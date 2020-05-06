Benefits of Leave management for Small and Medium Business

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
12 Reasons why Leave Management Solutions are very useful for Small Businesses The Importance and Benefits of Leave Manage...
Increase employee engagement and satisfaction ● Reduce unscheduled tasks ● Provide transparency ● Empower employees ● Incr...
The cost of leave & absence contributes to ~35% of an organization's payroll. In small and medium organizations, paid time...
Time off tracking, all automatic, without human intervention Multiple integrations Self-service functionality Mobile-ready...
Consistently apply leave policies across the company ● Need to make sure that your employees use only the allowed number o...
The online leave management system helps companies to stay compliant with labor and employment laws. Compliance with the l...
Time-off management software is replacing old paper-based practices. If you still use Excel or Online spreadsheets to deal...
Eliminate errors Workforce inconsistencies can lead to missing deadlines, poor customer service, delayed billing, unfinish...
HR Manager Team Leader Accountants You will know who is in the office and who is constantly missing. You can track product...
Leave tracking A leave management system is made to enhance the employee-management of absences, vacations, paid or sick l...
Plan better The staff leave planner is a great asset in any small and medium company.
Streamline operations and communications The records are instantly updated after you submit the request. The manager is no...
Self-service HR reports Centralized employee records Powerful HR automations Integrations Mobile HR functionality Vacation...
Increase employee engagement and satisfaction Make informed decisions Plan better Increase productivity Eliminate errors C...
Start today. Register for free. https://leaveboard.com/ LeaveBoard is a smart leave management system that brings automati...
http://LEAVEBOARD.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Benefits of Leave management for Small and Medium Business

31 views

Published on

Discover 12 Reasons why Leave Management (Vacation, Sick Leave, PTO, Work From Home) Solutions are very useful for small businesses and startups.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Benefits of Leave management for Small and Medium Business

  1. 1. 12 Reasons why Leave Management Solutions are very useful for Small Businesses The Importance and Benefits of Leave Management for Small and Medium Businesses
  2. 2. Increase employee engagement and satisfaction ● Reduce unscheduled tasks ● Provide transparency ● Empower employees ● Increase HR responsiveness
  3. 3. The cost of leave & absence contributes to ~35% of an organization's payroll. In small and medium organizations, paid time off policies have a significant financial impact on the company’s bottom line. Reduce costs
  4. 4. Time off tracking, all automatic, without human intervention Multiple integrations Self-service functionality Mobile-ready Employee records Dynamic leave entitlement calculators 1 2 3 4 5 6 Increase productivity 7 Single Sign-On
  5. 5. Consistently apply leave policies across the company ● Need to make sure that your employees use only the allowed number of PTO’s every year? ● Want to allow staff to book a half-day off? ● Does a colleague need to have 3 additional vacation days because he worked extra hours in the last months? No problem!
  6. 6. The online leave management system helps companies to stay compliant with labor and employment laws. Compliance with the law
  7. 7. Time-off management software is replacing old paper-based practices. If you still use Excel or Online spreadsheets to deal with a very basic way to identify how many days off each employee has, it’s time for a change. Transform HR practices
  8. 8. Eliminate errors Workforce inconsistencies can lead to missing deadlines, poor customer service, delayed billing, unfinished tasks or non-achieving targets, etc.
  9. 9. HR Manager Team Leader Accountants You will know who is in the office and who is constantly missing. You can track productivity level within the business. You will know who are the members that you can rely on in the vacation period. You can easily approve or decline leave requests. LeaveBoard can turn into a helping hand, by digitizing almost all the processes, such as providing the number of work days/hours and PTO information for payroll calculation. M TL HR Make informed decisions
  10. 10. Leave tracking A leave management system is made to enhance the employee-management of absences, vacations, paid or sick leaves. All of these according to the policies streamlined across the business.
  11. 11. Plan better The staff leave planner is a great asset in any small and medium company.
  12. 12. Streamline operations and communications The records are instantly updated after you submit the request. The manager is notified to approve your time-off.
  13. 13. Self-service HR reports Centralized employee records Powerful HR automations Integrations Mobile HR functionality Vacation calendars
  14. 14. Increase employee engagement and satisfaction Make informed decisions Plan better Increase productivity Eliminate errors Consistently apply leave policies across the company Reduce costs Transform HR practices Compliance with the law Streamlined operation and communications PTO tracking Powerful automation Summary: 12 Reasons why Leave Management Solutions are very useful for Small Businesses
  15. 15. Start today. Register for free. https://leaveboard.com/ LeaveBoard is a smart leave management system that brings automation and efficiency to small and medium companies. Our solution that is seamless, streamlined, and integrated. Experience modern HR leave management software today.
  16. 16. http://LEAVEBOARD.com

×