; Note: Potential parkland dedication land is available for purchase and will be needed for residential development.

  1. 1. 800 W. Broadway, Suite 500 | Madison, WI 53713 608-327-4000 | lee-associates.com/madison All information furnished regarding property for sale, rental or ﬁnancing is from sources deemed reliable, but no warranty or representation is made to the accuracy thereof and same is submitted to errors, omissions, change of price, rental or other conditions prior to sale, lease or ﬁnancing or withdrawal without notice. No liability of any kind is to be imposed on the broker herein. Chris Etmanczyk Direct: (608) 327-4004 Cell: (608) 212-3033 chris.etman@lee-associates.com For more information on this property, please contact: Multi-Family Multi-Family Post Rd. Post Rd. 5,800 AADT 5,800 AADT Subject Site Subject Site Lot 6 (3.93 Acres) Lot 6 (3.93 Acres) Senior Senior Housing Housing Land Information and Demographics Lot 6 (3.93 Acres) • 750+ apartments built or approved in immediate area • Future land use plan speciﬁes residential and mixed use for this parcel Asking Price: $7.00/Sq. Ft. Note: Potential parkland dedication land is available for purchase and will be needed for residential development. Demographics 1 Mile 3 Miles 5 Miles Population 10,974 58,815 177,594 Avg. Household Income $93,986 $95,918 $90,541 Site Site Index Rd. Index Rd. Highway 12/18 Highway 12/18 140,000 AADT 140,000 AADT Applegate Rd. Applegate Rd. Post Rd. Post Rd. Sy en e Rd . Sy en e Rd . Greenway Cross Stewart St. Greenway Cross Stewart St. F i s h H a t c h e r y R d . F i s h H a t c h e r y R d . 4 6 , 5 0 0 A A D T 4 6 , 5 0 0 A A D T Commercial Land For Sale 2901 Fish Hatchery Rd. and 2950 Bowman Cir., Fitchburg, WI Commercial Land For Sale 2950 Bowman Circle, Fitchburg, WI Terrace Point Terrace Point Apartments (157 Units) Apartments (157 Units) Highline Senior Highline Senior Apartments (160 Units) Apartments (160 Units) 169 Apartment Units Approved 169 Apartment Units Approved (Spring 2022 Construction) (Spring 2022 Construction) The Vue Apartments The Vue Apartments (286 Units) (286 Units)
  2. 2. 800 W. Broadway, Suite 500 | Madison, WI 53713 608-327-4000 | lee-associates.com/madison All information furnished regarding property for sale, rental or ﬁnancing is from sources deemed reliable, but no warranty or representation is made to the accuracy thereof and same is submitted to errors, omissions, change of price, rental or other conditions prior to sale, lease or ﬁnancing or withdrawal without notice. No liability of any kind is to be imposed on the broker herein. Chris Etmanczyk Direct: (608) 327-4004 Cell: (608) 212-3033 chris.etman@lee-associates.com For more information on this property, please contact: Commercial Land For Sale 2901 Fish Hatchery Rd. and 2950 Bowman Cir., Fitchburg, WI Commercial Land For Sale 2950 Bowman Circle, Fitchburg, WI Plat Map F i s h H a t c h e r y R d . 4 6 , 5 0 0 A A D T 4 6 , 5 0 0 A A D T Index Rd. Index Rd. Greenway Cross Greenway Cross 12,600 AADT 12,600 AADT Post Rd. Post Rd. La t h a m D r . La t h a m D r . Subject Site Subject Site Lot 6 (3.93 Acres) Lot 6 (3.93 Acres)
