27 Situational idioms to describe different situations you are in

27 Idioms Situational
Be A Recipe For Disaster Lead to failure All those children unsupervised sounds to me like a recipe for disaster. Learning...
Be In Dutch In trouble The boy was in dutch with his friend. Learning English Simplified LearningEnglishSimplified.com
Bite The Dust To fall or end in failure His career bite the dust when he lost his job. Learning English Simplified Learnin...
Good Grief An occurrence of something shocking Oh God!, good grief we are again stuck in traffic jam. Learning English Sim...
Icing On The Cake Something that makes good situation even better George was happy to have his first book published. All t...
Keep up appearances Maintaining an outward show of prosperities while hiding your difficulties Keeping up the appearance w...
Go Back To The Drawing Board To start planning something again because the first plan failed Our proposal might not be acc...
Diamond in the rough A person has good qualities despite a rough exterior, person with great potential He’s a diamond in t...
Open a can of worms Create a situation which will create lot of problems I didn’t want to open to a can of worms at the ba...
Make a virtue of necessity To utilise a difficult situation in the best possible way It was a long journey from Delhi to A...
A storm in a teacup Unnecessary anger/worry about a trivial matter If you ask me, these protests are nothing but storm in ...
At the drop of a hat Without any hesitation, instantly If you need help, just call Mike. He can come at the drop of hat. L...
Irons in the fire Having or pursuing multiple opportunities simultaneously Although I have been out of work for 6 months, ...
Sit on the fence To delay making a decision when you have to choose between two sides You can’t sit on the fence any longe...
Call it a day To declare the end of a working day We have been working on this for four hours, let’s call it a day and com...
Dressed to kill Very well-dressed and fashionable typically in an attempt to impress other people I have to be dressed to ...
A hot potato Something that is difficult or dangerous to deal with The abortion issue is a political hot potato in the uni...
Have the last laugh To succeed when others thought you would not She was fired from the company last year but she has the ...
Heart in mouth Feeling nervous or scared Her heart was in her mouth while she was watching the horror movie. Learning Engl...
Burn your bridges To cut off/destroy all ways to go back to an earlier place, situation or relationship Not only he quite ...
Until the cows come home For a very long time I could sit here and argue with you till the cows come home, but it wouldn’t...
Pen pusher To describe someone who has a very boring and tedious job often related to paperwork Jane was exhausted being a...
Two heads are better than one Two people are more likely to solve a problem than one person working alone You should pitch...
Go around in circle To keep talking about the same thing without making any progress We can’t go around in circle all the ...
Cuckoo in the nest An unwelcome intruder in a place or situation For Peter, his new father was a cuckoo in the nest. Learn...
Through think and thin Under all circumstances, no matter how difficult They promised to stick together through think and ...
Snowed under Very busy or overwhelmed with something I’m snowed under the work at this moment. Please don’t disturb me. Le...
Knowledge worth sharing Share now Learning English Simplified Learning English Simplified LearningEnglishSimplified.com
