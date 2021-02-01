Go behind the exam room door to experience the secret lives of doctors and patients. Enjoy Pap parties. Meet the Chlamydia Clown. Win a free kitten with your physical! In this laugh-till-you-cry health care handbook, you'll learn how fun it is to be a doctor--and a patient. Discover simple remedies for mysterious illnesses and unusual prescriptions that may save your life. Plus, this book reveals the secrets to solving your waiting-room frustrations, slashing your medical bills, and securing first-rate health care now.

